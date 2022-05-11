ByDzyne’s Mauricio Muñoz and Liliana Mesa from Colombia Achieve 1-Star President

By Nicole Dunkley

ByDzyne is including yet another team on its illustrious list of Latin American power couples, with the arrival of new 1-Star Presidents Mauricio Muñoz and Liliana Mesa from Colombia.

* A President generates over $200,000 in sales revenue during a half-a-month span.

Although Mauricio and Liliana’s story includes profitable seasons in the engineering and economics world, the couple from Medellín, Colombia, always dreamt of ‘something more.’

They longed to be masters of their time, to be parents that were present, and to have true financial peace of mind, granting them the opportunity to fulfill not only their dreams but guarantee a wonderful future for their children.

They found that ‘something more’ in network marketing years ago, and now not only boasts over a decade of invaluable experience in the industry but the couple is currently renowned locally for their mentorship, consultation, and heartfelt desire to help others.

While the pandemic derailed a few of their plans, the couple knew that the right opportunity would come along again. Then, they received a phone call that changed everything.

“We received a ring from our relatives, Paola Torres and Salvatore Conforti, and it was the opportunity we had been praying for; we did not hesitate to listen to what they wanted to share with us.

We were awestruck with ByDzyne’s innovative and unique approach to capitalizing on multiple trends and were excited to be new pioneers again.

In addition, getting to know the owners and their vision for this company made us completely say ‘yes,’ and from there, the newest and biggest chapter in our lives began,”

shared the Colombian couple.

The chapters since that day have all been about gratefulness. From their faith, to their organization, including an appreciation for fellow 2-Star Presidents Torres and Conforti, and to ByDyzne’s executive team, Mauricio and Liliana are simply thankful for those around them.

“This and all the achievements in our lives we attribute first and foremost to God, who is our backbone and main partner in all of this. We also acknowledge our group of leaders and partners in Medellín, Bogotá, Mexico, and all of Central America really, who inspire us to be better every day.

This latest rank advancement is the result of the discipline and consistent work of many people who have joined our team, the sum of all of our talents, and the commitment and dedication of every one of our partners.

So thankful for them! And finally, deep gratitude to our executive team, who created this ByDzyne vehicle that allows us to touch and positively influence the lives of thousands of people every day,”

expressed Mauricio and Liliana.

Chad and Nattida Chong, ByDzyne’s cofounders, are elated with the company’s latest stars and are eager to see what they accomplish next.

“Congratulations to Mauricio Muñoz & Liliana Mesa, our newest 1-Star Presidents from Colombia! BD Nation celebrates you today for this incredible achievement, and for your continued hard work, dedication and perseverance, and aspirations to bring positive change to the world.

We are also encouraged to see what you both will do next in Latin America,”

conveyed the Chongs.

As Mauricio and Liliana’s story continues, the couple remains deeply motivated to continue to change the lives of so many in their Latin American community. They already have their eyes set on future rank advancements, increased financial and personal growth for their team, and goals achieved day in and day out. One area they hope remains constant though, is their appreciation for all that has been set before them.

“We have gratitude towards the industry and for everything it has given us professionally, personally, and financially. Gratitude for all the people who have arrived and for all those who will arrive.

Gratitude for all the goals achieved and for the new goals to be achieved. Gratitude for all the way traveled.

Gratitude for all the people that have said yes, and for all the people that have said no. Gratitude for our children. And gratitude for our entire team!”

shouted the jubilant couple.

* ByDzyne makes ZERO income guarantees. It takes hard work and dedication to make a substantial income. All results may vary. In the year of 2020, the typical annual income earned by an active ByDzyne Brand Ambassador is $540.05 and the median amount of commissions, bonuses, and overrides received by all active Brand Ambassadors in ByDzyne is $0.00. For the full income disclosure, please visit www.bydzyne.com/IDS

