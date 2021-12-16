By Lars Lofgren

Video surveillance systems help protect personnel and assets by providing you with advanced notices of breaches in security. You can install video surveillance systems in most facilities, including the interior and exterior of your household, for additional protection.

Video surveillance systems make it easy to protect your personal belongings with immediate alerts, HD video resolution, impeccable night vision, and long battery life. You can stop crime right in its tracks by alerting authorities or sounding off a siren to startle any potential threats.

After reviewing dozens of unique surveillance products, we’ve narrowed it down to the top five best video surveillance systems that are suitable for most households.

The Top 5 Best Video Surveillance Systems

Arlo Pro 4 – Best for high-resolution observation

Deep Sentinel Wireless DIY Camera – Best for surveillance by real people

Wyze Cam v3 – Best for nighttime surveillance

Maximus Answer – Best video doorbell

Argus 3 Pro – Best battery life

Continue reading for our in-depth reviews on the top five best video surveillance systems on the market today.

1 – Arlo Pro 4 – Best For High-Resolution Observation

Visit Arlo

2K HDR video resolution

160-degree viewing angle

Built-in spotlight for night vision

One-click emergency response

Get it for only $199.99



The Arlo Pro 4 camera by Arlo is one of the best video surveillance systems on the market today, as it has one of the highest quality video resolutions.

You can use the Arlo Pro 4 either indoors or outdoors, as it’s weather-resistant and offers crystal clear details and colors in a 2K HDR video.

With a 2K surveillance camera, Arlo Pro 4 will protect your household by letting you stay better informed with zoom-in features that you can use on all moving objects. Object detection knows the difference between a person, animal, vehicle, and package, so you can receive smarter alerts that won’t send you into a panic.

You also get a wider 160-degree viewing angle, ensuring you have the best view of your property, no matter where you place the surveillance system or how big or small your space is.

When it comes to nighttime, the Arlo Pro 4 excels at night surveillance by allowing you to see what’s happening as clearly as possible. Its system offers a built-in spotlight that illuminates your property, so you have a higher chance of identifying unique details in the darkness.

Not only does the Arlo Pro 4 offer high-quality video resolution, but it’s also simple to set up, easy to recharge, and sends you instant alerts for you to take action right away.

The Arlo Pro 4 comes with a sleek and convenient magnetic mount that you can place anywhere in your household. You can also install the camera in just a few minutes by connecting directly to WiFi.

Its magnetic charging cable makes for easy charging for continuous power that lasts up to six months after one charge.

You receive instant alerts on your mobile device when the Arlo Pro 4 detects any motion. Its Activity Zones feature also helps you eliminate unnecessary notifications by only sending alerts that matter.

If the Arlo Pro 4 detects motion that may concern you, the system lets you quickly respond with the Intelligent Alerts feature. You can get emergency help from fire, police, or medical responders with just one click of a button.

In terms of pricing, Arlo offers three different camera kit prices for the Arlo Pro 4.

One Camera Kit: $199.99

$199.99 Two Camera Kit: $379.99

$379.99 Three Camera Kit: $549.99

The Arlo Pro 4 comes in either white or black. Arlo also offers a product installation service through OnTech, which will install your surveillance system for just $99.

2 – Deep Sentinel Wireless DIY Camera – Best For Surveillance By Real People



Visit Deep Sentinel

Live guard surveillance

Two-way speaker and mic

Advanced AI threat assessment

64GB hard drive

Try for 30 days risk-free



If you’re looking for an advanced system for outdoor surveillance, any of the Wireless DIY Cameras by Deep Sentinel are an excellent option.

Deep Sentinel helps prevent home intrusion, auto tampering, trespassing, vandalism, package thefts, and loitering by utilizing human guards to watch your security feed in real-time.

With the Wireless DIY Cameras, any motion will wake up the system and immediately start recording video to send to the hub over a secure wireless connection. Deep Sentinel’s advanced AI separates potential threats from normal activities, and when it detects a threat, the camera’s bright red LED light will start spinning.

Once the Wireless DIY Cameras detect a threat, a guard at the LiveSentinal service center will further assess your situation through the real-time feed and decide if intervention is necessary.

What makes Deep Sentinel’s surveillance systems so significant is that guards can directly engage with potential threats through the two-way 104db speaker and microphone. The guard can also contact authorities within seconds or choose to sound the built-in siren.

With Deep Sentinel’s mobile app, you have full access to your security feed, too—but the live guards give you an added peace of mind, knowing you are protected even when you don’t have access to alerts.

Not only is Deep Sentinel the only surveillance system that offers live guard protection, but it also offers standard security capabilities, such as a 1080p camera, 130-degree viewing angle, 40ft night vision, and water resistance.

