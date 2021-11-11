By Lars Lofgren

The hosting provider you choose is crucial to the success of your website.

Using first-hand experience as a starting point, I waded through all the dependable hosting options and narrowed it down to the best web hosting providers.

Read in-depth reviews of these below — plus tips for saving money, the best types of hosting for different situations, and my method for picking the right web host.

The Top 10 Best Web Hosting Providers

Hostinger – Most Affordable Hosting Plans Overall

Bluehost – Best Web Host for Beginners

Dreamhost – Most Affordable Month-to-Month Plan

Hostgator – Best for Lean/Minimal Needs

GreenGeeks – Best Eco-Friendly Hosting

SiteGround – Best for Making Your WordPress Site Speedy & Secure

A2 Hosting – Fast & Reliable Shared Hosting

InMotion – Best VPS Hosting

WPEngine – Best Managed WordPress Hosting

Nexcess – Best for scaling and growth

#1. Hostinger – Most Affordable Hosting Plans Overall



Starts at just $1.39/month

Month-to-month pricing

Free SSL certificate

30-day money back guarantee

Get an 85% discount



Hostinger is the best choice if you’re looking to save money.

In fact, their lowest plan is $1.39 per month. That’s rock bottom.

And if you dig into what each plan offers, I think you’ll find that virtually everything a new site needs is included.

All of these rates are promotional, so they’ll go up at renewal. But you’re able to lock in these ridiculously low prices on a longer subscription.

They offer four years of single shared hosting for $66.72, which comes out to $1.39 per month if you pay for all four years upfront. That’s an amazing deal. However, be aware that the very low price does not include a domain name or domain privacy. Despite that extra cost, the total upfront charge is lower than the others on the list.

Even after the promotional pricing ends, the pricing is still very affordable. The single-site plan only costs $2.99 per month after renewal, one of the lowest rates in the industry. In fact, it’s about the same as Bluehost’s promotional pricing.

The best part? Hostinger doesn’t feel like cheap hosting.

From the marketing to the UI for managing your site, it’s a premium host with a deep roster of features on every plan.

Hostinger also offers a separate plan just for email hosting. That starts at just $0.99 per month.

The uptime, site speed, and support are all pretty good too. They have a 99.9% uptime guarantee along with 24/7 support whenever you need help.

#2. Bluehost – Best Web Host for Beginners



Visit BlueHost

Normally $8.99/month

Free domain and SSL certificate

Recommended by WordPress

30-day money back guarantee

Get a 63% discount



Bluehost is one of the most popular and best choices for web hosting.

That’s because they offer great shared web hosting solutions at incredibly affordable prices. They’re also tailor-made for folks who are new to website building.

Shared hosting starts $8.99 per month, but there are major discounts if you are a new customer. You can sign up for three years and lock in the price of $2.75 per month. That’s a good deal, especially with everything you get.

If you get stuck or have a problem, they have 24/7 support by phone or live chat. They list their support number and live chat options right on their site, so you can reach out for help within two clicks.

Bluehost also offers fantastic analytics and SEO tools to help you optimize your site’s performance—while attracting more visitors.

Their SEO tool that scores and tracks how well your website is ranking for specific keywords. This gives you a good idea of how you should optimize your site for the best search rankings.

They also offer hosting that will support whatever direction your business grows.

Let’s say you start with a standard shared hosting plan and want to install WordPress. They have an easy 1-click install to make that happen.

If your site keeps growing and you want to upgrade to managed WordPress hosting to speed up your site and improve security, they have that too.

Or, if you want to get more control by upgrading to VPS or dedicated hosting, they have plans for both.

Bluehost covers everything you could possibly need from a host. That’s what makes them the best for beginner website creators.

If you start with them, you’ll never need to switch to another service.

#3. DreamHost – Most Affordable Month-to-Month Hosting Plan



Visit Dreamhost

Unlimited traffic and free migration tool

Month-to-month pricing at $4.95

Recommended by WordPress

4.6/5 rating from Trustpilot

View the Latest Deals



DreamHost offers stellar month-to-month pricing along with very solid hosting performance.

In fact, their month-to-month plans start at $4.95/month. This plan includes 1 website with unlimited traffic, along with a free SSL Certificate—a great deal.

They also offer one-year and three-year contracts start at $2.59/month that allows you to save even more money. Even though it’s not the lowest on this list (check out Hostinger below for the lowest contract hosting plans), it’s still a good deal.

