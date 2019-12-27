By Lars Lofgren

Video conferencing plays a crucial role in the business world. Whether it be for communicating with remote employees, clients, prospects, or team members at other locations, nearly everyone needs video conferencing software at one point or another.

In our personal lives, we use technology like Skype or Facetime to communicate with video. But that software isn’t sufficient enough for a large-scale video conference.

If you’re ready to take your conference calls to the next level with video, you need to read this guide.

I’ll explain everything you need to know about how to choose the best video conferencing service for your business. Regardless of your company size, industry, or conferencing needs, there’s definitely an option for you below.

The 8 Best Video Conferencing Services

There are hundreds of video conferencing choices on the market today. So finding the best one for your business can be overwhelming if you don’t know what to look for or where to start.

Fortunately, I’ve already done all of the research and heavy-lifting for you. I narrowed down and reviewed the top eight choices for video conferences. We’ll cover the top benefits, prices, and potential drawbacks of each option as we continue.

GoToMeeting

GoToMeeting is a top choice for video conferencing and conference room capabilities. The platform makes it easy for you to turn any video conference into a highly collaborative workspace.

This is one of the top video conferencing solutions for accommodating both remote workers and clients alike.

Another top benefit of GoToMeeting is its ability to integrate with the systems your business is currently using. It’s used by sales managers, business owners, and IT teams as well.

GoToMeeting also offers an all-in-one hardware and software kit for those of you who want to transform your physical conference room into a digital one. This hardware is more advanced than the built-in cameras, microphones, and speakers on your current devices.

Some other top features and benefits of using GoToMeeting for video conferencing include:

Cloud collaboration

Automatic bandwidth adjustments

Available on Mac, PC, iOS, and Android

Single-click start and join sessions

Multi-channel support

Integrated scheduling

Unlike the other platforms that we’ve reviewed so far, GoToMeeting has just two plans for you to choose from:

Professional — $14 per month

Business — $19 per month

The plans are very similar. GoToMeeting offers unlimited meetings and unlimited meeting durations with both options. You’ll also benefit from things like Salesforce integration, Slack meeting launcher, and an admin center with each.

The biggest difference between Professional and Business is that they can host up to 150 and 250 participants, respectively.

In addition to more participants, the Business plan gives you access to transcripts, keyboard and mouse sharing, unlimited cloud storage, and mobile cloud recording.

I think it’s a no-brainer to sign up for the Business option instead of Professional. The added benefits are worth the extra $5 per month.

GoToMeeting does offer enterprise-grade plans for up to 3,000 participants. But those prices aren’t available online. You’ll need to speak to a sales rep for a custom quote.

Save 16% on your GoToMeeting plan with an annual contract. You can try GoToMeeting for free with up to 250 participants for 14 days.

Zoom Meetings

Since launching in 2011, Zoom has quickly become an industry leader in the video conferencing space. The software is trusted by large businesses like Ticketmaster, Uber, Pandora, and GoDaddy, to name a few.

I like Zoom because of its simplicity and versatility. They have a plan for businesses of all shapes and sizes, including a free option.

Zoom has video conferencing capabilities with up to 1,000 participants, and up to 49 videos on the screen simultaneously.

The platform is secure, with role-based user security options, password protection, and waiting rooms. Zoom makes it easy for your team to collaborate with screen sharing, filing sharing, and other interactive features.

Zoom is modern, so naturally, the service can be accessed from a mobile app as well. This is perfect for participants who are on the go and unable to reach a computer for a meeting.

Here’s an overview of the different plans, features, and prices for Zoom Meetings:

Basic — Free

Unlimited one on one meetings

Up to 100 participants

40 minute limit on group meetings

Unlimited number of meetings

Pro — $14.99 per month per host

All basic features

24 hour meeting limit

User management tools

Admin feature controls

Reporting tools

1 GB of cloud recording

Business — $19.99 per month per host

All Pro features

Minimum 10 hosts

Up to 300 participants

Dedicated phone support

Company branding

Cloud recording transcripts

Admin dashboard

Enterprise — $19.99 per month per host

All Business features

Minimum 50 hosts

Up to 1,000 participants

Unlimited cloud storage

Dedicated customer support manager

Executive business reviews

Bundle discounts available for Zoom Rooms and webinars

As you can see, there is a plan for everyone. The free option is an excellent choice for an entrepreneur or freelancer who only needs to video chat once in a while for brief meetings.

