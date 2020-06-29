By Lars Lofgren

Recruiting software is the modern way to source and hire top-level talent. These tools help businesses, hiring managers, HR teams, and staffing firms streamline the recruiting process.

Without recruiting software, you’re forced to complete extra steps, which is inefficient. You’ll have to manually post open positions on multiple job boards. Then you’ll have to schedule interviews from various sources individually.

It ends up being a headache, and you might not even find the most qualified applicants. This leads to higher employee churn, and potentially tens of thousands of dollars wasted.

Whether you’re a small business that hires a handful of employees per year, a large company that hires dozens of applicants at scale, or a recruiting agency that matches qualified candidates with various organizations, recruiting software will make your life easier.

The Top 8 Best Recruiting Software

Workable

Bullhorn

Breezy HR

Greenhouse

Recruiterflow

Recooty

JazzHR

Teamtailor

Continue below for our in-depth reviews on the top eight recruiting tools on the market today. You’ll learn more about the features, benefits, prices, and how to find the best recruiting software for your specific needs.

#1 – Workable — Best Overall Recruiting Software

Visit Workable

• Starts at $99

• 200+ job boards

• Automate tasks

• 15 day free trial

• Get started for free

Workable is the best recruiting software on the market today. It has the unique ability to accommodate businesses that hire infrequently, as well as organizations that hire candidates at scale.

More than 20,000 companies trust Workable for recruitment. The platform has screened 85+ million candidates and facilitated 1.3+ million hires since launching in 2012.

The software has everything you need to manage the complete life cycle of recruitment. From the initial open position to evaluating the best possible candidates and onboarding them, Workable has it all.

Workable also automation tools. It’s easy to automate certain processes and manual tasks, such as scheduling interviews or sending offer letters.

Some of the top features, benefits, and highlights of Workable include:

200+ job boards

700+ open job templates

Offer letters with e-sign

70+ integrations (for things like background checks and more)

Branded careers page

GDPR and EEO/OFCCP compliant

400+ million searchable candidate pool

iOS and Android mobile app

Email, phone, and live chat support

Workable does offer an external recruiter portal. But in most cases, the software is designed to be used in-house.

Pricing starts at $99 per job per month with the “hire as needed” plan, which is designed for infrequent hiring. To access all of Workable’s features and benefits, request a demo and custom pricing for hiring at scale. Try it free for 15 days.

#2 – Bullhorn — Best Recruiting Software For Agencies

Visit Bullhorn

• Built-in CRM

• Manage client billing

• LinkedIn integration

• Advanced reporting

• Request free quote

Bullhorn is our top pick for staffing agencies. If you have a recruiting firm that sources candidates for different businesses, this software will be the best option for you and your team.

In addition to applicant tracking, Bullhorn also has a built-in CRM, which allows you to manage and win more clients in one place. You’ll also be able to track time, send invoices, manage bills, and monitor your gross margins directly within Bullhorn.

The software is built to scale. You’ll be able to increase your job orders while simultaneously reducing the time-to-fill. Once you’ve found the best candidates for your clients, you can seamlessly manage the onboarding process for new hires.

Bullhorn offers advanced reporting as well. You can create any type of report that will give you greater insight and visibility into the current condition of your staffing firm.

Other top features of Bullhorn include:

Job management and publishing

Resume parsing

Email integration

Custom workflows

LinkedIn integration

Lead tracking

Pipeline management

Interview management

Pricing is not available online. But Bullhorn does have multiple plans to accommodate small teams, enterprise firms, and everything in between. Request a free quote to learn more.

#3 – Breezy HR — Best For Unlimited Job Listings

Visit Breezy HR

• Free for 1 open job

• Starts at $143

• Visual pipeline

• Automated interview scheduling

• Start for free

Breezy HR is an end-to-end recruiting solution. The software is designed to help you attract and hire top-level talent in the most efficient way possible.

Thousands of businesses rely on Breezy HR to fulfill their recruitment needs.

With Breezy HR, you’ll benefit from features and functionality like:

Custom hiring pipelines

Automated scheduling, messaging, and candidate screening

Team collaboration tools

Built-in scheduling links

Email and SMS scheduling tools

Advanced candidate sourcing

Employer branded career site

Reporting and analytics

GDPR, EEOC, and OFCCP compliance

The name “Breezy HR” is a bit deceiving. It’s not really an all-in-one HR tool, meaning you won’t be using it to manage your applicants after they’ve been onboarded.