Overall, their month-to-month pricing makes them a perfect choice for those who aren’t sure about a longer term commitment for any reason.

Along with great prices, DreamHost also stands out for the way they manage their web hosts. They don’t use the standard cPanel that most hosts use. Instead, DreamHost offers a completely custom control panel to manage your website. This is great for developers who want more control over their websites.

There is a catch: It makes things much more difficult to migrate off DreamHost. However, migrating to DreamHost is easier than ever though.

Their free migration plugin lets you migrate in a few steps. You’ll also be able to scale your hosting as your site grows.

If you run a nonprofit, I highly recommend DreamHost. They offer one free Unlimited shared hosting plan for 501(c)(3) organizations. That’s a deal you cannot beat.

DreamHost is another one of WordPress’s three recommended hosts, and includes some managed WordPress hosting in its basic shared plans. It also offers a managed plan with more bells and whistles called DreamPress. It does have an industry-leading free trial period — a full 97-day money-back guarantee.

Customer service is a little less traditional: email support is available 24/7, but live chat is only on during business hours. If you want technical support over the phone, you have to pay an additional $9.95.

However, if you spring for either the DreamPress Plus or Pro managed WordPress plans, phone support is included along with other premium features.

Sign up with DreamHost today for the lowest price in hosting without a long-term commitment.

#4. Hostgator – Best for Lean/Minimal Needs



Visit Hostgator

Normally $8.95/month

Month-to-month at $10.95

Free domain and SSL certificate

45-day money back guarantee

Get a 61% discount



HostGator is best for any business that’s looking for simple websites.

If you don’t need a boatload of extra features from your web hosting provider, go with HostGator.

I’m talking about websites or portfolios where you just need a visitor’s contact info. Or maybe you just need an about page. Or a landing page to collect leads.

HostGator offers an extensive list of how-to guides for technical support. If you don’t find the answers you need, you can turn to phone, live chat, and email support.

Unlike some hosts, HostGator does include support in all its plans. If you want a hosting plan that’s cheap and includes support, this is the host for you.

If you want to get your hands dirty, there is a bit of a learning curve to take advantage of their advanced options.

HostGator does offer Windows hosting in addition to Linux, as well as a variety of options to upgrade, including cloud hosting, VPS hosting, managed WordPress, and a dedicated server. Shared hosting plans start at $2.64/month with a three year contract.

If you’re interested in trying HostGator, I recommend taking full advantage of the 45-day money-back guarantee and testing out their support thoroughly before committing.

Overall, this is a great web host for simple deployment and uses like a company website that doesn’t necessarily see a ton of traffic each month. However, with VPS options, it’ll allow you to scale if you need.

#5. GreenGeeks – Best Eco-Friendly Hosting



Visit GreenGeeks

Normally $9.95/month

Free Domain Name

Free Wildcard SSL

Unlimited Web Space

Get Started for $2.95/mo



GreenGeeks is the eco-friendly alternative to other web hosting providers.

What’s that mean? It means they’ve used renewable energy to power their web hosting services.

Aside from being good to the planet, their web hosting services are top notch. They offer fast speeds, solid uptime, and great solutions for:

WordPress Hosting

WooCommerce Hosting

Reseller Web Hosting

Virtual Private Servers

Shared Hosting

Bottom line: They’re a fantastic option for eco-conscious businesses and websites.

Here’s a look at their prices for shared hosting.

Like other hosts, they provide an automatic 1-Click WordPress Installer and auto-updates to keep your WordPress site up to date.

They also provide daily backups and advanced security features in order to help you keep your data safe and secure.

GreenGeeks also stays up to date with the latest technology like PHP7, SSD, CDN, and more. This helps make sure your website always stays fast and secure.

They also offer 24/7 support available by phone, chat, or via their ticket system. They are typically very quick to respond and can assist with a wide range of issues.

I’m a big fan of GreenGeeks for their great service and dedication to helping the planet with their environmentally-friendly web hosting plans. If you’re looking for a “green” hosting company, GreenGeeks is just what you need.

#6. SiteGround – Best for Making Your WordPress Site Speedy & Secure



Visit Siteground

Starts at $3.99/month

Free SSL, email, CDN, & backups

Recommended by WordPress

30-day money-back guarantee

Get a 73% discount



Fast loading times are paramount if you want your website to gain traction. Nine out of ten potential page visitors will bail if a site takes five seconds or longer to load.

