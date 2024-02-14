Bravenly Global 2023 Revenue up 230% To $19 Million

By Team Business For Home

Bravenly Global is a Triple A ranked opportunity for 2024, and CEO and founder Aspen Emry stated on her social media:

“The Bravenly Conference 2024 just wrapped up, and all I can say is wow. This weekend was full of laughter, tears, breakthroughs, and awards upon awards for the hard work of all our Brand Partners in 2023.

If you’re seeing Bravenly all over social media, just know that you’re going to keep seeing us all over. We are early into our fourth year.

Bravenly Global revenue is as follow:

2021 revenue $1,5 Million

2022 revenue $8 Million

2023 revenue $19 Million

“This weekend we launched an incredible new product called Bravenly Fit Fuel (your new BFF), and it’s shipping out as we speak. We announced a second incentive trip for this year. Our first is to Dominican Republic in June and our second one will be to Turks and Caicos.”

Said Aspen Emry.

Network marketing company, Bravenly Global, has recently made headlines with its noteworthy additions to the team. Top leaders, Ron and Sandy Brittain, renowned Top Leader Dr. Ralph Bietz, industry icon Keith Halls, and top leaders Garrett & Sylvia McGrath have joined Bravenly among many others.

About Bravenly Global

Bravenly Global provides a superior suite of healthy, crave-able lifestyle products that produce results, re-orders and a ripple-effect, paired with a generous, multi-faceted, revolutionary compensation plan, and supported by unmatched tools and training for modern social marketers.

Whether you’re joining us as a Customer, an Ambassador (affiliate), a brand new Brand Partner, or a proven industry leader, Bravenly offers unmatched value, rewards and success at every level. Privately-owned, debt-free, and dedicated to transparency, integrity, faith, fun and family values, Bravenly Global is dedicated to its mission of positive impact and growth in countless lives across North America. To learn more, visit www.bravenlyglobal.com

