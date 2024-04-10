Bravenly Global Continues Record Of Strong Growth In 2024

By Team Business For Home

160% Month-Over-Month Growth January-March 2024, Added to Stellar Annual Growth of 230% in 2023, and 700% in 2022.

Bravenly Global has grown exponentially over the past 24 months, with a 700% increase to $8 Million in sales in 2022, topped by another 230% growth to $19 Million in sales in 2023. Additionally, in the first quarter of 2024, Bravenly has been growing month-over-month; in just 60 days, Bravenly grew another +160% to over $2.3 Million in monthly sales in March 2024.

The company continues a healthy 80% Customer-to-Distributor ratio, with strong customer re-order rates of its results-driven, “crave-able” products.

New Products, Onboarding Tools Launched

At the Bravenly National Conference in Orlando, FL in February, the company launched Bravenly Fit Fuel™ (“Meet Your New B.F.F.”), a multi-beneficial, all-in-one protein, collagen, colostrum shake with 50+ fermented fruits/vegetables, weight-loss botanicals, gut-health nutrients, 100% RDA of 12 vitamins and minerals and just 100 calories — adding to its impressive showcase of “crave-able” healthy lifestyle products.

The company’s product line is now a total of 32 products and bundles, plus 4 additional seasonal favorites.

In March, Bravenly also launched Bravenly H.O.M.E. (Help, Onboarding, Momentum, Education), the online portal with all the training and social marketing tools to help Brand Partners launch and grow their businesses, step-by-step, simply and seamlessly.

Compensation and Rank Advancements

In January 2024, the compensation plan was also simplified, streamlined and enhanced, so there are 3 clear choices for those who wish to engage with and benefit from Bravenly:

VIP Customers, who receive perks and product credits for customer referrals on both their first-time orders and repeat orders;

who receive perks and product credits for customer referrals on both their first-time orders and repeat orders; Affiliates, who can earn BOTH Retail Commissions and Club Cash on their Customers’ and Affiliates’ orders (first-time and repeat orders) – up to 35% total;

who can earn BOTH Retail Commissions and Club Cash on their Customers’ and Affiliates’ orders (first-time and repeat orders) – up to total; Brand Partners, who can earn the same full Retail Commissions and Club Cash (up to 35%), and also generous multi-tiered team commissions, rank advancement bonuses, and generational overrides in depth. Overall, the Bravenly Compensation Plan pays out between 55% – 59% total true payout, a percentage based not on “points” or “volumes” (CV, BV, etc.), but on the dollar.

With the launch of new products, onboarding portal, enhanced affiliate program pay, and increased revenues, naturally the number of Bravenly’s Brand Partner rank advancements have also increased: new ranks tripled in March. Several Brand Partners also achieved the very highest leadership ranks: Executive Vice President (EVP), Silver EVP, and Platinum EVP.

Impressive Accolades: AAA+ Rated, Highly Ranked

Bravenly Global was ranked #12 in the most recent Business For Home Top Direct Selling Companies 2024 poll, which included over 800 companies and was voted on by 17,736 people globally.

in the most recent poll, which included over companies and was voted on by people globally. Bravenly was also #12 in the Business For Home Top Direct Selling Compensation Plan 2024 poll, which included over 750 companies and was voted on by 9,541 people globally.

in the poll, which included over companies and was voted on by people globally. A few months earlier, Bravenly was voted #2 in the Business For Home Top Female Direct Selling CEO 2023 poll, voted on by 1,570 people globally.

in the poll, voted on by people globally. For 2024, Business For Home rated Bravenly Global with a AAA+ Business Grade.

“Bravenly Dream Trips” & Luxury All-Inclusive Experiences

In 2023, top-achieving Brand Partners were treated to the first-ever “Bravenly Dream Trip” at the all-inclusive Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort in Jamaica.

The second-ever “Bravenly Dream Trip” will take place in June 2024, but this time more than DOUBLE the number of leaders are qualified! These top achievers will enjoy a luxury vacation at all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana, DR.

In September 2024, the Bravenly Success Summit, with a day of extra training sessions for top leaders, will be held at a beautiful resort on Clearwater Beach, Florida.

In November 2024, Executive Vice Presidents will also be treated to an all-expenses-paid “EVP Escape” ultra-luxury retreat to the unrivaled, white sands of Beaches Turks & Caicos.

CEO Aspen Emry shared:

“We are excited and grateful for the blessing of Bravenly and the lives we are all changing here together for the better. It‘s an honor to collaborate daily with so many remarkable individuals and true servant leaders, guided by our three pillars of Courage, Integrity, and Impact.”

About Bravenly

Bravenly Global provides a superior suite of healthy, crave-able lifestyle products that produce results, re-orders and a ripple-effect, paired with a generous, multi-faceted, revolutionary compensation plan, and supported by unmatched tools and training for modern social marketers.

Whether you’re joining us as a Customer, an Affiliate, a new Brand Partner, or a proven industry leader, Bravenly offers unmatched value, rewards and success at every level. Privately-owned, debt-free, and dedicated to transparency, integrity, faith, fun and family values, Bravenly Global is dedicated to its mission of positive impact and growth in countless lives across North America. To learn more, visit www.bravenlyglobal.com