SiteGround is built to deliver top-class speed to its customers, as well as rock-solid security. And particularly for WordPress sites.

It starts with the technology their hosting is built upon. SiteGround utilizes Google Cloud to maintain swift and stable connections, and their SSD persistent data storage ensures low latency.

Not only that, but SiteGround’s innovative developers rolled out their own, better PHP solution in late 2020—Ultrafast PHP. Through it, SiteGround delivers site speeds that are 30% faster than standard PHP while also reducing time to first byte by half and memory usage by 15%.

I’ll save you the trouble of doing the math yourself—SiteGround will make your site so fast that you’ll be counting page loading times in fractions of a second rather than whole ones.

Ultrafast PHP also exemplifies SiteGround’s commitment to proactive security. They update firewall rules on this proprietary PHP weekly.

SiteGround isolates accounts on their servers, so even shared hosting customers never have to worry about one compromised account negatively impacting others.

Beyond that, they are ever-vigilant in keeping their customers’ sites secure and stable. SiteGround runs server health checks every 0.5 seconds and its AI-driven anti-bot system blocks between 500,000 and 2 million brute force attack attempts every hour.

This combination of speed and security can work for most sites. But, as one of WordPress’ recommended web hosts, SiteGround is particularly apt at delivering this performance for WordPress sites.

They add an extra level of security there, by constantly scanning for emergent platform vulnerabilities and offering auto updates.

Plus, all SiteGround plans—not just their WordPress hosting options—include one-click WordPress installation, the WP Starter site builder, and auto updates for both the WordPress platform and its plugins.

Altogether, that’s a lot of value included:

StartUp: $3.99/month for one year, paid annually

$3.99/month for one year, paid annually GrowBig: $6.69/month for one year, paid annually

$6.69/month for one year, paid annually GoGeek: $10.69/month for one year, paid annually

Keep in mind that each plan will renew at a decently higher rate after one year. SiteGround also gives you options at checkout to pay for a 24-month or 36-month term instead.

However, SiteGround gives nice discounts on renewals longer than one year. Two-year renewals get a 20% discount on the base renewal rate and three-year renewals get 30% off.

So, in terms of long-term value, you’re still getting the best deal by capitalizing on their great intro rate for one year up front.

Altogether, SiteGround offers the best technology and services to host your WordPress site and keep it fast and safe for all visitors.

#7. A2 Hosting – Fast & Reliable Shared Hosting



Visit A2 Hosting

Normally $8.99/month

Month-to-month pricing at $9.99

Free domain and SSL certificate

30-day money back guarantee

Get a 63% discount



A2 Hosting stands out for their great speeds and low prices.

At every hosting tier (shared, VPS, dedicated), A2 Hosting beats other hosts on speed. If you’re coming from another shared web host, you’re likely going to see an improvement in loading speed once you migrate to A2.

With their Turbo Boost and Turbo Max plans, you’ll get access to their Turbo Servers. They boast that it’s 20x faster than their other servers and includes:

40% faster AMD EPYC CPU performance

2x faster to first byte

Manage 9x more traffic

3x faster read/write speeds with NVMe drives

A2 Hosting also has a 99.9% uptime commitment on all plans so you know you’ll have a reliable host that won’t be down often.

They offer free site migration with each plan too. If you’ve set your site up on a bad host and want to migrate, this is a fantastic deal. It’ll save your dozens of hours trying to get your site rebuilt. The A2 Hosting team takes care of it for you.

Like many of the other web hosts, there are 1-click installs for all the popular CMS tools like WordPress, Magento, and Drupal.

Note: Their startup plan includes only one website.

If you plan on hosting multiple websites, you’ll need to get the Drive plan which is an extra $2/month after the promotional period ends.

One trick to save money with A2 Hosting: the promotional prices end on renewal. To lock in the 63% discount for as long as possible, go for the tri-annual billing which will bill for three years at once. You’ll get 2 years of hosting for free.

#8. InMotion Hosting – Best VPS Hosting



Visit InMotion Hosting

Normally $7.99/month

Free domain and SSL certificate

Free and unlimited email

90-day money back guarantee

Get a 57% discount



InMotion offers truly excellent technology, a wide assortment of plans, and a legion of longtime customers.

