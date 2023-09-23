C1 (Crowd1) Launches New Travel Platform, Travellia

By Team Business For Home

C1, (AKA Crowd1) the leading influencer marketing company, has cornered the market when it comes to thrilling online Play2Earn gaming and the introduction of all things Web3 to a worldwide membership base. The company has now branched out into an aspirational market: travel.

C1 has recently launched its bespoke discount hotel booking portal, Travellia. Seeing the world, experiencing new cultures, immersing yourself in a different way of life has now been made easier with Travellia.

By offering exclusive access to up to 65% off the wholesale price on more than 800,000 hotels across the globe, Travellia has been billed as the future of travel.

Says C1 founder Jonas Eric Werner:

“Who doesn’t love to travel? When it comes to accommodation, that can take up a large chunk of the budget. Travellia makes it easy to save and enjoy.”

C1 has made Travellia available as two versions: free; and subscriber – each with its own dedicated website. The free version offers fantastic discounts, but the discerning traveller will choose the subscriber version. Dubbed TravelliaPlus, this version offers greater choice and larger discounts.

C1 prides itself on always having its finger on the pulse of what members and affiliates need, and Travellia is proving to be no different. By using Travellia, members and affiliates qualify for the industry-leading C1 benefits – making this a product that will once again be a blockbuster for the company.

“It was important to us to launch a product that our members and affiliates can both enjoy and utilise to enhance their businesses, and we feel that this is what Travellia offers”, continues Werner.

Ease of use was a paramount consideration when setting up Travellia, and users will be no more than three clicks away from their dream holiday destination. Something that’s just as easy?

The way C1 members and affiliates can use Travellia to benefit from C1’s compensation plan. All in all, Travellia is a dream product, and one that will prove to be a roaring success for C1 and its base.

About C1

C1 is an established online social community and marketing company with its head office registered in Dubai, UAE, with a unique and empowering vision to unleash the opportunities provided by global marketing.

At C1 we are proud to be democratising access to the next revolution in the digital space, online crowd marketing.

With an extensive and swiftly expanding community of passionate and highly motivated entrepreneurs, we aim to make C1 the pre-eminent name in online marketing. For more information, please visit www.crowd1.com

