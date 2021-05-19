By Lars Lofgren

Managing a high number of calls means reliable hardware is a must. And if you’re using VoIP as your calling solution, a robust set of headsets can be a gamechanger. Why put up with low audio quality, dropped calls, or glitches when you can get your hands on hardware that works with you instead of against you? Now, you might not have time to sift through every single VoIP headset on the market to find the best one. That’s where we help. This guide will give you an idea for the best headsets at your disposal.

The Top 6 Best VoIP Headsets

Logitech H390 – Best double ear headset

Mpow 2.5mm Phone Headsets – Best for occasional usage

Jabra Evolve 75 – Best for a premium calling experience

Yealink YHS33 – Best for enhanced noise cancellation

BlueParrott B450-XT – Best for long battery life

Leitner OfficeAlly LH280 – Best on-the-ear headset

Below, I’ll dive deep into the features that make up the winners on our list. Read on for a detailed review of each.

#1 – Logitech H390 — Best Double Ear Headset

Excellent noise-canceling

Weighs only five ounces

Eight-foot cord included

Single or bulk purchases available

The sleek Logitech H390 headset is ideal for double ear functionality. With a 4.5 star rating, it leaves little to be desired as far as quality is concerned.

Great value, easy to use, great for working from home, and great sound are only some of the most prominent praises the headset gets from users who love its quality—especially for the price point.

Though it is a wired headset—with an eight-foot cord—it comes with noise-canceling capabilities and only weighs about five ounces. It runs on lithium-ion batteries for decent battery life. The band adjustment allows you to fit it to different head sizes. For the price you pay for one set, you get pretty good overall performance.

You can buy it here starting at $24.99.

#2 – Mpow 2.5mm Phone Headsets – Best For Occasional Usage



Lightweight and cushioned

Adjustable for use on either ear

Inline volume & mute buttons

Only $25.49

If you’re a small business that handles an average number of calls, you can get away with Mpow’s 2.5mm phone headsets because of its stellar price point. You won’t have to shell out a ton of cash to ensure you’re getting clear call quality with a wired setup.

Lightweight and good sound quality are only some of the descriptors satisfied users pin onto the headset. It comes with volume control and a mute button and is adjustable to be used on either ear.

Not only is the Mpow affordable, it’s also lightweight and cushioned, which adds to the comfort factor.

Get the headset here for $25.99.

#3 – Jabra Evolve 75 – Best For A Premium Calling Experience



Active noise-canceling capability

100-foot wireless connection radius

Connects to multiple devices

Comfortable ear cushioning

The Jabra Evolve 75 stands out as a premium wireless headset that wows you with quality and the luxury that comes with paying a little extra.

The Jabra set goes beyond your typical checklist of features. Over 2,000 ratings give it an overall 4.5 evaluation due to its active noise-canceling features, amazing sound quality, with a wireless range of 300 meters or 100 feet. This means you aren’t stuck at your desk if you’re actively taking calls and can multitask while wearing them without worrying about dropped calls, tangling cords, or charging issues.

It also takes comfort seriously, with generously cushioned ear muffs for your enjoyment. Dual connectivity means it readily connects to more than one device, so you can pick where you prefer to take your calls at any time. Charging for the Jabra headset only takes about 120 minutes.

Some additional technical specs include:

Microphone frequency range – 150Hz-6.8kHz

Speaker size – 40mm

Microphone bandwidth – Wideband

Buy the headset here for $293.

#4 – Yealink YHS33 — Best For Enhanced Noise Cancellation



Durable and lightweight

Short-term disconnection ability

Soft leather cushioning

Only $35

If you manage a busy call center or a particularly noisy office, the Yealink YHS33 is an excellent headset with added noise-canceling features. It’s also lightweight and made of soft protein-based leather material.

Though it is a wired headset, compared to other headsets on the market, the price can be pretty hard to beat if you’re looking for a durable lightweight option that does a great job canceling outside noise for a better call experience on both ends.

Not only that, the Yealink headset allows you to disconnect it for a short period of time in case you see yourself in a shuffle or need to regroup. Users that love it praise its standout noise-canceling feature as being better than they expected for the price point.

Get the headset here for $34.

#5 – BlueParrott B450-XT — Best for long battery life



24-hour battery life

300-foot wireless connection range

On-ear volume and mute controls

96% noise cancelation

The BlueParrott B450-XT headset is a favorite with over 9,000 reviews that give it an overall 4.5-star rating. A big differentiating factor for the headset is its talk time— with a 24-hour battery life on a full charge.

The BlueParrott headset can prove to be a worthy investment for mid-level businesses that don’t want to shell out a ton for a premium headset but that still want features like long battery life and durability they can count on.

Some of BlueParrott’s standout features include 96 percent noise cancellation and a whooping wireless range of about 300 feet. Not many wireless headsets can boast that much wireless range, especially for the price point.

