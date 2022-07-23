BigCommerce Review

By Lars Lofgren

BigCommerce is a leading ecommerce platform designed to assist even the smallest businesses in scaling. Whether your business is a hybrid of brick-and-mortar and online sales or sells exclusively on the web, BigCommerce can help you create a successful site to sell from.

BigCommerce is one of the best ecommerce platforms, in some ways pulling ahead of its biggest competitors, like Shopify and Zyro. Its massive list of built-in features and strong inventory management tools make it a force in the ecommerce space.

BigCommerce Compared

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce was founded in 2009 in Sydney, Australia, by two young entrepreneurs who met in an online chatroom. Within five years, founders Eddie Machalaani and Mitch Harper raised hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to scale their business right along with the ecommerce industry’s top competitors.

Today, the company has offices scattered globally, including in Austin, Texas, and Kyiv, Ukraine. Not only does BigCommerce want its clients to thrive, but it also encourages its employees to boost their skills in ecommerce through professional training and advancement opportunities.

BigCommerce Products and Services

BigCommerce is best known for its ecommerce platform, so the bulk of this review will center on that. However, it also functions as an ecommerce website builder, a content management system, and a regular website builder. We’ll detail all of that here to help you decide whether BigCommerce is the right platform for your needs.

BigCommerce offers solutions for diverse industries, like automotive, health and beauty, and CBD. Whatever your industry and whether you’re SaaS, B2B, retail, or wholesale, the BigCommerce ecommerce platform can help you build your site and start selling your products.

BigCommerce Health and Stability

BigCommerce has grown rather quickly since its start in 2009. As of February 2022, the company’s revenue exploded with a 50% year-over-year growth to $64.9 million.

BigCommerce has also received some exciting press mentions that fare well with customers when comparing companies. Its notable accolades have included the 2022 Most Loved Award from TrustRadius and being named to Inc. Magazine’s first annual Best-Led Companies list.

To date, BigCommerce employs 1,000 full-time employees and serves more than 60,000 merchants across 150 countries.

BigCommerce Pricing

BigCommerce offers a 15-day free trial for anyone to test out the platform before committing.

However, you’ll need a paid plan to access all its features. BigCommerce has three monthly or annual plans and custom-priced enterprise plans for larger organizations.

BigCommerce Pricing Structure

BigCommerce focuses its three primary plans on how much revenue your store sells per year, ranging from up to $50,000 to $400,000. If you hit the threshold, you’ll need to move to the next tier, regardless of whether you need the extra features or not.

There are no additional fees to add extra users to your account, and each plan includes unlimited staff accounts.

Plans are on a subscription basis paid monthly or annually with up to 10% savings for annual subscriptions.

BigCommerce Pricing Comparison

BigCommerce plans range from $29.95/month to $269.95/month (billed annually). When your business reaches $50,000/year in online sales, you’ll have to move from Standard to Plus, which is $71.95/month (billed annually). Exceeding $180,000/year triggers a move to Pro, the $269.95/month (billed annually) tier.

This is right in line with Shopify, which has very similar rates and many comparable features. However, it’s important to note that Shopify charges transaction fees when customers don’t use Shopify Payments and BigCommerce has no transaction fees.

On the other hand, Zyro is a highly affordable option when stacked against BigCommerce and Shopify, with its highest tier at only $39.99/month. Unfortunately, Zyro isn’t as feature-rich as BigCommerce, as it caters to smaller online businesses and solo sellers.

BigCommerce Trials and Guarantees

Although you can’t take advantage of a free plan to test out as long as you’d like, if you’re on the fence about BigCommerce, you can still sign up for a free 15-day trial. During the trial, you can create your own store and test all the features to determine what plan is best for you by the end of your trial period.

If you’re interested in an enterprise plan, you can contact BigCommerce for a free demo.

BigCommerce is an excellent all-around ecommerce platform for most businesses. Especially if you plan to scale your online selling within the next year or so, you’ll want to start with a platform like BigCommerce that can handle it all.

BigCommerce helps online business owners create a website from scratch, manage their content seamlessly, and start selling from the moment they publish their shop. To see how BigCommerce performs against some of its biggest competitors, check out my guide to the top ecommerce platforms.

