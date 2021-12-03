By Lars Lofgren

Want to jump straight to the answer? The best online reputation management company for most people is definitely WebiMax.

In today’s digital era, an online reputation can make or break a business. This statement holds true for aspiring startups and well-established enterprises alike.

Consumers and other businesses regularly search online to learn more about your organization and brand before they consider working with you.

A positive brand image can lead to high sales, while a negative perception deters people from buying your products or services.

We’ve covered ways to improve your online reputation. But you can take this one step further by working with an online reputation management company.

These services can help you build and maintain a positive brand image or repair a damaged one.

The 10 Best Online Reputation Management Companies of 2021

There is a glut of online reputation management services on the market. In a saturated industry, finding the best option for your business is a challenge if you don’t know where to look.

I created this guide to help that decision. I conducted extensive research and narrowed the field to the top online reputation management companies for you to consider:

WebiMax — Best for small businesses that need hands-on solutions

NetReputation – Best for ultra-responsive customer support

InternetReputation.com – Best for personal reputation management

Podium — Best for getting reviews automatically

SEO Image — Best ORM for legal and medical practices

Gadook — Best for rebranding after reputation attacks

BirdEye — Best for getting Google and Facebook reviews

Reputation.com — Best for knowing your competition’s reputation

Go Fish Digital — Best for improving Yelp reviews

Netmark.com — Best for hands-off, fast responses to reputation hits

Below, I give an in-depth review of each company. You will learn more about their services, features, benefits, and other considerations to make your decision easier.

Best Online Reputation Management Company Reviews

#1 – WebiMax – The Best for Small Businesses Needing Hands-On Solutions

Founded in 2008

Custom strategies

Cost-effective & confidential

Highly intuitive

WebiMax is a digital marketing agency that specializes in reputation management for small businesses.

They stand out from the crowd because of their great customized solutions.

WebiMax creates a custom strategy for everyone. They prioritize cost-effective methods to bury negative remarks and promote a positive image.

Their process is confidential and is covered under a non-disclosure agreement. So, nobody will know if you’re using a third-party service to build or repair your reputation online.

They also offer a free comprehensive reputation analysis to get a bead on where your brand needs help and identify how WebiMax can help improve it.

This initial reputation analysis includes:

Timeline to achieve your goals

Negative content report and deletion

Positive content report

Unclaimed profiles

Custom price quote

All their strategies are customized to a brand’s specific needs, and there is no contractual requirement to use their services. If you’re dissatisfied with the results, you can walk away anytime.

That is great for small businesses with more idiosyncratic needs. It is also a very flexible and budget-friendly approach.

WebiMax is a top option for small businesses. They have the resources, tools, and track record to deliver proven results. Visit WebiMax to learn more and get started.

#2 – NetReputation — Best for ultra-responsive customer support



Professional, responsive help

Branding & PR Assistance

5-step process

Full suite of tools

NetReputation is considered one of the leading reputation management companies in the industry, even being recognized by Newsweek as the “World’s Leading Online Reputation Management Company” in both 2020 and 2021.

If your business needs to have negative content removed, fix inaccurate business listings, and improve the visibility of your assets, you have found the right solution. NetReputation offers a full range of services for online reputation management, including:

Reputation monitoring

Review management

Branding

Public relations

SEO

Social media management

Content removal

Wikipedia page solutions

Internet privacy solutions for individuals

Beyond their expertise, NetReputation is most known for their professionalism and responsiveness. Users love the compassion, understanding, and quick responses from the NetReputation team.

After thoroughly interviewing business owners to understand their needs, NetReputation implements a five-step process to manage anyone’s online reputation. It starts with reputation analysis, which means extensive research and identifying potential threats.

After the research phase comes web property development, where NetReputation creates or adjusts assets your company owns, such as blogs, websites, social media profiles, business directory listings, and YouTube channels. Then comes the content creation step. NetReputation conceptualizes, creates, and posts content on owned assets through their online platform and creates a publishing schedule.

The final step is content promotion through email lists and blogs, organic feedback, and paid ads.

For responsive, professional, expert assistance, NetReputation is a great choice. Learn more to start with NetReputation.

#3 – InternetReputation.com — Best for Personal Reputation Management



Customized reputation strategy

Remove personal contact info

Branding & privacy control

Great knowledge base

InternetReputation.com was founded in 2010 and takes a holistic approach to helping companies and individuals manage their online reputations. They craft personalized strategies for every client and specialize in overall reputation management, branding, and privacy monitoring.