Beyond personal use, you’ll need to upgrade to the Pro or Business plans to get the most out of Zoom Meetings. Fortunately, Zoom makes it easy for you to scale to another plan as your company grows.

Just be aware that your plan will impact the level of customer support you receive. To get premium support, you’ll need to upgrade.

Cisco Webex

Cisco is a brand name that’s synonymous with superior technology. So it should be no surprise that Cisco Webex ranks so highly on our list for video conferencing software.

With Webex, you can host massive virtual events with up to 100,000 participants and run an interactive webinar for 3,000-person audiences.

Cisco Webex is perfect if you need to run on-demand training lessons for large groups as well. This is a great tool for onboarding employees at scale throughout multiple locations.

The Webex mobile app is another standout feature of the platform. Hosting and joining meetings are both simple and accessible from anywhere.

Cisco Webex is built for teams. Arguably the best part about this video conferencing software is the cloud collaboration features. It’s easy to share files and screens with other meeting participants to stay organized and make the conference more interactive.

Cisco offers four different plans for you to choose from, including a basic free option.

Free — $0 per month

Up to 50 participants

40 minute limit on meetings

Unlimited meetings

1 GB of cloud storage

Starter — $16.95 per month per host

Up to 50 participants

Unlimited meeting duration

5 GB of cloud storage

Recording transcriptions

User management

Application and file sharing

Plus — $22.95 per month per host

Up to 100 participants

Assign alternate hosts

Allow others to schedule meetings for the host

Customizable Webex URL

Admin portal

24/7 customer support

Business — $32.95 per month per host

Up to 200 participants

10 GB of cloud storage

Branding and custom options

Single sign-on

Active directory sync

Minimum five licenses per month

At first glance, the Cisco Webex prices appear to be higher than Zoom Meetings. However, you can save 20% per month with an annual contract.

It’s also worth noting that the Webex Plus plan doesn’t have any host minimums, and the business plan has just a five license minimum. Zoom has a 10 and 50 host minimum for their plans at similar price points.

So Cisco Webex will be a better option if you want those business or enterprise-level features for a smaller team.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is business a messaging solution with video capability offered by Microsoft. The platform is designed specifically for internal communication in the workplace.

With chat, audio, and video capabilities for group sizes of 10 or 10,000, Microsoft Teams is the ultimate in-house communication solution.

Slack is a direct competitor of Microsoft Teams. But Microsoft Teams shines with its superior technology and video conferencing features. However, the setup, usage, and onboarding are a bit more complex. So just be aware of that ahead of time.

Microsoft Teams is best when it’s accessed from a desktop device or web app. They do have a mobile application, but overall the web version is easier to navigate.

Here’s a quick overview of the plans and pricing:

Microsoft Teams — Free

— Free Office 365 Business Premium — $12.50 per user per month

— $12.50 per user per month Office 365 E3 — $20 per user per month

Both paid plans are only available with an annual contract. The Free plan and entry-level paid plan both have a limit of 300 users, while the Office 365 E3 option is unlimited.

You’ll still have access to quite a bit of features with the free version, including video calls. But you’ll need Office 365 Business Premium to get the most out of this software.

Paid plans have 140+ app integrations, 1 TB of storage, scheduled meetings, meeting recordings, and administrative support.

The biggest downside of Microsoft Teams is that it’s limited. It’s not really a true video conferencing service. Instead, it’s better for one-on-one video meetings or smaller groups.

If you want to host large-scale video conferences and make presentations to clients, you should look elsewhere for a more suitable solution.

