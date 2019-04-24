Fundamentally, you need to make money, or you don’t have a business.
That’s actually the only true failure in business. No matter what happens, don’t run out of money.
Every other mistake can be fixed.
As simple as that sounds, there’s a reason why you can find over 90,000 business books on Amazon.
Most of what we focus on here at Quick Sprout, is helping you grow your business and make money with digital marketing. This section covers more of the general business advice and expertise that we’ve compiled over the years. Everything from how to start a business to how to control your emotions.
Regardless of your experience or role in business, there’s something here for you.
BUSINESS FOUNDATIONS
Looking back on previous businesses and jobs that we’ve had, the biggest failures all stem from the same lesson.
Get the fundamentals right and you can mess up just about everything else. Get the fundamentals wrong and it doesn’t really matter what you do.
Have you heard the business saying “a rising tide floats all boats”? That saying refers to this exact lesson. Pick the right tide and everything works out. Pick the wrong one and you won’t get very far.
Sounds obvious in theory but it takes a lot of experience and hard-won lessons to spot the subtle differences between a business with healthy fundamentals and a business that’s rotten to the core.
Instead of learning these lessons the hard way yourself, learn from our mistakes. The following guides will show you everything you need to build a healthy foundation for your business:
Brand
A great brand is like having a business super power. Everything gets easier.
Every step of your funnel has a higher conversion rate, you get more traffic, customers stick with you longer, and it’s easier to recruit people to your team. A brand is one of the few aspects of business that impacts everything at once.
Brands don’t just happen though, they need to be built deliberately. Then once you have a brand, you need to protect it.
These guides will show you exactly how to build a brand for your business:
Personal Brand
Personal brands, like business brands, have an enormous impact on your success.
But the execution is a bit different for a personal brand. Some things matter much less (like logos) while other things matter a LOT more (like your wardrobe). We break down all the unique aspects of building a personal brand here:
Mindset
We’ve worked with a lot of aspiring entrepreneurs and hired hundreds of people in our careers.
Do you want to know what separates those that succeed versus those that flounder for years on end?
It’s mindset.
Even if there’s an unlucky setback in the beginning, the folks with the right mindset always make it eventually. Sooner or later, they achieve their goals.
But no amount of luck can overcome a poor mindset. Year after year goes by and these folks are still struggling with the same problems, never growing into their true potential.
Any improvement that you put into your own mindset will have an immense impact on your goals.
Career
Whether we’re entrepreneurs or working for someone else, it’s up to us to take control of our careers.
There are reliable steps that anyone can take in order to have an amazing career. Focusing on the right areas, building a network, and attending conferences without wasting time will push you way ahead of your peers.
These guides walk you through all of it:
Sales
The old saying that everything depends on sales may be a cliche but it’s true. Everything we do in our business is fundamentally a sales activity.
Sell your co-founder on a strategy that you want to pursue, sell your team to get behind it, sell a potential partner on co-promoting a marketing campaign, sell someone on joining your team, sell you boss on how you want to accomplish a goal, sell a teammate on helping you with your project, sell a customer.
Some of the selling is a monetary sale, a lot of it isn’t.
No matter what role you have, sharpening your sales skills will accelerate your business and career.
