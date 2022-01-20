By Lars Lofgren

MSP software simplifies client management for managed service providers.

The software allows MSPs to monitor client networks, manage SLAs, monitor assets, streamline IT support, and more—all of which is extremely challenging without a centralized solution. MSP software improves operational efficiencies, reduces overhead costs, and helps providers make data-driven decisions.

This in-depth guide will help you find the best MSP software for your managed service operation.

The Top 6 Best MSP Software

Ninja RMM — Best Remote Monitoring Software For MSPs

Atera — Best Software For Professional Services Automation (PSA)

MSP360 — Best MSP Software For Backup Management

LogicMonitor — Best MSP Software For Infrastructure Monitoring

N-able — Best Integrated Security Software For MSPs

ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus — Best Help Desk Software For MSPs

After extensive research and testing, we’ve narrowed down the top six solutions in the MSP software category. The reviews below highlight the features, benefits, and use cases for each tool on our list.

#1 – Ninja RMM — Best Remote Monitoring Software for MSPs

Visit Ninja RMM

Multi-Endpoint Management

Custom Alerts Available

IT Documentation Included

Patch Management Included

Try for 14 Days Free



Ninja RMM is an all-in-one solution for remote monitoring and management. It enables IT teams to be more efficient and provide a better experience for clients. The software is powerful, easy to use, and delivers noticeable results for MSPs.

More than 5,000+ organizations across the globe rely on Ninja RMM. It’s an ideal solution for common issue remediation and helps automate lower-tier tasks. This allows your IT technicians to focus on more value-added responsibilities.

The software comes with a multi-endpoint management system. It’s built to quickly resolve IT issues and reduce downtime rates. You’ll also benefit from patch management, IT automation, robust endpoint protection, and more.

Ninja RMM really shines with its custom alerting capabilities. So you can automatically generate new tickets or notifications based on certain monitoring triggers.

Compared to other remote monitoring and management tools, Ninja RMM goes above and beyond with robust endpoint protection and integrated cloud backup functionality.

The software recently launched a new IT documentation feature, making it easy to standardize processes throughout your IT infrastructure. This gives your technicians the information they need to succeed.

Request a free quote to get started. You can try Ninja RMM for free with a 14-day trial.

#2 – Atera — Best Software For Professional Services Automation (PSA)



Visit Atera

Centralized Knowledge Base

Contract Management Tools Included

Automate Monthly Billing

Powerful Mobile App

Try for 30 Days Free



Atera is a feature-rich and versatile solution for MSPs and IT professionals. The software combines RMM with remote access, billing, reporting, and PSA (professional services automation).

The PSA technology from Atera provides a complete toolset for service providers, giving them the resources required to simplify client management. This includes everything from helpdesk tools to accounting and billing functions.

As an all-in-one solution for PSA, IT professionals can use Atera to streamline processes and offer the best possible service to clients.

Here’s an overview of the features, benefits, and functions offered by Atera:

Built-in CRM for contacts, SLAs, and contract management

Helpdesk and ticketing support

Centralized knowledge base for IT teams

Flexible contract tools for third-party products, different hourly rates, and more

Automate monthly billing and time tracking

Accounting software integrations

Robust reporting and analytics

Atera’s mobile app is another bonus that IT pros love. You and your technicians can use it to log work completed and monitor client networks from anywhere using the app.

Let’s take a quick look at Atera’s plans and prices:

Pro — $79 per technician per month

Growth — $119 per technician per month

Power — $149 per technician per month

All plans support unlimited devices and agents. There aren’t any hidden costs or add-on fees—Atera pricing is very transparent.

Sign up for a 30-day free trial to get started.

#3 – MSP360 — Best MSP Software For Backup Management



Visit MSP360

2 TB Free Cloud Storage

Dedicated Account Manager

No Contracts

Centralized Management

Start A Free Trial



MSP360 is a use-case-specific solution for managed service providers. The software is specifically designed to manage backups for MSPs and IT departments.

MSP360 is an easy-to-use platform that protects your data. You can use AWS, Microsoft Azure, Backblaze B2, and other cloud storage tools for centralized licensing and job management backups. This allows you to provide enhanced data protection to your clients and ultimately increase your revenue.

The tool can backup everything offered by your organization for clients, including:

File backups

Desktop backups

Windows backups

Linux backups

SQL server backups

Office 365 backups

Google Workspace backups

macOS backups

AWS backups

Local backups

The platform also offers system snapshots, system-level restorations, and recovery testing, all through a centralized management system.

Once you’re signed up, you’ll gain instant access to the platform’s control panel. Then you’ll have the option to use your own cloud storage system or take advantage of two free TB of cloud storage offered by MSP360, powered by Wasabi.

MSP360 offers flexible licensing options with no platform fees and no long-term contracts. Request a quote and free trial to get started.

#4 – LogicMonitor — Best MSP Software For Infrastructure Monitoring



Visit LogicMonitor

2,000+ integrations

Monitor Hybrid IT Networks

24/7 Expert Support Included

Lightweight and Secure

Request a Quote



LogicMonitor is a fully automated cloud-based infrastructure monitoring solution designed for MSPs and enterprise IT departments. The software is secure, lightweight, and built to scale—making it an excellent solution for MSPs of all different shapes and sizes.

LogicMonitor uses agentless technology that adds virtually no weight to your IT infrastructure. It also accommodates rigorous third-party security standards, allowing your MSP organization to scale with ease.