It’s no surprise the BlueParrott headset is a favorite since it not only prioritizes robust headset features but also comfort since its headband is designed to be generously cushioned. Its over-the-ear cushion is bigger and designed to be soft for all-day comfort.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Besides being a decidedly comfortable headset it also boasts a 24 hour talk time and 500 hours of standby time per charge. It can pair up with up to eight different devices.

To top it all off, BlueParrott headsets come with voice control for hands-free functionality. Hands down, a BlueParrott headset is designed to take any type of call in highly busy and fast-paced environments. If you’re on the job and tend to walk and talk often, you’ll appreciate investing in this pair.

Grab one here for $169.99.

#6 – Leitner OfficeAlly LH280 – Best On-The-Ear Headset



Weighs only 0.8 ounces

8-hour battery life on a 1-hour charge

Contoured fit over the ear

Five-year warranty included

Sometimes a heavier over-the-head wireless headset won’t fit the bill. That’s where the Leitner OfficeAlly LH280 comes into play as a sleek on-the-ear headset that’ll enable you to take any office call seamlessly.

Coming in at only 0.8 ounces, this small but mighty headset comes with acute noise-canceling technology as well as an easy-to-replace battery which is a great feature not many headsets of this size can offer. The contoured design ensures it fits your ear without sacrificing comfort.

The Leitner headset allows for eight full hours of talk time on a one-hour charge and you can use it as far as 350 feet away from your work area. If you’re an avid multitasker, a wide call range for a wireless on-ear headset is a must-have. The headset comes with a five-year warranty, which includes the replacement of the battery too.

In short, if you care about a on-ear vs over-the-head difference, you’ll want to check out the Leitner OfficeAlly as a great calling and conferencing option for a dynamic office environment.

Get it here for $269.

How to Find The Best VoIP Headsets For You

Finding the best VoIP headset is a much more straightforward process than if you were trying to find, say, the right software for your business. Why? Because it’s hardware. And hardware really comes down to ensuring you get two things: the best quality and the right features.

However, reviews are one of the best ways to really see what your headsets are made of. So I always recommend making that a part of your decision making journey after learning about each of its features.

However, in light of getting the most out of your VoIP headset experience, here are a few specifics to pay attention to when you’re shopping around and making a decision— it’s the criteria we paid attention to most when sifting through to find the best VoIP headsets.

Sound quality

I could stop it right at “sound quality.” The need for sound quality in any communications setting is crucial for a smoother daily workflow. Nobody wants to work with equipment that tends to be faulty on either end.

A headset that offers excellent sound quality whether you’re sitting at your desk or a few feet away can make for a better calling experience and more successful customer interactions.

Granted, it’s hard to know what a set of headphones’ quality really is by simply reading the specs and looking at a picture. There are so many different factors that go into the ultimate sound quality of your headset. One of the best ways to measure this, as mentioned before, is to read the reviews on how people generally gauge the sound quality of any given headset.

Usage and comfort

If you or your employees are going to be wearing headsets for the better part of the day, you’ll want to look into comfort as a major selling point.

Even the best-sounding headsets in the world can still go wrong when they’re not entirely comfortable or are a pain to deal with ergonomically. Cushioned over-the-ear or on-ear headsets with a durable fabric cover can ensure the longevity of your equipment and the comfort of your users.

Advanced features

You know to look for the basic features when you’re considering a headset. But an array of advanced features can help you make your final decision too, especially if you’re looking at making an investment into a headset or group of headsets that are meant to last.

Some of the most common advanced headsets features can include multiple device pairing capabilities. Some can pair with up to eight devices at once, while other makes are limited in what they can do. Some premium headsets also come with the ability to voice control the volume, mute, and connectivity features for a more hands-free experience.

When you’re shopping for the ideal headset, consider any advanced options you might not have been aware of before as part of the whole package.

Summary

Finding the best VoIP headset for you doesn’t have to be a headache when you’ve done a bit of research and you know what your nice-to-haves are vs. your must-haves. In this guide, we made sure to include the best options for a wide range of needs and preferences. Here’s a quick recap:

The Logitech H390 headset is great if you’re looking for a reliable double-ear headset to get the job done. The Mpow 2.5mm phone headset is a solid option if you need an affordable option that will only see light usage.

The Jabra Evolve 75 headset is perfect if you’re looking for a premium call experience and you’re willing to make the investment into a headset that goes for quality and longevity. The Yealink YHS33 headset is an excellent mid-range option that offers additional noise cancellation that’s perfect for busy environments.

For an all-around solid headset experience, my personal favorites, the BlueParrott B450-XT headset has a surprisingly long 24-hour battery life. Finally, the Leitner OfficeAlly LH28 headset is a great no-fuss on-the-ear option that offers modern comfort, a huge 350 wireless range, and a remarkable 8 hour talk time. It’s safe to say you’re bound to find a headset that perfectly fits your needs with this guide.

