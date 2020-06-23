By Lars Lofgren

CRM (customer relationship management) software, in general, is a tool that helps businesses manage interactions with current and prospective customers.

Some CRM solutions are designed specifically for the real estate industry.

A dedicated real estate CRM will help you organize client contact information, manage your sales pipeline, maintain relationships with previous clients, and automate mundane tasks or workflows.

Without real estate CRM software, agents and brokers are forced to hunt through spreadsheets and manually track client communication, which is nearly impossible to do at scale.

Whether you’re selling residential or commercial real estate, this guide contains the best real estate CRM software for individual agents to large brokerage firms and everything in between.

The Top 8 Best Real Estate CRM Software

Contactually

Propertybase

Wise Agent

Real Geeks

CINC

Rethink CRM

Follow Up Boss

Streak

After researching dozens of real estate CRM solutions, I’ve narrowed down the top eight that you should consider. This guide contains the features, benefits, use cases, pricing, and potential drawbacks for each tool on our list.

#1 – Contactually — Best Overall Real Estate CRM

Visit Contactually

• Starts at $69

• Segment contacts

• Automate personalized messages

• 2 week free trial

• Start for free

Contactually by Compass is our top overall recommendation for real estate CRM software. For single agents and small teams to large brokerages, this tool has everything you need to manage client relationships at scale.

The software makes it easy to segment contacts based on categories like current clients, new leads, network, housing criteria, and more. Contactually understands that not all of your clients are the same. So customizing communication between hot prospects, old friends, and current clients is crucial for success.

It’s easy to create automated and personalized messages using the custom templates provided by Contactually.

You can also use Contactually to evaluate your sales pipeline, manage your team’s productivity, and automate tedious tasks.

Other top features and benefits of Contactually include:

Daily bulk messaging

Mobile app for iPhone and Android

Integrations with MailChimp and Zapier

Contact relationship insights

There are two Contactually plans—Professional and Accelerator. The plans start at $69 and $119 per month, respectively.

For brokerages, Contactually will help you build an agent-first tech stack to manage and improve engagement and productivity for your team.

You can try Contactually for free with a two-week trial.

#2 – Propertybase — Best For Real Estate Brokerage Firms

Visit Propertybase

• Manage lead sources

• Automate follow ups

• Automatic lead routing

• 14 day free trial

• Request free demo

Propertybase provides a wide range solutions for real estate companies. In addition to CRM software, Property base has tools for marketing, website building, and lead generation.

More than 2,000 brokerages and 200,000+ agents across 60+ countries use Propertybase. The software is designed to fit the needs of brokerages and teams of all sizes.

With the Propertybase real estate CRM, you’ll have a centralized location to manage all of your contacts. The software connects with all of your lead sources as well, like Zillow, Trulia, your website, and more.

You can use this tool to automatically route new leads to the right team member based on unique rules and pre-defined processes.

Here’s a quick look at some of the other top features and benefits of Propertybase:

Smart lists for databases

Automated and highly-targeted follow ups

Real-time dashboard reporting

Track agent commissions and KPIs

Manage listings

MLS integration

Automated workflows

Calendar integration

Overall, Propertybase goes above and beyond what you’d get in a traditional CRM solution.

Pricing for Propertybase is not available online. You need to contact their sales team to request a demo and custom pricing. Propertybase does have upcharges and add-ons for things like lead generation and transaction management, which can add to your overall cost.

For individual real estate agents and smaller firms, the software might be a bit too complex for your needs. But larger brokerages will definitely benefit from using Propertybase.

You’ll get a 14 day trial for free when you request a demo.

#3 – Wise Agent — Best Real Estate CRM For Small Teams

Visit Wise Agent

• Starts at $29

• One-on-one onboarding

• Free 24/7 support

• 14 day free trial

• Start for free

Wise Agent is a simple and affordable solution for real estate CRM. Regardless of your technical skill level, Wise Agent is easy for anyone to use.

The software provides you with a centralized database for client information. It comes with smart marketing automations and transaction management functionality as well.

All plans come with drip marketing campaigns, reporting tools, monthly newsletters, unlimited document storage, social media integrations, lead automation, and customizable landing pages. Wise Agent also offers exceptional customer service, with unlimited training, one-on-one onboarding, and free 24/7 support.

Top Wise Agent features include:

Commission reports

Lead automation

Transaction management

Landing page tools

Text messaging

Team features

Contact management

Time management tools

The software integrates with anything. So you can easily incorporate Wise Agent with tools and software that you’re currently using.

Pricing starts at $29 for month-to-month pricing. You can get two months free with an annual contract. Your plan comes with five total users, which is perfect for small teams. Additional users cost extra. Try Wise Agent free for 14 days.

