BotsCrew Review

By Lars Lofgren

BotsCrew is one of the best chatbot development companies out there.

In fact, it’s already a reliable chatbot developer for innovative, customer-centric companies such as Virgin, Samsung Next, and MARS.

What sets BotsCrew apart from its competitors is its in-depth collaborative approach to chatbot development.

Unlike other chatbot providers, BotsCrew is extremely customizable. BotsCrew works alongside you throughout the entire development process in order to bring to life a product that perfectly suits your unique business needs.

Below, we take a look into the specifics of what makes BotsCrew the impressive solution it is and what a comprehensive chatbot solution is going to cost your business in the long run.

BotsCrew Pros and Cons

Pros

Intuitive, easy-to-use platform

Custom development

White label chatbots

Integrate with any third-party software

Handle inquiries across multiple platforms in a single inbox

Communicate in over 100 languages

Excellent customer support from developer’s themselves

Personalized analytics

Cons

No free plan or free trial available

No mobile app

Quite expensive

No chatbot templates for DIY users

BotsCrew Features

Knowing the pros and cons is a quick way to assess whether or not BotsCrew is the right solution for you. However, taking an in-depth look at the specific features is where you’ll really find out a solution’s suitability.

Custom Chatbot Development

Are you looking for a way to better qualify your prospects before they reach your sales team? Or perhaps you want to serve your customers faster for quick and easy troubleshooting. No matter the reason, BotsCrew can help you build a custom chatbot solution to suit your business needs.

BotsCrew takes a hands-on approach to turning your chatbot idea into a reality and will coach you every step of the way. First, you’ll work together to create your chatbot vision based on your business needs and goals. You’ll even design your chatbot’s personality in this phase.

Then you’ll workly closely along the way to eventually build up to a Minimum Viable Product (MVP). This is a beta version of your final chatbot and allows you to test, validate, and refine your chatbot’s design and functionality. You can even have real end-users use this version to make sure it ticks the boxes on the consumer side.

Once you’re happy with the final product, your chatbot is ready to scale.

Building a custom chatbot is a significant investment. But you can rest assured knowing that your dedicated account manager will have your back, every step of the way. Development is completed in iterations, so if you’re ever unhappy with the direction the chatbot is taking, you can redirect it in a moment’s notice.

Furthermore, you’ll own your data, right from the get-go. So if in the unlikely event you decide to move away from BotsCrew, you’ll be able to take your hard work and investment with you.

Offer Support Across Multiple Platforms

Your customers are hanging out on multiple platforms, so why not reach them on the one they fancy most?

BotsCrew can help you build one chatbot that connects to multiple channels such as Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, SMS, website, and more. You can use any platform that has an open API.

The best part is, you’ll be able to handle all inquiries in a single inbox straight out of your BotsCrew dashboard. There is no need to duplicate the bot across every single platform either. Not only will this save your customer support team from having multiple tabs open, but it will also streamline inquiries to ensure nobody is missed.

But what if you’re a multinational company with an international customer base?

BotsCrew can help you with that too. You see, your chatbot can be multilingual, speaking more than 100 different languages. Communicating with your customers in their own language is a great way to build a supportive and loyal customer base. It also allows you to cut costs on multilingual support.

SaaS Platform

No matter whether you create a completely customized solution or a DIY chatbot, you’ll have access to BotsCrew’s comprehensive SaaS platform.

BotsCrew’s SaaS platform is simply designed and easy to use, no matter your technical expertise. It’s designed to make it super easy for you to make small changes to your chatbot without needing the assistance of a developer every time.

Your chatbot will inevitably need some tweaking along the way as your customer base grows and changes. Within the SaaS platform, you’ll be able to train your chatbot to be smarter and more intuitive without needing to understand code.

This is particularly useful for anyone starting with a DIY chatbot instead of a customized solution. You can add more questions and answers and build on existing conversations as you learn. You’ll also be able to ensure there is a seamless handover from chatbot to live chat, to make life easier for both your customers and your representatives.

Limitless Integrations

One area in which BotsCrew really stands out for users is its limitless integrations. BotsCrew allows you to integrate your chatbot with any software you currently use–even a competing one! This is particularly impressive as it’s something no other software offers.

All you need is for your software to have an open API and the rest is easy. And if you are struggling to integrate your tech stack, BotsCrew will guide you through the process to ensure you succeed.

We’re talking about software such as email automation, point of sale, information sharing, accounting, CRM, analytics and reporting, and business management solutions. Seamlessly sharing important data across all software means that everyone is on the same page and there is no double handling of data.

Having the ability to integrate your chatbot with your entire software stack also means you have adjustability and scalability like never before.

More Than Just a Sales Tool

Think BotsCrew is only designed to help you drive sales? Think again!

