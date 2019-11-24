Build Your Conversational Case to Better Serve Your Customers

By Srijana Angdembey

On the Fly is our new video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing advice and training from marketing experts, delivered while they are on the road, at the airport, or traveling somewhere.

We are thrilled to have Tamsen Webster as our expert On the Fly this week! As someone who has spent 20 years in marketing, 13 years at Weight Watchers, and 4 years as TEDx Executive producer, Tamsen has built expertise around helping individuals and organizations find, build, and tell the stories of their ideas.

If you have a big idea and are struggling to tell your story or maybe just want to improve your presentation skills, don’t miss her short tutorial. Want to get your idea to stand out powerfully? Focus on what people need to hear rather than what to say, Tamsen advises. You need to build your audience’s case for your idea, which not only helps your idea stand out but makes it so your audience is more likely to act upon your idea. To learn how to do this, watch the full video to get her eight steps to creating a conversational case:

