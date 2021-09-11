Brax Review

By Lars Lofgren

Brax is designed for performance-focused businesses and agencies who want to create, manage, and scale their native ads from one centralized dashboard.

It unifies paid content distribution across platforms such as Outbrain, Taboola, Revcontent, Content.ad, and more, with bulk ad creation, unified reporting, and custom optimization rules.

Brax can also help you to maximize your ad spend and ROI by organizing and presenting your results in a digestible and actionable format.

Below, we’ll take an in-depth look at how Brax can help you to streamline and maximize your native advertising, what kind of features it has to offer, and what the software will set you back each month.

Brax Pros and Cons

Pros

Manage multiple ad accounts from one dashboard

Quickly create new ads across multiple platforms

Bulk content creation and upload features

Easy to use

Good customer support

Cons

Lacking a wide variety of campaign networks

Some of the platform’s features are not immediately obvious

The cost of the software can add up quickly

Brax Features

Learning the pros and cons of Brax may help you to pinpoint whether or not the solution is a good fit for your business. But to truly understand what it has to offer, we need to dig a little deeper. Here are some of the key features it brings to the table.

Simplified Campaign Management

The biggest feature that Brax brings to the table is the ability to manage multiple accounts under one centralized dashboard. But what does that actually mean?

Well, it means that instead of logging in to Taboola, Outbrain, and Yahoo Gemini individually to spend hours creating ads and campaigns, you can create one ad for all three platforms in Brax instead, saving hours spent on content creation.

At the moment, Brax integrates with popular native advertising platforms such as Taboola, Outbrain, Revcontent, Yahoo Gemini, Content.ad, and Voluum, to name a few.

You’ll also be able to tackle the usual things like setting cost per click, identifying which devices the campaign will show up on, and setting geo-targeting parameters to reach your target audience. Simply create one campaign and duplicate it for as many ad networks as you like.

The other benefit of managing all your campaigns from one dashboard is that you can also monitor ad effectiveness more easily. With your campaigns on every ad network in one place, you can compare performance across channels and easily identify the underperforming ones at a glance. Better yet, Brax allows you to pause or disable multiple underperforming ads with a single click.

In a nutshell, Brax’s simplified campaign management will save you hours of jumping back and forth between different channels, allowing you to focus more energy on your business, while your ads perform in the background.

Automate Optimization

If you’ve ever struggled to pinpoint where or why your ads are underperforming, this feature will be a godsend for you.

Brax makes it easy to automate the optimization of your ads. You’ll define the key metrics that matter to your business and Brax will automatically apply the custom rules across your campaigns, accounts, and native advertising networks.

You can adjust the optimization rules around any KPI, such as cost per action and ad engagement, so that Brax will automatically pause or turn off ads with low engagement while pushing ads with good placement and promising performance.

Aside from always ensuring you put your best ad in front of people, automated optimization also results in more consistent campaigns. Brax takes the guesswork out of ad optimization so that you can focus your attention on creating the perfect campaigns to reach your target audience.

Bulk Ad Management Capabilities

We already know that Brax helps you to create one ad to share to multiple platforms, but what happens when you want to add variants to ads on different networks? You’d use Brax’s bulk ad builder, that’s what!

Brax’s bulk ad builder allows you to create hundreds of ad variations in a matter of seconds. You can use different images for each ad by uploading multiple images in bulk or providing image URLs.

You can also diversify the titles of each ad to add further variation to your campaigns. And once you’re finished creating your ad variants, you can push them to multiple campaigns with the click of a button.

You’ll be able to set advanced tracking parameters offering an opportunity to conduct A/B testing on creative variations for each piece of content across multiple networks. View the results of your creative variations side-by-side in a bid to determine which combination performs the best.

Imagine having the opportunity to update aspects of every single live campaign with a single click. With Brax’s Native Power Editor, you can do exactly that. It allows you to bulk-adjust your campaigns budgets, bids, and more from one centralized location allowing much faster optimization.

In a nutshell, Brax is designed to make your life easier by not only bringing all your campaigns together in one place but allowing you to make changes in bulk, no matter which network the campaign is running on.

Reporting Tailored to Your Business Needs

While it’s great that Brax does so much of the heavy lifting when it comes to your native advertising efforts, it’s still important to understand where your advertising budget is going while monitoring your ROI.

Some solutions present multiple reports that are filled with so many different graphs or charts that they become downright confusing. Brax doesn’t do that. Instead, Brax makes it incredibly easy for you to understand how native advertising is performing for your business by funneling all the most important data into one unified reporting dashboard.

Brax can even import and integrate data from your existing systems such as Google Analytics or any platform you share the data source credentials with so that you have access to a bird’s eye view of your native ad performance across campaigns, content, and platforms.

Brax presents your data in a legible way and tailors it to your business. This helps you to uncover the connection between revenue and ad spend and how these results fall in line with your KPI’s.

It will also report on platform performance side-by-side to help you optimize your content and your goals. Brax will even send you a daily synopsis email, summarising your ad performance within the last 24 hours, so you’ll always have one finger on the pulse.

If you want to dive deeper into the data Brax has collected for you outside of these reports, you have the option of exporting all reporting data into downloadable spreadsheets for more in-depth analysis.

Essentially, Brax’s reporting is cleverly tailored to your business and your goals and presented in a clear-cut way in order to show you exactly where your revenue is coming from so that you can focus your efforts on scaling your ad spend and ROI in the right areas.

Support for Large Teams and Agencies

Brax is perfectly designed for large teams and agencies managing a range of accounts and users at the same time.

You’ll be able to connect multiple accounts and manage multiple brands across various native advertising platforms. You can then add and manage multiple users and their access permissions. Each user will receive their own personal logins and access can be easily designated via role, organization, or even, campaign.

Furthermore, Brax helps you to make sure all teams are on the right track. You’ll receive user-specific alerts and notifications and any changes the user is making will be tracked and stored as history. If someone is overstepping their boundaries, you can update or remove access without changing passwords, to bring them back down to earth gently.

The best part is, you’ll be able to do all this under one roof, instead of switching accounts and tabs all day long.

Brax Pricing and Package Options

Brax offers four different pricing plans to suit businesses with different advertising budgets. One of the things we love most about Brax’s pricing is that there is no lock-in contract meaning that you can cancel, upgrade, or downgrade your plan at any time.

The Starter plan costs $199 per month and is for businesses looking to manage an ad spend of $10,000 per month. Anything over this and you’ll pay an overage fee billed at 2%.

The Business plan costs $499 per month and is for businesses looking to manage an ad spend of $50,000 per month. Overage is billed at 1.5%.

Both the Starter and Business plans include:

Unlimited Ad accounts and users

Campaign and Ad management

Unified reporting

Automatic optimization

Calculated metrics

Power editor

Scheduled rules

Most users will be most concerned with campaign and ad management, unified reporting, and automatic optimization. With this in mind, if you’re just getting started with native advertising, it’s likely that the Starter or Business plan will be perfect for you.

For larger businesses, there are two pricing plans on offer. The Enterprise Gold plan is $1,499 per month and is suitable for enterprises spending $250,000 on ads each month. Overage on this plan is billed at 1%.

While the Enterprise Platinum plan is $2,499 per month and is suitable for enterprises managing a $1,000,000 ad spend each month. Overage on the Enterprise Platinum plan is billed at 0.25%.

Both the Enterprise Gold and Enterprise Platinum plans include the same as the Starter and Business plans, plus:

Brax data services

Custom revenue integration

Executive support

Aside from the monthly managed ad spend, the only other difference between the Enterprise Gold and Enterprise Platinum plan is the latter also includes premium support via Brax’s slack support channel.

Getting started with Brax is completely risk-free with a 15-day free trial.

Brax Reputation

Brax has a reputation for being one of the most solid native advertising support tools out there. Some users report that their traffic doubled within one week of using Brax, while others say they saw an improvement of 20% on ad spend ROI.

Aside from the financial benefits of using Brax, users say it is easy to use and the customer support is good. Users also enjoy managing multiple accounts in one location. It makes it easy to deliver content and drive optimization across all platforms and then compare the results side-by-side, instead of logging into each account separately.

One of the things users love most about Brax is the ability to create advertising content in bulk. Instead of manually creating and adjusting campaigns across each platform, Brax helps you to do it in one action, on one centralized platform. This feature allows businesses to cut campaign and ad creation time in half.

On the other hand, users do wish the bulk actions applied to more aspects of their campaigns, such as bulk ad pause and archive. It’s also been suggested that although the platform is easy to use once you get going, some of the Brax’s features are somewhat hidden and therefore it may take longer than expected to unlock the system’s full potential.

Finally, some users suggest it would be nice if Brax had more integration options available, but most are satisfied with the current integrations.

So if you’re an agency or business looking to scale your native advertising efforts fast, Brax would be a great solution for you. It will take the heavy lifting off your plate and significantly reduce time spent on content and ad creation. It will also help you to clearly understand where your top-performing campaigns are in order to refocus your ad spend and ROI for further growth.

On the other hand, if you’re just dipping your toes into the world of native advertising and don’t have the budget for Brax’s monthly plan fee, working directly with a platform like Outbrain or Taboola is a great place to whet your appetite for native advertising.

