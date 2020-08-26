Best Project Portfolio Management Software

By Lars Lofgren

Keeping track of various investment accounts can be challenging. From 401(k) plans to IRAs, HSAs, and taxable accounts, most investors are juggling more than just a few investments.

For those of you with multiple accounts, it’s likely that your portfolio is spread across several platforms, institutions, and brokerages. Managing these different accounts can be confusing. To track the performance of your total portfolio, you’ll have to log in to all of your accounts and then aggregate the data manually. This isn’t practical for most people.

Portfolio management software is the solution to this problem.

By leveraging a portfolio management platform, all of your accounts can be tracked and viewed from a single dashboard. This makes it easier to manage asset allocation, retirement planning, and total wealth management.

For any investor with multiple accounts in your portfolio, you need to get portfolio management software.

The Top 7 Best Portfolio Management Software

Personal Capital

Mint

Stock Rover

eMoney Advisor

Quicken Premier

eFront

Morningstar Portfolio Manager

After researching dozens of portfolio management solutions on the market today, we narrowed down our list to seven that we can confidently recommend. Use this guide to find the best portfolio management platform for you.

#1 – Personal Capital — Best For Retirement Planning and Wealth Management

• Free investment tools

• One dashboard for all accounts

• Mobile app

• Fiduciary advisors

Personal Capital has a wide range of financial planning tools to help investors manage their portfolios. More than $13.3 billion in assets are managed under Personal Capital. It’s trusted by 24,000+ investment clients and 2.6+ million people using the financial planning features.

For new investors and experienced investors alike, Personal Capital has a wide range of money management and long-term financial planning tools available for use.

Personal Capital provides a real-time view of all accounts in a single place. The dashboard is easy to use, and you can access the software from iOS and Android mobile apps as well.

Use this software to plan and forecast your retirement. You can also compare your current asset allocation to recommended allocations based on your investment goals. Personal Capital can even help you uncover hidden fees associated with mutual funds.

Here’s a quick overview of the robust tools offered by Personal Capital:

Net worth calculator

Savings planner

Budgeting

Cash flow analysis

Retirement planner

Education planner

Investment checkups

Fee analyzer

Personal Capital also has licensed fiduciary advisors that can help manage your account. These advisory services are available for investment assets over $100k. You’ll get a personalized strategy, withdrawal plan, tips on building a tax-efficient portfolio, and more.

But even if you don’t want to work directly with a Personal Capital advisor, you can still use the free tools for portfolio management.

#2 – Mint— Best For Budgeting and Investment Tracking

• Total portfolio management

• Fee analyzer

• Real-time budget tracking

• Bill alerts

Mint is best known for its budget management tools. But the software also has portfolio tracking features so investors can manage all of their accounts in a single place.

Whether you’re an active investor, a hands-off investor, or somewhere in between, Mint will be a top choice for you to consider.

Mint helps you catch hidden fees so you can avoid paying unnecessary ones. This ensures that you’re getting the most out of your investments.

The Mint investment tracker lets you compare your total portfolio to market benchmarks. You can also view your complete asset allocation from mutual funds, brokerage accounts, 401(k)s, IRAs, and more from a single dashboard.

In addition to the investment management tools, Mint has exceptional resources for budget tracking. You can view all of your cash, savings, debt, and investments at a glance in real-time. Mint even sends you reminders when bills are due to ensure you never miss a payment.

You’ll also benefit from extras like free unlimited credit scores, without hurting your credit.

#3 – Stock Rover — Best Portfolio Performance Reports

• Starts at $7.99

• 1,000+ brokerage integrations

• Performance benchmarks

• Real-time alerts

Stock Rover is an excellent tool for investors who want to plan for trades, screen stocks, and analyze the total performance of their portfolio. It’s one of the best investment research platforms on the market today.

In addition to the portfolio management tools, Stock Rover has in-depth research reports, screening strategies, stock charting, ETF comparisons, and more.

You can view the performance of your portfolio against various benchmarks in multiple visual dashboard views.

Stock Rover integrates with 1,000+ of the world’s most popular brokerages, including Charles Schwab, Fidelity, Morgan Stanley, TD Ameritrade, E-Trade, Vanguard, and more. Use Stock Rover to request daily, weekly, or monthly reports on your portfolio and watchlists sent directly to your email.

You’ll also benefit from real-time alerts via text and email as changes in the market occur. Customize those alerts based on pre-defined triggers for your investment strategy.

Stock Rover does have a free plan for basic use. But you’ll definitely want to upgrade to a premium plan to get the most out of this platform.

Essentials — Starts at $7.99 per month

Premium — Starts at $17.99 per month

Essentials — Starts at $27.99 per month

You’ll get a better per-month rate if you sign-up for a one or two-year contract.

Overall, Stock Rover is definitely built for advanced investors. If you’re a beginner lacking investment knowledge, you probably won’t be getting the most out of your subscription. The platform could be a bit confusing if you’re new to investing.

#4 – eMoney Advisor — Best Software For Financial Advisors

• Client portals

• Account aggregation

• Client goals

• Retirement planning

eMoney Advisor is a bit unique compared to the other solutions on our list. This software is not made for individual investors. Instead, it’s designed specifically for financial advisors and money managers.

Whether you’re an independent advisor or running an enterprise management firm, the integrated tools from eMoney Advisor will make it easier for you to manage client portfolios.

The software has everything you need for foundational and advanced planning alike. It comes with a modular workflow, client goals, comprehensive tax calculations, “what-if” scenario planning, cash flow planning, and retirement income planning tools.

