Call recording has become a useful tool for success in the business world. There are plenty of reasons and potential use cases for VoIP call recording software.

VoIP call recording software is helpful for compliance and managing disputes with customers. It’s also ideal for training purposes and quality management with phone support agents. I’ve even used VoIP call recording tools to record meetings. Then I go back and listen to the recording instead of frantically trying to take notes during a call.

In short, VoIP call recording solves a lot of problems and improves efficiencies in the business communications world.

Which VoIP call recording tool is the best? Continue below to find out.

The Top 7 Best VoIP Call Recording

Nextiva — Best For Advanced VoIP Call Recording

RingCentral — Best For On-Demand and Automatic Call Recording

Phone.com — Best VoIP Recording For Low Call Volume

Aircall — Best VoIP Call Recording For Call Centers

Talkdesk — Best For Quality Management

Cube ACR — Best VoIP Call Recorder For Android Devices

MightyCall — Best VoIP Call Recording For Small Business

After extensive research and testing, I’ve narrowed down the top seven solutions for VoIP call recording. Check out the reviews below for more information on the advantages, pricing, and recommended use cases for each tool on my list.

#1 – Nextiva — Best For Advanced VoIP Call Recording

Nextiva is one of the most popular VoIP business phone systems on the market today. It’s trusted by 100,000+ organizations across a wide range of industries.

They have solutions for call centers, service teams, small businesses, enterprises, and everything in between.

Let’s quickly review Nextiva’s plans and prices before taking a closer look at the call recording capabilities offered by this provider.

Essential — Starts at $18.95 per user per month

Professional — Starts at $22.95 per user per month

Enterprise — Starts at $32.95 per user per month

Ultimate — Starts at $57.95 per user per month

Call recording and video conference recording come standard with the Enterprise and Ultimate plans. But you can add-on basic call recording to any package for just $5 per user per month.

Nextiva also has an advanced call recording add-on for $10 per user. This feature goes above and beyond basic VoIP call recording. Businesses will benefit from call analytics with recordings for the ultimate quality assurance tool. Supervisors and training managers can easily provide feedback, reviews, and grades for each call.

Managers can trim audio files to highlight specific sessions of the call that require feedback. You can also generate reports based on call ratings, agent performance, and more.

Sign up for Nextiva to start your free trial today.

#2 – RingCentral — Best For On-Demand and Automatic Call Recording



RingCentral is an industry leader in the business communications space. 400,000+ organizations worldwide rely on the VoIP phone solutions offered by this provider.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one business phone system or contact center solution, RingCentral will be a top choice to consider.

I like RingCentral because the software offers both on-demand and automatic call recording capabilities. You can set up automatic recordings for just one user, multiple users, or customize department settings with only a few clicks.

For example, you could set up automatic recordings for all incoming calls to a particular department. You’ll have total flexibility with these settings.

Other noteworthy VoIP call recording features from RingCentral include:

Custom call recording announcements for inbound and outbound calls

Email notifications to all users with automatic recordings enabled

Ability to record calls from any device

Save up to 100,000 call recordings per account

Download and playback recordings for up to 90 days

VoIP call recording is just one of the many advantages of using RingCentral as your business phone solution. Plans start as low as $19.99 per user per month, and you can try it free for 15 days.

#3 – Phone.com — Best VoIP Recording For Low Call Volume



Phone.com is a VoIP business phone service. They have solutions for voice, video, text, fax, conferencing, and team collaboration.

Compared to other VoIP phone solutions on the market today, Phone.com is relatively basic. But it’s reliable and trusted by 30,000+ businesses.

Call recording does not come standard with Phone.com’s packages. But you can add it to any plan for just $4.95 per month. This gives you up to 300 minutes of recording. All recordings are stored in your account log for 13 months. You’ll also have the opportunity to download those files and save them locally as MP3s.

This setup is perfect for low-volume users. Phone.com’s plans are affordable and feature-rich.

Base Account — $12.99 per month

Plus Account — $19.99 per month

Unlimited Extension — $29.99 per month

All of these plans include call queuing, call screening, audio conferencing, fax to email, call routing, hold music, auto attendant, dial-by-name directories, and more.

There are no long-term contracts, and you can forward calls to any device. Phone.com’s VoIP phone services are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Sign up here.

#4 – Aircall— Best VoIP Call Recording For Call Centers



Aircall is a cloud-based call center software built for modern organizations. It’s versatile enough to accommodate sales teams, support teams, and remote employees.

All Aircall plans come with built-in call recording capabilities.

More than 6,000 businesses rely on Aircall for VoIP call recording. The software is capable of automatically recording all inbound and outbound calls. You can adjust these settings at any time to fit your needs.

You can listen to recordings directly in Aircall or access those recordings with your integrated CRM. Aircall integrates with Zendesk, HubSpot, Salesforce, Freshdesk, Zoho CRM, and more.

Other top features and advantages of Aircall include:

Unlimited calling in the US and Canada

Interactive voice response (IVR)

Call monitoring

Call whispering

Call center analytics

There are two packages to choose from—Essentials and Professional. These start at $30 and $50 per user per month, respectively. Advanced features like call monitoring and whispering are only available with the Professional plan.

Try Aircall for free with a seven-day trial.

#5 – Talkdesk — Best For Quality Management



Talkdesk is a modern cloud-based contact center solution. Innovative leaders like IBM and Canon rely on Talkdesk for customer support.

They offer industry-specific solutions in categories like retail, insurance, healthcare, finance, remote work, and more.

In terms of quality assurance, Talkdesk’s VoIP call recording capabilities are second to none. In addition to recording the audio portion of calls, the software provides simultaneous screen recordings for synchronized playbacks.

