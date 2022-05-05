ByDzyne’s Michael An From The USA Achieves 2-Star President Rank

By Team Business For Home

While ByDzyne has recently unveiled some of the industry’s most profound leaders on the global front, the company’s stature in the United States remains formidable, as highlighted by this month’s emergence of new 2-Star President Michael An from Los Angeles, California.

*A 2 Star President generates over $400,000 USD of sales revenue in two weeks or less.

An, a 37-year-old leader with almost two decades of network marketing experience, just recently joined the ByDzyne movement, but immediately knew he was in the perfect environment to succeed.

“I chose this company because of the cofounder’s vision and the experience they have. Having a chance to pioneer the U.S. market and all of Asia with this leadership team is an entrepreneur’s dream come true.

I would like to thank all of our executive team for creating the greatest opportunity with the best compensation plan,”

shared An.

Those great opportunities at ByDzyne are truly endless. The young company has found itself firmly planted in some of the world’s most lucrative trends, from health and wellness, to travel, and to the boundless and innovative digital sector, including the organization’s 2022 fresh launch of the virtual reality opportunity of MetaVerse.

Chad and Nattida Chong, the company’s cofounders, were delighted when An came on board, and are convinced he has all the tools to be successful right now and for years to come.

“We congratulate you Michael (An) for your rank advancement and immediate success here! You saw the vision from the beginning and made it yours.

We are grateful for your hard work, experience, positive influence, and your desire to make ByDzyne the number one company out there,”

exclaimed the Chongs.

ByDzyne’s newest 2-Star President, whose last job 17 years ago was remarkably scooping ice cream at Disneyland, believes he’s just getting started. With a personal goal to dominate the U.S. market and help create more Diamonds, Presidents, and eventually Crowns in the region, An is ready for the exciting journey up ahead and what he’s calling his team’s “biggest run of our lives.”

“What motivates me is my family—especially my wife and newly born son. In addition, my inspiration also comes from my amazing team that has been with me since day one.

Rank advancement never happens by yourself, so I want to thank them and my encouraging leaders for this tremendous team effort.

I also aim to show them what’s possible and attainable in this industry and I believe I will do just that,”

conveyed a goal-driven An.

* ByDzyne makes ZERO income guarantees. It takes hard work and dedication to make a substantial income. All results may vary.

In the year of 2020, the typical annual income earned by an active ByDzyne Brand Ambassador is $540.05 and the median amount of commissions, bonuses, and overrides received by all active Brand Ambassadors in ByDzyne is $0.00. For the full income disclosure, please visit www.bydzyne.com/IDS

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/05/bydzynes-michael-an-from-the-usa-achieves-2-star-president-rank/