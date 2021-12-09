By Lars Lofgren

If you want to create a cubicle set up for your office for greater privacy and offer room for more personalization to your employees, you’re at the right place.

Searching for the best office cubicles and systems can get overwhelming with all the different options and features. The trick is identifying reputable companies that offer high-quality options and fit within your budget.

This QuickSprout guide will cover the best office cubicles and systems—ones I’ve compiled after going through hundreds of user reviews and my personal experience—to help you zero on the right option for you.

The Top 5 Best Office Cubicles and Systems

Clone Cubicles — Best for Customized Office Furniture

Herman Miller — Best for Easy-to-Assemble Workstations

Steelcase — Best for Hybrid Workplaces

Knoll — Best for Personalized Service

Cubicles.com — Best for Leasing Office Cubicles and Systems

I’ll give you an in-depth review of each company below to help you understand more about their reputation, products, and other considerations.

#1 — Clone Cubicles — Best for Customized Office Furniture

Visit CloneCubicles

Comprehensive furniture design

Quick, cost-effective shipping

Over 500 dealers available

Limited lifetime warranty included

Request a custom quote



Clone Cubicles gives you a complete solution to browse furniture options and plan your space based on your exact specifications.

The company has been working directly with customers for over two decades and offers a full line of clone modular office furniture at a competitive price.

It sells cubicles to businesses of all sizes and offers various options that vary in colors, fabric, size, and style. Their services include a comprehensive design program, cost-effective delivery programs from California and Virginia manufacturing plants, and quick ship programs for those sudden fast track projects.

You can either opt for complete workstations or simply buy selective parts to add to your existing workstation—the choice is yours!

Fuss-free delivery and installation, as well as prompt after-sales follow-up, makes Clone Cubicles‘ office furniture solutions “complete” in the truest sense. Moreover, the company has over 500 dealers to handle all their installations, guaranteeing national and professional service every time.

The fact you get a limited lifetime warranty and a 24/7 customer support number is the other benefit.

Pricing

Clone Cubicles claims to be one of the more affordable furniture solutions on the market. You can contact the sales team to set up an appointment and get a customized quote.

#2 — Herman Miller — Best for Easy-to-Assemble Workstations



Visit HermanMiller

Easily configurable pieces

Reputation for high quality

Excellent customization capability

Countless assembly options

Request a custom quote



Herman Miller is commonly referred to as the “Cadillac of office cubicles.“ So it’s no surprise the brand is among the best in the market.

For office goers, the brand tries to deliver a high-performing workplace experience using research-based insights and principles to create comfortable cubicle setups. Its furniture is well-renowned for its flexibility, customization abilities, and durability, complete with an innovative and user-friendly design.

One of its most prominent office cubicle brands, Ethospace uses a thick steel core layered on tiles. This frame and style system paves the way for various customization possibilities, where you can choose from a countless number of tile options, configurations, storage options, and more.

If you’re looking for practical product lines that are easy to reassemble and resize, look no further than Herman Miller.

Pricing

You can contact the sales team to set up an appointment and get a customized quote.

#3 — Steelcase — Best for Hybrid Workplaces



Visit Steelcase

Connect in-office and remote workers

Create hybrid workspaces

Easily integrate technology

Environmentally conscious materials

Request a quote



Steelcase has been a leading office furniture trailblazer for more than a century.

The company has been continuously researching workplace design to produce the best office furniture solutions across industries. But the one thing that Steelcase does better than its competitors is delivering excellent hybrid collaboration experiences.

The brand creates hybrid spaces to connect in-office and remote teams. Steelcase furniture gives staff members a privacy option into open office spaces, with cubicle walls and divider panels that allow people to focus with fewer distractions. Plus, you can integrate technology when setting up the cubicles, ensuring the best results for your hybrid workplace.

Steelcase is also an excellent choice for environmentally conscious buyers. Its sustainable efforts include providing furniture solutions that are not only good for their customers but also the environment.

This office furniture brand is mindful of the impact of its work on people and on the environment through every step of the way—design, manufacturing, delivery, and product life-cycle—and is taking a proactive approach to achieve a carbon negative status in the upcoming years.

Pricing

You can contact the sales team to set up an appointment and get a customized quote.

#4 — Knoll — Best for Personalized Service



Visit Knoll

Diverse range of furniture options

Individual client needs analyzed

Customizable catalog

Eco-friendly production

Request a quote



Knoll is the brainchild of a German furniture businessman and an American designer, renowned for its modular office furniture range that is both elegantly attractive and functional.

One of the best parts of the company is they offer a diverse range of product lines to fit various budgets and offer both freestanding and panel-based options. However, it’s their personalized service that sets them apart from the other furniture brands.

Knoll carefully weighs their client requirements based on usage patterns and organizational structure. Its sizable catalog can be seamlessly customized to fit an organization’s specific needs, which is why its portfolio can cater to various markets, including healthcare and higher education.

What’s more, the company has an energy management program that ensures its production process remains eco-friendly.

