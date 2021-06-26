By Lars Lofgren

At one point in time, to be a successful salesperson all you needed to be was a people person. However, times have changed and that is no longer the case. The world of sales has become something much more complex.

To stay on top of all that is happening in sales and to ensure that you have the knowledge you need to make your job more successful and smooth, you want to consider taking some sales courses. These are developed to teach everything from the basics for newbies to complex new potential sales techniques for seasoned pros.

We have scoured the internet for the sales courses being offered and narrowed down the list to the top seven sales courses.

The Top 7 Best Sales Courses

The Art of Sales – Best for most salespeople

Sales Training: Practical Sales Techniques – Best for basics

HubSpot’s Inbound Sales Course – Best for inbound salespeople

John Barrows’ Driving to Close 2.0 – Best for improving closes

Art Sobczak’s Smart Calling College – Best for sales calls

RAIN Selling: Foundations of Consultative Selling – Best for relationship sales

Asking Great Sales Questions – Best for guiding sales conversations

To learn more about these courses and see which ones may be a fit for you, read our in-depth reviews below.

#1 – The Art of Sales — Best for Most Salespeople

Visit Coursera

Offered through Northwestern University

Four courses in one

Three-hour commitment per week

Certificate available for a fee

Audit for free



If you are looking for a sales course that covers a wide range of topics, then look no further. The Art of Sales is made up of four different courses that give you all the basic tools you need to get your sales career going, or to refresh some sales tools and techniques you may have forgotten.

You can opt to either take all four of the courses in the specialization or focus on just one or two if you feel some aren’t necessary. The courses are:

Course 1: Customer Segmentation and Prospecting

Course 2: Connecting With Sales Prospects

Course 3: Sales Pitch and Closing

Course 4: Building a Toolkit for Your Sales Process

You can expect a three-hour commitment each week with this program, and you should have it all completed within 4 months. It is offered online through Northwestern University, so allows you the opportunity to learn through a strong university without any tuition or fees.

If you are looking for more advanced sales techniques, this course is not for you. But if basics are what you’re after, then you’re in the right place.

The course is entirely free to audit, but to get a certificate of completion, you need to pay.

#2 – Sales Training: Practical Sales Techniques — Best for Basics



Visit Udemy

Great overview of the basics

Mobile & TV access

Certificate included

Lifetime access for $99.99

Try for 30 days



Another great course for those looking to enter a career in sales or those who have just gotten into the industry is this Udemy course, called Sales Training: Practical Sales Techniques.

This course promises to teach you a number of different skills including:

How to make customers into friends

How to organize your sales

How to increase efficiency

How to gain confidence to prep for a sales meeting

How to close deals with confidence

How to build rapport

How to master the selling process

How to use different selling styles

With the purchase of this course, you will gain full, lifetime access to 2 hours of on-demand video and 11 downloadable resources to use anytime, anywhere. You’ll be able to access this course both on mobile and on TV, and you’ll also get a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Upon completion of the course, you’ll get a certificate that deems you ready to move on to the next stage of your sales career.

This course from Udemy costs $99.99.

#3 – HubSpot’s Inbound Sales Course – Best for Inbound Salespeople



Visit HubSpot

Inbound sales methodology

Learn to connect w/ strong leads

20+ videos

Complete in under three hours

Take for free



As much as tried and true old-school sales tactics have worked in the past, we are not in the past anymore. HubSpot’s Inbound Sales Course will help bring you up to current times and help you to sell like a modern salesperson.

This course is ideal for both sales reps and sales managers looking to bring their skills up-to-date and will teach you things such as:

How to identify strong contacts

How to connect with strong leads

How to prove worth to leads

How to run sales calls and sales presentations that provide results

The course’s five sections are:

Inbound Sales Fundamentals

Prioritizing Active Buyers Over Passive Buyers

Earning the Attention of Today’s Empowered Buyer

Understanding the Buyer’s Context

Delivering Personalized Sales Presentations

Those five sections are taught in 21 different videos and the content is tested over five quizzes. The entire thing should take you no more than three hours. And the best part? It’s free.

#4 – John Barrows’ Driving to Close 2.0 – Best for Improving Closes



Visit JB Sales

Start-to-finish sales training

Closing roadmap & template

Negotiation & handling objections

Learn directly from John Barrows

Get your quote



You can be great at getting leads, at developing a relationship with potential customers, at organizing all of your work, but none of that matters if you can’t close a deal.

One way to build your closing skills is by taking John Barrows’ Driving to Close course. This class will help you to execute deals in a way that you haven’t done before.

Five different sessions make up this class, and they are:

Objective Negotiations

Meeting the Challenge

Questioning Skills

Objection Handling

Closing Out

In these sessions, you will learn how to navigate the process from start to finish to help you reach the finish line you’re after: a closed deal. With this class, you’ll also get a Driving to Close Roadmap and Driving to Close Template that will help you see the process in its entirety, and help you put the lessons to action when it comes time to hop on a call with a potential customer.

The actionable techniques John Barrows provides are the real takeaway here so that you can apply what you learned directly to your job.

The price for this course can be found by reaching out to John Barrows at JB Sales.

#5 – Art Sobczak’s Smart Calling College – Best for Sales Calls



Visit Smart Calling College

Virtual and live training

Monthly live webinars included

Learn directly from Art Sobczak

Discounts available

Learn more



Even with the introduction of email, social media, and other avenues of sales, one method is still holding strong: calls. Sales calls aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, so if this is a weak spot in your sales work, it’s time to strengthen it.

