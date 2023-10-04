Beyond Slim Celebrates 12 Straight Months Of Double-Digit Growth

By Team Business For Home

One bright spot in the Direct Selling Industry has been the sky-rocketing growth of Beyond Slim. At a recent leadership retreat held in Park City, Utah, CEO & Founder Ray Faltinsky announced that Beyond Slim just celebrated its 12th consecutive month of double- digit, month-over-month growth.

“From August 2022 through August 2023, we’ve grown by 35X!” Faltinsky told his top 30 leaders, “I’ve never seen or heard of a 12-month growth spurt like ours. We are changing so many lives for the better!”

Beyond Slim’s record growth, at a time when the direct selling channel is struggling, is no accident.

“When we launched Beyond Slim, we knew that times were changing.” Faltinsky states, “Gone are the old “MLM” ways of doing business, like expensive packs to get started, forcing distributors to purchase for qualifications and not offering a lucrative opportunity for the part-time person to earn.

We’ve turned all that on its head and we’re doing things that no other company has ever done, like no big packs, no personal volume required to earn a check, free product with just 2 customers, 3-day pay and finally a compensation plan where the part time person can be successful.

We’ve made things so simple and lucrative, that the part-time person doesn’t need to know a single thing about the compensation plan. This has resonated with leaders who are tired of the old “MLM” ways where they can be successful, but their team can’t. That’s a major reason we’ve grown 35X in the last 12 months.”

The second big reason is their delicious tasting Blackberry Lemonade or Cherry Limeade ZipSlim, a drink mix designed with the goal to help millions of people become fitter, healthier and happier .

“ZipSlim has been our Superstar product since Day 1.” Faltinsky says, “People love the taste and more importantly the results. It’s been a game changer for thousands of people already and we’re just getting started.”

But, Beyond Slim is not a one trick pony. At the Park City conference, Faltinsky announced a new cutting-edge product coming in November that is predicted to help Beyond Slim grow even faster.

“We’ve been working on this for quite some time. It is an exciting addition to our current product line and has the potential to help us grow even faster.” says Faltinsky.

“It’s an “instant impact” product where the consumer feels absolutely amazing within 15 minutes, almost euphoric! Introducing this to our Beyond Slim family before Thanksgiving is going to take us to the next level of success and growth!”

About Beyond Slim®

At Beyond Slim®, nothing is more important than our mission to help millions of people become Fitter, Healthier, and Happier. The science behind ZipSlim® speaks for itself, and the care that has been put into our Metabolic Reboot will help you build lasting, healthy habits.

When it came time to decide how best to take this mission to the world, we decided to put people first, innovating an entirely new model we call Social Referral Marketing™. Find out more about Beyond Slim® and its amazing product, ZipSlim® at www.beyondslim.com