#4 – Real Geeks — Best All-in-One Real Estate Marketing Solution

Visit Real Geeks

• Automatic lead routing

• Website tools

• Custom workflows

• Attract and manage new leads

• Request a demo

For those of you who want a single solution for CRM and real estate marketing, Real Geeks will be a top option for you to consider.

The software has everything you could possibly need to manage every aspect of your real estate business. From website tools to social media marketing, and even home valuations, Real Geeks has it all.

With Real Geeks, you can set up customized landing pages on your website. Add a home valuation tool to your landing pages as a way to attract new clients. After a visitor enters their home address, they’ll be prompted to provide contact information before seeing the value of their property. The new lead will automatically be sent to your CRM and contact list.

Top features and benefits of Real Geeks include:

Lead routing

Automated drip campaigns

Email blasts

Custom workflows

Lead source tracking

Lead capture notifications

Agent activity reports

Social media marketing tools

The software integrates with third-party solutions like Zillow, MailChimp, Zapier, Trulia, Realtor.com, and more.

Real Geeks has solutions for single agents, teams, and brokerage firms. To get started, request a demo and contact the Real Geeks sales team for custom pricing information.

#5 – CINC — Best Real Estate CRM For Lead Generation

Visit CINC

• Increase lead generation

• Decrease cost per lead

• Engage with prospects

• Sales pipeline dashboards

• Request a demo

CINC is a real estate CRM designed to help agents capture and manage leads at scale. Agents using this software typically increase lead generation by up to 30% while decreasing the cost per lead by 20% year over year.

More than 50,000 agents and 3,000+ teams use CINC. The software generates 3+ million leads per year, which results in 177,000+ homes sold.

The entire software is designed to attract both buyers and sellers who are actively in-market.

Once you capture the contact information from that new lead, the CRM software has everything you need to engage with those people, based on unique criteria.

Use CINC to nurture new leads throughout the entire sales funnel. With CINC’s comprehensive pipeline dashboards, you’ll be able to track the process and ultimately drive more conversions.

Organize your leads into special categories, and benefit from team management tools for firms with multiple agents. CINC also has tools to help you retain clients for life.

There are four different CINC software versions:

CINC Pro — designed for real estate teams

CINC Pro Agent — for individual agents

CINC Pro Enterprise — for growing brokerages

CINC Pro Lender — allows lenders to flip the lead funnel, instead of waiting for realtors

Overall, CINC is a great tool for generating leads and managing those relationships. But the software does lack some of the other features and automations commonly associated with CRM software. It’s mostly a use-case specific software, as opposed to a general-purpose real estate CRM.

#6 – Rethink CRM — Best Software For Commercial Real Estate (CRE)

Visit Rethink CRM

• Multiple representation support

• Manage commercial tenants

• Pipeline management tools

• Forecast revenue

• Request free demo

For commercial realtors, Rethink CRM will be the best option for you. Whether you’re a broker or CRE agent, this software has everything you need to manage leads, prospects, and clients for your commercial properties.

As you know, commercial listings can be complicated. There are lots of different players involved throughout the process.

Rethink CRM understands these complex needs and designed the software to accommodate everything.

The software has solutions for managing commercial tenants, commercial landlords, buyers, sellers, investors, commercial developers, and capital markets.

Here’s a quick overview of Rethink CRM’s top features and benefits:

Pipeline management

Lease management

Client requirements

Prospect management

GEO search

Comps database

Real-time stacking plans

Detailed reports

Custom dashboards

CRE databaseThese tools can help you forecast revenue, measure KPIs, reduce vacancies, track lease expirations, and more.

Overall, Rethink CRM is the most robust CRE tool on the market today.

With that said, it’s designed specifically for commercial real estate. So if you’re selling residential properties, this software will not be able to accommodate your needs.

#7 – Follow Up Boss — Best Communication Tools

Visit Follow Up Boss

• Starts at $69

• 200+ lead providers

• 2 months free for annual plan

• 14 day free trial

• Get started for free

Follow Up Boss is a real estate CRM software with a wide range of additional tools and features for things like marketing and reporting.

The software integrates with 200+ lead providers like Realtor.com, Zillow, Homes.com, Facebook, and more. By using Follow Up Boss, you can take your leads from these various sources and automatically distribute them to your team.

Once a new lead enters the CRM, they will automatically be put into a predefined action plan. You can follow up with emails and texts to immediately connect with prospects. It’s a central location to manage all outbound calls, texts, emails, and voicemails.