What Makes BigCommerce Ecommerce Platform Great

BigCommerce ecommerce inventory management

Visual Website Builder: Business owners shouldn’t have to be professional web designers, too. With BigCommerce, you can start with a website template and customize its design by dragging and dropping elements where you need them. You’ll never need to learn one snippet of code to have a fully functional online shop.

Business owners shouldn’t have to be professional web designers, too. With BigCommerce, you can start with a website template and customize its design by dragging and dropping elements where you need them. You’ll never need to learn one snippet of code to have a fully functional online shop. Conversion Boosts: Keep customers right where you want them to be: on your website, shopping, and checking out items. BigCommerce’s conversion-boosting features include streamlined checkouts, optimized website coding for quick loads, and abandoned cart recovery. Plus, use its built-in coupon and discount tools to encourage more sales.

Keep customers right where you want them to be: on your website, shopping, and checking out items. BigCommerce’s conversion-boosting features include streamlined checkouts, optimized website coding for quick loads, and abandoned cart recovery. Plus, use its built-in coupon and discount tools to encourage more sales. SEO and Marketing: BigCommerce’s built-in SEO and marketing features make it easier for you to ditch subscriptions for extra tools. You’ll get access to multi-channel selling across some of the largest marketplaces, like Amazon and Facebook, personalized offers based on customer segmentation, and attractive buy buttons to encourage in-the-moment sales. BigCommerce also partners with Google to bring your site the most up-to-date SEO optimization.

BigCommerce’s built-in SEO and marketing features make it easier for you to ditch subscriptions for extra tools. You’ll get access to multi-channel selling across some of the largest marketplaces, like Amazon and Facebook, personalized offers based on customer segmentation, and attractive buy buttons to encourage in-the-moment sales. BigCommerce also partners with Google to bring your site the most up-to-date SEO optimization. Single-Page Checkout: When customers want to buy, they need a checkout that won’t stress them out. BigCommerce prioritizes a one-page checkout to make purchasing as simple and quick as possible. Your customers benefit from its ease of use and you benefit from having fewer customers drop off because of a confusing checkout process.

When customers want to buy, they need a checkout that won’t stress them out. BigCommerce prioritizes a one-page checkout to make purchasing as simple and quick as possible. Your customers benefit from its ease of use and you benefit from having fewer customers drop off because of a confusing checkout process. Easy Inventory Management: Whether you sell only through your BigCommerce online store or through multiple channels, the platform has you covered. Sync your inventories from eBay, Google Shopping, and other popular marketplaces straight from your BigCommerce dashboard. Move, add, and delete products with ease while hosting up to 600 variants for any one item.

Whether you sell only through your BigCommerce online store or through multiple channels, the platform has you covered. Sync your inventories from eBay, Google Shopping, and other popular marketplaces straight from your BigCommerce dashboard. Move, add, and delete products with ease while hosting up to 600 variants for any one item. Customizable Shopping: BigCommerce lets you personalize your customers’ shopping experiences, giving them all the options they want and need to be more likely to purchase from you. With customer segmentation, you can offer groups of customers the coupons or deals that are most attractive to them. Conditional logic further helps you narrow options for customers to find their best fit.

BigCommerce lets you personalize your customers’ shopping experiences, giving them all the options they want and need to be more likely to purchase from you. With customer segmentation, you can offer groups of customers the coupons or deals that are most attractive to them. Conditional logic further helps you narrow options for customers to find their best fit. Diverse Enterprise Solutions: Businesses moving from offline to online selling, wholesale sellers, or Commerce-as-a-Service companies can still get everything they need with BigCommerce’s Enterprise plan. The company builds a custom solution based on how, what, and how much you sell that includes all the robust features you need for success, including its payment gateway service, SEO tools, and website builder.

Businesses moving from offline to online selling, wholesale sellers, or Commerce-as-a-Service companies can still get everything they need with BigCommerce’s Enterprise plan. The company builds a custom solution based on how, what, and how much you sell that includes all the robust features you need for success, including its payment gateway service, SEO tools, and website builder. In-Depth Analytics: Learn everything you need to know about order trends, customer behavior, traffic, and other key metrics to help you make informed decisions about your online business. BigCommerce provides reports on sales tax, shopping carts, marketing, orders, and more, which you can customize to get the exact data you need.

