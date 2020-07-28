By Lars Lofgren

Any doctor or chiropractor can tell you dozens of reasons why sitting for prolonged periods of time is terrible for your health.

From general muscle and joint pain to chronic diseases, the short-term and long-term effects of sitting at a desk all day are alarming, to say the least.

That’s why so many people are switching to standing desks. Corporations are buying adjustable height desks for their employees at work, and people are even using standing desks while working from home.

Anyone who works from a desk can benefit from the option to stand while working. Even if you’re only at a desk part-time for sending emails or joining a conference call, a standing desk can still be worth the investment.

Do you suffer from back pain? Neck pain? Joint pain? A standing desk can help elevate some of those conditions.

The Top 8 Best Standing Desks

UPLIFT V2

Fully Jarvis Bamboo

Evodesk Gaming Desk

Readydesk

ApexDesk Elite

Vari

Devaise

Stir Kinetic

There are thousands of standing desks on the market. But after completing a vigorous research process, I’ve narrowed down eight that I can confidently recommend for various use cases.

#1 – UPLIFT V2 — Best Overall Standing Desk

Visit UPLIFT Desk

• Starts at $589

• 7 year warranty

• Adjustable height

• Free wire management kit

• 30 Day Free Trial

In terms of quality, features, price, and functionality, the UPLIFT V2 standing desk ranks first on our list. It has a 4.9/5-star rating, with more than 5,200 verified customer reviews.

With the help of a certified professional ergonomist and furniture design experts, UPLIFT was able to build the perfect standing desk for home or office use.

The UPLIFT V2 standing desk is available in a wide range of styles, colors, materials, and finishes. The 18 different options range from bamboo to solid wood and laminate.

Some of the top features of the desk include:

Free under-desk wire management kit

Electronic adjustable height

Quiet adjusting motors

355-pound lifting capacity

The desk comes in a wide range of sizes as small as 42” x 30” and as large as 80” x 30”.

Choose your frame type, grommets, and keypad based on your preferences. Then add accessories like lighting, standing mats, drawers, keyboard trays, storage, and dozens of other options.

There are actually two different versions of the desk—UPLIFT V2 and UPLIFT V2 Commercial. The standard version starts at $589, and the commercial desk starts at $649.

The UPLIFT V2 standing desk comes with a 7-year warranty and a 30-day free trial. It ships for free in 3-5 business days, and it’s easy to assemble.

#2 – Fully Jarvis Bamboo — Best Customizable Standing Desk

Visit Fully

• Starts at $519

• Free shipping

• 30 day free returns

• 350 pound load capacity

• Design Your Own

If you’re looking for complete design control, the Jarvis Bamboo standing desk from Fully will be a top choice for you to consider. The desk has a 4.8/5-star rating with 2,100+ customer reviews.

The bamboo is UV-cured and finished with a water-based polyurethane coating to preserve its natural look.

Fully made the Jarvis standing desk model with a 350-pound load capacity. This adjustable-height standing desk tops out at 50” and goes low enough to sit on the floor.

As previously mentioned, the custom design capabilities make the Fully Jarvis stand out from the crowd. Here’s a quick overview of the different components you can customize.

Top finish

Shape

Size

Grommet color

Grommet power

Above desk power

Frame color

Desk height

Handset (with programmable memory option)

Desk castors

Power and wire management

There are five different sizes for you to choose from, ranging from 42” x 24” to 78” x 30”. For those of you who don’t want a standard rectangle desk, select the contour shape option.

Fully has a wide range of accessories and extras like anti-fatigue mats, balance boards, space savers, monitor arms, chairs, hooks, side tables, desk bottle openers, and more.

The Fully Jarvis Bamboo standing desk starts at $519. Fully offers free shipping and 30-day free returns.

#3 – Evodesk Gaming Desk — Best Standing Desk For Gamers

Visit Evodesk

• Starts at $699

• 5 year warranty

• Adjustable height

• Rounded corners and edges

• Build Your Own

As the name implies, the Evodesk Gaming Desk is made for gamers. Everything about this standing desk is designed to provide the ultimate gaming experience.

The Evodesk Gaming Desk is highly customizable. There are 8,000+ unique combinations, so you can personalize the standing desk to fit your unique gaming style and needs.

With 250 different height positions, the standing desk is fully adjustable. The powered adjustment moves up and down at 1.5 inches per second. This gives you the ability to quickly switch between standing and sitting with ease.

