Birgit Kozicke And Christian Ahl Achieve Black Crown Rank At Zinzino

Birgit Kozicke and Christian Ahl are former Kyani top leaders, There they had a downline of 420,000 team partners and $780 Million in sales in 22 years according to her Facebook page.

Their enroller Sven Goebel stated on their achievement:

“It is our great pleasure to announce that – just in the middle of the month – Birgit and Chris have already achieved the esteemed rank of Black Crown within the Zinzino network.

This significant milestone, representing over 500.000 euros in (monthly) volume and a seat at the distinguished Leaders Council of the company, reflects their unwavering commitment to excellence, outstanding leadership, and tireless effort.

Birgit and Chris have displayed an exceptional level of dedication and perseverance in their less-than-a-year journey to Black Crown.

Their all-day hustle and record speed are a leading example for professional network marketers within the entire industry.

Their ability to rework and refine their strategies and adapt to the new is a testament to their creativity and adaptability, and so is their ability to lead their teams. On behalf of our entire Zinzino Team, we congratulate the two Champions on this outstanding achievement.”

About Zinzino

Zinzino AB (publ.) is a global Direct Sales company that markets and sells test-based nutrition, skincare and life-style products. Zinzino owns the research unit BioActive Foods AS and production unit Faun Pharma AS.

Zinzino is based in Gothenburg, with additional offices in Finland, Latvia, Norway, USA, Australia, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Zinzino is a public company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. For more informaton please visit www.zinzino.com