The Wireless DIY Cameras offer lightning-fast AI and a 64GB hard drive, with four months worth of cloud storage. Its AI supports up to six wireless cameras, giving you quick access to all locations in one view.

Deep Sentinel offers a variety of different pricing packages for its camera kits.

Deep Sentinel Starter 3-Cam Kit: $699

With the Deep Sentinel Starter 3-Cam Kit, you receive three Wireless DIY Cameras, one smart hub, four rechargeable batteries, three screw mounts, one yard sign, and a self-install kit.

Some other popular Deep Sentinel kits include:

Front Door 1-Cam Kit: $399 plus $60 per month LiveSentinal subscription

$399 plus $60 per month LiveSentinal subscription 6-Camera Kit: $1,149 plus $160 per month LiveSentinal subscription

$1,149 plus $160 per month LiveSentinal subscription Build Your Own: Custom pricing, but choose from between one to six cameras

You can also purchase a separate LiveSentinel subscription for $100 per month.

Deep Sentinel offers a 30-day risk-free money-back guarantee.

3 – Wyze Cam v3 – Best For Nighttime Surveillance



Visit Wyze

Sees in 25 times darker areas

IP65 weather and dust-resistant

Free cloud storage

24/7 recording

Only $35.98



Surveillance is critical during the night, and Wyze Cam v3 by Wyze is one of the best video surveillance systems on the market for its night vision capabilities.

With its all-new Starlight sensors, the Wyze Cam v3 is brighter, bolder, and more affordable than it has ever been before.

Recent Wyze Cam v3 performance upgrades paired with the new Starlight CMOS sensor captures both your outdoor and indoor environments up to 25 times darker than usual. The low-light amplifier enhances dark areas in impressive detail, catching motion that you can’t even see with the human eye.

The Wyze Cam v3 offers a 1.6 aperture, which is how it reveals such great detail during the night, as it captures two times more light than most video surveillance systems.

With the Starlight CMOS sensor running 24/7, the Starlight ISP improves the sensor by reducing noise from low light and sharpens the overall footage for significant clarity. As the Wyze Cam v3 is best for nighttime surveillance, it also offers a bold design with IP65 weather and dust resistance, so you never miss a thing due to damage.

Not only does Wyze Cam v3 offer excellent nighttime surveillance, but it also offers invisible IR LEDs, versatile mounting, and a mini siren to startle potential threats. The new upgrade has a two times faster processor for images and streams, 20 FPS for smoother video playback, and a 130-degree field of view.

The best part about the Wyze Cam v3 is that you receive free cloud storage without a subscription, with 12-second sound and motion videos saved for 14 days at a time.

When it comes to alerts and notifications, Wyze Cam v3 is not lacking. It sends your phone alerts from each specific location and instantly begins recording when it detects any sound or motion.

You also get the option for 24/7 continuous recording and time-lapse features that you can save to a 32GB microSD card. However, the SD card is sold separately and is an optional purchase.

Wyze offers the cheapest pricing on the market today.

Wyze Cam v3: $35.98

$35.98 Wyze Cam v3 + One Month of Cam Plus: $37.97

You read that correctly, the Wyze Cam v3 is only $35.98 with free shipping. You can also buy up to three years of accident protection separately from $15.99.

You can purchase up to 10 Wyze Cam v3s for just $359.80, with 30-day hassle-free returns.

4 – Maximus Answer – Best Video Doorbell



Visit Kuna

Dual cam doorbell

Customizable pre-recorded messages

Extremely advanced mobile app

Free essential features

Purchase on Amazon



If you’re looking for a more subtle but effective way to monitor your front yard, the Maximus Answer—a dual cam video doorbell—by Kuna is an excellent option.

As the first-ever doorbell with dual cameras, the Maximus Answer is the perfect option for anyone looking for remote surveillance, as Kuna offers such an advanced mobile app that pairs with all of its products.

With Kuna surveillance systems, there’s no need to worry about batteries, timer switches, or extension cords, as your home security is completely centralized right in the palm of your hand.

From the mobile app, you can view the live feed from your front door, and when alerted, can react with one-click buttons. You can also review recordings, so you don’t miss a single thing in case of an emergency.

The app also offers customizable pre-recorded messages. If you are waiting for a package but need to rush out, the Kuna app syncs with the Maximus Answer, and it will play the message to the delivery driver.

With a 180-degree field of view, a 1080p top camera, and a 720p bottom camera, you receive wide-angle HD video that you can view straight from the mobile app. You can even share devices and engage in the two-way talk system for additional security and protection if you don’t want to open your door or aren’t able to.