Knolls’s Dividends Horizons range has a monolithic tile system that creates a refined, clean look and is designed with style and flexibility in mind. You can easily reconfigure these workstations to accommodate your staff’s needs and preferences.

Overall, Knoll can be an excellent choice if you want to create collaborative workspaces that can be tailored and combined to create dynamic, productive offices.

Pricing

You can contact the sales team to set up an appointment and get a customized quote.

#5 — Cubicles.com — Best for Leasing Office Cubicles and Systems



Visit Cubicles.com

Leasing or purchase options available

One-hour setup on many pieces

Browse new or used cubicle options

Space plan consultants available

Request a quote



Cubicles.com is your one-stop shop for new and used office cubicles, as well as exploring leasing options to get the furniture you want without breaking the bank.

The company has a “cubicle-in-an-hour” option, which includes furniture solutions that can be assembled in less than 60 minutes. Moreover, you can choose between modular and Herman Miller-style office cubicles and decide the color scheme you like best.

You can also enlist Cubicles.com’s space plan consultants to help you determine the right furniture based on your staff requirements. Other services include office furniture installation, repair and maintenance, relocation management and office moving services, and furniture storage solutions and inventory management.

The company’s lease financing option can be a godsend for those looking for affordable monthly payments instead of spending a large cash outlay for their office furniture. What’s more, customers can even customize their payment terms to fit their situation.

Cubicles.com also offers filing cabinets, conference room and reception area furniture, office chairs and desks, and even buys and sells used office furniture.

Pricing

You can contact the sales team to set up an appointment and get a customized quote.

How to Find the Best Office Cubicle and System for You

Workstations have a significant and direct impact on productivity levels. So it’s no surprise there are tons of considerations to remember when selecting an office cubicle solution for your employees.

Below, I’ll show you how to determine the best fit for your business.

Number of Employees

How many people in your office need cubicles?

While this may seem like a straightforward question, sometimes it takes a little more strategy than simply counting the number of co-workers you have.

Talk to your HR manager, maybe even staff members, to determine who actually needs a cubicle. For example, if you’re a company with sales reps, think about whether they really need personal cubes. Or can they work from home and operate remotely?

Additionally, you should also consider whether your company is hiring. The last thing you want is to place an order and have the cubicles installed only to go through the process again.

Cubicle Size

Office cubicles can be 3 feet wide by 3 feet long as well as 12 feet wide and 12 feet long. Moreover, cubicles are made of different components, including panels, filling in storage, workspaces, connectors, and so on.

You have to figure out a cubicle size, complete with the above components, that works best for your office space. For instance, if you want tile frame walls over monolithic ones, you need more space since the former takes up more space.

Next, you have to consider what kind of work your employees will do in the cubicle.

Telemarketing employees would need a smaller footprint (4 feet by 2 feet or 3 feet by 3 feet, with just a single file cabinet). However, administrative employees would need more space (6 feet by six feet or 5 feet by 5 feet, with two filing cabinets and maybe a shelf).

The above two considerations will help you determine the right office cubicle and system for your workforce.

Privacy Needs

Buying office cubicles also involves looking after the comfort of your employees and their privacy in addition to storage.

Try to evaluate how much privacy your team needs. If your staff is more focused on private functions and requires silence, you should consider office cubicles and systems with higher walls. On the other hand, if your team is working on a large group where privacy isn’t that necessary, you can opt for open space cubicles.

Company Reputation

When choosing office furniture and cubicles, the right company can make all the difference in the world.

I highly recommend going for providers who have a hands-on approach and take away the load from your shoulders, allowing you to focus on your business. Here are a few tips to help you identify such companies:

Find out whether the provider will take the job from design through installation

Find out the provider’s track record, and only opt for those with a higher ratio of positive customer reviews

Ask for a project manager, along with expert follow up throughout the process

Consider the offered warranty, shipping period, and fees, and whether they offer bulk discounts

Keeping the above factors in mind will help you find a reliable office furniture provider that gives you high-quality and functional cubicles, as well as a fantastic buying experience.

New vs. Used Office Cubicles and Systems

You can buy new, used, refurbished, or even remanufactured cubicles. As expected, each option has its own share of pros and cons.

New cubicles are built to your exact specifications (color, size, fabric, work surface), which is why they cost more. On the contrary, used and refurbished cubicles are significantly cheaper and environmentally responsible, but you’ll have limited options and hence, cannot be picky.

Your other option is remanufactured cubicles that are stripped down to the metal core and rebuilt. It’s why they are priced lesser than new ones.

In the end, it all boils down to your budget, needs, and plans for future expansion.

Summary

If you already have employees, get their feedback on what type of work environment they prefer. This will help you understand whether your staff would work best in an open and collaborative setting or thrive in their own personal space. Based on this, you can then place an order for your cubicle.

While Clone Cubicles and Herman Miller are my top office cubicle solutions, you can always opt for other companies whose designs and space solutions appeal more to you. Just make sure they have a good track record and give you the best bang for your buck!

