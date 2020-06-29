Best WordPress Popup Plugin – (Review Updated For 2020)

By Lars Lofgren

Looking for a good way to collect more leads? Or maybe draw in newsletter subscribers? Or maybe you just need some customers to participate in a survey?

A WordPress popup plugin helps get you there.

According to a study from Sumo that analyzed nearly two billion popups, the average conversion rate for a website popup is 3.09%. The top 10% of high-performing popups convert at an average rate of 9.28%. Some websites saw conversion rates that topped 50%.

According to a recent study from Impact, the average conversion rate for any website landing page is 2.35%. The top 10% of websites have an average conversion rate of 11.45%.

Bottom line: The average popup outperforms the average traditional landing page. And, the average conversion rate of the highest performing popups are still in the ballpark of the highest performing landing pages.

I created this guide to help you choose the right popup plugin for your WordPress site. I’ve narrowed down the top seven options. Let’s dive right in.

1. Ninja Popups

Ninja Popups is definitely one of the most popular WordPress popup plugins on the market. I’m not saying you should always follow the crowd, popularity is usually a telling sign when it comes to quality.

Of the reason why Ninja Popups is one of my favorite plugins is because they offer an extensive list of features, the popups are extremely responsive and work well on mobile devices in addition to desktop browsers and it’s easy for anyone to configure this plugin, even if you don’t have any coding experience.

With Ninja Popups, you can customize the design of your popups to match your trending website color schemes. Ninja Popups also lets you customize things like the size of your popups and colors of the buttons. This is important because this plugin also offers A/B testing. You can try different variations of your popups to see which is the most effective and yields the highest conversions. In addition to the A/B tests, Ninja Popups has a detailed analytics page. You can see other KPIs with charts to help you improve your popups. This plugin has page level targeting as well, so you can have different popups for each page on your site depending on your goals.

The regular license for a single website starts at $26, making this plugin extremely affordable. It’s ideal for nearly any type of popup campaign you want to run.

2. Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol is a powerful popup plugin for WordPress. It comes with a variety of different widgets to help you generate leads effortlessly and seamlessly.

You’ll also be able to manage all of your widgets in a single, powerful dashboard that lets you manage your popups across multiple different websites. It also allows you to manage the popups’ appearance, target audience, and integrations.

Speaking of, with integrations to apps and software such as Google Analytics, Hubspot, AWeber, ConvertKit, and SendGrid, you can rest easy knowing that Getsitecontrol will play nice with your business’s existing workflow.

Along with popups, you’ll also get:

Template galleries

Mobile popups

CSS editor

Direct links to widgets

Picture and GIF search

A/B testing

Segmentation

Multi-page widgets

Unlimited users

Pricing starts at $7 a month that includes 10,000 monthly widget views. Getsitecontrol also comes with a 7-day free trial with no commitment or credit card needed.

3. Popups by OptinMonster

OptinMonster is a popular lead generation software. Some of you might even be using this platform to help you with other marketing strategies. More than 700,000 websites have used OptinMonster for something. In addition to its standard lead generation solutions, OptinMonster also has a WordPress plugin called Popups by OptinMonster.

I like this plugin because the drag and drop builder is easy for anyone to use, regardless of their technical skill level. In addition to popups, this plugin allows you to create other campaigns like:

Slide-in forms, or scroll triggered boxes

In-line forms

Mobile-specific forms

Floating headers

Footer bars

Welcome gates

OptinMonster has advanced targeting based on personalized behavior for each unique website visitor. This technology is made to trigger popups at the most optimal time to drive conversions. They specialize in popups with exit intent technology. The software can determine when a website visitor is going to leave your page based on their browsing behavior. For example, if they open a new tab, there’s a good chance they are going to navigate to that tab. So that’s a time when an exit intent popup would be triggered. This is great because you don’t want popups to be intrusive to a user’s browsing experience, but you do want to catch visitors before they leave.

OptinMonster claims that this plugin has helped some websites boost conversion rates by up to 785%. While I can’t guarantee you’ll get those same results, I’d definitely say it’s worth a try.

All of the campaigns built with the Popups by OptinMonster plugin are mobile friendly and highly responsive. The plugin integrates with your email marketing software as well. You can run A/B tests with this plugin. And you’ll have access to Google Analytics data for all of your campaigns.

4. Layered Popups

The Layered Popups plugin lets you create popups that are, you guessed it — layered. Basically, these popups can have multiple layers, which can attract the attention of website visitors and let you get creative. I’d recommend this to anyone who wants to implement website popups that are far from boring and separate themselves from the crowd.