Create smart lists for hot prospects and buyers. Easily pinpoint people who need to be contacted. Set up custom templates for lunch meetings, home tours, new property recommendations, and more.

Additional features of Follow Up Boss CRM include:

2-way email sync with Office 365 and Gmail

Google calendar sync

Customer support 7 days per week

iOS and Android mobile apps

Drip campaigns

Dedicated onboarding

Follow Up Boss has plans to accommodate teams of all sizes.

The entry-level plan starts at $69 per user per month, which is perfect for smaller teams. The next tier costs $499 per month, which includes up to ten users. For larger teams, the top-tier plan costs $1,000 per month for up to 30 users.

While the pricing may initially seem high, it’s actually quite affordable if you break it down on a per-user basis. All of the rates above are based on month-to-month pricing. You’ll get two months free with an annual contract. Try any Follow Up Boss plan free for 14 days.

#8 – Streak — Best Real Estate CRM For Gmail Integration

Visit Streak

• Free for basic use

• Paid plans start at $15

• Great for individual users

• Works in Gmail

• Start for free

Streak is a basic CRM solution that’s perfect for individual users. It’s a great way to manage leads directly from your Gmail account.

Unlike the other tools on our list, Streak is actually a general-purpose CRM. However, one of its most common use cases is for real estate agents.

The software allows you to do more with your Gmail inbox. It’s a more efficient way to group your contacts and manage everything in one place.

Plus, there’s no learning curve. You’ll be using a program that you’re already familiar with.

With Streak, you can manage and share documents, set permissions, track performance, and aggregate your data. Using Streak’s intelligent outreach tools, you’ll know exactly who to contact and when to contact them.

Streak does lack some automation features, like drip campaigns and automated messages. However, you can still save time using message snippets for commonly used communication, such as contract instructions, view requests, or tour confirmations.

Streak CRM for real estate is free for basic use. It comes with email tracking, mail merging, and all core CRM features.

If you want advanced features like shared pipelines, unlimited data, priority support, or advanced CRM tools, you’ll need to upgrade to a paid subscription:

Solo — $15 per user per month

Pro — $49 per user per month

Enterprise $129 per user per month

While Streak does have plans and solutions for larger teams, I’d only recommend it to individual users. For team collaboration and brokerages, you can do better elsewhere.

How to Find the Best Real Estate CRM Software For You

Generally speaking, there is no “best for everyone” real estate CRM. There are certain factors that must be taken into consideration to find the best software for you.

This is the methodology that I used to pick the winners in this guide. I’ll break down these elements in greater detail below, to help you determine what’s best for your situation.

Team Size

Are you an individual realtor working on your own? Do you have an agency with multiple team members? Are you a large brokerage firm?

Each of these scenarios will require different features and tools for real estate CRM.

For example, automatic lead routing to specific agents is definitely a top feature for agencies and brokerages. How else will you determine which agent will be communicating with new prospects?

But an individual agent wouldn’t need that type of tool. Instead, they would just need new contacts to be organized by category, such as referral source.

Residential vs. Commercial

The majority of real estate CRM is designed to manage residential buyers and sellers. So if you’re in commercial real estate, you need to find a CRM that’s specifically made for CRE.

Commercial real estate CRM has tools for managing commercial leases, commercial buyer representation, commercial seller representation, vacancy management, and more. The best CRE CRM software even has tools to manage communications with commercial developers.

So as you’re shopping around, just make sure you find software that falls within the category of the properties you’re listing.

Automation

One of the best features of using CRM to manage real estate communication is automation. Follow up with leads automatically as they provide contact information. Send custom messages based on actions or stages in the pipeline.

At scale, you want to automate as much as possible, while still maintaining that level of personalization between you and your clients.

So look for a real estate CRM that has automated features for communication and other workflows, without making you sound like a robot.

Integrations

As a real estate agent, you’re likely using lots of other tools to manage your listings and clients.

It’s important that you find a CRM that seamlessly integrates with those other third-party tools. Otherwise, you’ll be forced to bounce back and forth between different screens and software. Ideally, you want everything to be managed in a single dashboard. Avoid manual data entry at all costs. That defeats the purpose of using CRM.

Conclusion

What’s the best real estate CRM on the market today? Contactually is our top pick.

However, there are plenty of other real estate customer relationship management solutions for you to consider based on specific use cases and unique needs.

Propertybase is ideal for brokerage firms. Wise Agent is perfect for small teams. If you’re looking for a CRM and marketing solution from a single source, use Real Geeks. Check out Rethink CRM for commercial real estate. Other top picks include Follow Up Boss, CINC, and Streak.

Use this guide to find the perfect real estate CRM for your unique needs. I made sure to include something for everyone.

