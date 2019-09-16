Brendan Lanette on How to Get Over The Fear Of What Others Think

By Simon Chan

Stay at home mom Branden LaNette talks about self love, overcoming past obstacles and getting over the fear of what others think about you.

Who is Branden LaNette?

Branden LaNette is future superstar and a stay at home mom to six C-section babies.

She’s been in network marketing for three years now and has utilized her part time business to allow her to be a full-time mom.

Having recently found her voice this year Branden is ready to make an even bigger impact on the world with her upcoming book.

Branden makes a full time income, has a team of over 250 combined associates and customers and built her business on the cold market.

Favorite Quote

“Get the F___ Over Yourself” (Gary V)

Must Read Book

Think and Grow Rich by Napolean Hill

Holy Shift by Lindsey Curry

The Secret by Rhonda Byrne

Recommended Prospecting Tool

Short Audio Clips (using Facebook Messenger)

Recommended Online App

Pep Talk App

Contact Info

Branden LaNette on Facebook and Instagram

What Did You Learn?

Thanks for joining me on the show.

So what did you learn?

If you enjoyed this episode please share it on social media and send it to someone that needs extra motivation in their MLM business.

Do you have any thoughts or comments?

Please take 60 seconds to leave an HONEST review for the MLM Nation Podcast on iTunes.

Ratings and reviews are extremely important for me to make this show better.

Finally, don’t forget to subscribe to the show on iTunes so that you get updates and new episodes downloaded to your phone automatically.

Subscribe to our show: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn | RSS

The post Brendan Lanette on How to Get Over The Fear Of What Others Think appeared first on MLM Nation.

Source:: https://mlmnation.com/brendan-lanette-573/