You’ll also benefit from features like:

Client portals

Collaboration tools

Mobile access

Screen sharing

Alerts

Account aggregation

Custom relationship views

eMoney Advisor has tools to help you streamline your compliance efforts and manage your risk. The software provides advanced analytics so you can make data-driven decisions based on client portfolios. In addition to the portfolio management tools, eMoney Advisor makes it easier for you to capture new leads and market your investment firm.

Start your free trial to see how eMoney Advisor can improve portfolio management for your clients.

#5 – Quicken Premier — Best For Tax Planning

• Starts at $67.49

• Track cost basis

• Realized and unrealized capital gains

• 30 day money back guarantee

Tax planning is a crucial component of tax management. Investors need to understand how certain trades, dividends, withdrawals, and more impact their tax liability.

For those of you who need assistance in this category, Quicken Premier is our top recommendation.

The software makes it easy for you to track your cost basis and estimate capital gains. You can even preview this information before you actually buy or sell any holdings. Quicken Premier sends you prepared reports during tax season to make sure you get the maximum possible tax benefits.

In addition to the tax features, Quicken Premier also has great features like:

View spending trends

Analyze investment performance

Transaction history

Account balances and budgets

View realized and unrealized gains

Track tax deductions

The software is safe, secure, and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. The Quicken Premier license costs $74.99 per year, but you can get it for the discounted price of $67.49 for your first year.

#6 – eFront — Best For Private Equity and Alternative Investments

• Real estate investments

• Private equity and private debt

• Pipeline and deal flow management

• Performance assessment

Most of the solutions on our list are made for managing stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, savings accounts, and traditional investments. But eFront stands out from the crowd with its support for other investment types.

eFront is perfect for those of you involved with real estate investments, private equity, infrastructure, private debt, and other types of alternative investments.

This platform is a popular choice for venture capitalists, limited partners, general partners, asset servicers, fund of funds managers.

Overall, eFront has more than a dozen different products for you to choose from. They have front-office solutions, fund admin and accounting tools, data analytics software, and more.

eFront also offers tools for things like:

Positions tracking

Performance assessment

Fund administration

Alternative investment portals

Portfolio and direct investment monitoring

Fundraising software

Pipeline and deal flow management

Investor reporting

Portfolio construction

Research and benchmarking

Contact the eFront support team to request a demo to get started.

#7 – Morningstar Portfolio Manager — Best Free Portfolio Management Software

• Free investment tools

• Great for beginners

• Financial planning

• Strategy evaluation

Morningstar is best known for its investment research and ratings. But they offer exceptional investment management tools.

If you’re looking for free software from a reputable provider, look no further than the Morningstar Portfolio Manager.

For portfolio tracking, strategy evaluation, watchlists, and investment opportunities, the Morningstar Portfolio Manager has what you need to succeed.

I like this tool because it’s a great option for beginners. If you’re new to investing and want to learn more information about markets, trends, terms, and more, Morningstar will give you the foundation you need for the long term.

You can research mutual funds, stocks, ETFs, bonds, and other investments with this software.

Morningstar can help you plan your investments for various financial goals, including retirement, college savings, taxes, and more.

A basic Morningstar membership gives you free access to investing tools and financial expertise. You can try a premium membership free for 14 days.

How to Find the Best Portfolio Management Software For You

Generally speaking, there is no “best for everyone” portfolio management software. To find the best option for you, there are certain factors that you should be taking into consideration as you’re evaluating different solutions.

Use the methodology described below to find the perfect portfolio management solution for your specific needs.

Investment Types

What types of holdings are in your portfolio? What are your future investment plans?

Investors holding stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs won’t have the same needs as private equity investors, real estate investors, and other alternative investments.

So make sure the software you’re considering can accommodate the holdings in your portfolio.

Brokerage Accounts

Where is your money currently invested?

Ideally, you want to make sure that the software you get can easily integrate with brokerage firms you’re using. For example, let’s say you have a 401(k) with Fidelity, Roth IRA with TD Ameritrade, and a managed taxable account with an LPL Financial advisor.

How will you get all of your accounts uploaded to the portfolio management dashboard? Entering all of your positions and accounts manually can be a pain, and it’s subject to human error. Always look for the simplest integration methods for your accounts.

Portfolio Amount

There’s a big difference between a $5,000 portfolio and a $5 million portfolio.

Some portfolio management solutions are definitely designed to accommodate larger portfolios and experienced investors. These platforms will help you with asset allocation, risk management, tax planning, and more.

A new investor may not need software that’s so sophisticated. Beginners might be better off with a solution that just helps them view accounts in a single place while assisting with budget management.

Investment Goals

Are you a day trader? Would you rather hold long positions? Are you saving for retirement or your children’s college fund? Do you want to be an active-trader or remain hands-off?

These are the types of questions you want to ask yourself as you’re evaluating solutions.

For example, a long-term investor won’t necessarily need real-time alerts for long positions. Short-term fluctuations in the market may not trigger a buy or sell opportunity. But short-term traders would definitely benefit from this type of feature.

Conclusion

There are lots of great portfolio management solutions for you to consider. Which one is the best? It depends on what you’re looking for.

We recommend Personal Capital for retirement planning and wealth management. Mint is perfect for those of you who need help with budgeting and investment tracking. Stock Rover is ideal for in-depth portfolio performance reports. Quicken Premier specializes in tax planning.

If you’re a financial advisor, use eMoney Advisor. Beginners should try Morningstar Portfolio Manager. Investors with alternative holdings would be better off with eFront.

Regardless of your portfolio type, portfolio size, or investment goals, this guide has everything you need to find the best portfolio management software.

Note: This is not investment advice. Nothing contained in this guide should be construed as a recommendation for specific investments. Always consult with your financial advisor, accountant, or lawyer before making investment decisions.

