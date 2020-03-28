By Lars Lofgren

Design has a significant impact on the success of your website and business.

It takes just 50 milliseconds for people to form an opinion about a website. 94% of that first impression is designed related.

There are plenty of tools out there that allow you to build a website on your own. The best website builders have resources and themes that will improve your design. So if you fall into this category, following website design best practices for 2020 will definitely be useful.

But in many cases, it’s better to leave web design to the professionals.

Hiring a web designer is an excellent option for new websites as well as older sites that need a redesign. The best web design agencies and services take everything from the color scheme to navigation into consideration.

A web design service will provide you with a customized website design that’s perfect for your business or personal site.

The 10 Best Web Design Services of 2020

There are thousands of web designers and web design agencies on the market today. How can you know which ones to trust for something so important?

After extensive research, I’ve narrowed down the top ten web design services for you to consider.

We’ll take a closer look at the benefits and use cases for these web design services with an in-depth review of each one below.

Best Web Design Services Reviews

Lounge Lizard

Visit Lounge Lizard

Custom website designs

Custom redesigns

UX/UI design & more

Get a Free Quote

Lounge Lizard is more than just a web design company. It’s an agency that specializes in branding, digital marketing, web development, app development, and website maintenance. You can trust Lounge Lizard with a wide range of website needs.

This service ranks high on our list because they take a strategic approach to website design.

The team at Lounge Lizard focuses on brand communication, brand differentiation, and big-picture with each design. They craft websites that resonate with your target audience to boost engagement.

Here’s a quick overview of the web design services offered at Lounge Lizard:

Custom WordPress designs

Custom redesigns

Responsive web design

UX/UI design

Shopify web design

Magento web design

Designs for corporate blogs

Lounge Lizard runs a user experience analysis on your website. This analysis is intended to identify weaknesses in your design while keeping SEO in mind with any changes.

I’d recommend Lounge Lizard to anyone that needs brand strategy assistance. The team at Lounge Lizard goes above and beyond just designing your website. They take it one step further by making sure your brand message is clearly portrayed to the right audience.

Blue Fountain Media

Visit Blue Fountain

Over 17 years of experience

Worked with FedEx & Sony

Optimized for search engines

Get a Free Quote

Blue Fountain Media is another full-service agency. In addition to web design, they provide digital marketing services, technology solutions, business strategy, and branding solutions.

They have worked with some global brands like FedEx, Microsoft, and Sony.

Blue Fountain Media has over 17 years of experience designing websites. All designs are created with a purpose, with users in mind through each step of the process. Designs are also built for discoverability. Every Blue Fountain Media design is technically optimized for search engines.

Here’s how their process works.

First, the team gets to know you and your business. They dive deep into the existing data on your website and speak to key members of your organization.

Blue Fountain Media might also communicate with your customers through surveys and perform user testing on your existing website before making any changes.

You’ll get a proposed strategy related to the content, structure, and features of your new website design to ensure that aligns with the goals of your business. They will plan and deliver a sitemap to show the structure and hierarchy of the new design.

After the planning process is complete, the design will be implemented. The design team can follow any strict brand guidelines that you require. Wireframes and mockups are sent to you for feedback, so you’ll have a say each step of the way.

Blue Fountain Media can assist with copywriting for your landing pages, SEO, development, QA, and launch.

Big Drop

Visit Big Drop

Full-service digital agency

Five-step approach to web design

Clients include Samsung & Activision

Get a Free Quote

Following a common theme, Big Drop is also a full-service digital agency. They specialize in web design, web development, branding, and digital marketing.

All designs are intended to be future proof and focus on human experiences. Some of their featured clients include Samsung, Citi Bank, and Activision.

The web designers at Big Drop believe that your website should be a natural extension of your brand’s story. They strive to create designs that truly represent you, your business, and your organization.

Big Drop has a five-step approach to their web design services:

Identify your brand needs.

