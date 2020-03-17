By Quick Sprout Editorial

In today’s digital era, an online reputation can make or break the success of a business. This statement holds true for aspiring startup owners and well-established businesses alike.

Consumers and other businesses are searching online to learn more about your organization and brand before they consider buying or working with you.

A positive brand image can lead to high sales, while a negative perception can deter people from buying your products or services.

We’ve previously covered certain ways to improve your online reputation. But you can take this one step further by working with an online reputation management company.

These services can help you build and maintain a positive brand image as well as repair a damaged one.

The 8 Best Online Reputation Management Companies of 2020

There is no shortage of online reputation management services on the market today. In a saturated industry, finding the best option for your business can be a challenge if you don’t know where to look.

I created this guide to make your life much easier. I’ve already conducted extensive research and narrowed down the top online reputation management companies for you to consider.

WebiMax — Best online reputation management for small business.

— Best online reputation management for small business. Podium — Best for managing reviews and customer feedback.

— Best for managing reviews and customer feedback. Gadook — Best for re-branding and reputation attacks.

— Best for re-branding and reputation attacks. BirdEye — Best for acquiring and managing new online reviews.

— Best for acquiring and managing new online reviews. Reputation.com — Best algorithm for reputation scoring models.

— Best algorithm for reputation scoring models. Go Fish Digital — Best for managing and removing negative Yelp reviews.

— Best for managing and removing negative Yelp reviews. SubmitEdge SEO — Best for online reputation management with SEO.

— Best for online reputation management with SEO. Netmark.com — Best for proactively monitoring reviews.

I’ll give you an in-depth review of each company below. You can learn more about their services, features, benefits, and other considerations to make your decision.

Best Online Reputation Management Companies Reviews

WebiMax

WebiMax is a digital marketing agency that specializes in reputation management.

The company was initially founded back in 2008. It made Inc. 500’s list fastest-growing companies three years in a row. WebiMax is results driven, which is why they have a 97% client retention rate.

In terms of managing your reputation online, WebiMax creates a custom strategy for everyone. They seek cost-effective methods to bury negative remarks and promote a positive image.

WebiMax is confidential and will work under a non-disclosure agreement. So nobody will know if you’re using a third-party service to build or repair your reputation online.

The service is highly intuitive. WebiMax is always evolving to match Google’s algorithm changes, which has a significant impact on how your brand is perceived online.

If you’re interested in working with WebiMax, you can get a free reputation analysis that includes:

Timeline to achieve your goals

Negative content report and deletion

Positive content report

Unclaimed profiles

Custom price quote

WebiMax is a top option to consider for small businesses. They have the resources, tools, and track record to deliver proven results.

Podium

Podium is a bit unique compared to other services on our list. That’s because they don’t advertise themselves as a reputation management company.

However, Podium’s services directly and indirectly improve your online reputation. Here’s how.

Podium specializes in driving reviews. So when people search for your business online, they’ll see other customers’ reviews to showcase your legitimacy. There are case studies and testimonials from Podium explaining how businesses went from 3,000 reviews to 50,000+ online reviews after using Podium’s services.

With Podium, you’ll get reviews and customer recommendations across all platforms. Whether it’s Google, Facebook, or third-party niche platforms, your businesses will be highly visible.

In addition to helping your business get reviews, Podium has other tools to manage your reputation online.

With Podium’s Webchat feature, you can improve the way you engage customers on your website. It’s a fully customizable chat widget that will help you convert leads.

You can also use Podium to gather feedback from your customers. Gain insight into what your customers like and what could use improvement.

More than 40,000 businesses trust Podium for online reputation management.

Gadook

Ironically, the Gadook website is a bit outdated. I found this a bit strange for an online reputation management company. But don’t let that fool you; they still provide exceptional service.

With Gadook, you can benefit from both short-term and long-term solutions for managing your reputation online.

Here’s a quick overview of what Gadook offers:

Brand Building

Re-branding

Brand Protection

Social Media Optimization

Reputation Management

The re-branding services really stand out to me. This is ideal for businesses that have experienced some type of brand attack or negative publicity. Whether you made a mistake, or something happened to no fault of your own, your reputation could be damaged beyond repair.

Gadook knows how to rebrand your entire company. From a website redesign to new domain names and re-branded customer service, they’ll handle everything.

The brand protection service is another top consideration. Even if your company has a well-established reputation online, you want to make sure that it stays that way.

Gadook can respond to negative posts online and help enhance the density of positive content related to your website. This will ultimately marginalize any negative reviews.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution, it’s worth noting that Gadook also has services for inbound marketing, SEO, and pay-per-call for lead generation.

BirdEye

More than 50,000 businesses use BirdEye for reputation management. Some of the most well-recognized brands include BMW, Buffalo Wild Wings, Esurance, Nissan, Remax, and Harley Davidson.

BirdEye offers a wide range of reputation management solutions, such as:

Review monitoring

Review generation

Review management

Review marketing

Listings management

Messenger and webchat

Surveys

Benchmarking

Insights

Ticketing

While your business can benefit from all of these services, the review solutions stand out the most. If your small business doesn’t have enough online reviews or needs to get more reviews on various platforms, BirdEye should be a top choice for you.

I also like BirdEye because they have solutions for small businesses and enterprises alike. We’ve already discussed some of their most well-known clients. But small business owners can benefit as well. Whether you have one location or 10,000 locations across the country, BirdEye can help you out.

BirdEye allows you to sync your reviews with Messenger.

So you’ll be notified each time you get a new review. This allows you to follow-up with customers during a time when their engagement is at its highest.