InMotion also gives you a massive self-help knowledge base. So if there’s something wrong, there’s probably a guide out there to help you.

The customer support is also among the best. Don’t believe it? Try for yourself. InMotion’s 90-day free trial period for shared hosting is one of the longest around and gives you plenty of time to test out InMotion’s support team.

InMotion’s plans are really straightforward and almost identical. As you upgrade, you’ll get faster servers and extra databases, websites, and subdomains. It’s a straightforward approach I like, especially for small businesses and websites that aren’t overly complex. No pushy upsells or confusing tiers to worry about.

Even the entry-level plans have excellent customer support. It’s 24/7 via 5 communication channels: phone, chat, email, tutorials, and Q&A, which were actively answered.

I also appreciate that none of this support is hidden or hard to find. The phone number is broadcast at the top of the page and the chat support login is easy to find in your admin panel.

There’s nothing more annoying than 24/7 support that requires you first unearth the contact methods on your own. It’s a waste of time and tells me exactly what I need to know about the host.

I also appreciate that the support is available at your level — whether you’re just starting and need someone to walk you through the ultimate basics with a friendly and supportive demeanor, or you want someone who can talk specs and technical nuances like a pro, the InMotion support has you covered.

InMotion also has some of the best VPS hosting options. They even have two types of VPS hosting so you can get the exact amount of support or flexibility that you want:

InMotion regularly runs promo pricing, with deals that start as low as $5/month. Normal pricing for shared hosting bumps up to $8–$9/month after the initial contract is up.

In addition to shared hosting, InMotion offers upgrades to managed WordPress hosting, VPS hosting, and dedicated servers.

#9. WP Engine – Best Managed WordPress Hosting



Visit WP Engine

Normally $30/month

Month-to-month pricing

Free domain and SSL certificate

30-day money back guarantee

4 months free or 20% off



WP Engine is one of the best (if not the best) WordPress hosts out there. Full stop.

They provide a truly excellent product, that’s highly optimized for WordPress websites. If you want all the storage and speed you can get for your WP blog or online store, this is the host for you.

It does come at a price though. A fully managed WordPress host is noticeably more expensive than shared hosting providers.

WP Engine’s lowest-priced plan is $30/month, and that’s only for one 10GB site with max 25,000 visitors/month.

If you sign up for an annual subscription, you’ll save a good bit of money because they give you three months for free.

Yes, the price tag is higher than other hosts, but when you factor in what WP Engine does, it’s an incredibly appealing option for WordPress site owners.

As a managed WordPress host, WP Engine only provides service to WordPress users, which means its entire infrastructure can be optimized for WordPress. Your site will be wicked fast, there’s virtually no downtime, and lots of maintenance tasks get taken care of automatically.

Bottom line: If you want a blazing fast site where everything is taken care of automatically, you’ll want WP Engine.

Customer support is also laser-focused on WordPress, which makes for highly competent knowledgeable support staff available through tracked tickets and on live chat 24/7.

You’ll be paying more in order to get a lot more. WP Engine is the ultimate choice for any business running on WordPress. If you don’t want to waste time managing the hosting component of your website, then these are the guys to turn to.

#10. Nexcess – Best for scaling and growth



Visit Nexcess

Managed web hosting for 9 CMS

Great for ecommerce sites

24/7 customer service

Choose from 6 different plans

Learn More



Nexcess is a web hosting solution from Liquid Web — a provider I’ve featured on my lists for best dedicated web hosting, best VPS hosting, and best WordPress hosting.

So it’s no real shock that Nexcess makes my list for best web hosts. Where they really shine is managed ecommerce hosting. In fact, they offer ecommerce hosting for:

Magento

Woocommerce

WordPress

Drupal

BigCommerce

Sylius

ExpressionEngine

Craft CMS

Orocrm

So if you’re looking to make an online store, they should be a top consideration for you.

Their Nexcess Cloud Accelerator—a feature that adds a layer on the cloud stack that increases the speed of your websites loading time. That’s a huge boon because speed is everything when it comes to keeping your customers on your website and browsing.

They also offer a massive suite of plans for each of their web hosts. Here are the ones from just WordPress for example:

This makes Nexcess perfect for any growing business looking to scale. No matter where you are with your business, there’s likely a plan for you with Nexcess.

