ByDzyne’s Marluz Cabarcas Paba from Colombia Achieves 1-Star President

By Nicole Dunkley

Emerging as a distinguished manufacturer of rising stars, ByDzyne has delivered its latest leader in the form of new 1-Star President Marluz Cabarcas Paba from Colombia.

* A President generates over $200,000 in sales revenue during a half-a-month span.

Marluz, a former physiotherapist with vast experience in occupational medicine and safety and health management, is quite new to the network marketing domain. While she always had an eye for the industry, the timing was just never right. It is now.

The jump from traditional entrepreneurship to multi-level marketing ended up being quite simple for the Latin American leader, who believes the industry and specifically the opportunistic movement of ByDzyne will not only change her life but all those that join the enterprise.

“I decided to venture into network marketing with ByDzyne because it is the first company in the world that adapts to the needs of each human being.

It is a company that from the first moment you decide to be a part of it, you already are improving your quality of life exponentially because the products and services we offer allow thousands of families to improve their sources of income and dream big.

It is a company with a very great vision, which will allow us to be the number one in the world and the one that will create the largest number of millionaires in the world,”

expressed a confident Marluz.

That confidence exudes from a deep appreciation and trust in ByDzyne’s executive team. Although the Colombian leader describes herself as visionary, focused, disciplined, and determined, she’s fully aware that ByDzyne’s leadership unit makes all the difference.

“I want to thank the entire ByDzyne executive team because they have truly created an unprecedented company. They are leaders who teach us by example and have the experience, knowledge, and expertise.

My admiration for each one of them is immense. I know and I have total certainty that we will be the number one company in the world.

I also want to give a special thanks to Chad Chong because he has been a great motivation for me.

One of my greatest dreams is that he and Nattida would be my mentors. It is something that I have been praying to God for a long time, and now I have the great assurance that if my mentors are the best in the world, they are the only ones that can lead me to be number one,”

shared ByDzyne’s latest 1-Star President.

Chad and Nattida Chong, ByDzyne’s cofounders, could not be more ecstatic about Marluz’s recent accomplishment. They believe her confidence, drive, and teachability have been and will continue to be undeniably significant for her living out her dreams of impacting the masses.

“Along with BD Nation, we congratulate Marluz Cabarcas Paba on becoming our latest 1-Star President!

She is so teachable, and that has made such an impact on her growth here at ByDzyne.

We are so proud of you Marluz, and we know there are many more triumphs for you here,”

declared the Chongs.

Marluz, who resides in Bucaramanga Santander, Colombia, says her strength is derived from her husband, children, mother, and team, and she’s not putting on the brakes anytime soon.

Deeply motivated by her faith and being an instrument for the Lord, the Latin American leader is unwavering in her pursuit to reach the prominent Crown rank and also have her team produce the most Diamonds in the company.

Regardless of when those aspirations will be achieved, the Colombian remains calm and at ease. She knows her faith is in God, is super thankful for the positive influences in her life, and is self-confident because she knows her role.

“I attribute this rank advancement and recent success to God because He is the one who has allowed me to achieve these triumphs in an extraordinary way.

Secondly, I acknowledge this great result is due to teamwork, and thirdly, guidance from our mentors who gave us the right direction for our business,”

says Christian Nuñez, Paola Torres, and Sebastian Fernandez.

“I thank you for all your teachings and everything you give us daily for our growth.

At the end of the day, I am just very happy to be part of this great company and am blessed to be an instrument for His name in blessing millions of people around the world.”

* ByDzyne makes ZERO income guarantees. It takes hard work and dedication to make a substantial income. All results may vary. Between 07/01/2021 to 06/30/2022: The number of active Brand Ambassadors (BAs) who have not received any commissions, bonuses or overrides is 19,901 or 77.12% of such BAs. The median amount of commissions, bonuses and overrides received by all active BAs is $0.00. 77.12% of all active BAs have received, in the aggregate, less than or equal to this amount. 22.88% of all active BAs have received, in the aggregate, more than this amount. The average amount of commissions, bonuses and overrides that have been received by all active BAs is $688.90. For the full IDS, please visit www.bydzyne.com/IDS.

The post ByDzyne’s Marluz Cabarcas Paba from Colombia Achieves 1-Star President appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/10/bydzynes-marluz-cabarcas-paba-from-colombia-achieves-1-star-president/