I like LogicMonitor because it provides full visibility into hybrid IT networks. You can use it for monitoring cloud services, networks, on-premises services, digital workflows, and every other aspect of your infrastructure. The software uses automation to scale with your organization as the infrastructure evolves over time, so you’ll never outgrow this platform.

Another unique standout of LogicMonitor is its integrations. It supports 2,000+ preconfigured integrations out-of-the-box.

And LogicMonitor’s service is second to none. You’ll have access to 24/7 expert support via phone, email, and live chat. They also offer on-site and remote training sessions for your team.

Request a quote to get started.

#5 – N-able — Best Integrated Security Software For MSPs



Visit N-able

Robust Threat Detection and Response

Credentials Management Included

Custom Solutions Available

RMM and Backups Included

Book a Demo



N-able is a reputable solution in the MSP software space. It’s used by over 25,000+ managed service providers, 500,000+ SMEs, and protects 7+ million endpoints.

N-able is unique in the sense that it accommodates managed service provider operations of all shapes and sizes. They have solutions for emerging MSPs, growth MSPs, enterprise service providers, and IT departments.

You can also use N-able for a wide range of specific features, including client network management, remote monitoring and management, and backups.

But N-able really shines with its end-to-end security features for MSPs.

It leverages AI technology for endpoint detection and threat response. You can even use it to help with email threat intelligence, archiving, password risks, credentialing management, and so much more.

Book a demo and connect with an N-able representative to see what they can offer for your organization.

#6 – ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus — Best Help Desk Software For MSPs



Visit ManageEngine

Cloud or On-Premises Available

SLA Management

Multi-Site Support Built In

Help Desk Reports Included

Request A Free Demo



ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus is one of many solutions offered by ManageEngine for MSPs. But this solution is my favorite for MSPs looking for powerful, integrated help desk software.

The platform is available for on-premises or cloud deployment. It’s been around for over a decade and has grown over the years to accommodate ITSM best practices and workflows. It offers smart automation, codeless customizations, powerful integrations, and extensive reporting options.

Here’s an overview of some of the other top features and benefits of ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus to consider:

Incident management

Self-service portals

Multi-site support

SLA management

Asset management

Help desk reports

Knowledge base

IT asset discovery

Purchase and contract management

Service catalog

Change management

Release management

The list goes on and on. There are three different plans to choose from based on the size and needs of your managed service operation. Test a free live demo and request a quote to get started.

How to Find the Best MSP Software For You

MSP software is complicated compared to other business solutions on the market today. It’s such a niche-specific category, designed only for managed service providers. All of these solutions will offer similar features for managing your clients at scale.

Most solutions offer account management features, client billing tools, alerts, reports, and integrations. But within the broader scope of MSP software, there are different subsets and functions that separate certain tools from the pack.

Use the following criteria as a buying guide for MSP software. This will help you narrow down your options to find the software that best fits your needs.

IT Service Desk and Help Desk Functionality

What happens if a client is having difficulties or issues with whatever service you’re offering? How do they report that problem? And how does your team resolve it?

If your existing system is hectic or otherwise unorganized, you should look for MSP software with a fully integrated IT service desk.

This feature lets you manage tickets at scale and automatically route tickets to the right service agent. You’ll clear tickets faster, keep your clients happy, and reduce the burden of a service desk coordinator.

MSP software with a built-in help desk is only necessary for organizations that don’t have this type of system in place. Or maybe you have an existing service desk platform, but you’re unhappy with the way it’s working.

But if your current IT service desk is running like a well-oiled machine, you can skip this and narrow your focus to MSP software that solves other pain points you’re faced with.

RMM (Remote Monitoring and Management)

RMM is a term commonly associated with MSP software. But some solutions definitely nail this feature better than others.

With remote monitoring and management functionality, your service organization can simultaneously monitor all of your clients from a single dashboard. RMM tools offer downtime alerts, outage messages, and other notifications to identify issues. This allows you to stay proactive and provide exceptional service to your clients.

There are some tools on the market branded as a dedicated solution for remote monitoring and management. Other MSP solutions have RMM features built into the platform.

The best option for you depends on your needs. If RMM is your top priority, then software focused on this feature will be your best bet. Otherwise, a holistic MSP software with remote monitoring capabilities will be better.

Account Management Tools

Aside from ticket support and remote monitoring, you should look at the other client account management capabilities offered by the software you’re evaluating. These features vary slightly from platform to platform.

Examples of account management features include client billing, service level agreement (SLA) management, client expense tracking, and more.

These tools are crucial for larger MSPs or providers that are trying to scale quickly. Without account management features, your administrative work will be a bit more tedious and you likely will struggle with data-driven decision-making.

But if you’re white labeling a service and already have a platform in place for client billing and SLAs that you’re happy with, you don’t necessarily need to switch.

Summary

What’s the best MSP software? The answer depends on several factors.

If your top priority is remote monitoring and management, Ninja RMM will be the best option for your business. Use Atera for professional services automation. MSP360 is our top MSP software recommendation for managing backups.

LogicMonitor is an industry leader in the infrastructure monitoring category. N-able has the best integrated security tools for MSPs. If you want MSP software with an exceptional built-in service desk, look no further than ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus.

Beyond these top recommendations and use cases, use our buying guide to find the best MSP software for your organization.