On top of that, they have a dedicated support team available 24/7 to help you address any technical issues as they occur. Very important when it comes to web hosting.

If you’re running an ecommerce website or if you have a startup that you know will grow quickly, Nexcess should definitely be in consideration.

Prices vary depending on which CMS platform you want to use. But their WordPress plans start at $15.84/month.

Specified Web Hosting Reviews

I’ve went deep into all aspects of web hosting. Here’s a list of additional reviews and guides to further help you make the best decision for you ideal hosting provider.

Hosting Company Reviews

Hostinger Review

Bluehost Review

Dreamhost Review

Hostgator Review

A2 Web Hosting Review

InMotion Review

SiteGround Review

iPage Review

GoDaddy Review

Whogohost Review

NameCheap Review

Bluehost vs Dreamhost Comparison

Bluehost vs Hostgator Comparison

Types of Web Hosting

Understanding Different Types of Hosting

Best Free Web Hosting Plans

Best Cheap Web Hosting Plans

Best Cloud Web Hosting Plans

Best Cpanel Hosting Plans

Best Dedicated Hosting Plans

Best Reseller Hosting Plans

Best Shared Hosting Plans

Best VPS Hosting Plans

Best WordPress Hosting

How To Find The Best Host For You

You do not have to know anything about web development to get hosting.

But knowing how to assess a few key factors helps a lot.

I’ll hit on each one in this section. You’ll be able to assess your options, get something that works for you, and not have to worry about hosting again for awhile.

So how do I evaluate web hosts? What actually matters?

Let’s go through all the key items.

Site Uptime

Uptime is the most crucial component of a good web host. If your site isn’t up, you won’t make money or gain an audience.

First and foremost, you want a web host with great uptime. This means you’re site is always available and never goes down.

To try to avoid the “just trust us” promise of near-perfect uptime, most hosts provide some sort of guarantee of at least 99.9 percent uptime. However, that guarantee isn’t much of a guarantee. It just means your bill can be discounted in the event of any unplanned downtime. There’s a lot of fine print on these guarantees, too, including not accepting self-reported or third-party uptime data, and not providing refunds for downtime that was out of the host’s control (for example, a hurricane).

Site Speed

Site speed impacts everything related to your site. Want search rankings? Get a fast site. Want conversions on your site? Make it fast. Want happy users? Speed it up.

Every part of your business is impacted by the speed of your site.

When looking at different web hosts, make sure you’re choosing a host that can serve every page lickity split.

There is some nuance with site speed.

In the early days, you need a host that’s fast “enough.” It doesn’t have to be blistering fast, but it needs to be fast.

Think of Amazon. Back in the day when Amazon just sold books, their site needed to be fast but it didn’t need to be instantaneous.

Now that many people use it for all their shopping, Amazon’s site can’t be fast enough.

The bigger you get, the faster you’ll want to be. If you’re planning on building a high-traffic site, you’ll want a host that can maintain crazy-fast speeds on large sites.

Customer Support

When running your own site, web host customer support is the single most important thing a web host can offer.

Digging through use reviews doesn’t always give you a conclusive answer on the quality of support at a particular web host.

Watch out for glowing reviews on top publications, they don’t always reflect reality.

There is one true test for assessing the customer support quality at any host.

The free trial customer support test.

Pretty much every web host has some sort of money-back guarantee on their shared hosting plans, which means you can set up your website and see what you think of the service with relatively low stakes — just your time and any add-on fees you opt into, like paying for domain registration. I recommend going to town with customer support during that trial period. Get on live chat, open tickets, hop on the phone as much as possible to see if you like what you’re being served up.

Most web hosts offer some sort of free trial period. I recommend using this time to really dig into your host’s customer support — its knowledge center and especially support staff across all channels. That’ll tell you the real story.

Traffic Volume

The amount of traffic that you get has a huge impact on the hosting that you need.

For a site that gets 300 visitors every month, pretty much any standard hosting package will be good enough. As long as your web host has strong customer support, you’re good to go.

As you get bigger, all sorts of small details start to matter a lot more.

Is the PHP on your server being updated regularly? Do you have a CDN for your content?

Is your site being backed up daily and can you restore it within 15 minutes if something goes wrong?

Do you have an SSL certificate? Can your server handle a giant traffic spike during a marketing promotion?