Where BigCommerce Ecommerce Platform Falls Short

BigCommerce cross-channel ecommerce platform

Not Fully Customizable: Although the website builder on BigCommerce is superb for what it is, it doesn’t offer complete control over the final look of your website. You can move elements around, add images, and change the colors of a theme to match your branding. Your website will look great, but the result might also be somewhat similar to other online shops using BigCommerce.

Although the website builder on BigCommerce is superb for what it is, it doesn’t offer complete control over the final look of your website. You can move elements around, add images, and change the colors of a theme to match your branding. Your website will look great, but the result might also be somewhat similar to other online shops using BigCommerce. No Freemium Plan: Unlike other ecommerce platforms that offer a free or freemium plan for smaller businesses or for use as a long-term trial, BigCommerce only has its regular plans that’ll cost you more right out of the gate. However, you can still use the 15-day free trial to make sure you love it before subscribing to a plan.

Unlike other ecommerce platforms that offer a free or freemium plan for smaller businesses or for use as a long-term trial, BigCommerce only has its regular plans that’ll cost you more right out of the gate. However, you can still use the 15-day free trial to make sure you love it before subscribing to a plan. Annual Sales Threshold: Businesses have no choice but to move up to a new plan if they go over BigCommerce’s online sales threshold for their plan within a year. This could add extra features that aren’t needed while boosting the business’s monthly or annual costs for an ecommerce plan.

Businesses have no choice but to move up to a new plan if they go over BigCommerce’s online sales threshold for their plan within a year. This could add extra features that aren’t needed while boosting the business’s monthly or annual costs for an ecommerce plan. Learning Curve: BigCommerce has an excellent range of built-in features for online business owners to make the most of their sales. Unfortunately, that also leads to a learning curve that other ecommerce platforms don’t necessarily have. Expect to take time learning the ins and outs of BigCommerce to ensure you’re getting everything from it that you need.

BigCommerce Ecommerce Platform Compared

BigCommerce is my top ecommerce platform pick, primarily because it can suit the needs of virtually any business and its scaling goals.

BigCommerce Website Builder Review

As an ecommerce platform, BigCommerce’s feature-rich service gives online sellers a lot for their subscription. Additionally, as an ecommerce website builder, BigCommerce helps business owners create a professional website for their online store without writing or changing code.

But if you’re not building an ecommerce site, BigCommerce will have a bunch of tools you simply won’t need, which is one of the reasons it didn’t earn a spot on our top list of website builders.

Even as an ecommerce website builder, it falls slightly short of Shopify, mostly because its learning curve is more significant.

When researching the best website builders, we considered various options for different needs, like affordability, solopreneurship, and ecommerce websites. BigCommerce is excellent for ecommerce, but it isn’t designed for versatility like many of the other services on this list:

It’s important to consider how an ecommerce platform can assist you in building the website you’ll sell from. That’s where a website builder comes into play. Ecommerce sites need more than just a regular website builder; they need one that includes SEO optimization, business-friendly templates, payment gateways, and other features specifically for ecommerce. When comparing ecommerce website builders, we considered how the website-building functionality of each platform leads to a professional and functional ecommerce site.

Here’s how BigCommerce compares to other top ecommerce website builders:

BigCommerce Content Management System Review

Content management falls under the same umbrella as website building as the process that organizes and publishes your website content. An ecommerce website builder with a built-in content management system lets you publish pages and blog posts without working with code.

For high-volume ecommerce sites, BigCommerce has one of the best content management systems. Here’s how it stacks up against other options:

Final Verdict

Ecommerce has transformed the way people shop for everything from office supplies to appliances. Behind every convenient ecommerce business is a website designed to give customers a pleasant, simple shopping experience.

BigCommerce leads the way in ecommerce platforms. Its long list of features and capabilities make it highly functional for ecommerce businesses of all sizes, especially high-volume sellers. Although it has a learning curve to set up your site, BigCommerce’s inventory management, marketing tools, and enterprise offerings are second to none.

