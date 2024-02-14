Beyond Slim Launches Groundbreaking Beauty Sleep Product

By Team Business For Home

Fresh from record-breaking sales in 2023, Beyond Slim, The Fitter, Healthier, Happier Company™, unveils RSN™ (Radiant Sleep Nightly), its latest cutting-edge Nutricosmetic product that will surely make waves in the market.

RSN is a delicious tasting drink mix developed with cutting-edge super nutrients scientifically researched to help promote relaxation and more restful sleep while at the same time supporting healthier hair, more youthful skin and stronger nails.* The product comes in a decadent dreamy cocoa flavor with only 10 calories per serving, and is sugar-free, gluten-free and dairy-free.

RSN contains a proprietary blend of nutrient superstars including L-theanine, Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA), Chamomile, Lemon Balm and Passion Flower extracts and melatonin for healthier, deeper, more restful sleep.*

But as a Nutricosmetic, RSN also promotes more luxurious hair, youthful skin and stronger nails with a proprietary blend of scientifically studied nutrients including OptiMSM® Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), Red Orange Complex®, Hyaluronic Acid, Biotin, Grape Seed and Horsetail Extracts.

“RSN is an exciting addition to our science-based product lineup,”

says Beyond Slim Founder and CEO Ray Faltinsky.

“It perfectly complements our existing products, bringing us closer to achieving our mission of making millions of people fitter, healthier and happier.”

Vice President of Sales, Rachel Kellogg expressed anticipation for the product’s launch.

“One in three Americans are sleep-deprived, and this product not only addresses that, but it also brings the concept of beauty sleep to a whole new level! The idea of getting healthy, restful sleep nightly and beautiful hair, skin and nails with just one delicious tasting product is an amazing concept now accessible to many.”

The perception of beauty is evolving, as global consumers are gravitating towards the “beauty from within” approach—a change in lifestyle, leaning towards healthier alternatives for wellness and beauty, including getting more and better-quality sleep.

Consumers are also gravitating to more naturally based products that can help them look and feel younger. The U.S anti-aging market was valued at $18 billion in 2022 and is predicted to hit $34 billion by 2032 making it one of the fastest growing markets in the U.S.

About Beyond Slim

At Beyond Slim, nothing is more important than our mission to help millions of people become Fitter, Healthier, and Happier. The science behind ZipSlim® speaks for itself, and the care that has been put into our Metabolic Reboot will help you build lasting, healthy habits.

When it came time to decide how best to take this mission to the world, we decided to put people first, innovating an entirely new model we call Social Referral Marketing™. Find out more about Beyond Slim and its amazing product, ZipSlim at www.beyondslim.com

The post Beyond Slim Launches Groundbreaking Beauty Sleep Product appeared first on Direct Selling Facts, Figures and News.

Source:: https://www.businessforhome.org/2024/02/beyond-slim-launches-groundbreaking-beauty-sleep-product/