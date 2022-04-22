Bich Tran from Sweden Changes Her Life With The QuiAri Opportunity

By Nicole Dunkley

Over the last several years, businesses all over the world have had to make some very tough choices to stay afloat during the pandemic. Before joining QuiAri, Bich Tran had been working for a Tool and Die Company in Sweden. After 10 years of loyal service, she was let go with very little notice.

“I was completely devastated when my role was eliminated at the Tool and Die Company.

There was nowhere for me to go, and I needed money to pay my bills. With no previous MLM experience, I joined a skincare Direct Sales company and stayed on for about a year.

Unfortunately, it never really felt like my forever home. The opportunity just wasn’t good enough to get me where I wanted in life. I discovered QuiAri through a friend living in Canada.

She seemed really happy and healthy. I wanted that for myself, so I decided to check it out. I’ve only been with QuiAri for 1 year and I’ve already improved my health AND climbed the ranks to Rock Star! I’m doing better than ever and on my way to living my dream lifestyle,”

stated QuiAri Rock Star Promoter, Bich Tran.

With distribution in over 200 countries worldwide, QuiAri is the fastest-growing health and weight loss movement in the world. Bich said QuiAri products have helped her sleep better, made her skin smoother and softer, and even improved the quality of her sleep.

“I feel like a new person. I’m a busy full-time QuiAri Promoter, so around 2 or 3 PM, my energy levels start dropping. However, if I take an Energy tablet or two, I bounce right back!

It’s amazing. My Mom is also taking QuiAri products, and she got her old body back. She’s so slim now, and even looks younger,”

said Bich Tran.

Bich’s decision to become a Promoter was influenced by the global success people are having with QuiAri’s products as well as their generous Compensation Plan. She didn’t want to miss an opportunity to join the company while they were still experiencing massive growth.

“QuiAri is the only company in the industry that pays commissions to Promoters in less than 5 minutes anywhere in the world. They are also one of the few that offer an opportunity to earn Speed Bonuses for building your business quickly.

When I lost my job due to COVID, I didn’t think I’d ever have another opportunity to achieve my dream lifestyle.

QuiAri has given me plenty of hope and an actual path to success. This is the result of an Executive Team with a combined 150+ years of MLM experience. I’m so grateful to work at a company that inspires me to achieve greatness every day,”

stated Bich Tran.

QuiAri Founder and CEO, Bob Reina stays engaged with Promoters in the field and understands the struggle. In fact, Bob was once a Distributor for a Health and Wellness company early in his MLM career. He has put programs in place that reward Promoters for hard work and also provide Customers with free products when they refer friends and family to QuiAri, and they make a purchase.

“I was a Police Officer before I started my career in the MLM industry. I really enjoy helping people. When I had an opportunity to help people on a global scale, I left the Police Department and started my own company.

My dream is to see everyone around the world live happier, healthier, and better lives. Our leadership team encourages Promoters to pass out samples whenever possible, and at Corporate, we’re doing our part as well.

Our “Refer 2 and It’s Free” program for Customers and Promoters allows people to get a month’s worth of QuiAri Shake and Energy for free simply by referring 2 people that make qualifying purchases.

Promoters like Bich Tran are sharing QuiAri with people around the world, earning free products, and getting closer to living their dream lifestyle,”

stated QuiAri Founder and CEO, Bob Reina.

Bich has dreams of becoming a Purple Diamond – QuiAri’s top rank. Once she has enough money and time, she plans to give back to family and friends that supported her during challenging times.

“One thing I learned is that having family and friends that you can count on is my real dream come true. Being at QuiAri is like having one big global family that never lets you down.

I’m so grateful to be part of this company and building a global business. I’m creating a legacy my family is proud of. Each day is more exciting than the next,”

said Bich Tran.

To learn more about QuiAri, their products, and the opportunity to become a Promoter, visit https://quiari.com/en, or follow them on social media @QuiAriOfficial.

