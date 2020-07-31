By Lars Lofgren

If you’re spending 40+ hours per week seated at a desk, having a great office chair is crucial for both comfort and functionality. The right office chair can even boost your productivity.

On the flip side, the wrong office chair can cause pain in your neck, back, hips, legs, and more. Your chair could even make you susceptible to long-term health complications.

With remote work becoming the new normal, so many people are trying to upgrade their home offices. Getting a new office chair is the first step.

Whether you’re buying office chairs in-bulk for your conference room or just need a single chair for your home office, this guide contains the top nine office chairs on the market today.

The Top 9 Best Office Chairs

Steelcase Gesture

Herman Miller Mirra 2

Humanscale Liberty Task

Autonomous ErgoChair 2

BTExpert Mid Back Task

Global Arturo

Via Oslo

Branch Task Chair

Vari Active Seat

Each review below contains the features, benefits, pricing, and use cases for the office chairs on our list. Use this information to find the best office chair for you.

#1 – Steelcase Gesture — Best Overall Office Chair

• Starts at $1,698

• 12 colors

• Supports different postures

• Fully customizable

The Steelcase Gesture is the best office chair available on the market today. For home offices and at-work use alike, it has everything you could possibly need or want in a chair.

Steelcase conducted a posture study on 2,000 people while designing this chair. This ensures that it can accommodate a wide range of seating needs and preferences while delivering comfort and support.

It comes in 12 different colors to match any space or work environment. The chair comes in a wide range of pre-configured options—wrapped back, headrest, stool, shell back, stool with shell back, and stool with wrapped back.

If you don’t like one of those pre-configured chairs, you’ll have the freedom and flexibility to customize your own.

Optional features include:

Polished aluminum base

Glides

Adjustable lumbar

Coat hanger

Fixed arm

Armless

The Steelcase Gesture starts at $1,698, which is a little steep for some people. But if you’re spending 40+ hours a week sitting in a chair, the price is justifiable.

#2 – Herman Miller Mirra 2 — Best For Home Offices

• Starts at $745

• 12 year warranty

• Free shipping

• 30 day free returns

The Herman Miller Mirra 2 makes an excellent addition to any home office. It has the perfect balance between comfort and sleek design.

Choose one of five modern colors—alpine, graphite, cappuccino, dark turquoise, or slate grey. You’ll also have the option to select a butterfly suspension back or a triflex polymer back.

Herman Miller gives you the option to customize your chair based on preferences for comfort and functionality, including:

Adjustable lumbar support

Standard tilt

Tilt limiter

Tilt limiter and seat angle

Adjustable arms

Fixed arms

Fixed seat depth

Front adjustable seat depth

Carpet vs. hard floor casters

The chair is made at a 100% green-energy facility in Michigan. It comes with a 12-year warranty, free shipping, and 30-day free returns.

The Herman Miller Mirra 2 starts at $745.

#3 – Humanscale Liberty Task — Best Mesh Back Office Chair

• Starts at $1,069

• Weight-sensitive recline

• Form-sensing mesh

• Lumbar support

Humanscale has a wide range of different office chairs for you to choose from. But their Liberty Task chair is a top choice for anyone who prefers a mesh back.

The chair is designed to encourage movement while accommodating users of different sizes and weights. It features a weight-sensitive recline, so there’s no need to make any manual adjustments.

The ability to accommodate any user makes the Liberty Task chair a popular choice for conference rooms and shared office spaces.

It provides excellent comfort and lumbar support while still offering a minimalist aesthetic and modern design.

You can customize your own Liberty Task chair or choose from a wide range of pre-configured models. Features available for customization include

Armrests

Frame color

Back mesh

Mesh color

Seat textile

Seat type

Cylinder height

Fireproofing

Base upgrades

The one potential drawback is the shipping time. Custom models typically don’t ship for 2-4 weeks, which isn’t ideal if you need an office chair ASAP.

The Humanscale Liberty Task chair starts at $1,069.

#4 – Autonomous ErgoChair 2 — Best Ergonomic Office Chair

• Starts at $349

• Free shipping

• 2 year warranty

• Fully adjustable components

• 30 Day Free Trial

As the name implies, the Autonomous ErgoChair 2 is built with ergonomic design. This chair is perfect for anyone who prioritizes maximum efficiency related to comfort.

It’s great for preventing back pain, improving posture, and providing extra lumbar support.

The Autonomous ErgoChair 2 carries a BIMFA (Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturer’s Association) certification for its safety, performance, and ergonomics.

Essentially every feature of the chair can be adjusted for comfort:

Headrest height

Headrest tilt

Back tilt

Back tilt tension

Seat tilt

Lumbar support tension

Handrail height

Handrail direction

Chair height

For such a comfortable and functional chair, the Autonomous ErgoChair 2 is surprisingly affordable. It can be yours for just $349.

The chair comes with a two-year warranty and free shipping. Try it free for 30 days.

#5 – BTExpert Mid Back Task Chair — Best Armless Office Chair

• $105

• Compact Design

• 360 degree swivel

• Rolling caster wheels

If you’re not sitting at a desk all day and just need a small chair for writing quick notes or sending out the occasional email, you don’t need to spend a fortune on an office chair.

The Mid Back Task Chair from BTExpert is perfect for small desks or even low built-in counter spaces where you open the mail, write checks, or don’t spend a ton of time sitting.

The compact design makes it easy to tuck beneath a desk or table when it’s not being used, without taking up a ton of space in the room.

It’s simple, modern, and elegant, while still proving sturdy support and functionality.

You’ll benefit from features like a 360-degree swivel, fast assembly, non-scratch leg tip, five-point stainless steel finish, and rolling caster wheels.

