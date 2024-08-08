Bravenly Global 100% Committed To Network Marketing

By Team Business For Home

An Open Letter From Aspen Emry, CEO of Bravenly Global

In recent months, several high-profile companies have abandoned the network marketing model, leaving dedicated distributors uncertain about their future. As a company CEO/Founder alongside my husband Brent (COO/Founder), and as a former field leader, I understand the weight this uncertainty brings and its impact on countless families who have invested their heart and soul into building their businesses.

I want to reaffirm our unshakeable commitment to the multi-tiered, team-based commission structure that defines the network marketing model.

We hereby commit that we will NEVER shift to an all-affiliate, single-level commission model. We will NEVER cut out the team commissions and incentives that are the lifeblood of our community. As owners and executives, we are entrusted with decisions that affect thousands of families’ livelihoods, hopes, and dreams. We are responsible for providing a solid foundation our Brand Partners can trust and count on, where their hard work and dedication will continue to be recognized and rewarded for many years to come. We take this responsibility very seriously!

I am a former schoolteacher. When I began my journey in this industry as a distributor, I was a young stay-at-home mom of three—then four—little boys, followed by our daughter. I understand the sacrifices required to succeed in this business. I’ve experienced both the highest highs and lowest lows, including being a top leader at a company that suddenly went out of business without warning, and the heartache that created.

Years later, I was recruited to work corporately at a large, well-known MLM, as Field Development. Everything I’ve done in this space has always been about the field. That is why we are so passionate, committed, and connected to the heart of the people—and why we would NEVER make business decisions that would create anguish for thousands of families.

We see this industry as a place of HOPE. I personally believe there is NO other vehicle that can impact change in families and communities more than the network marketing business model.

In 2020, when it didn’t seem logical or practical to start a new company, we felt a calling on our lives to do just that. It was on our hearts to create a safe haven that would be a dream company for thousands of families—a company we ourselves would want to join and feel proud to call “home” if we were field leaders.

An important aspect was having a strong, modern compensation plan, with plenty of immediate income in the front (up to 35% retail commissions) to stay highly competitive in today’s market; also, strong residual earnings in the middle for growing a team; and generational depth to reward leaders for developing other leaders, for a total payout of 55 to 59 cents on the dollar to our field each month.

From the beginning, we offered an Affiliate option integrated right into our compensation plan. We are 100% committed to the multi-tiered, team commissions model AND to creating a space for those who love the Affiliate concept. We’ve created systems, tools, resources, building strategies, and communities online and in real life for people to succeed, wherever they choose to start from.

In 2023 the average monthly income for all active US Brand Partners was $893.03

Link to Income Disclosure Statement

Our company is solely owned and funded by our family. We are debt-free. We have NO outside investors, NO private equity. This independence allows us to be free to lead according to our values, giving utmost importance to the well-being and success of our Brand Partners. The primary lens through which we view, analyze, and make decisions for our company is: “how will this impact our field leaders?”

We’ve been blessed with remarkable growth. In our first full year, 2021, we achieved $1.5 million in sales. Our 2022 sales grew to $8 million, and for 2023, we reached $19 million. Before the end of June, we’d already surpassed last year’s $19-million mark, achieving our first $6+ million dollar month in May (USA only).

And as of this writing, our company is rated the #1 Top Start-Up Companies 2024, according to Business For Home. I share these pieces of good news not to boast (we’re truly humbled by this and all that our Brand Partners have achieved!), but to dispel the fear that some industry naysayers are spreading, and instead to reignite your faith in this amazing profession we love!

The vast majority of companies (99%) are just fine. And given that Bravenly is growing strong in the US market—with NO need for outside investors, offering NO deals, NO BDAs—just think, what could YOU and your team accomplish at YOUR company?!

We’re so excited about the future! Where else but in network marketing can everyday people from every walk of life have a real opportunity to grow, achieve their goals and dreams, and ultimately create a lasting legacy for their families?

As leaders of our companies, communities and families, each of us has a role to play in setting a new standard. By striving to be kind, honest and trustworthy; by committing to collaborate, innovate and keep learning… I believe together we can navigate ANY changes ahead and become better, stronger, and more resilient than ever.

With love, gratitude and respect,

Aspen Emry, Founder & CEO – Bravenly Global

About Bravenly Global

Bravenly Global provides a superior suite of healthy, crave-able lifestyle products that produce results, re-orders and a ripple-effect, paired with a generous, multi-faceted, revolutionary compensation plan, and supported by unmatched tools and training for modern social marketers.

Whether you’re joining us as a Customer, an Affiliate, a new Brand Partner, or a proven industry leader, Bravenly offers unmatched value, rewards and success at every level. Privately-owned, debt-free, and dedicated to transparency, integrity, faith, fun and family values, Bravenly Global is dedicated to its mission of positive impact and growth in countless lives across North America. To learn more, visit www.bravenlyglobal.com

