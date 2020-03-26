By Lars Lofgren

The days of employees needing to punch a time card or paper attendance sheet are long behind us. Like most business functions, modern time tracking and attendance systems have gone digital.

Accurately tracking employee hours is crucial for every business, both large and small.

Inaccurate and outdated processes could cost your company tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars each year. So if you need an updated time system, you’ve come to the right place.

The best time and attendance systems are simple to implement and manage. Your employees will always be compensated appropriately for their work while eliminating bottlenecks in payroll.

In fact, it’s common for the best time and attendance software to integrate popular online payroll services.

No matter what type of business you have or what industry you’re in, this guide will help you find the best time tracking and attendance system for your company.

The 6 Best Time and Attendance Systems of 2020

There are dozens of time tracking and attendance systems on the market today. Some are good, while others are not so great. But these six systems stand out above the rest:

I’ll give you an in-depth review of each option below. We’ll discuss the top features, benefits, costs, and other considerations to give you the information needed to make a decision.

Best Time and Attendance Systems Reviews

TSheets

Plans start at $28/month

Time tracking on any device

Employee scheduling

QuickBooks integration

TSheets ranked high on our list of the best employee scheduling software. So it’s no surprise to see them at the top of this guide.

As a QuickBooks company, TSheets is a name many of you might be familiar with if you’re currently using another QuickBooks product.

With TSheets, your employees can clock-in from anywhere using the mobile timesheet app. The app will track time even if Wifi and cell service is unavailable.

You can leverage geofencing technology to draw a virtual radius around your business or job site. This feature will ensure that employees are actually where they’re supposed to be while on the clock.

As I’ve already alluded to, the employee scheduling features are exceptional as well. This is an added bonus that comes standard with your time and attendance system.

For those of you who want a more traditional time clock system, where your staff and clock in and clock out on the same device, you can use the TSheets Clock Kiosk. The kiosk works on any tablet or computer with a connection to the Internet.

Each employee will be assigned a unique four-digit PIN. The system also has a biometric facial recognition tool to prevent the “buddy punching” system.

Here’s a quick comparison of the two plans and pricing options for TSheets:

Premium — $20 base fee + $8 per user per month

Time tracking on any device

Mobile app with GPS capability

Payroll and invoicing

QuickBooks integration

Employee scheduling

Real-time reporting

Time clock kiosk (including facial recognition)

Elite — $40 base fee + $10 per user per month

All Premium features

Timesheet signatures

Geofencing

Project activity feed and estimates

Track project progress

Both plans are available for a 14-day trial for any business that wants to test them out.

I’d recommend TSheets to any business that wants to a time and attendance system to simplify their payroll process. TSheets integrates seamlessly with QuickBooks, Gusto, Square, Expensify, Xero, and other popular solutions.

TimeClock Plus

Customized pricing

Wide range of time clocks

Fully customizable

Top of the line equipment

As the name implies, TimeClock Plus specializes in time clocks. The company uses top of the line hardware to eliminate old fashioned and outdated equipment.

Depending on your business type, TimeClock Plus has a wide range of time clocks for you to consider:

Barcode clocks — Employees scan their badges to clock in and out

— Employees scan their badges to clock in and out Biometric clocks — Fingerprint scanners and hand scanners

— Fingerprint scanners and hand scanners Magnetic swipe clocks — Can be used with pre-existing magstripe cards

— Can be used with pre-existing magstripe cards PIN entry clocks — Employees clock in and out using their unique PINs

— Employees clock in and out using their unique PINs Proximity clocks — To ensure maximum speed and efficiency

— To ensure maximum speed and efficiency Web clock — For online time keeping

In addition to using advanced equipment for tracking time and attendance, TimeClock Plus doubles as a security feature. You’ll have the option to configure select equipment with your door locks to prevent unauthorized access to buildings, rooms, or any other entrance with a locked door.

This type of system is best for larger organizations with complex security needs. Most small business owners won’t need employees to scan a fingerprint to enter rooms throughout the building.

TimeClock Plus systems are fully customizable.

It has built-in absence management tools and integrates with your employee scheduling software as well. Alternatively, you can use the TimeClock Plus workforce scheduling system if you don’t have one already.

TimeClock Plus has more than 30 years of experience providing services to businesses. They provide top of the line equipment for every time and attendance system.

While these time clocks might sound complex, TimeClock Plus makes the process easy for you.

You’ll have a consultation with an advisor to find the best solution for your business. They’ll set up the system for you and even train your supervisors and employees on how to use it.