This plugin has a visual editor, which makes it easy for anyone to create and make changes to the design of these popups. Layered Popups has several options for display modes as well. These are some of the options for triggering a popup:

Exit intent

Scrolling

Idle pages

Once per session

Once every specified number of days

Every visit

HTML element click

Specified delays

These options make it easy for you to get more email subscribers without annoying your website visitors.

Layered Popups is also compatible with some of the top email marketing platforms on the market. As a matter of fact, the plugin supports 56 of these email systems, but some of the biggest names include:

MailChimp

Constant Contact

GetResponse

AWeber

Campaign Monitor

Active Campaign

So it’s safe to assume that whatever software you’re using for email is on this list.

When you install Layered Popups to your WordPress site, you’ll have access to more than 150 templates. You can also create an unlimited amount of A/B tests for different elements of your popups. With pricing starting at just $21, this is definitely one of the best WordPress popup plugins available.

5. ConvertPlus

The ConvertPlus WordPress plugin is designed for driving conversions with popups. Here’s what the plugin offers

Popups, of course

Fullscreen popups

Top bar information

Bottom bar information

Slide-ins

Sticky boxes

One of my favorite features of ConvertPlus is the template selection. You can take one of the 100+ templates and make slight tweaks to personalize it for your own website content.

ConvertPlus has more than 700 fonts that will make your popups stand out. They offer custom CSS, animations, and background settings as well. You’ll also benefit from real-time analytics for your popups and other campaigns. This information will help you track KPIs like views, clicks, and conversions.

This plugin integrates with email marketing software, as well as other CRM solutions such as:

WooCommerce

Contact Form 7

Zapier

WP Registration Form

6. Bloom

The Bloom WordPress plugin is designed specifically for email opt-ins. There are six different ways to display these opt-in forms on your website.

Automatic popups

Automatic fly-ins

Inline opt-in forms

Below content forms

Widget area forms

Required opt-in for content unlock

The last option is something that’s unique, and makes this plugin stand apart from other available options. Here’s how it works: Depending on what your website is offering, you can restrict content to the average user. This is a great way to entice opt-ins or registrations. In order for a website visitor to gain access to premium content, they’ll need to opt-in first.

Popups can be triggered based on a number of different actions.

Delay based on time

Triggered based on scrolling

After comment popups

Post-purchase popups

Inactivity popups

Bloom also works with 16 different email marketing platforms, including:

Campaign Monitor

AWeber

MailChimp

GetResponse

SalesForce

HubSpot

iContact

ActiveCampaign

Bloom has hundreds of templates for your popups. You can also customize things like the borders and edges of your popups. The color options are virtually unlimited, so you won’t have to worry about finding a color scheme to match your website design.

7. Elementor Pro

With Elementor Pro, you can build any type of website popup from scratch. Like some of the other plugins we’ve seen, Elementor Pro has other features that will benefit your website.

You can create popups for specific reasons like:

Capturing leads

Making announcements

Keeping users on the page with exit intent notifications

Growing your email list

Content lock and upgrades

Full screen welcome mats

Generate sales by showcasing products and upsells

Build login forms

Elementor Pro offers advanced targeting options as well. For example, you can trigger a popup after a specified number of page views or a specified number of sessions. You can even control popups by the device a user is browsing from.

Popups are triggered based on actions such as scrolling, clicks, page loading, inactivity, and exit intent. You can show certain popups on posts with specific tags, authors, or categories. This plugin also offers WooCommerce integration.

I like this plugin because it allows you to hide popups for users who are logged in. That way you won’t be asking for an email address that’s already been added to your subscriber list.

Subscriptions start at $49 per year for Elementor Pro, which is a bargain, in my opinion, considering all of the advanced features you’ll get for that price, plus design elements that are second to none. You can create beautiful popups that are visually appealing and attractive to your audience.

Conclusion

Do popups work? That’s a conversation for another day.

For those of you who are ready to add popups to your website, you’ll need to install a WordPress plugin that will make this process much easier for you.

So what’s the best WordPress popup plugin?

It all depends on what you’re looking for. I’ve narrowed down the top seven options for you to consider.

You’ll want to install a plugin that lets you create the type of popups you want, but also integrates smoothly with any other software you are using.

Some plugins have more templates and custom design features than others. While other popup plugins offer better analytics, A/B tests, and advanced targeting options. You’ll even find some options with all in one features.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Quicksprout/~3/KtWtnvbV6pU/