ByDzyne’s Herson La Riva Makes History By Becoming Company’s Youngest Crown

By Nicole Dunkley

During an unprecedented two-week span of volume and sales revenue production, Herson La Riva, a 23-year-old rising star has shattered company records and has achieved his personal goal of becoming ByDzyne’s youngest Crown.

* A Crown generates between $1-2 million in sales revenue during a 15-day span.

While the promising leader, who resides in Florida, USA, but is originally from the northeastern city of Maracaibo, Venezuela, has less than five years in multi-level marketing under his belt, he is becoming an absolute force to be reckoned with.

From an industry newbie in 2019 to now blossoming into a prominent leader with over 1,000 team members across multiple countries, Herson has become a prime example that with the right attitude and dedication, anything is possible.

The Floridian would add that finding the right company, as he has, also makes a world of difference.

“I love everything about ByDzyne. I love the limitless opportunities that this company offers and how it adapts in real-time to current trends.

What makes this company different is the leadership behind this company.

I’ve said it before, but it is a company made from networkers for networkers. It’s a company where you feel like family to the owners and executive team,”

declared ByDzyne’s newest Crown.

Herson is soaking in every moment of this historic achievement. Daily motivated to help his team grow, develop, and recognize their full potential, the Venezuelan leader recognizes the commitment it has taken him and those around him to reach this pinnacle milestone.

“This is not an accomplishment made in 15 days; it has been a journey of almost four years working every single day, having endless nights without sleep, and spending thousands of hours building the person I am today.

There has been a significant amount of sacrifices to be able to accomplish this in two weeks, to achieve this goal I had proposed to myself since day one when I started in the industry. But I had faith as if it all depended on God.

He guided me every step of the way, and it is all because of Him. I also, of course, have to thank the amazing team we have developed in the past years—the family we have created! I also have to thank my mentors for being there for me and my parents as well for supporting me since day one,”

conveyed a grateful Herson.

ByDzyne’s executive team, who all met Herson as an eager and hungry 20-year-old, are speechless with the level of drive and tenaciousness that their newest Crown possesses.

“Since the day we met Herson, we saw the hustle in his eye. This young leader was so hungry for success and we knew inside of our hearts he was destined for greatness.

So today we celebrate this milestone with him and we know that this is just the beginning!”

said Chad and Nattida Chong, ByDzyne’s cofounders.

“Congratulations to our newest and youngest crown, Herson La Riva! We are without words for how you have been able to transform your life and the lives of those around you.

This has not been a simple feat by any means, and we celebrate each and every minute you have dedicated to your craft, to your dreams, and to this company. Job well done!”

exclaimed Nat and Chanida Puranaputra, the company’s chairman and chairwoman.

As Herson reflects on those invaluable minutes, he knows it hasn’t always been easy. But for the visionary and dreamer in him, who already is visualizing building his team up with over 50 people earning more than six figures a year, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“If you can believe it, you can achieve it. I have to admit in this beautiful career called network marketing, it is not always pretty. There will be a lot of challenges.

There will be days where you will doubt, days where you will want to give up, but those are the moments where you have to prove yourself what you are made of and no matter what you are going through, you must keep going because that is the only way to achieve big numbers in the industry,”

shared Herson.

* ByDzyne makes ZERO income guarantees. It takes hard work and dedication to make a substantial income. All results may vary. Between 07/01/2021 to 06/30/2022: The number of active Brand Ambassadors (BAs) who have not received any commissions, bonuses or overrides is 19,901 or 77.12% of such BAs. The median amount of commissions, bonuses and overrides received by all active BAs is $0.00. 77.12% of all active BAs have received, in the aggregate, less than or equal to this amount. 22.88% of all active BAs have received, in the aggregate, more than this amount. The average amount of commissions, bonuses and overrides that have been received by all active BAs is $688.90. For the full IDS, please visit www.bydzyne.com/IDS.

The post ByDzyne’s Herson La Riva Makes History By Becoming Company’s Youngest Crown appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2022/08/bydzynes-herson-la-riva-makes-history-by-becoming-companys-youngest-crown/