Research your industry, competition, and audience.

Develop a UI/UX sitemap and wireframe.

Collaborate with you and your team to form a content strategy.

Design the graphics and other visual elements of your website.

Big Drop creates cutting-edge online experiences for website visitors. They have the unique ability to translate vague concepts into creative digital web designs.

Mightybytes

Visit Mightybytes

Operating for more than 20 years

Blends design with brand strategy

Solves design problems with data

Get a Free Quote

Mightybytes is a Chicago-based digital agency that’s been operating for more than 20 years. As a Certified B Corp organization, Mightybytes works with sustainable brands, nonprofits, and conscious companies.

This agency blends web design with brand strategy and development. They use sustainability best practices to meet the long-term growth of your organization.

In addition to design and UX, Mightybytes offers strategy consulting and helps bring digital products to life. They’ve worked with organizations like PNC Bank, YMCA, Northwestern University, DePaul University, and Feeding America.

Mightybytes solves web design problems with data. They conduct tests and analysis to that bring digital solutions to life.

They handle the following aspects of web design:

User research

Testing

Customer journey mapping

Content strategy

Information architecture

Wireframing and prototyping

UI design

If you’re a nonprofit organization or sustainable brand, Mightybytes will be a top web design service for you to consider.

Maxburst

Visit Maxburst

In business since 2007

Unique blend of style & tech

Solutions for ecommerce websites

Get a Free Quote

Maxburst launched back in 2007. It’s a New York City-based web design agency. In addition to design, Maxburst also handles web development, SEO, company identity, social media marketing, and local search marketing.

Designs created by Maxburst offer a unique blend of both style and technology.

Maxburst specializes in high-end web design, print, and digital media. It’s an ideal solution for growing businesses. These designs will help you stand out from the crowd.

They offer specific solutions for ecommerce websites and CMS driven solutions.

Beyond designing your site, they can help you control and manage your content needs on a regular basis. From your photos and videos to the blog and newsfeed, Maxburst is there when you need them.

Intechnic

Visit Intechnic

In business over 20 years

Clients in 30+ countries

Results driven designs

Get a Free Quote

Intechnic offers services for brand strategy, digital marketing, user experience, and of course—web design. They’ve been creating high-performing websites, software, and apps for 20+ years with clients in 30+ countries.

Intechnic is a recognized leader in UX. They are members of the Forbes Technology Council and a HubSpot certified partner.

Here’s an overview of Intechnic’s web design services and capabilities at a glance:

Branding

Business integration

Video production

Photography

Interactive experience

Copywriting

Creative direction

Intechnic understands that your business is more than just a website. You need a platform that will generate results.

This agency specializes in solving problems with creativity to deliver results. I’d recommend Intechnic to websites that are underperforming. A redesign from Intechnic can help turn things around for you.

Intechnic commonly works with brands in financial services, insurance, government agencies, and nonprofits.

EIGHT25MEDIA

Visit EIGHT25MEDIA

Voted best web design agency in San Francisco

Responsive websites and ecommerce solutions

Get a Free Quote

EIGHT25MEDIA is based in Silicon Valley, the technology capital of the world.

For the last decade, they’ve provided creative web design services, strategy and consulting, and CMS services. EIGHT25MEDIA develops responsive websites and ecommerce solutions as well.

They have been voted the best web design agency in San Francisco. As a whole, their clients have raised $500+ million in funding for their startups.

The average EIGHT25MEDIA client sees a 200% increase in conversions on their newly designed website. They typically work with the following types of companies:

VC Funded

Technology startups

Cybersecurity

Financial services

Ecommerce

SaaS

B2B

Enterprises

In addition to web design services, EIGHT25MEDIA also designs web applications and mobile solutions.

Skuba Design Studio

Visit Skuba Design

Network of local & regional talent

Award-winning work

Optimized for search engines

Get a Free Quote

Skuba Design Studio launched 20 years ago in New Orleans. The founder started Skuba after spending 11 years working in advertising and design.