Check out some of the customer testimonials on their website. You’ll see that some small business owners went from less than ten reviews to more than 1,000 after seeking assistance from BirdEye.

Reputation.com

As the name implies, Reputation.com handles all aspects of online reputation management. The Reputation.com API monitors thousands of different websites where your brand is mentioned.

Some of their top online reputation services include:

Online reviews

Business listings

Directory management

Surveys

Social suite

Actions

Search accelerator

Managed services for Google

One standout of Reputation.com is its unique algorithm for calculating your company’s reputation score. The index is measured on a scale from 100-1,000. It’s calculated using nine unique factors.

Your score will also show benchmarks relative to your industry and competitors.

Reputation.com works with businesses across 77 different industries. Some of their most popular industry solutions include online reputation management for automotive, healthcare, retail, property management, hospitality, financial services, and senior living.

It’s an all-in-one platform that uses AI and machine learning to deliver quality results and in-depth analysis for your company. Reputation.com will provide actionable information to make impactful changes at your locations.

Another benefit of Reputation.com is its mobile-first mentality. You’ll be able to manage everything directly from your smartphone using their apps.

You can check your scores and manage your reputation from anywhere.

Go Fish Digital

Go Fish Digital is a full-service marketing agency. They offer a wide range of services like SEO, content marketing, influencer marketing, web design, web development, and CRO. Of course, online reputation management is one of their top service offerings as well.

Big brands like Geico, Monster, Survey Monkey, and Zendesk have used Go Fish Digital’s services.

The brand reputation management solutions from Go Fish Digital can be segmented into three main categories:

Brand building

Brand repair

Brand protection

The team over at Go Fish Digital will come up with a custom plan and solution based on the needs of your organization. They’ll handle things like search engine improvement, Yelp and online review management, and public affairs.

Go Fish Digital allows you to track search results on a daily basis. You’ll also be able to see reviews in real-time and view all of your data on an intuitive dashboard.

If you have lots of negative reviews on Yelp, Go Fish Digital can get them removed. They examine the possibilities for poor reviews that violate Yelp’s guidelines. Then they submit your case to Yelp on your behalf for removal.

Since Yelp only gives brands one chance to make an argument against negative reviews, you’ll definitely want the experts to handle this for you.

SubmitEdge SEO

SubmitEdge SEO started as a small brand with just ten employees back in 2006. Today, they have a workforce of more than 300+ that are recognized worldwide as a leader in SEO services.

In addition to online reputation management, SubmitEdge SEO also specializes in social media marketing and local SEO.

With a rich history and deep roots in the world of SEO, this company uses search optimization principles to boost your online reputation.

If you have negative reviews, posts, or feedback about your brand, SubmitEdge SEO can help repair and restore any online damage. They also have services to protect against brand attacks.

SubmitEdge SEO has tools for new businesses to gain exposure. Additionally, the company can build trust and credibility for your business online.

This is a top option for small businesses that want to use SEO to manage their online reputation.

Netmark.com

Netmark.com is another platform with a wide range of digital marketing services. Some of their top offerings include:

Reputation management

SEO

Social media marketing

Content marketing

Website design

UX design

Website maintenance

Like lots of other services on our list, Netmark.com focuses on reviews for building, managing, and repairing your reputation online.

The company will help you take a proactive approach to negative reviews by doing the following:

Set up alerts to see what people are saying about your brand online

Quickly respond to reviews (positive and negative)

Encourage customers to write reviews

Promote positive reviews

Bury negative reviews

Newmark.com will also make it easier and more appealing for your customers to file complaints in private. This is much better than bashing your brand on a public forum.

In addition to Newmark.com’s reputation management services, they have tons of free resources, best practices, and tips for tactics you can apply today.

How to Find the Best Online Reputation Management Company For Your Business

With so many different online reputation management companies to consider, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed.

Fortunately, not all of these will be ideal for your business. You can narrow your focus to just one or two top options by using our methodology, which I’ll explain below.

Reputation Management Method

Every company has its own unique way to improve your company’s reputation online. Some of the top strategies include:

Content creation

Review management

Social media management

SEO

Third-party site monitoring

The type of business you have and your current reputation will dictate the best option for you.

For example, some companies will build your reputation by removing negative reviews. Other services try to drown out negative reviews by acquiring positive ones. Your personal preference will impact which company is better for your business.

Business Needs

Every organization has unique needs. A startup company with no online presence will not need the same online reputation management provider as a well-established brand that just received some negative publicity.

Brand building

Brand protection

Brand repair

Attack prevention

These are just a handful of common business needs. As you can see, some are proactive, while others are reactive. It all depends on the current state of your company.

Technology and Additional Services

Choose a brand reputation management company that uses technology to enhance your service. Algorithms to calculate your brand reputation score, mobile apps, and dashboards with real-time information are few top considerations to look out for.

You should also consider choosing an all-in-one service provider that goes beyond the basics of reputation management. Depending on your circumstances, you can also get services like web design and digital marketing from a provider on this list.

Industry Expertise

Look for an online reputation management service that has experience working with similar brands to your own.

Some companies specialize in B2B and enterprises, while others are best for small businesses.

There are online reputation services made for specific industries, like retail, healthcare, hospitality, and automotive brands. Find one that offers a solution for your business type.

Conclusion

If your company is in need of an online reputation management service, use this guide to help with your decision-making process. Here’s a quick recap of the top options on our list:

No matter what type of reputation you have, these providers can help you maintain, repair, or establish your brand name.