What sets InternetReputation.com apart from its competitors is its dedication to reputation management on the individual level. InternetReputation.com is a female-owned boutique firm based in the US. They take a personal approach to every situation and create custom strategies for everyone they work with. Why? Because reputation management isn’t a one-size-fits-all proposition.

On top of creating customized solutions for every client, InternetReputation.com is also ideal for healthcare professionals looking to keep their sensitive information confidential while still garnerering HIPAA-compliant feedback and reviews on industry-leading review sites like HealthGrades and Google. The company has helped many small medical practices get more and better reviews faster with automated messages right after a visit.

It all starts with a free consultation to get to know new clients and their specific reputation management goals. Then, a personalized strategy is developed to help you manage your online reputation, suppress negative information, manage your reviews, or run autosuggest campaigns. Every client has a dedicated account manager to help them throughout the process and provide weekly progress reports.

Get started now with InternetReputation.com.

#4 – Podium – The Best for Getting Reviews Automatically



Specializes in reviews

Works across all platforms

Reputation management tools

Used by 40,000+ businesses

Podium isn’t your typical reputation management company.

Instead of offering “typical” ORM offerings (e.g. trying to bury negative reviews or improving your rankings on search engines), they take a more proactive approach and use automated messaging to generate reviews for you.

For example, if a customer just purchased an item or service from you, Podium will send them a text message asking for a review. Your customer can click on a link in the text that sends them to Google, Facebook, TripAdvisor or whatever site your industry relies on. Once there, they can leave a glowing review for you.

It’s an automated way to garner reviews—and one that is actually incredibly effective. There are case studies and testimonials from Podium explaining how businesses went from 3,000 reviews to over 50,000 online reviews after using automated messaging.

With Podium, you’ll also get reviews and customer recommendations across all platforms. Whether it’s Google, Facebook, or third-party niche platforms, your businesses will be highly visible and will attract more reviews.

You can also use Podium to gather feedback from your customers. Gain insight into what your customers like and what could use improvement.

Of course, this is a pretty specific service. If you need more comprehensive rebranding or brand-building measures—or if you just want a more typical kind of reputation management—we recommend choosing a different platform.

But if you want to gain as many reviews as you can across the platforms that mean the most to your business, we would definitely recommend adding Podium as part of your overall strategy.

Click here to learn more and get started with Podium

#5 – SEO Image – The Best ORM for Legal & Medical Practices



Custom solutions for clients

Tailored approaches for doctors & lawyers

Managing reputations since 2002

Dedicated team to help w/ your specific needs

SEO Image offers—you guessed it—SEO marketing and reputation services. If you want to proactively improve your standing in the eyes of Google, they can help you out.

The firm prides itself on using ethical strategies to boost your standing on social media, search, and review sites.

SEO Image has the know-how to help your company and its needs, whether the most pressing issue is promoting positive news, rebranding your business, quelling negative connotations with your brand, gaining useful insights from reviews that are currently out there, or anything else involving your reputation.

Where they really shine is in their specific solutions for legal and medical practices. These are two industries for which SEO Image’s employees are very experienced at creating content and improving images.

They offer doctors and lawyers customized solutions for improving their online reputation. After all, no one wants to go to a lawyer with a ton of one-star reviews on Google for their legal help. And no one, especially, wants to go to a doctor with a bunch of bad reviews for their medical care.

Outside of reputation management, they also offer a suite of digital marketing solutions such as social media management and content marketing.

So, if you’d like to combine your digital marketing strategy with your brand-building strategy (and you should, because they’re pretty much one and the same), you can do so with SEO Image.

Overall, there’s a lot that SEO Image can offer you. They’ll apply their vast search engine knowledge to create a targeted, customized, and effective reputation management strategy for you. And you’ll know that you have their complete attention and effort every step of the way.

Get in touch with SEO Image today to start the conversation about your custom solution for online reputation management.

#6 – Gadook – The Best for Rebranding After Reputation Attacks



All-in-one solution

Brand building & protection

Reputation Management

Short & long term plans

Gadook stands out for their excellent brand building and rebranding solutions. This is ideal for businesses that have experienced some type of brand attack or negative publicity.

Whether you made a mistake or something happened at no fault of your own, your reputation could be damaged beyond repair. Gadook knows that and will work with you to build your reputation back up.

From a website redesign to new domain names and re-branded customer service, they’ll handle everything you need to give you business the shot in the arm it needs to bounce back after controversy.

Here’s a quick overview of what Gadook offers:

Brand Building

Re-branding

Brand Protection

Social Media Optimization

Reputation Management

The brand protection service is another top consideration. Even if your company has a well-established reputation online, you want to make sure that it stays that way.

