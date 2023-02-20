Beyond Slim Gains Media Attention From Forbes, NY Weekly And The Frisky

By Team Business For Home

Very few companies in the direct selling space have ever been able to gain media attention outside of the direct selling channel. Beyond Slim, with its record setting growth scientifically validated product, it’s trademarked Social Referral Marketing™ model and great leadership is breaking this mold.

With a mission to help millions of people become fitter, healthier, and happier it takes a massive reach to actually make that kind of impact. Fortunately for Beyond Slim, they are off to a great start and gaining even more momentum thanks to the recent attention they are receiving from outside the direct sales industry.

Beyond Slim is already receiving recognition with articles appearing in impressive publications such as

Forbes.com

NY Weekly, and most recently

The Frisky.

This is just the start, ZipSlim first appeared on the scene in the ‘Forbes.com’ Valentine’s Day Gift Guide, making the list as one of the best accessories for frequent traveler’s, thanks to ZipSlim’s ability to help combat Metabolic Overload and weight gain.

Not long after, Beyond Slim also popped up in a ‘New York Weekly‘ write up, sharing how this new paradigm shift is happening and replacing traditional direct selling models.

Ray Faltinsky, Founder and CEO, along with Rachel Kellogg, Vice President of Sales gave an in-depth look at the unique Social Referral Marketing™ model, the ethical differences and how putting people first is making a difference.

Keeping up the momentum, Beyond Slim was most recently featured in ‘The Frisky’ where the powerful ingredients in ZipSlim were noted to be sure to spice up Valentine’s Day. The article focused on its effective ingredients like Ashwagandha, which studies have shown to increase libido.

How is that for a Valentine’s Day bonus? But even if you are after more than just a libido boost, ZipSlim is a full circle wellness product with many other exciting health benefits to discover.

For Beyond Slim to get this much attention from outside the direct selling industry means one thing- they must have a pretty incredible product and opportunity to offer. Beyond Slim is off to an impressive start in 2023 and this is just the beginning of what is to come.

About Beyond Slim

At Beyond Slim, nothing is more important than our mission to help millions of people become Fitter, Healthier, and Happier. The science behind ZipSlim® speaks for itself, and the care that has been put into our Metabolic Reboot will help you build lasting, healthy habits.

When it came time to decide how best to take this mission to the world, we decided to put people first, innovating an entirely new model we call Social Referral Marketing™. Find out more about Beyond Slim and its amazing product, ZipSlim at www.beyondslim.com