Pricing for Breezy HR starts at $143 per month, with an annual contract. Month-to-month rates are available, but you’ll get two months free if you subscribe for a year. All paid plans come with unlimited positions and unlimited candidate pools.

Breezy HR has a free plan for one active position. So if you’re not hiring often or you want to test the software out before committing, you’ll be able to do so.

#4 – Greenhouse — Best Recruiting Software For Enterprises

Visit Greenhouse

• Recruiting and onboarding software

• 300+ integrations

• 30+ reports

• Built to scale

• Request free demo

Greenhouse is a recruiting solution for enterprises and SMEs. The software goes beyond basic applicant tracking and helps larger organizations manage the complete hiring process at scale.

With Greenhouse, you’ll be able to classify and nurture talent in a fully integrated CRM database to filter exactly what you need. Collaborate with hiring teams, empower company stakeholders, and track candidate relationships.

Greenhouse is perfect for companies that want to ensure fair and equitable hiring, without bias. You can create a scorecard with key attributes for each candidate, so everyone is evaluated consistently.

Connect with candidates through career pages, custom email templates, and meaningful interviews. You can automate surveys and manage 30+ reports to monitor efficiencies.

Greenhouse integrates with over 300 third-party applications. The software is designed to scale with sophisticated global enterprises.

In addition to recruiting, Greenhouse also has onboarding tools. Some of those features and benefits include:

Personalized welcome experience

Company resources

Automated administrative tasks

New hire feedback

Onboarding performance evaluations

Overall, Greenhouse has everything a large organization needs to recruit and onboard at scale. It’s made for in-house usage, as opposed to staffing agencies.

Like most enterprise software, pricing for Greenhouse isn’t available online. You’ll need to request a demo to get a custom quote.

#5 – Recruiterflow — Best Complete Recruiting CRM For Agencies

Visit Recruiterflow

• Starts at $69

• Built-in CRM tools

• Automate pipeline management

• 14 day free trial

• Start for free

Recruiterflow is another top agency tool. It’s a great option for staffing firms and even individual recruiters.

The software is essentially a one-stop-shop for all of your recruiting and client management needs. It has a built-in recruiting CRM to help you land more clients and manage those relationships.

If you want a feature-rich software that’s easy to use, look no further than Recruiterflow.

Increasing sourcing efficiency

Automate recurring tasks

Pipeline management tools

Calendar and email syncing

Visual reporting

All candidate data can be managed directly from your inbox. Simply drag and drop files to candidate profiles to add information. The context of every conversation will always be at your fingertips.

There are two Recruiterflow plans—Growth and Enterprise. These start at $69 and $99 per user per month, respectively.

It’s worth noting that Recruiterflow is not exclusively designed for agencies. The software does have company-specific tools, starting at $99 per month. But the agency CRM is definitely Recruiterflow’s best feature.

Try Recruiterflow free for 14 days.

#6 – Recooty — Best Recruiting Software For Small Business

Visit Recooty

• Starts at $29

• Free for 3 active jobs

• Easy to use

• 15 day free trial

• Start for free

Recooty is arguably the simplest recruiting tool on the market today. Even if it’s your first time using recruiting software, it’s easy for anyone to use. That’s probably why it’s such a popular choice for small businesses.

4,000+ companies trust Recooty for hiring and applicant tracking. The software helps you post open job listings on 20+ popular job boards, like CareerJet and ZipRecruiter.

With Recooty, your business can appeal to top-level talent using a beautifully designed career page with your company branding.

Use the software to review applications, schedule interviews, and manage your entire hiring process with a visual pipeline.

Here’s a quick overview of the Recooty plans and price points:

Basic — $0

Pro — $29 per month

Ultra — $49 per user per month

For up to three active jobs, you can use Recooty for free. The Pro plan is designed for single users, and the Ultra tier is made for teams. Those plans support up to 10 and 25 active jobs, respectively.

Save 20% on your Recooty plan with an annual subscription. Try it free for 15 days.