Whenever I have a larger site, I look for premium hosting that takes care of all this for me. And if I’m planning on building a large site, I look for a host that can easily scale to millions of visitors per month. I’m happy to pay a premium price in order to guarantee easy upgrades in the future.

Don’t skimp if you’re going big.

And if you plan to stay under 50,000 visitors/month, get a standard shared hosting package. There’s no reason to worry about the advanced stuff.

Price

While you don’t want to overpay on hosting, you definitely don’t want to underpay either.

Avoid choosing a host exclusively on price.

Most basic web hosting plans are in the $10-$20/month range. Yes, there are cheaper options. Some of them are promotional offers that go away at renewals. Others are hosting plans with terrible support and uptime.

My rule is if the price sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

I also don’t worry about chasing promotional offers to save a few dollars. For every site I’ve ever managed, I used the same host without ever switching. Once you have a host you’re happy with, changing to save a few bucks isn’t going to be worth it. Promotional offers come and go pretty quickly.

Migration Features

The ability to easily and quickly migrate an existing site will save you weeks of time.

Even a basic WordPress site can be a real hassle to migrate. First you have to set up a new WordPress install on your new host. Then you need to export the database of content from your old site and import it into your new one. Finally you have to re-configure everything in WordPress like the theme, plugins, and settings.

That’s a real pain and that’s why I put together an entire guide on WordPress migration.

It is possible to skip all this.

Some hosts will offer a 1-click migration for popular site builders like WordPress.

If you’re switching hosts and handling the migration yourself, look for an easy migration feature. This is a great way to make the final decision once you’ve narrowed it down to a few final options.

Managed Hosting

Here’s how a normal host works:

After you sign up, you get a login.

The login takes you to cPanel. The cPanel is an app on your server that lets you manage it through a UI without needing to know how to code anything.

You configure your server however you want.

There’s a FTP option to upload files manually to your server.

There are also quick options for installing WordPress and other site software if you want.

You get full access and can do anything you want. It’s a “choose your own adventure.” Install WordPress, Drupal, Magento, or code your entire site by hand.

Alternatively, there are managed web hosts. These hosts customize the hosting environment and manage a lot more of it for you.

WP Engine is the best example, they’re a managed host for WordPress. Instead of getting a cPanel login that lets me do anything I want, WP Engine gives me a login to their custom interface that’s built to manage WordPress sites specifically.

When a web host is optimized exclusively for WordPress, three key things happen. First: It gets faster than pretty much any shared hosting provider can dream of. Everything can be tailored to making WordPress work its best, whether that’s optimizing website caching or tinkering with the command line tools. The host only needs to know how to support WordPress, as opposed to, say, Joomla and a Node server and some sort of custom-made site and on and on.

Second: Sites get more secure and stable. A managed WordPress host can build a system that predicts, accommodates, and patches all of WordPress’s vulnerabilities. That means fewer malicious attacks and less downtime.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly for small businesses: Admin and site maintenance get a lot easier. And that service is vital because managed WordPress hosting is significantly more expensive than shared web hosting services.

While I give up some flexibility from not having a basic web server like other hosts, a managed host takes care of a lot of ongoing tasks that I’d normally have to handle myself.

If you have a small business site, a normal host is fine. If you’re building a larger site, a managed host will save you a ton of time in the long run and is worth the extra cost.

Conclusion

Out of hundreds of web hosting companies I have narrowed it down to my top 10 picks for the best web hosts.

If you’re inexperienced or know you’ll need a bit more guidance, look no further than Bluehost.

SiteGround is a top choice for WordPress sites that need reliable speed and security.

Looking to maximize your budget? DreamHost offers the best rates for month-to-month hosting, while Hostinger provides the lowest prices on hosting plans around without skimping on resources or features.

If you know you don’t need any extra bells and whistles from your hosting provider, HostGator is the best option for your simple website.

For websites where you need to count on fast loading speed, A2 Hosting and Inmotion are great options, particularly for shared hosting and VPS hosting, respectively.

Got serious growth on your mind? Nexcess is the hosting provider best suited to scale alongside your site.

Bluehost is one of WordPress’ recommend web hosts, but you can also get managed WordPress hosting from the specialists at WP Engine, who also come highly recommended by WordPress.

And for any companies or operations that value ethical, eco-friendly hosting, GreenGeeks is the provider whose values match your own.