BotsCrew also has extensive experience in creating customized solutions for the healthcare industry. In fact, you could even say that BotsCrew is helping to revolutionize communication in the healthcare industry in order to improve communication between doctor and patient.

For example, Dr. Dean is a chatbot that was created to offer patients reliable and trustworthy information about their symptoms or conditions and treatment options. It even checks on the patient a few days later to provide additional advice if it’s required.

This kind of solution offers doctors an opportunity to connect with their patients on another level and also ensure their patients aren’t following unwarranted advice they found on Google.

BotsCrew also places a significant focus on chatbots for genetic testing. The chatbot is HIPAA-compliant and shares important pre-test information with patients in the lead-up to their test. After all, your genetic testing counselors likely spend much of their time answering the same questions about the tests. Instead of having patients wait to get answers, your chatbot can deliver them instantly.

Furthermore, your chatbot will automatically track everything in your EMR system which saves hours of manual logging and ensures medical records are always up to date.

There have been other successful cases of non-sales-related chatbots by BotsCrew too, such as Annabot, a chatbot that is helping elderly people fight loneliness and isolation during the worldwide pandemic. There is also Ailira, a chatbot that is making legal services more widely accessible to people in Australia.

It’s easy to see that a chatbot can have many functions and capabilities and offers an array of benefits to your business.

BotsCrew Pricing and Package Options

BotsCrew’s pricing is neither straightforward nor forthcoming, but that’s because developing a custom chatbot is not a straightforward task. We had to do quite a bit of digging to understand BotsCrew’s pricing and even then, the figures we are about to share are only estimates. You’ll need to contact BotsCrew for customized pricing and package options.

Reports suggest that BotsCrew’s DIY chatbot product starts at around $600 per month, while others suggest a total investment in the vicinity of $5,000.

However, BotsCrew says that the estimated price range for a true, high-quality chatbot sits between $10,000 and $150,000.

So how much is it really going to cost you? Well, only BotsCrew can tell you that. But here is what we can tell you about the costs involved in a customized chatbot with BotsCrew.

Discovery Phase

During the Discovery phase, BotsCrew will learn all about your business needs and goals, building a roadmap for your chatbot design. This phase can take anywhere between two days and six months and can cost between $5,000 and $20,000.

Proof of Concept (POC)

Following the Discovery phase, BotsCrew will work closely with you to agree on the scope for the Proof of Concept (POC). A POC is an early model that doesn’t have all the final product’s functionality. You’ll be able to test and refine important features like chatbot design and function.

The POC can add between $10,000 and $30,000 to your chatbot pricing.

Minimum Viable Product (MVP)

Finally, BotsCrew builds a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) or a beta version. At this stage, your chatbot is essentially fully developed, but you’ll still have some wriggle room to modify the product and to agree on goals, estimates, and deliverables.

An MVP costs between $15,000 and $100,000.

From here, BotsCrew can scale the MVP to the fully-fledged chatbot. At this stage, further integrations can cost you between $1,000 and $10,000. But you’ll also have access to the BotsCrew platform where you can easily add small changes without the help of your developer.

Although BotsCrew might be on the more expensive side, it is far more customizable than any of its competitors. In time, your chatbot will also save you in training and wages of live customer support representatives, while still providing your prospects with excellent customer service.

To get a rough idea of what your ideal BotsCrew chatbot might cost you, take this quick quiz.

BotsCrew Reputation

BotsCrew has a reputation for developing highly customized, professional chatbots from scratch. The expert development team is transparent, attentive, and proactive throughout the entire development process.

One of the things that stand out for most is the limitless integration opportunities. Users say that this aspect makes the software extremely flexible and allows for the smooth transfer of data across all business systems.

Users also really like how intuitive and easy-to-use the platform is and that it allows you to handle inquiries from multiple platforms from a single dashboard.

One thing that BotsCrew is lacking is a mobile app. This means that users cannot easily review inquiries or provide support to customers on the go and must revert to the desktop app instead.

It’s also quite expensive to develop a chatbot with BotsCrew, but users acknowledge that its customization is far beyond that of competitors. And although there is no free plan or trial available, BotsCrew is happy to take you through multiple demos of chatbots it has developed in the past to provide insight into its capabilities.

So if you’re a medium business or large enterprise looking to better qualify your prospects, serve your customers faster, or cut back on the number of support representatives you employ, BotsCrew is the perfect solution for you. It will help you do all this and more without compromising the level of customer service you already provide.

But if you’re a small business, startup, or want to validate the idea to higher management and don’t have the budget for a customized solution, platforms like Drift, Chatfuel, or Botsify would be better suited to your needs.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Quicksprout/~3/5XJlPCXckAk/