Choose between a 48-inch desktop, 60-inch desktop, or studio-style L-shape desktop. You can get the desk pre-configured with single monitor arms, dual monitor arms, or even a quad monitor arm system.

Other top features and highlights of the standing gaming desk from Evodesk include:

Programmable memory presets

Dust, air, and moisture resistance

Scratch and wear resistant

Rounded corners and edges designed for comfort

Sustainable wood options

Tubular steel design

The Evodesk Gaming Desk starts at $699 and comes with a five-year warranty.

Add-ons and accessories can quickly drive up the price. So just keep that in mind as you’re personalizing the desk. For example, you can add-on a full treadmill system that costs more than the initial starting price.

#4 – Readydesk — Best For Standing Desk Converters

Visit Readydesk

• Starts at $149.99

• Free shipping

• 100 day free returns

• Easy to assemble

• Shop Now

Readydesk gives you the ability to turn any desk into a standing desk.

If you don’t want to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on a fully built standing desk, the standing desk converters from Readydesk will be a cost-effective alternative to consider.

Readydesk has converters for laptops and desktops. They even have models that are large enough to support dual monitors.

Whether you’re working from home or at the office, you can turn your existing work station into a standing desk with one of Readydesk’s converters.

The Readydesk 2 Standing Desk converter costs $149.99. It weighs just 14.9 pounds, so it’s easy to transport and assemble; no tools required.

You’ll also benefit from free shipping and 100-day free returns.

If you’re really on a tight budget, consider the Readydesk Allstand—a laptop standing desk riser shelf for $54.99. This small, 4-pound laptop accessory makes it easy to turn countertops or kitchen tables into a standing work environment.

#5 – ApexDesk Elite — Best Standing Desk For Multiple Monitors

Visit ApexDesk

• Starts at $599.99

• Free shipping

• Adjustable height

• Programmable height settings

• Shop Now

The ApexDesk Elite series is an electric adjustable height standing desk. It has an ergonomically curved top that’s large enough to fit multiple monitors.

There are two different sizes for you to choose from—71” x 33” or 60” x 28”. The 71-inch model is one of the largest desks that we’ve seen during our research.

The desk is made with an industrial-grade steel frame that can support up to 225 pounds.

You’ll also benefit from a six-button programmable controller with four different customizable presets for varying desk heights. This feature makes it easy to switch between sitting and standing throughout the day.

Expect to spend about an hour assembling the ApexDesk elite. You won’t have as many customizable feature options compared to some of the other standing desks on our list. But it’s an affordable price for such a big desk.

Starting at $599.99, the ApexDesk Elite is perfect for anyone who wants a large standing desk. ApexDesk offers free shipping as well.

#6 – Vari — Best Variety of Standing Desks

Visit Vari

• Standing desks from $550

• Converters from $175

• Free shipping

• Free returns

• Shop Now

Formerly Varidesk, Vari is an industry leader in the standing desk space. They have a wide selection of standing desks for both home and office use.

In addition to desks, Vari has office furniture and accessories for office storage, seating, privacy walls, and more. They sell tables, classroom desks, and desktop converters as well.

Overall, Vari has everything you could possibly need for an active work station. It’s a popular choice for modern office environments.

Choose electric adjustable standing desks or manual adjustable standing desks. Vari offers different sizes, price points, colors, styles, and more. Here’s a quick overview of some of your options:

Electric Standing Desk 48×30 — $550

Standing Desk 48×32 — $595

Electric Standing Desk 60×30 — $650

Standing Desk 60×34 — $695

All standing desks and accessories from Vari ship for free. If you’re not satisfied, you can return your order within the first 30 days. Vari covers all the costs associated with the return as well.

If you want a standing desk from Vari but you’re on a tight budget, converters start at $175.

#7 – Devaise — Best Crank Handle Adjustable Standing Desk

Visit Devaise

• Starts at $239.99

• Manual adjustable height

• Free shipping

• Outstanding value

• Shop Now

For those of you who want an adjustable standing desk, but don’t want to spend the extra cash on an electric-powered desk, Devaise has some excellent alternatives for you to consider.

With Devaise desks, you can adjust the height of your standing desk with a crank handle—no power source required.

Due to the simplicity of the design, the starting price point for Devaise desks is significantly lower than other adjustable standing desks on the market.

42.7” Adjustable Standing Desks — Starting at $239.99

55” Adjustable Standing Desks — Starting at $269.99

In terms of quality and price, the Devaise standing desks deliver outstanding value.