You can do this with the help of Art Sobczak’s Smart Calling College course. The book Sobczak released with the same name completely shook the way people had been looking at prospecting. This course dives deep into that methodology.

This class combines both virtual and live training to give you the freedom to take the course how and when it works for you, but also to give you an opportunity to learn live from the master himself. Participants in the course will be granted access to monthly live webinar training sessions for no extra charge.

Smart Calling comprises 12 modules each with 2-6 videos that range in length from 3 minutes to 13 minutes. The course content and modules are:

Your Pre-Call Planning

Pre-Buyer Conversations

“Sounding” For Success

Opening Statements That Grab Interest and Minimize Resistance

Helping People Buy Through Questioning

Listening at the Advanced Level

Persuasive Sales Recommendations

Asking For and Getting Commitment (Closing)

Dealing Successfully With Resistance and Objections

How to Set Up the Next Action; What to Say on the Follow-Up Call

Beating Call Reluctance and Building Self-Motivation

This course doesn’t come cheap but is one that is trusted by many. The price of this is $895 for the first person from a company and $795/person thereafter.

#6 – RAIN Selling: Foundations of Consultative Selling – Best for Relationship Sales



Visit Rain Group

100% customizable course

Online workshops

Live training & personal coaching

Flexible, individualized pricing

Learn more



Relationship selling is a technique used by many for selling items that are high-ticket and/or have a long sales cycle. If you are currently in or looking to go into relationship sales, then be sure to take this course from RAIN Group first.

RAIN Selling: Foundations of Consultative Selling is a customizable course that can be adjusted to fit your specific business needs. That means everyone’s course looks a little bit different, but everyone gets to choose from online workshops, live virtual training sessions, assessments, and coaching.

The learning objectives of this course include how to:

Lead sales conversions from start to finish

Build rapport and develop relationships

Use questions to discover buyer wants and needs

Close new business

Sell ideas that influence the buyer

Overcome objections to the sale

Develop a value case

Communicate that value case

Sell based on value

Understand buyers and buyer types

Avoid common mistakes

This international training company comes with a strong reputation, and because the program varies from person to person, or company to company, there is no set price.

You can contact the RAIN Group for further information.

#7 – Asking Great Sales Questions – Best for Guiding Sales Conversations



Visit LinkedIn Learning

Sales questions for any scenario

Learn 4 types of great sales questions

Understand the customer perspective

Free to LinkedIn users

Take for free



We’ve all experienced those sales calls where we felt as if we were being interrogated. You definitely don’t want to be on the other end of a phone call like that and have someone tell you to take them off your calling list simply because your questions were off.

To help ensure that doesn’t happen to you, consider the Asking Great Sales Questions course from LinkedIn Learning.

By asking the right questions to your potential customer, you can develop a relationship as well as provide credibility and create urgency–-all things that are necessary to close a sale and create long-lasting relationships with customers.

The course is made of five different sections:

Know Before You Go

Questions That Create Connection

Questions That Drive Credibility

Questions That Create Urgency

Questions That Confirm Value Clarity

The goal of this course is to help you understand things from the perspective of your customer and then learn how to use questions to guide your prospects through the process that makes them feel important and heard, rather than interrogated.

All the videos for this course are available on LinkedIn Learning for free.

How to Find The Best Sales Courses For You

Choosing just any sales course may not do you any good. It may be time and money wasted if you aren’t taking the time to think about the different qualities you need in a sales course.

Below are the criteria we used to pick the top sales courses for this article. Reference these and answer each criterion for yourself to narrow down your search to the best sales course for you.

Location

Are you looking for something local and in-person? Or would you prefer something virtual that can be done anywhere? Are you looking for a destination course or one that has a teacher come to you? There are a variety of styles of courses to take whose locations vary, so be clear on where you want to take your course before starting your search.

Duration

Some sales courses can be completed within just a few hours, while others can take months. Most of the time, the length of the course varies depending on the intensity of the class, and how in-depth it goes. However, if you are limited on your time, then you may want to lean towards something that can be done on a weekend. If, on the other hand, you want a more intensive course that you can chip away at a little at a time, a course that lasts for multiple months may be your cup of tea.

Focus

What are you hoping to gain from this course? If you are already an all-star at sales calls, then there is no reason for you to take a course that focuses heavily on calls. Think about where your weaknesses are in your sales, and find a course that focuses on that. In addition to considering your weaknesses, consider your goals and where you would like to be in your sales career, and what course will best help you get there.

Intended Audience

Take a look at who the courses are aimed at. If you are a senior sales executive, then a basic sales class is not what you want or need. And if you are new to sales, you don’t want to end up in a class about advanced techniques when you don’t have the basic ones down yet. Pay attention to who the classes are intended for, and where you are in your career.

Summary

The sales class that covers the most ground and is the best for a wide range of salespeople is The Art of Sales class by Coursera. This is our top recommendation because it sets a strong basis upon which a salesperson can build a stronger skill set and reach new heights in their career.

However, as you can see from above, many other sales courses are worth taking a look at, if they cover the topics you’re interested in. Whatever skill you’re wanting to strengthen when it comes to sales, there is a course out there for you.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Quicksprout/~3/mwN9nc0ORQM/