Zoho Meetings

Zoho Meetings is arguably the most straightforward video conferencing solution on the market today. Instead of overwhelming you with different features and pricing options, there is just one plan for video meetings.

Pricing is simple; it’s $10 per month per user, or $8 per month for an annual contract.

The plan comes with everything you need in a video conferencing service. However, it’s limited to just 100 participants per meeting and storage of up to 10 recordings.

This isn’t enterprise-grade software by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s an affordable and suitable choice for lots of small business owners.

Some of ZohoMeetings’ top features include:

RSVP scheduling

Screen sharing

Moderator controls

Embed meeting links

In-session chat

Lock meetings

You’ll also have the ability to switch a presenter, give someone control, and remove users from a video conference.

As expected, Zoho Meetings integrates seamlessly with Zoho CRM. So if you’re already using a Zoho product, this will be a top option for you to consider.

While Zoho Meetings isn’t the most extensive video conferencing service out there, it’s a high-quality solution for small business owners who just need basic features.

ClickMeeting

ClickMeeting is a bit different compared to some of the other video conferencing services that we’ve reviewed so far. This platform has a specific standout—webinars.

It’s a great option for those of you who want to hold large online events, market your products with video demonstrations, and host online courses or training sessions with live video.

Of course, ClickMeeting does offer traditional video conferencing solutions for team meetings and business collaboration, but that’s all you need then I’d probably lean towards another option on our list.

Pricing for ClickMeeting is complicated. There are two plans, but the prices are based on how many webinar attendees you want to have.

Here’s an overview of those price points per month for each plan:

Live

Up to 25 — $30

Up to 50 — $45

Up to 100 — $79

Up to 200 — $149

Up to 500 — $179

Up to 1,000 — $309

Automated

Up to 25 — $45

Up to 50 — $55

Up to 100 — $95

Up to 200 — $179

Up to 500 — $229

Up to 1,000 — $359

For video conferences with more than 1,000 attendees, contact the ClickMeeting sales team for a custom enterprise solution.

You can try ClickMeeting free for 30 days and run webinars with up to 25 attendees to try it out. Save up to 20% off your with annual billing instead of a month-to-month contract.

The Automated plan is your best option for broadcasting professional video webinars. This plan comes with advanced features like auto-streaming to Facebook or YouTube, automated follow-up emails to attendees, Google Analytics integration, and certificates of attendance.

As you can see, ClickMeeting is definitely pricey compared to the other options on our list, which is why I wouldn’t recommend it for just basic video conferencing use. But the price is worth it if you’re planning to use the webinar features.

Join.me

Millions of people use Join.me for video conferencing. The platform offers solutions for individuals, teams, and businesses. From startups to Fortune 500 companies, Join.me is a popular choice.

The website boasts its best-known customers like like TOMS, Foursquare, OpenTable, and Pinterest.

Join.me is easy. The signup process is as quick as it gets. There’s no need to consult with a sales representative or get a custom quote. Just visit their website, and you can start a call in minutes.

To start a new video conference, simply invite others to “join” your meeting (hence the name). You can invite people via email or with a custom link.

With Join.me, you can customize the video conferencing background, customize the URL, and share your screen with just one click. You can invite people to your meeting even if they aren’t already using the Join.me platform.

Here’s an overview of the plans and pricing options:

Lite — $10 per month per user

Up to 5 participants per meeting

No video streams*

Unlimited meetings

No time limits

Personal link and custom background

Pro — $20 per month per user

Up to 250 participants per meeting

Up to 10 video streams

Recording capabilities

50 GB of cloud storage

Meeting scheduling

Business — $30 per month per user

Up to 250 participants per meeting

1 TB of cloud storage

Bulk user import

Feature permissions

Enterprise authentication

Salesforce integration

Unfortunately, the Lite plan doesn’t include video conferencing, so you can skip over that one. It’s also worth noting that all plans are offered with an annual contract only. Month-to-month plans are unavailable.

However, you can try Join.me free with a 14-day free trial.

Compared to other options on the list, Join.me is a bit limited in terms of meeting participants and the number of video streams per meeting. But it’s a fine option for those of you who won’t need more than ten simultaneous video streams per conference.