As a fully-customized solution, there are no prices available online. Although you can expect to pay top dollar for advanced equipment like biometrics that syncs with your security system.

Stratustime

Starts at $4/mo per employee

Access on any device

Works with 60+ payroll systems

Cloud-based and easy to use

Stratustime is a cloud-based time and attendance software from Nettime Solutions. It’s a simple yet intuitive way for employees to clock in, clock out, and request time off.

Your staff will find it easy to use, and your managers and payroll staff will get the same benefits behind the scenes.

Stratustime is flexible. This means that it can grow with your business as you scale and add new employees. It also integrates with 60+ payroll systems to ensure a streamlined process through each HR component.

As a cloud-based system, it can be accessed on any device. From smartphones to a computer in the office, Stratustime is available 24/7.

Some of the top features of Stratustime by Nettime Solutions include:

Ability to clock in or clock out from anywhere

Intuitive schedule views

Hour tracking

PTO accruals

Time off requests

Sick time

Simple manager approvals

Employee scheduling tools

Time forecasting

Alerts

Geofencing

ACA compliance

While the exact prices and plans aren’t available on the website, Stratustime is very affordable. This is another reason why it’s a top choice for small businesses.

Monthly rates start as low as $4 per employee. There are no long term contracts, so you can cancel at any time if you’re unhappy (which probably won’t happen).

Using a cloud-based software like Stratustime means you won’t have any complicated equipment installations or troubleshooting problems. The software lives in the cloud, so it can be up and running in minutes.

Existing businesses using Stratustime have nothing but good things to say about the software. For smaller organizations with one location, multiple locations, and remote employees, Stratustime is an excellent choice for your time and attendance system.

Kronos

Industry-specific solutions

Safe, secure, and reliable

Automation tools

Real-time data & visibility reports

Kronos has one of the most extensive time and attendance systems on the market today for small and medium-sized businesses. They provide industry-specific solutions for a wide range of business needs.

In addition to time and attendance systems, Kronos has workforce management tools, employee scheduling software, absence management, labor activities, and analytics tools.

Common industries that use Kronos for time and attendance management include:

Health care

Retail

Manufacturing

Higher education

State and government

Contract services

Banking

Police and corrections

Distribution

What makes Kronos unique is the way that they provide business solutions. They have several different product suites to accommodate the needs of your organization.

Here’s a quick overview of each solution:

Workforce Dimensions Time Keeping

Track and manage employee time and attendance

Separate tools for hourly and salaried employees

Real-time data and visibility reports

Automation tools to eliminate manual admin processes

Workforce Ready Time Keeping

Flexible pay rules to track and manage labor costs

Manager and employee self-service tools

Multiple collection options (including Kronos time clock, web, and mobile app)

Enforce attendance policy with tracking tools

Workforce Dimensions Data Collection

Use data to power your management

Data collection using handheld devices, phone access, badge and biometrics

Devices for multiple environments and universal device manager

Streamlined data flow

Workforce Ready Data Collection

Kronos InTouch time clock (slim and modern time clock hardware)

Clock in and out with finger, proximity, or badge swipe

Web entry clock in and out

Mobile app for remote workers with geographic punch restrictions

As you can see, there’s a product suite for basically anything you can imagine in this space. Some are more complex than others. It all depends on what your business is looking for.

Regardless of the solution you choose, Kronos systems are safe, secure, modern, and reliable. Contact their sales team to request a quote and schedule a consultation.

uAttend

Powerful, reliable, & affordable

Web and mobile app access

Multiple time clock options

Connected to the cloud

uAttend is a simple way to track time and attendance at your business. It’s a powerful, reliable, and affordable alternative to traditional time clocks.

The modern hardware from uAttend is connected to the cloud.

In addition to the equipment provided by uAttend, you’ll also have web access and mobile app access to the system. This is an ideal feature for your remote workforce. You can even set up geofencing functionality to restrict punches to designated locations.

The web dashboard is the perfect way for managers to see everything at a glance. You’ll be able to see who’s working, who missed a punch, and dozens of other reports.

Since this solution is web-based, you won’t have to download any software, and it can be accessed from anywhere. Even if you’re away from the office you’ll know exactly what’s going on with your staff at all times.

