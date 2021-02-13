Best Multi-Line Phone System for Small Businesses

By Lars Lofgren

Do you want a small business phone system that lets you talk from anywhere? Need to jump on a conference call? Have work from home/remote employees that need phone access?

A multi-line phone system lets you stay connected with everyone in your company. These days, you need more flexibility, and your ancient desk phone won’t cut it. Why settle when you can do better?

Get the best multi-line phone system for your small business and watch how much it improves your employee efficiency and communication.

#1 RCA 4-Line Small Business System—Best for Small Business Expansion

16 speed dial buttons

Intercom & two-line conferencing

Hearing aid compatible

Starts at $139.99

The RCA 4-Line Small Business System is a guaranteed upgrade from your last phone. It lets you build a complete office communication system fast.

With a comprehensive list of essential features plus a few extras, it makes doing business easier and more accessible. You get features you’ve come to expect, like its cordless accessory handset, base speakerphone, voicemail waiting indicator, and caller ID. But the system goes above the minimum.

The caller ID has space for up to 99 names and numbers. And with 16 programmable speed dial settings, you can contact anyone with the touch of a button. The LCD display is easy to read, so you can see who’s on the line at a glance.

The RCA 4-Line system comes with intercom and two-line conferencing, so you can keep everyone on the same page. Though you don’t have a wireless headset option, you can connect one with a jack for hands-free capability.

The hearing aid compatible system means that your hearing-impaired employees can use the phone with ease. The system doesn’t come with some of the most high-tech features, like a digital receptionist, but if you want a comprehensive option without getting too fancy, it’s here. You can get this system starting at $139.99.

#2 Panasonic KX-TG958 Multi-Line Corded & Cordless Desk Phones—Best for Consistent Service



Protected against power outages

Make calls from your PC

Connects with up to 4 smartphones

Starts at $179.95

Panasonic is a well-known name in electronics, so you can expect greatness from the KX-TG958 Multi-Line Phone. The most unique part of this system is that it works even when you lose power. It gives you 75 minutes of phone service if the power goes out, so your team can still help customers while you get the power up and running again.

You can also connect the phone to your PC and make calls through Microsoft Outlook. The system connects with up to four smartphones, so you have mobile capability to transfer calls beyond the four handsets it comes with.

This system is ideal for work from home parents. It even comes with a baby monitor, so you can focus on your work and know your child is safe in another room. Voice paging also lets you send announcements to all handsets.

You don’t even need a landline to use this phone system. When your eyes get tired from looking at your computer screen, the phone’s backlit LCD screen and high-visibility number keys mean you won’t have to squint to make or receive a call.

The Panasonic KX-TG958 comes with other useful features like:

Two lines

3-way conferencing

22-speed dial settings

Text alerts

Data port

With DECT 6.0, you have the security you need to prevent others from listening in on your calls. Plus, it has space to block up to 250 numbers, so you won’t have to deal with telemarketers and annoying repeat callers.

Lastly, if you ever wished your phone could do more, it has a key detector to help you find lost items.

This phone system is kind of pricey, but for the features it gives you, it is worth the $179.95. That said, if you don’t need those features, you have plenty of cheaper, functional options.

#3 Grandstream GXV3370—Best for Video Calling



7-inch screen for video calls

Easy sync with mobile devices

7-way audio & 3-way video

Starts at $219.99

If your small business does video conferences or interviews, you have plenty of support with the Grandstream GXV3370. A seven-inch 720p touchscreen supports session-initiated protocol (SIP) on 16 lines and 16 SIP accounts.

With HD voice and phone with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, you have the high-quality sound you need for crystal clear communication. Not to mention, it uses echo cancellation and has double talk performance. The system runs on the Android 7.0 operating system. It also syncs with mobile devices and a headset with Bluetooth.

The TLS and SRTP security encryption protect your calls and accounts from unwanted listeners and keep all your information private. With 7-way audio conferencing and three-way video conferencing capability, you can talk to anyone and everyone at once.

It comes with super advanced telephony technology to support your whole office on one device. The only downside is it’s not as affordable as other systems at $219.99.

#4 Mitel 5330e IP Phone—Best for Sales and Customer Service



Maximum customization

24 self-labeling keys

Large central display

Starts at $163.75

The Mitel 5330e IP Phone is a full-feature phone with all the programming and capability your sales reps need to offer customers the best experience. With one-touch web and contact access, hands-free operation, a large graphics display, and embedded gigabit support, it has plenty of ways to make customer service easier.

The phone’s 24 self-labeling keys give your team plenty of space to program and customize the features they need, including speed dial and lines. Twelve fixed-function keys offer access to specific features, including:

Contacts

Web browsing

Navigation

Menus

Telephony features

User settings

You can customize user settings as needed to include everything from hold and call transfer to conference and message options. Three contextual softkeys make it easy for you to find telephony features and functions.

The system encrypts calls so that you can limit who has access to your conversations. It has a wideband audio handset, along with a duplex hands-free speakerphone for when you need to find customer information with them on the line.

The HTML Desktop Toolkit and app development give you all the tech features you need to reduce your team’s burden while helping customers. Plus, the Mitel 5330e IP Phone saves energy by reducing its power consumption. You can find this system for around $163.75.