Gadook can respond to negative posts online and help enhance the density of positive content related to your website. This will ultimately marginalize any negative reviews.

Reach out to Gadook for your reputation repair needs.

#7 – BirdEye – The Best for Getting Google & Facebook Reviews



Wide range of solutions

Benchmarking & insights

Review management

Used by BMW & Esurance

Birdeye offers a similar service to Podium—and they’re not exactly a typical ORM, either. Instead, BirdEye helps you generate reviews of all stripes through automated systems like customized pop-ups, messages, and emails.

But, they set themselves apart from Podium with their Facebook and Google integrations.

They allow you to automatically send messages to customers on Facebook Messenger to ask for reviews. They also have a great direct integration with Google’s private API. This encourages customers to review your business directly on Google.

You’ll also be notified each time you get a new review. This helps you to swiftly follow-up with customers during a time when their engagement is at its highest.

On top of this, BirdEye offers a great personalized workflow that gives you a very solid way of visualizing and making changes to how a review is generated too.

Like Podium, they also have a survey tool that allows you to gather customer insights and feedback to improve your business.

BirdEye also offers a deep well of review management solutions such as:

Review monitoring

Review generation

Review management

Review marketing

Listings management

Messenger and webchat

Surveys

Benchmarking

Insights

Ticketing

If your small business doesn’t have enough online reviews or needs to get more reviews on various platforms, BirdEye should be a top choice for you.

#8 – Reputation.com – The Best for Knowing Your Competition’s Reputation



All-in-one platform

Uses AI and machine learning

Mobile-first mentality

Quality analysis & results

Reputation.com handles all aspects of online reputation management. They do this with powerful software that monitors thousands of different websites where your brand is mentioned.

They also leverage a unique algorithm for calculating your company’s reputation and giving you a score. The index is measured on a scale from 100-1,000, calculated using nine unique factors.

Your score will also show benchmarks relative to your industry and competitors. Benchmarking your business against the industry and your competitors can be extraordinarily helpful. This will help you know exactly where you are in relation to your competitors, and can better inform your marketing strategy and how to position your brand.

Reputation.com works with businesses across 77 different industries. Some of their most popular industry solutions include online reputation management for automotive, healthcare, retail, property management, hospitality, financial services, and senior living.

Some of their top online reputation services include:

Online reviews

Business listings

Directory management

Surveys

Social suite

Search accelerator

Managed services for Google

They also have a great mobile app, that allows you to manage your reputation on the go. That’s not really something that we see a lot with ORMs.

Bottom line: This is a good way to know how your business and brand is performing in relation to your industry and competitors.

Catch up to your competition by reaching out to Reputation.com today.

#9 – Go Fish Digital – The Best for Improving Yelp Reviews



Full-service marketing agency

Brand building

Brand repair

Brand protection

Go Fish Digital is another full-service digital marketing company that offers a reputation management solution.

The brand reputation management solutions from Go Fish Digital can be segmented into three main categories:

Brand building

Brand repair

Brand protection

But where they stand out to me is their Yelp review services. If you have lots of negative reviews on Yelp, Go Fish Digital can get them removed. They examine the possibilities for poor reviews that violate Yelp’s guidelines. Then they submit your case to Yelp on your behalf for removal.

Since Yelp only gives brands one chance to make an argument against negative reviews, you’ll definitely want the experts to handle this for you.

They also offer a very interesting Google and Bing auto-complete clean-up solution. This can be great if your business’s name is typically associated with some embarrassing keywords in search engines’ autocomplete features. They’ll help get rid of those using their three-factor targeted solution.

The team over at Go Fish Digital will come up with a custom plan and solution based on the needs of your organization. They’ll handle things like search engine improvement, Yelp and online review management, and public affairs.

Go Fish Digital allows you to track search results on a daily basis. You’ll also be able to see reviews in real-time and view all of your data on an intuitive dashboard.

Overall, Go Fish Digital is a solid choice for any business that relies primarily on Yelp for business and would like help getting rid of bad reviews.

#10 – Netmark.com – The Best for Hands-Off, Fast Responses to Reputation Hits



Wide range of services

Proactive approach

Focuses on reviews

Tons of free resources

Netmark.com focuses on reviews for building, managing, and repairing your reputation online.

The company will help you take a proactive approach to negative reviews by doing the following:

Set up alerts to see what people are saying about your brand online

Quickly respond to reviews (positive and negative)

Encourage customers to write reviews

Promote positive reviews

Bury negative reviews

Netmark.com works fast too, with speedy responses to any reputation hits and negative reviews.

They will also make it easier and more appealing for your customers to file complaints in private. This is much better than bashing your brand on a public forum.