These desks are extremely popular for home office spaces. They’re not quite as customizable and feature-rich as some of the other desks we’ve seen—what you see is what you get. But it’s stable, easy to assemble, and gets the job done.

Strangely enough, Devaise doesn’t advertise free shipping. It says, “shipping calculated at checkout.” However, as you go through the purchase process, you’ll see that free shipping is applied once you enter an address (at least that’s what happened for me).

#8 – Stir Kinetic — Best Standing Desk with Advanced Features

Visit Stir

• Adjustable height

• Ergonomic design

• Wifi and Bluetooth connection

• Built-in touchscreen

• Starts at $1,990

The Stir Kinetic desk was called “the Tesla of desks” by the Wall Street Journal. In short, it’s not your average standing desk.

It’s super-sleek, extremely durable, and highly functional.

The Stir Kinetic standing desk series has a curvy design that doubles as contemporary and functional. It’s ergonomically designed with rounded, waterfall edges to ensure comfort as your arms and rest against the edge of the desk. This design choice also improves circulation.

Stir really separates itself from the crowd with its technology.

The Stir Kinetic Desk M1 model has a built-in touchscreen plus wifi and Bluetooth connectivity. That’s right—a desk that’s Bluetooth compatible and connects to wifi. This makes it possible to sync your desk with third-party devices, such as Fitbit. It even has cloud storage capabilities.

Another unique standout of this desk is the firmware. Using proprietary algorithms and custom interfaces, the Stir Kinetic standing desk can learn and adapt to the needs of each individual user. It tracks usage and remembers your preferences.

The desk is electronically adjustable from 25 inches to 50.5 inches and has a static load capacity of 300 pounds.

Let’s take a closer look at the pricing:

Stir Kinetic Desk M1 — $2,990

Stir Kinetic Desk F1 — $11,990

Stir Kinetic Desk L1 — $1,990

Obviously, the price points here aren’t practical for everyone. You could buy a used car for the price of the F1 model. These desks are typically used in offices and shared spaces, as opposed to home use.

But for those of you who are always on the hunt for top of the line innovation, check out the Stir Kinetic standing desk series.

How to Find the Best Standing Desks For You

There are certain factors that must be taken into consideration as you’re shopping around for a standing desk. The best option for me might not be the best choice for you.

This is the methodology that we used to narrow down the top picks in our guide. Use this information to help find a desk that accommodates your personal needs.

Adjustable Height

The first thing to look for in a standing desk is the ability to adjust the height.

This feature gives you the option to switch between sitting and standing throughout the day. It also helps accommodate multiple users, which is crucial for office use and shared spaces. Someone who is 5’6” won’t be standing at the same height as 6’2” user.

You should also consider how the desk height gets adjusted. Electric-powered standing desks will be the easiest and fastest, but these usually come with a higher price tag. Manual adjusting and hand cranks will be cheaper, but not as convenient.

Desktop Size

Size is another crucial factor to consider when you’re shopping around for a standing desk.

The desk needs to fit well in the space you’re going to put it while also accommodating your equipment and accessories. For example, some standing desk converters are only viable for a small laptop. But other large standing desks can fit dual monitors or even quad monitors, depending on your setup.

Generally speaking, standing desks designed for home offices are typically smaller than commercial-grade desks for workplace environments. But that’s something you’ll have to determine on your own.

Customization

Some of you just want the ability to stand while you’re working. You don’t care what the desk looks like—and that’s fine.

But for those of you who want something unique, look for a desk that you can customize to accommodate your unique needs.

Some desks give you the ability to choose the material, color, frame, grommets, and more. You can find desks that let you add-on monitor arms, hooks, storage components, power sources, castors, lighting, and dozens of other accessories.

Lots of these components will add to the cost of the desk, but it’s worth it if you want something unique and functional.

Conclusion

What’s the best standing desk on the market today? The UPLIFT V2 is our top recommendation.

But there are lots of other excellent choices to consider, depending on your needs and specific use cases.

For complete customization, check out the Fully Jarvis Bamboo Standing Desk. Gamers should lean towards the Evodesk Gaming Desk. If you just need a standing desk converter, browse the options from Readydesk. Vari has a wide selection of standing desks, converters, and accessories as well.

Visit Devaise for adjustable height desks with a crank handle. If you want the most technologically-advanced desks on the market, check out the Stir Kinetic series.

Regardless of your budget, use this guide to find the best standing desk for you.

