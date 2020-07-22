By Lars Lofgren

A good task management software allows you to get more work done quicker and more easily.

It’s the alternative to setting vague goals and mindlessly working each day. At a glance, you’ll be able to see all of your goals for the day, as well as the goals of your team as well.

Task management software lets you build a system for accomplishing tasks, and meeting those vital objectives that allow your business to grow.

There are a ton of different solutions out there though. That’s why I created this guide to help you choose the one that’s right for you and your business.

Why do you need a task management software

Any business looking to crush goals and meet deadlines benefits from a great task management software.

Imagine two businesses. Both are in the same industry and have been operating for the same amount of time.

Business A doesn’t have a task management software. They set “goals” each quarter only to forget about them within a few weeks. Each day, the employees don’t know what they should be working on, and don’t communicate with each other when blockers arise.

Business B on the other does have a good task management software. Their goals are recorded in a handy online dashboard where every team member can see it. They also are able to set to-do lists of tasks they need to get done each day, week, and month until the objective is completed.

Which business do you think will get more sales by the end of the year? Business B of course. That’s because they created a rock solid system of setting and achieving their goals.

That’s the beauty of a good task management software. You’ll be able to know exactly what tasks you need to get done each day to grow your business.

The 5 Best Task Management Software

The best task management software on the market are:

Below are our in-depth reviews of each one:

#1. Monday.com – Best task management software for large teams

Monday.com strikes the perfect balance between robust features, great user experience, and pricing.

With it, you’ll be able to assign tasks to different team members. You’ll also be able to track their progress on those tasks as well as how much time they’ve been spending on them.

Probably the biggest thing that will jump out to you when you use it is the visuals. Monday.com has a really attractive user interface that’s both easy-to-use, but with all the features you’ll need to keep track of to-dos and tasks for the day.

Their reporting feature also gives you all the information you need about how much your team is working, the timeline of different projects, and what to expect in the future. That way, you can spend less time worrying about what needs to get done each day and more time working on the tasks that further your goals.

It also comes with a ton of different integrations with tools that your team is likely already using. We’re talking tools like Zoom, Slack, Zendesk, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, Outlook, Jira, Dropbox, Asana, and so much more. That means onboarding it with your existing process shouldn’t be difficult at all.

It’s hard to find a big drawback with a task management software as robust as Monday.com. It should be noted though that it does come at a steeper price than some of the other ones on this list — especially if you want to take advantage of its better features like time tracking and kanban boards.

Prices start at $8 per user / month. They also offer a free trial with no credit card needed if you want to try it out before making a commitment.

#2. Trello – Best free task management software

Visit Trello

• Best free task management software

• Kanban-style boards

• Good integrations

• Simple layout

• Try it for FREE today

Trello is probably the task management software I’ve encountered the most in my career. And there’s a good reason why so many companies like Google, Pinterest, Squarespace, and even Costco use Trello.

It’s a simple and intuitive task management software that gives you everything you need to track objectives and goals for your business. The kanban-style boards give you everything you need to know about certain projects and tasks, as well as who on your team will be working on them.

With just a few clicks, you can assign tasks to employees, create checklists for different objectives, and also make notes or attach files to specific to-dos. That makes collaboration and communication a breeze.

You also have the option to hop into a calendar view so you can get an even better idea of your timeline.

However, there are a few drawbacks. For one, you have a finite number of labels you can use. That means if you have a project or task that’s particularly complex, your labeling won’t be as accurate.

Also, there’s no offline access for Trello. That means if your internet were to go down or if you were traveling on a plane with no Wi-Fi, you’re going to be out of luck if you wanted to refer back to your team’s boards. However, that’s a pretty common issue when it comes to task management software, so that might not be a deal breaker for you.

Trello starts for Free, but if you really want to get more out of the software, you’ll want to spring for their Business Class service for $9.99 per user per month. That gives you the ability to attach files as large as 250MB as well as unlimited team boards.

#3. Wrike – Best task management software for scaling teams

Visit Wrike

• Best task management software for scaling teams

• Real-time data

• Great reporting feature

• Fully customizable

• Try it for FREE today

Wrike is a task management tool that is trusted by the likes of Google, AirBnB, Dell, and SurveyMonkey along with 20,000+ other businesses out there.

With Wrike, you’ll be able to centralize all of your team’s daily, weekly, and monthly to-dos, spreadsheets, and messages in one place. It provides you with a real-time look into how your team is working and what they’re working on.

