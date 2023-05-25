ByDzyne’s Dr. Kiran Jingade, India’s Master Distributor, Achieves President Rank Within First Cycle

By Nicole Dunkley

Not even a month into the propitious launch of the Indian market, ByDzyne has unveiled its dynamic master distributor for the populous country with the arrival of local legend and new President, Dr. Kiran Jingade.

* A President generates over $200,000 in sales revenue during a half-a-month span.

Dr.Kiran, a 47-year-old entrepreneur from the southern Indian city of Bengaluru (also known as Bangalore), is a regional icon in the direct sales industry and unsurprisingly accomplished his new rank within his first cycle with the company.

With over two decades of invaluable experience in network marketing, the Asian leader has done it all—he’s achieved the highest ranking position in previous engagements, he’s been internationally recognized with multiple prestigious accolades, and during his current span in the industry has impressively manufactured a team of more than one million people from over 30 countries.

Still, he believes he’s just getting started. Hungry to collaborate with only the most premier and enterprising companies, Dr.Kiran is grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime ByDzyne opportunity to bring innovation, potential, and limitless possibilities to the people of India and beyond.

“As a professional network marketing leader from India, it’s amazing to see that in just four years of its existence, ByDzyne has become one of the fastest-growing companies in our global platform by reaching over 100 countries in the world.

This special organization has created a huge opportunity for success for all types of dreamers from all over the world.

I am greatly appreciative of the rich and vast experience of the co-founders of ByDzyne—Madam Chanida and Mr. Nat, Madam Sophia, Madam Nattida and Mr. Chad Chong, and Mr. Dave Phelps.

I firmly believe that they are the true icons of this industry and they are on a mission to change people’s lives and help common people achieve their dreams,”

expressed a joyful Dr. Kiran.

ByDzyne’s executive team believes they have hit the jackpot with the arrival of Dr.Kiran, and trusts his industry expertise, infectious influence, and steadfast tenacity will drive the Indian and Asian markets to astounding heights.

“We are just so thankful that Dr.Kiran Jingade is here and helping lead our expansion into the Indian market! He is a visionary at heart, a tremendously gifted leader, and a true friend.

His experience speaks for itself and we know that with his guidance, ByDzyne India is going to shatter records in the coming months.

Thank you, Dr. Kiran, for all that you have done already, and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for you and your people,”

declared an extremely optimistic Chanida Puranaputra, ByDzyne’s Chairwoman.

Dr.Kiran is just as ecstatic when pondering on what’s to come. Already blown away by the executive’s team fierce drive to launch India, coupled with the country’s leadership under the guidance of Managing Director Sandip “Rana” Halder and world-class products currently available like Valimenta, a CELLg8 next-generation liposomal nutrient supplementation delivery product, ByDzyne’s new 1-Star President is extremely confident that India will be a force to be reckoned with in the imminent future.

And the Indian leader is committed to helping his country and team get there. Highlighting attending the company’s “Meet the Chairman” event, a once-a-month lifechanging leadership and entrepreneurial virtual teaching by cofounders Nat and Chanida Puranautra, as one of the pillars of his recent success, Dr.Kiran is a firm believer that being a lifelong learner can make all the difference.

He also credits his faith, his team, and his family including his wife, kids, and mother, as his foundation and inspiration, and wants to continue to utilize their support to grow in his influence and effectiveness.

“ByDzyne gives us this platform to have a global impact. As Indians, we now get a huge opportunity to build our teams not only in India but in our neighboring countries and onto the rest of the world.

I will lead myself and lead my team to have 100 percent determination with full belief, high spirit, patience, perseverance, commitment, and the right action.

So, let’s now take our story, make our story the greatest story of our life and let’s transform!”

proclaimed a determined Dr.Kiran.