In addition to Netmark.com’s reputation management services, they have tons of free resources, best practices, and tips for tactics you can apply today.

Bottom line: They’re great if you want a speedy response to reputation hits.

If you need a swift counterattack to slights on your company’s reputation, head over to Netmark.com today.

How to Find the Best Online Reputation Management Company For Your Business

With so many different online reputation management companies to consider, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed.

Not all of these will be ideal for your business, which will help you narrow your focus to just one or two top options. By using our methodology, which I’ll explain below, you’ll be able to sniff out which of our selected products fits you best.

Ethical Practices and Methods

When it comes to increasing your brand’s reputation and presence online, there are two methods—ethical and… less than ethical.

Ethical methods are techniques to increase a brand’s reputation through actions like social media monitoring, positive review management, and SEO content creation. Generally, these are proactive ways of responding to customers directly and putting more information out there which accentuates your company’s positive attributes.

Of course, we’ve only selected online reputation management services which choose these methods.

But, you should be aware of the bad actors out there, ultimately doing more harm than good by being aggressive and shady how they’ll improve your reputation.

Unethical techniques include things like trying to “trick” search engine results with keyword stuffing and link farming. They might even threaten or coerce negative reviewers to take down their reviews.

It’s a weird twist, but the online reputation management company’s reputation matters a lot, too. You don’t want to go with one that resorts to sleazy methods to “improve” your reputation.

To make sure that their methods are above board, see how transparent they are with their tactics. Speaking of which, that brings us to our next consideration…

Maximum Transparency

Make sure you know exactly what you’re getting with your ORM company.

Are their methods and techniques clear and obvious to you? Do they leave you with more questions than answers when you take a look at their offerings or following a consultation?

If a service is cagey about how exactly they’ll work to improve your online reputation, that’s a red flag.

Improving a company’s online reputation isn’t some mysterious, magical action. It takes real work by doing things that are measurable and demonstrable.

If your reputation management service can’t explain the “what” and “how” of their work for you, you’re better off finding someone who can.

All of the services we’ve chosen in our list offer clear information on how they’ll work with you to attain your reputation goals. WebiMax and SEO Image, in particular, will go the extra mile to show just how much they can do for you.

Channel-Specific Solutions

Every company has its own unique way to improve your company’s reputation online. The type of business you have and your current reputation will dictate the best option for you.

A startup company with no online presence will not need the same online reputation management provider as a well-established brand that just received some negative publicity. The same goes for your specific industry and services (more on that later).

For example, Go Fish Digital is great for Yelp reviews. This is perfect for businesses that rely on Yelp as their primary reputation driver, like local businesses, restaurants, and home and auto services.

Podium leverages omnichannel customer messaging on channels like Facebook to help create positive reviews. That’s great for service-based industries and others that have existing and potential customers contact them on a wide array of platforms.

SEO Image focuses on—you guessed it—search engine optimization and ranking well on Google. If that’s your primary means of customer acquisition, I’ll bet you would love to work with them.

Industry-Specific Expertise

Look for an online reputation management service that has experience working with similar brands to your own.

Some companies specialize in B2B or enterprise-grade organizations, while others are best for small businesses.

There are online reputation services made for specific industries that lean heavily on customer reviews, like retail, healthcare, hospitality, and automotive brands. Find a reputation manager that offers a solution for your business type because they know that industry well.

For example, Reputation.com works across 77 different industries—but they specialize in automotive, healthcare, retail, property management, hospitality, financial services, and senior living. If your business falls in any of those categories, we cannot recommend Reputation.com enough for your needs.

WebiMax, for example, will give you a free reputation analysis before you even sign up for their service. That report will explain exactly the timeline they’ll work with you on, data on your negative and positive content online, and a customized quote.

If you’re a small town business, SubmitEdgeSEO is great for local SEO services. They’ll help your rank well for searches within your area.

Conclusion

If your company is in need of an online reputation management service, use this guide to help with your decision-making process. Here’s a quick recap of the top options on our list:

WebiMax — Best online reputation management company overall

NetReputation – Best for ultra-responsive customer support

InternetReputation.com – Best for personal reputation management

Podium — Best for managing reviews and customer feedback

SEOImage — Best customized reputation management

Gadook — Best for re-branding and reputation attacks

BirdEye — Best for acquiring and managing new online reviews

Reputation.com — Best algorithm for reputation scoring models

Go Fish Digital — Best for managing and removing negative Yelp reviews

Netmark.com — Best for proactively monitoring reviews

No matter what type of reputation you have, these providers can help you maintain, repair, or establish your brand name.