Today, Skuba has a network of local and regional talent that specializes in web development, graphic design, illustration, photography, and multimedia. They essentially have everything you need for a creative web project.

All designers and developers have a degree in their respective field, years of experience, and provide award-winning work.

With Skuba, your web design can target your existing customers as well as any new demographics that you’re trying to reach.

I’d recommend Skuba to those of you who have design needs beyond your website as well. They offer designs for things like:

Brochures

Print

Packages

Tradeshows

Posters

Signs

Infographics

Invitations

Skuba Design Studio creates motion graphics, interactive designs, content management, mobile apps, and software development. All digital designs are optimized for search engines.

Taoti Creative

Visit Taoti

Designing websites for 20+ years

Specializes in creativity & unconventional designs

Exceptional customer service

Get a Free Quote

As the name implies, Taoti Creative is a web design service that specializes in creativity. They create unique and modern web designs that empower website visitors.

This creative agency builds brand experience designs that “move needles.”

For those of you who are looking for a bold website design, consider using Taoti Creative’s web design services. They’ve been designing websites for more than 20 years.

Taoti Creative is detailed oriented. This goes beyond just identifying bugs or defects. They strive to deliver the best possible product from architecture to compliance and user experience.

This innovative design team definitely delivers in terms of the “wow” factor. Your website can stand out from the crowd.

Taoti has exceptional customer service. Communication is a crucial component of the entire web design process. Expect to hear from them on a regular basis, as they update with you full transparency. Your input will heavily impact the final design product.

Taoti Creative is not for everyone. I’d only recommend this to websites and business owners who can take some risk with unconventional designs.

Bizzuka

Visit Bizzuka

In business over 20 years

Focus on improving conversions

Designed more than 2,000 sites

Get a Free Quote

Over the past 20 years, Bizzuka has built and designed more than 2,000 websites. These designs are made to improve the online lead generation process.

Bizzuka is ideal for businesses selling high-ticket products or services. It’s a top choice for those of you who have a long and complicated sales process.

The designers at Bizzuka will improve the user experience through each step of the sales funnel on your website through its data-driven design best practices.

In addition to website design, you can also use Bizzuka for digital marketing and custom software solutions.

I’d recommend Bizzuka to B2B sellers who need a design update to boost conversions.

How to Choose the Web Design Service For Your Website

Everyone has different needs when it comes to web design. The right design service for me and my business might not be the best one for you. So how can you find the best web design agency for your business?

This is the methodology that we use and recommend here at Quick Sprout.

Portfolio

When it comes to web design, nothing speaks to me more than results. Every web design service should have an extensive list of websites that they’ve built in the past.

Browse through this portofolio and visit these websites. How do they look? How do those designs make you feel?

While every website is unique, you can usually get a feel for the approach taken during the design process. If you’re unhappy with the portfolio of previous work, you should look elsewhere for your design needs.

Industry and Business Type

There is no universal web design that should be applied to every website. Some designers specialize in specific industries.

For example, a tech startup would probably have very different website needs than a local accountant. A law firm shouldn’t have the same design as a creative agency.

Pick a web designer that has experience designing similar websites to your business type and industry.

Process

The best web designers don’t use cookie-cutter templates. They take the time to get to know your business, brand, customers, and website needs.

Some will conduct UI and UX testing before they start designing. Others will take previous website data and metrics to focus on specific points to improve.

Regardless of the approach, it’s important for you to understand the design process and make sure that it’s something your comfortable with. The design team should also be using your input, to an extent, while they are creating a custom design.

Additional Services

In most cases, web design services do much more than just design websites. Lots of the best options also offer marketing services, branding tools, web development, and more.

Find a design service that has other tools that you can take advantage of. For example, if you need a developer and a designer, it makes sense to get both services from the same agency.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Quicksprout/~3/UVEyIxMBewQ/