#7 – JazzHR — Best For Applicant Tracking Software (ATS)

Visit JazzHR

• Starts at $39 per month

• Great for HR teams

• Automated onboarding

• 21 day free trial

• Get 3 weeks free

The terms “recruiting software” and “applicant tracking software (ATS)” are often used interchangeably. While the two go hand-in-hand, they technically aren’t the same thing.

So if you’re looking for a complete applicant tracking tool, JazzHR will be your best bet.

As the name implies, this tool is perfect for in-house HR teams. In addition to the ATS software, top features and benefits of JazzHR include:

Employer branding tools

Candidate sourcing

Collaborative hiring with teams

Offer letters

E-sign

Automated onboarding

Compliance tools

Data-driven reporting

Unlike other recruiting software, JazzHR doesn’t charge you on a per-user basis. Every plan comes with unlimited users.

Hero — $39 per month

Plus — $219 per month

Pro — $329 per month

The Hero package limits you to just three active job listings. Both higher-tier plans offer unlimited open jobs.

You can try JazzHR free for 21 days before committing; no credit card required.

#8 – Teamtailor — Best Recruiting Software For Employer Branding

Visit Teamtailor

• Career websites

• Campaign and lead pages

• Candidate chat

• 14 day free trial

• Try for free

Lots of the tools on our list offer some form of branding tools to attract candidates. But Teamtailor takes this recruiting software feature to the next level.

They are the only recruiting tool and ATS software that specializes in employer branding—at least the only one that I’d recommend.

More than 2,500 organizations and 100,000+ users trust Teamtailor. The software accommodates small teams to mid-market enterprises and everything in between.

Use Teamtailor for features like:

Career websites

Campaign pages

Lead pages

Blogging

Candidate chat

Social media outreach

Job board postings

Team collaboration tools

The software is designed to help you improve the candidate experience while allowing you to manage multiple hiring processes with detailed analytics.

Teamtailor is easy to use, with no technical knowledge required.

While the Teamtailor pricing is not available online, you’ll get all of the features and unlimited users with your subscription. Rates are based on your hiring needs and company size. So contact the sales team to request a quote. Try Teamtailor free for 14 days.

How to Find the Best Recruiting Software For You

What’s the best recruiting software? Generally speaking, there is no “best for everyone” solution. There are certain factors that must be considered as you’re evaluating different tools.

This is the methodology that we used to narrow down the top choices on our list. You can use it at as well to find the best recruiting software for your business.

In-House vs. Agency Solutions

Who is going to be using the recruiting software?

Some tools are designed for in-house hiring managers and HR teams. Other solutions are made for third-party staffing agencies or recruitment firms.

As an agency, you’ll definitely want to look for features that help you manage your clients in addition to recruiting applicants. Some of the best agency recruiting tools have functionality for invoicing, time tracking, and CRM.

Hiring Volume

A business that hires one or two employees per year does not have the same recruiting needs as an organization that hires 10-20+ people per month.

Some software will actually restrict how many open job postings you can have within a plan. So for hiring at scale, you need to make sure that you find a tool that fits your needs.

On the flip side, companies that hire infrequently can benefit from cheap or even free recruiting software. You can look for pay as you go pricing as opposed to long-term contracts.

Onboarding Tools

What happens once you’ve found the right applicant using recruiting software or ATS? That’s only half the battle. You’ll still need to hire that employee and onboard them.

Whether you’re using the software in-house or as a third-party staffing agency, look for a solution with onboarding tools such as offer letters, e-signature, and more. Some of the best options will automate these types of processes for you.

Employer Branding

In addition to posting open positions on various job boards, you’ll want to attract top-level candidates using your own website and other tools.

Some recruiting software solutions have specific tools designed for career pages and other campaigns to make your company more appealing to prospective hires. This feature isn’t important for everyone, but it’s definitely more than just a “nice-to-have.”

Conclusion

Workable is the best recruiting software on the market today. It’s our top pick and will accommodate the needs for the vast majority of you.

If you have a staffing and recruitment agency, try Bullhorn or Recruiterflow instead. JazzHR has the top overall ATS (applicant tracking software). Enterprises and SMEs should use Greenhouse. Small businesses would be better off with Recooty.

Do you want unlimited job listings? Breezy HR has a plan for you. If you want to prioritize a beautiful career page and employer branding tools, use Teamtailor.

Regardless of hiring needs, you can find the best recruiting software for your unique situation using this guide.