#5 AT&T 2-Line Corded Telephone—Best for Working from Home



Powerful yet affordable

18 speed dial buttons

Easy data transfer to your PC

Starts at $79.95

The AT&T 2-Line Corded Telephone works well if your business has only one or two people. The system has two lines with automatic line selection and three-way conferencing capability.

The ClearSpeak dial-in-base speakerphone means you don’t need a handset and allows more people to join in the conversation. You can also use it with a headset, though unfortunately, it has no cordless option.

You can program up to 18 speed dials for quick access to anyone you need to reach, plus it has a chain dialing feature. You also have space for 100 names and numbers in the contact directory. You even have a data port so you can transfer the data from your phone to your computer.

Call recording, screening, and intercept mean that you don’t get any calls you don’t want. Voice prompts and memo recording allow you to direct people where they need to go before you even answer the call. The system does have caller ID and call waiting on its display, but you need a subscription through your phone company to access the feature.

This system also works best for businesses that have someone ready to answer the phone. It only has 12 minutes of message storage on its digital answering system.

Despite its lack of other features, the AT&T 2-Line Corded Phone is hearing aid compatible. It also has a multilingual set up in English, Spanish, and French.

At $79.95, this option works well for businesses that need an affordable, basic option for few people. It’s not ideal for companies that want to expand.

#6 Fanvil X7—Best for Intuitive Interface



Wide 7-inch touchscreen



Easy customization

Starts at $139

The Fanvil X7 supports up to 20 lines and makes for easy access to features on its seven-inch touchscreen display. With Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support, you can conduct video calls and take advantage of the most customizable phone on this list.

The Fanvil X7 has 127 DSS on its touchscreen for quick access to functions and information. You can configure it based on your needs with speed dial, call forwarding, broadcasting, and more. You also have plenty of extensions, including a USB connection for charging smartphones and other electronics.

Its Gigabit ports mean you can connect laptops and tablets without extra cables. With three-way conferencing and hotspot capability, you’ll never lose touch with those who need your services. The EHS headset allows you to move hands-free.

Setting it apart from other phone systems, the Fanvil X7 allows you to talk to visitors at your door. You can even unlock the door from your phone.

The downside is that you need to buy a separate webcam if you want to use the video calling feature. You can get this system for as little as $139.

#7 Yealink SIP-W52P—Best for Cordless Correspondence



Huge wireless headset range



Supports up to 5 lines

Starts at $143

The Yealink SIP-W52P works well for businesses with teams that often work away from their desks. It gives mobile employees access to the phone whether they work indoors or out in the field. With up to five handsets and corresponding lines, this system has a range of 150 feet indoors and 950 feet outside.

It uses cutting edge VoIP technology, and the company stands by its quality with rigorous product testing. The G.722 bandwidth and HD voice ensure that your calls always come through clearly. With three-way conferencing, you can organize meetings on two other lines at once.

The PoE support gives you flexibility with simple installation and quick deployment. Once you’re all set up, you have everything you need to reach your team anywhere.

Unfortunately, the system has no Bluetooth compatibility, making it a little less functional than other multi-line systems. Its 1.8-inch color display may also be too small for some members of your team to see comfortably.

The system comes at a reasonable price of $143 for its features, scalable system, and ease of use.

How to Find the Best Multi-Line Phone System for You

Running a small business means serving both your customers and your team. If your multi-line phone system lacks features your team needs, they can’t do their best work. When you need a multi-line phone system, consider the below factors to get the maximum capability and efficiency for your business.

Manufacturer Reliability

No matter what type of product you’re looking for, you should buy from a reputable manufacturer. Reliability can mean getting the help you need when you need it through company support. Ideally, it also means you get lasting products.

For example, Panasonic is a well-known electronics company. You should be able to expect above-average service and product quality from them. When you’re running a business, getting products from a reliable company can help your business build a good reputation, too.

Futureproof

You want a scalable phone system so that you don’t have to get a new one as soon as your business starts to grow. Unless you plan to stay a one-person operation, you should get a phone that supports at least five lines. Many of the systems on this list support up to 20 lines.

A futureproof phone system might cost a little more. Still, when your business doubles or triples in size later on, you’ll be grateful not to spend more money on a phone system that fits it.

Transfer Features

Transfer features shouldn’t be limited to transferring calls to the office down the hall. Look for mobile transfer features. Many phone systems allow you to transfer to a limited number of mobile phones.

This feature becomes especially useful if you have employees who work from home or out in the field. It also makes for better business flexibility and allows employees to remain available when they’re not physically in the office.

Strong Basics

You’ve probably heard that a solid foundation is more important than fancy features. It’s true. When you get a phone system, you should have features like:

High-quality sound and video

Voicemail capability

Intercom and conference calls

Forwarding and transferring

Hold and mute

Sending voicemail messages to email

You also want enough lines to keep your business running. Plus, good support from the manufacturer makes all the difference when you have a problem. Before you check out your phone system’s extras, verify the quality of the basics.

Summary

Your multi-line phone system can make or break your small business. It can define your service quality and help or harm your reputation when customers want to contact you.

Make sure you have all the basics, and only go for extra features that directly benefit your business. You want something affordable but which has all the capability you need for high-quality service.

Determine your needs before you buy. For a scalable, futureproof option, Panasonic will serve you well. On the other hand, AT&T offers a simple solution for businesses with just one or two people. Small businesses come in all shapes and sizes, so tailor your multi-line phone system to yours.

