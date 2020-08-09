Blogging for Business Is Back

By Srijana Angdembey

On the Fly is our video series with small bites (two mins or less) of marketing and customer experience advice and training from experts, given to you during the current disruption.

Our guest this week is Michael Brenner , content marketing strategies and CEO | CMO of Marketing Insider Group . Michael says blogging is the new cool thing to do in marketing. The importance of blogging for business cannot be underestimated under current marketing circumstances. With buyers and consumers spending more time than ever consuming content, marketers should take this opportunity to invest in their blogs. Create helpful content that reaches, engages, and eventually converts your readers to customers.

Watch the full video for more tips from Michael:

Visit OnTheFly.Expert to see all episodes.