One area that Wrike really shines is their reporting feature: Wrike Analyze. They’ll furnish you with all the data you need to know your project’s progress in real-time. Wrike Analyze is also fully customizable too, so you don’t have to worry about dealing with metrics and reports that don’t impact your bottom line.

Like many other task management systems, Wrike allows you to automate certain tasks and workflows. That means you can set triggers to occur when an event happens. This can end up saving your team a lot of time and headaches when it comes to finishing tasks and keeping your dashboard clean.

Wrike does come with a few drawbacks. For one, it does come with a lot of features. While that might sounds like a good thing (and it can be depending on your business’s needs), it can get very confusing very quickly for someone looking for a more straightforward task management software.

Another downside: While Wrike has a free offering, it can get pretty pricey — especially if your company is bigger. It’s Business tier plan gives you a great amount of customization and features for the hefty price of $24.80 per user per month.

#4. Paymo – Best task management software that tracks time

Visit Paymo

• Best task management software that tracks time

• Kanban-style boards

• Highly collaborative

• Great for managers

• Try it for FREE today

Paymo is a great task management software that also doubles as a time tracking software as well.

Along with setting goals, you’ll be able to include step-by-step tasks that help get you there. Paymo is also highly customizable. Your workflows and processes can be easily integrated with their software’s intuitive user interface.

They also have Kanban-style boards to help you keep track of all of your objectives and to-dos. Like some of the other offerings in this list, you’ll be able to see your team’s work in real-time including comments your teammates make on the boards as well as any changes to the tasks.

It’s coolest feature is the built in web timer. This allows you to keep track of how much time you and your co-workers are spending on a task or project. You’ll also get live reports furnished. This allows you to easily calculate the ROI of a project based on the time you invest into it.

Speaking of reports, there’s a great reporting and analytics feature for the data-driven teams and managers out there.

They also include plenty of integrations with apps and software you’re likely already using like Slack.

There are a few drawbacks. For one, their free plan is pretty limited in its offerings even when compared to other free plans. It includes just 1GB of storage and no integrations.

Pricing starts at $8.95 per user per month and comes with a free trial if you want to get your toes wet before jumping in.

#5. Hive – Most flexible task management software

Visit Hive

• Most flexible task management software

• Great for any team

• Pricing starts at $12 per user per month.

• Try it today!

Hive is a great task management software for projects of all shapes and sizes. It’s incredibly flexible in terms of the scope and project views you can create.

That means you can use this one task management software for most every team in your business from design, to research, to engineering, to creative. Hive’s flexibility allows you to create the management process that’s right for you.

They have board layouts such as:

Kanban

Gantt

Calendar view

Table view

Which means it’ll be able to suit the needs of any of your teams.

They also include the features you come to expect in any good task management software such as analytics and reporting, messaging, and timeline and calendar views.

Companies such as Google, Starbucks, Toyota, IBM, Comcast, and Remy Cointreau all use have to help their teams keep their tasks on track.

There are a few drawbacks, however. For one, the mobile app can be frustrating to use. Especially if you’re looking for something to be responsive. It also lacks a good search tool to go through each project. That can be a big downside if you want to refer back to different updates for certain tasks and projects.

Pricing starts at $12 per user per month for an annual plan. The monthly plan is $16 per user per month.

What to look for in a task management software

When taking a look at a good task management software, there are a few areas you want to look at in order to make sure you commit to one that’s perfect for your team.

Of course, what you ultimately choose is going to be unique to your business needs. However, you should keep in mind these three elements as well.

Comments and communication

A good task management software allows team members to communicate with one another. This can be facilitated by integrations with existing software in use by the team (e.g. Slack, email, Google Chat) or it can be built in tools such as a commenting feature.

This helps ensure that there are no misunderstandings when it comes to projects — which is great. After all, any project manager can tell you that misunderstandings and lack of communications are the source of 99% of issues that arise when completing projects.

File sharing

You’ll want a task management software that allows easy file sharing as well. This means that any digital assets that needs to be shared and distributed can be uploaded and downloaded on the task management software itself.

This gives your team quick and easy access to vital files. It also allows stakeholders to access the files easily as well.

Analytics and reporting

A good task management software gives you all the vital data and metrics you need to keep your team moving. It should be able to report to you numbers such as how long specific team members have been working on specific tasks, timelines for project completion, and progress on certain objectives.

Good data is at the backbone of any good team. Make sure your team is armed with all the numbers you need to make good decisions.

Summary

When it comes to the best task management software, look no further than Monday.com. It’s highly intuitive platform and powerful features gives teams of any size what you need to crush your objectives.

