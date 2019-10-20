Build Relationships By Offering Value

By Srijana Angdembey

On the Fly is our new video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing advice and training from marketing experts, delivered while they are on the road, at the airport, or traveling somewhere.

This week’s expert On the Fly is Ian Cleary of Razor Social. Ian helps brands bridge the gap between marketing and technology and today he has some tips for effective Influencer outreach.

Working with influencers is a balance between giving and taking. Instead of immediately looking for something from them, focus on what they want, not what you want says, Ian Clearly. Initially, when building a relationship with influencers, you want to offer them something of value- something that’s actually useful to them.