The Kuna app offers some other helpful features for free, including:

Smart detection

Two-hour event look back

Three downloads per month

In-app sound alarm

Light controls

Manual recording

Automated greetings

As mentioned earlier, the Maximus Answer has a 720p bottom camera, which is currently the first of its kind. The bottom camera is a significant aspect of the Maximus Answer, as it helps eliminate blind spots for packages.

Maximus Answer also comes with IR night vision capabilities for the top camera and a package light for the bottom camera that you can activate from the mobile app.

It’s also IPX4 weatherproof for added protection from rain, wind, dust, hail, and any other storm damage.

Kuna offers one easy pricing package for the Maximus Answer.

DualCam Video Doorbell: $180 with free shipping

When purchasing the Maximus Answer through Kuna, you receive one year of warranty and a 60-day returns policy.

However, you can purchase it on Amazon for just $130.

5 – Argus 3 Pro – Best Battery Life



Visit Reolink

Solar-powered battery

Dual-band WiFi

2K HD video resolution

Eco-friendly

Get it now



The Argus 3 Pro by Reolink is one of the more eco-friendly video surveillance systems on the market today.

It’s the perfect system for anyone looking for long-life batteries for improved effectiveness—because the last thing you want is your surveillance battery to die during an emergency.

The Argus 3 Pro offers a rechargeable battery that can work without any cables. Its wireless potential paired with its long-life battery means that it can even run during a blackout.

A unique aspect of the Argus 3 Pro is its solar power capability. Although the Reolink solar power panel is sold separately from the Argus 3 Pro, we think it’s completely worth it, as you are free from charging or replacing the battery for good.

Normally, the rechargeable battery lasts between one to four weeks, but with the solar-powered panel, you have the advantage of your surveillance system receiving non-stop power.

Not only does the Argus 3 Pro have exceptional battery life, but it also offers 2K 4MP super HD day and night footage. The camera records in full color for the sharpest and clearest details.

The Argus 3 Pro works through dual-band WiFi and switches between 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz frequency bands for improved performance for camera networking.

When it comes to alerts, the Argus 3 Pro can send you notifications via its mobile app, email, siren, or custom voice alerts. You can also configure how often you want to receive notifications.

Reolink offers affordable pricing packages for the Argus 3 Pro and its accessories.

Argus 3 Pro: $119.99

$119.99 Reolink Solar Panel: $24.99

Reolink offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, a two-year limited warranty, and 24/6 online support.

How to Find The Best Video Surveillance Systems For You

There are a few factors that go into finding the best video surveillance system for you. Sometimes it can be difficult to choose the right product, so we put together this methodology of the three most essential elements to consider before purchasing a video surveillance system for your household.

Surveillance Location

The first thing you should consider before purchasing a video surveillance system is the location. Where are you going to place the camera? The location is crucial because external influences, like weather, can impact the effectiveness of a security system.

Most video surveillance systems are both outdoor and indoor compatible, with weather and dust-resistant capabilities. For example, the Maximus Answer by Kuna is perfect for front yard surveillance, with IPX4 weatherproof protection.

If you specifically want outdoor surveillance, make sure to find a weather-resistant system, but you can always place it in an area with extra protection.

Video Quality

High video resolution is another crucial aspect of a video surveillance system. High video quality ensures that you can see everything that the system captures during a recording.

Most video surveillance systems usually work in 1080p resolution, which is still clear and recognizable. However, systems like Arlo Pro 4 and Argus 3 Pro use 2K HDR video, which is a total game-changer.

2K video is an excellent resolution for security purposes, and paired with zoom-in features, you’re sure to know what you’re looking at on every piece of footage.

Storage Space

When it comes to video surveillance systems, a lot of people forget about storage space. Finding a system with enough storage space for your needs is crucial to retrieve footage that you may need in an emergency.

Deep Sentinel is an excellent video surveillance option for storage space, as it comes with a 64GB hard drive and four months of free cloud storage for backup. However, if you find a system that offers a high enough storage space but is too pricey, finding a flexible product will work just as well.

Wyze Cam v3 offers flexible storage options, giving you a choice to purchase a 32GB SD card for an affordable price.

Summary

Overall, Arlo Pro 4 and Deep Sentinel are our top two recommendations for the best video surveillance systems on the market today for most households.

Arlo Pro 4 is excellent for video resolution, with 2K HDR capabilities and a 160-degree field of view for improved efficiency. It’s easy to install, set up, and offers unique features like Intelligent Alerts for one-click emergency responses.

On the other hand, Deep Sentinel is an advanced video surveillance system that offers live guards and smart AI detection assessment for enhanced accuracy.

However, Wyze Cam v3, Maximus Answer, and Argus 3 Pro are excellent alternatives for nighttime or remote surveillance and long-lasting battery life.

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/best-video-surveillance-systems/