Supervisors can review these recordings and add time-stamped annotations for agent feedback. All of this can be managed from a simple user interface.

The software is designed to help quality assurance managers analyze areas of improvement. From cross-talk to silence, adding comments and notes to a recording is easy. You can also use the Talkdesk Speech Analytics tool to review recordings based on categories like keywords, customer sentiment, or topic.

Talkdesk offers three paid plans: Professional, Professional Plus, and Enterprise, but do not post pricing online. To get started, fill out a quick form online to request a demo and quote.

#6 – Cube ACR — Best VoIP Call Recorder For Android Devices



Cube ACR is a bit different than some of the other VoIP call recording solutions on my list. It’s a smartphone app built specifically for Android devices.

With Cube ACR, you can record incoming and outgoing calls from multiple VoIP platforms.

The app supports VoIP recordings via Skype, WeChat, WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, and more. In addition to these VoIP apps, Cube ACR can also record traditional cell phone calls.

Recordings are clear, stable, and reliable. Other top features and benefits of Cube ACR include:

Cloud backups via email or Google Drive

Geotagging to see where calls were placed on a map

Silent mode

Shake the phone to mark important parts of the call

Automatically remove old recordings to clear new space

Cube ACR has over 10 million installations. It’s free to download and has in-app purchases ranging from $1.99 to $9.99.

#7 – MightyCall — Best VoIP Call Recording For Small Business



MightyCall isn’t the most popular or well-recognized name in the world of business phone solutions. But it’s still a reliable VoIP phone service that’s trusted by thousands of successful small businesses.

I like MightyCall because they don’t charge a per-user fee, which is the perfect structure for smaller companies.

Another unique standout of MightyCall is its built-in CRM. Again, this is ideal for small businesses that don’t want to use multiple tools for managing calls, recordings, and customer relationships.

There are three plans to choose from:

Basic — $29.99 per month

Standard — $49.99 per month

Ultimate — $99.99 per month

I do not recommend the Basic plan. It does not have call recording capabilities and only comes with 1,000 monthly minutes. The Standard and Ultimate packages both offer unlimited call recordings and unlimited minutes.

Aside from the call recording features, MightyCall offers advantages like voicemail transcription, unlimited extensions, conference calling, auto-attendant, custom greetings, and more.

Try MightyCall for free with a seven-day trial.

How to Find the Best VoIP Call Recording For You

There are dozens of solutions for VoIP call recording on the market today. Generally speaking, there is no “best for everyone” tool in this category. The right call recording software for you will depend on your unique needs. These are the top factors and considerations you should evaluate as you’re shopping around and narrowing down your options.

Type of VoIP Call Recording Software

VoIP call recording software comes in different shapes and sizes.

There are all-in-one VoIP phone systems with built-in call recording capabilities. Lots of the best call center software has VoIP call recording options as well. Some VoIP call recording tools come as standalone smartphone apps or browser extensions.

Are you interested in a completely new business phone system? Or do you just want to record calls from the VoIP services that you’re already using? The answer to these questions will help you narrow down your choices.

Playback and Storage

The call recording itself is just one small aspect of this type of solution. Those recordings are useless if you can’t access them and listen at a later time. That’s why it’s so important to evaluate the storage systems and playback options.

Some VoIP call recording software will store recordings in the cloud. Others allow you to export those recordings locally or to third-party cloud storage systems, like Google Drive or Dropbox.

If you’re only recording a handful of calls per week, then finding the recording you need at a later date should be fairly easy. But what happens when you have a call center that fields hundreds of calls per day? How will you access a single phone call from last month related to a customer dispute? Some all-in-one solutions will tie recordings directly to the caller’s profile and interaction history within a CRM.

Automated Call Recording

Generally speaking, VoIP call recording can fall into one of two categories—automated or on-demand.

Larger businesses, contact centers, sales teams, and customer service help desks typically benefit the most from automatic call recordings. This way, agents won’t have to manually remember to press the record button for every call.

If you’re using VoIP call recording tools for personal use, on-demand recording will be a better option. Then you’ll have total control of which calls are recorded and which ones are not.

Supervisor Tools

Supervisor tools typically fall into the advanced category of VoIP call recording. This is only useful for businesses with managers that oversee multiple phone support agents. Whether it’s for sales or service, supervisors can use these features to improve agents’ quality, performance, and training.

Live monitoring and call evaluations are two key features to look for here. As the name implies, live monitoring gives management the ability to listen in on calls on-demand. In some cases, those supervisors can even “whisper” to agents with advice, meaning the customer can’t hear what’s being said.

Call evaluation systems are helpful, too. When a manager goes back and listens to recordings for quality assurance, they can provide scorecards and feedback for agents.

Call Source

What types of VoIP calls are you trying to record?

If you’re looking for a complete VoIP business phone system, then the call source is obvious. All incoming and outcoming calls through that software can be recorded. But that won’t help you record calls on third-party VoIP apps like Skype or WhatsApp. If you want to record calls on multiple VoIP platforms, you’ll likely need a standalone smartphone app.

Conclusion

What is the best VoIP call recording solution on the market today? It depends on what you’re looking for.

Aircall is my top recommendation for call centers. Try Phone.com if you don’t need to record a high volume of calls each month. Nextiva and Talkdesk both have advanced VoIP call recording solutions for supervisors and quality assurance.

RingCentral is arguably the best business phone solution on the market today. The automatic and on-demand call recording functionality is just one of its many great advantages.

Cube ACR is the best option for Android users that want to record calls from multiple VoIP platforms. MightyCall is my top recommendation for small businesses.

Regardless of your VoIP call recording needs, you can find a solution based on my recommendations listed in this guide.