RingCentral Meetings

RingCentral is more than just a video conferencing platform. It’s also a VoIP business phone service.

With RingCentral, you can ditch your traditional business phone plan for a more modern solution. If you have the phone plan, you’ll get video conferencing features as an added bonus.

But you can always purchase RingCentral Meetings as a standalone product. For the purpose of this review, those are the plans that we’ll focus on.

Free — $0 per month

Up to 100 participants

Unlimited one on one meetings

40-minute limit on group meetings

Essentials — $14.99 per month per user

Up to 100 participants

Unlimited group meetings

24/7 phone support

1,000 call minutes per license

Advanced — $19.99 per month per user

Up to 100 participants

2,500 call minutes

Real-time usage dashboard

SLA available

The free plan is actually pretty decent if you compare it to others on the list. While you’re capped at 40 minutes per meeting, you can still have up to 100 participants.

At the same time, the paid plans are also limited to just 100 participants, which is low compared to the competition. However, you can add-on larger meeting options to your plan for an upcharge.

RingCentral also has great enterprise solutions. You’ll need to contact their sales team to get a custom quote. But you can save some money by bundling RingCentral Meetings with a VoIP business phone.

How to Find the Best Video Conferencing Services

Now that you’ve had a chance to review the top solutions on the market, how can you find the best option for your unique situation? This is the methodology that I used to come up with this guide.

I’ve identified each feature set that matters the most and why you need to take it into consideration when you’re evaluating prospective platforms.

Conference Size

Every video conferencing plan has some limit on the number of participants who can join a meeting. This can be as 25 or as high as 100,000.

Make sure you choose a service and plan that can accommodate the number of people you need for your video conferences. You don’t want to overpay for a plan that has participant limits that you’ll never reach. But more importantly, you don’t want to be in a situation where your participant list is too large for your platform and plan.

Video Streams

You might be able to have a large number of participants in a conference, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that every user will be able to broadcast a video stream.

For example, RingCentral plans have up to 100 participants per meeting, but limit you to just ten simultaneous video streams.

So don’t be swayed by the participant limits alone. Always check to see how many users can actually stream a video at the same time.

Collaboration Tools

Collaboration tools are crucial for groups and teams.

Features like screen sharing, built-in chat, file sharing, and cloud collaboration is very useful for presentations and group projects. It’s also helpful when a video conferencing service integrates with existing tools and platforms that you’re already using to run a business. You can look for features like Salesforce integration or Google Analytics integration.

Price

Obviously, the cost will play a roll in your decision-making process.

For the most part, video conferencing services are billed on a monthly basis per user. Prices typically fall in the $10 to $40 range per month per user for traditional video conferencing. However, you can pay significantly more than that for advanced features like video conference webinars. Solutions like ClickMeeting has plans starting at over $300 per month.

Conclusion

Take your virtual meetings to the next level with video conferencing software.

What’s the best video conference service on the market? The answer depends on who you ask and what you’re looking for. Here’s a quick recap of the platforms reviewed above.

GoToMeeting — Best video conferencing service for small business.

— Best video conferencing service for small business. Zoom Meetings — Best video conferencing service for scalability.

— Best video conferencing service for scalability. Cisco Webex — Best video conferencing software for cloud collaboration.

— Best video conferencing software for cloud collaboration. Microsoft Teams — Best video conferencing software for internal communication.

— Best video conferencing software for internal communication. Zoho Meetings — Affordable video conferencing service with basic features.

— Affordable video conferencing service with basic features. ClickMeeting — Best video conferencing software for webinars.

— Best video conferencing software for webinars. Join.me — Annual contract video conferencing plans for small meetings.

— Annual contract video conferencing plans for small meetings. RingCentral — Best video conferencing service with VoIP business phone plans.

Based on this guide, I’m confident that you can find the best choice for your business. No matter how unique your situation might be, these options can accommodate your needs.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Quicksprout/~3/cpfPN2IqI00/