Unlike other office chairs on the market, you can’t really customize the Mid Back Task Chair. What you see is what you get. But it’s one of the best cheap office chairs on the market. Buy it now for the low price of just $105.

#6 – Global Arturo — Best Leather Office Chair

• Starts at $1,007

• Premium leather

• Memory foam

• Customizable

The Global Arturo is a premium leather chair that comes with plush cushions and detailed stitching.

It’s available in three different models—high back, extended high back, and low back.

The chair is perfect for anyone who wants an office chair that blends comfort with luxury. It comes standard with upholstered arms for added comfort and a padded headrest to provide extra head and neck support.

All three models can be fully customized. You can choose your preferences for features like:

Base finish

Cylinder

Gaster glides

Frame

Backing

Memory foam

Commercial vs. performance textiles

The Global Arturo office chair starts at $1,007.

#7 – Via Oslo — Best Custom Office Chair

• Starts at $1,283

• Low and high back models

• 400 lbs. capacity

• Fully customizable

For those of you who want a unique office chair, the Via Oslo is fully customizable. In fact, there aren’t any pre-configured models for you to choose from.

The only way to get this chair is by building your own.

Start by choosing from a high-back or mid-back chair. Then personalize virtually every aspect of the chair, including:

Arms

Base

Casters

Upholstery

Upholstery layout

Colors

Textiles

The Via Oslo delivers a timeless design. You’ll also benefit from saddle stitch lines, tilt adjustment, depth adjustment, and more. It has an impressive 400-pound maximum weight capacity, so you know that the chair is sturdy and strong.

All models are backed by a 12-year warranty. The low-back model starts at $1,283, and the high-back model starts at $2,448.

#8 – Branch Task Chair — Best Budget Office Chair

• $199

• Free shipping

• Easy to assemble

• 5 adjustable options

Some office chairs can be pretty pricey. So if you don’t want to spend $500+ or upwards of $1,000 on a chair, you can still get an excellent quality product from Branch.

The Branch Task Chair is the best office chair under $200. It’s proof that you can get a budget office chair without sacrificing comfort and functionality.

This is a great option for anyone who wants a sleek design with premium ergonomics at an affordable price point. You’ll benefit from features like adjustable lumbar support, breathable mesh, and five points of adjustment:

Tilt adjust

Tilt tension adjust

Height adjust

Armrest adjust

Lumbar adjust

Aesthetically, the Branch Task Chair blends in well with any home office design. It’s easy to assemble and ships for free in 1-3 days.

Buy it now for $199.

#9 – Vari Active Seat — Best Office Chair For Standing Desks

• $250

• No assembly required

• Free shipping

• 30 day money back guarantee

Standing desks have been growing in popularity. But even with an adjustable-height desk, you probably won’t spend the whole day standing.

So if you want to sit from time to time while working at your standing desk, the Vari Active Seat is perfect for you.

The Vari active seat comes fully assembled right out of the box so you can start using right away.

It features a wide cushioned seat and a bent plywood base to deliver maximum comfort and sustainable durability. You’ll benefit from a dynamic range of motion with the chair’s articulating pedestal—it’s designed for movement.

The Vari Active Seat lifts up to 32.75 inches, making it easy to use at your standing desk.

It’s comfortable but still lets you work with great posture. Vari also has a wide range of standing desks, so you can get more than just an office chair with your order.

The Vari Active Chair costs $250. It’s backed by a 30-day guarantee and ships for free.

How to Find the Best Office Chairs For You

How hard can it be to pick an office chair? Surprisingly enough, not all chairs are the same.

This is the methodology that we used to narrow down our top picks in this guide. Keep these factors in mind as you’re evaluating prospective options.

Comfort

First and foremost, your chair needs to be comfortable. Some of you might be sitting in this chair for 40-60+ hours per week.

The best way to evaluate comfort without actually sitting in the chair itself is by checking out customer reviews. Some companies will even offer a money-back guarantee or trial period.

Assembly

If you’re buying an office chair online, it typically won’t come fully assembled. This means you’ll have to put it together on your own.

In most cases, this shouldn’t be too complicated. Depending on the chair, this could take anywhere from five to ten minutes at most. Consider looking at the instructions before you buy to see if it’s something you feel like tackling on your own.

Warranty

The best office chairs come with extended coverage. What if something happens to the chair and it breaks next month? What about next year?

If you’re paying hundreds or even $1,000+ on a product, you want to make sure that the manufacturer stands behind its quality.

Adjustability

Make sure you can adjust the chair. This will accommodate different desk heights and users, which is crucial if the chair is being shared by multiple people.

The best chairs allow you to adjust the seat height, seat angle, and seat depth. In some cases, you’ll also be able to adjust the armrests, back height, back angle, and more.

Lumbar Support

It’s possible for chairs to be comfortable, but terrible for your back. The best office chairs provide excellent lumbar support, which will help prevent back pain and long-term damage to your spine.

Aesthetics

I’m typically more of a “function over form” type of person. But depending on the circumstances, some office chairs might not fit the environment.

You don’t want your office chair to be an eye-sore in the room. The best chairs allow you to customize the colors and other features to match your office. However, this may not be important to everyone.

Conclusion

What’s the best office chair on the market today? We recommend the Steelcase Gesture. But there are plenty of other excellent options to choose from depending on your needs.

If you’re on a tight budget, check out the Branch Task Chair or the BTExpert Mid Back Task Chair. For those of you with a standing desk, the Vari Active Seat will be the best option for you.

Want a premium leather office chair? Get the Global Arturo. Anyone that prioritizes ergonomics will love the Autonomous ErgoChair 2. The Herman Miller Mirra 2 is our favorite home office chair. The Via Oslo is fully customizable.

Make sure you refer to our buying guide methodology as you’re shopping around. No matter what type of chair your office needs, you can find it on our list.