Here’s a quick overview of some of the popular time clocks and hardware offered by uAttend:

RFID Card LAN Time Clock — $119

— $119 Fingerprint LAN Time Clock — $149

— $149 Touch Tablet Wifi Time Clock — $179

— $179 RFID Card Wifi Time Clock — $219

— $219 Fingerprint Wifi Time Clock — $249

— $249 Facial Recognition LAN Time Clock — $259

Depending on your needs, you can get a time clock for somewhere in the $120 to $260 range. This is extremely affordable, even for very small businesses.

In addition to the time clocks, you can purchase RFID cards and key fobs from uAttend as well.

All of the time clocks come with a monthly subscription based on the number of employees you have. The clocks won’t work without a subscription. All of the prices are transparent.

1-9 employees — $20 per month

— $20 per month 10-19 employees — $34 per month

— $34 per month 20-49 employees — $59 per month

— $59 per month 50-99 employees — $94 per month

— $94 per month 100+ employees — $119 per month

While uAttend does have plans to accommodate larger organizations, I’d definitely recommend it to those of you who have a smaller operation. It’s an ideal solution for businesses that fall within those first two tiers of up to 19 employees. Beyond that, I’d look elsewhere.

iSolved Time

All-in-one solution

Extremely flexible options

Cloud-based system

Employee scheduling tools

iSolved Time is another all-in-one solution for time and attendance. It’s a simple way for managers, supervisors, business owners, and employees to manage time tracking.

More than 45,000 businesses and 3+ million employees use iSolved Time for tracking time and attendance in the workplace.

The solutions available from this provider are extremely flexible. They offer physical time clocks, a mobile app for time tracking, employee self-service tools, and a combination of these offerings.

Setting up your new system from iSolved Time is quick and easy. You’ll also have access to a wide range of training options, so you know the ins and outs of the solution.

Like many other choices on our list, iSolved Time is a cloud-based system. You’ll have the option to add physical time clocks on-site, but you can access information from anywhere with an Internet connection 24/7.

Here are some of the top features and benefits of the iSolved Time software:

Geofencing capability

Employee scheduling tools

Ability to accommodate remote employees, multiple worksites and locations

Time management tools

Choice of time collection methods (virtual clock, physical, mobile app)

Sophisticated HR integration

I like iSolved Time because they have the features and capabilities to accommodate any business size. That’s why it’s a top solution for those of you with growing businesses.

As your company scales and you continue to add new employees to your team or multiple locations, iSolved Time has the capacity to grow with you.

How to Choose the Best Time and Attendance System For Your Business

Now that you’ve had a chance to review the best time and attendance systems on the market, it’s time to choose one for your business.

How do you know which one is right for you? Follow our methodology to narrow down your options. I’ll describe the features that you need to look out for while you’re browsing.

Hardware

The very first thing you need to do is determine if you want physical hardware associated with your time and attendance system.

For those of you who are already using punch cards, a modern time clock is a viable replacement. I’d recommend this for businesses where the majority of employees work on-site at the same location. Punching in and out as they enter and exit makes the most sense.

For those of you with smaller teams or lots of remote or mobile workers, hardware won’t be necessary. You can find a time tracking system with a mobile app for managing everything on the go. There are also web-based solutions that don’t require hardware either.

Punch Method

The punch method will obviously depend on if you’re using hardware or not. But there are still variations with or without physical equipment.

For example, mobile app punching can be managed using geofencing technology. Your staff will only be able to clock in if they enter the designed location for a job site.

When it comes to in-person clock-ins and outs, there are time clocks that work with PINs, RFID cards, fingerprints, hand prints, facial recognition, and more.

A small coffee shop probably won’t need facial recognition or other biometrics as the punch method, but a sophisticated business with advanced security needs would benefit from this feature.

Integrations

Your new time and attendance system should do more than just track time. It should integrate with other tools that you’re using to minimize manual administrative tasks.

Look for a solution that integrates with your employee scheduling software or payroll system. Some of the options on our list have these features built-in.

Business Size

A startup team of four and mid-market companies with 200 employees will not have the same time and attendance needs. It’s important to find a solution that works well for the size of your organization.

Lots must be taken into consideration here. Some systems charge you based on the size of your staff. You could even incur additional costs for things like key FOBs and ID cards.

If you currently have a smaller business now, make sure you choose a system that can scale with you as your business grows. That way, you won’t have to switch systems as you hire additional employees or open up new locations.

Conclusion

What’s the best time and attendance system on the market? There are six that stand out above the rest.

The best option for you will vary based on your needs and the factors I’ve discussed in this guide. But I’m confident that you can find a solution with the criteria above.

