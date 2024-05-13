Betterware De Mexico Expands To The USA

By Team Business For Home

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX), (“Betterware” or the ‘Company”), has expanded to the U.S. market as Betterware U.S.

The brand recognized for its dedication to creating high-quality, innovative consumer products that enhance everyday living will have its new office headquarters located in Dallas, Texas. International expansion is one of the cornerstones of Betterware’s growth strategy and the U.S. launch coincides with the company’s multi-year period of consistent, organic growth.

The decision to expand into the U.S. was a natural choice because of its proximity to Mexico, and an untapped customer base that already has some familiarity with the brand. The company thoughtfully chose Dallas as the home for its U.S. headquarters because of the city’s superior distribution network and access to Texas’ growing talent pool. Betterware’s Global CEO Andres Campos believes the U.S. expansion is key to unlocking further growth.

“For more than 29 years, we’ve succeeded in providing value and quality in the consumer products we make, only constrained by our geographical location,”

said Campos.

“Our industry knowledge reinforces our belief that U.S. consumers will continue to seek out well-designed products to simplify their lives.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has been the leading direct to consumer company in Mexico, focused on product innovation. In addition to its reputation for providing the ultimate ‘life-hack’ products, the company also creates opportunities for entrepreneurship through its direct sales model resulting in its position as the 17th largest direct-selling company in the world according to Direct Selling News.

Betterware’s strong manufacturing relationships allow the company to produce quality-tested, on-trend, and innovative consumer products, with over 250 new products slated for 2024. From kitchen to garden, at home or on-the-go, Betterware has thoughtfully crafted better-living solutions with products that make life easier. U.S. consumers can now shop a curated portfolio on www.betterware.com and have it delivered right to their door.

Notably, Dallas has always been a friendly city for entrepreneurs and home to some of the most respected direct sales organizations and Fortune 500 companies. Coinciding with the launch of Betterware’s direct to consumer business, it also will expand its direct selling arm to its headquarters in Dallas as well as San Antonio and McAllen.

For more information about Betterware U.S. and its products, visit betterware.com or follow Betterware on Facebook and Instagram.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Founded in 1995, Betterware de Mexico is the leading direct-to-consumer company in Mexico focused on creating innovative products that solve specific needs regarding organization, practicality, space saving and hygiene within the household. Betterware’s wide product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen, commuting, laundry, and cleaning, as well as other categories that include products and solutions for every corner of the household.

All products are designed by the Company and under the Betterware brand name through its various sources of product innovation. The Company’s state-of-the-art infrastructure allows it to safely and timely deliver its products to every part of the country, backed by the strategic location of its national distribution center.

Supported by its asset light business model and its three strategic pillars of Product Innovation, Business Intelligence and Technology, Betterware has been able to achieve sustainable double-digit growth rates by successfully expanding its household penetration and share of wallet.

