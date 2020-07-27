Best (MDM) Mobile Device Management Software

By Lars Lofgren

In terms of security and compliance, mobile device management (MDM) has quickly become a top priority for businesses.

With the rise of BYOD (bring your own device) in the workplace, smartphones pose a threat to the security of various organizations. Employees are using phones, tablets, and other mobile devices to access work-related business apps. But the practice of using personal devices at work poses a threat to corporate security.

Enter MDM—mobile device management. MDM software allows IT teams to manage, monitor, and facilitate the use of personal devices in the workplace.

Whether the smartphones and tablets were issued by the employer or purchased by the staff, MDM software can separate and secure personal data and sensitive work-related data on these devices.

Any organization that allows employees to use mobile devices for business activity can benefit from MDM software.

After researching and testing the best mobile device management services on the market today, we’ve narrowed down the top seven options that we can confidently recommend.

The Top 7 Best Mobile Device Management Software

Scalefusion

IBM MaaS360

Jamf Pro

ManageEngine Mobile Device Manager Plus

Miradore

SimpleMDM

Baramundi

The reviews below contain the features, benefits, pricing, use cases, and potential drawbacks of each MDM solution in this guide.

#1 – Scalefusion — Best Overall Mobile Device Management Software

Visit Scalefusion

• Starts at $2 per device

• Supports iOS and Android

• Supports BYOD

• Security incident monitoring

• 14 Day Free Trial

Scalefusion is the best MDM software on the market today. It’s trusted by 4,500+ businesses of all sizes across a wide range of industries. Industry leaders like Subway, Bose, and Yamaha rely on Scalfusion for mobile device management.

The software allows your IT team to manage and secure various devices, including smartphones, tablets, desktops, laptops, POS, rugged devices, and custom devices.

Scalefusion supports multiple operating systems. Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10 are all covered by this software.

Getting started is easy. You can enroll devices via email, QR code, ROM, G Suite, Office 365, Android zero-touch, Apple DEP, and more.

Some of the top security features of Scalefusion for MDM include:

Passcode policy enforcement

MDM kiosk mode

Factory reset protection

Wifi configuration settings

Security incident monitoring

Screen capture control

Compliance violation detection

Data sharing permissions

Admin activity logs

Scalefusion offers location tracking, website blacklisting, role-based access, reporting, alerts, and so much more.

For such a robust solution, Scalefusion is surprisingly affordable. There are three plans to choose from:

Starter — $2 per device per month

Business — $3 per device per month

Enterprise — $3 per device per month

All plans are billed annually. Even the Starter plan covers all device types and operating systems. It also supports BYOD, location tracking, Android Enterprise, and Apple Business Manager.

Try Scalefusion free for 14 days.

#2 – IBM MaaS360 — Best For Unified Endpoint Management (UEM)

Visit IBM MaaS360

• $4 per device

• $8 per user

• Supports mixed environments

• Leverage AI and analytics

• 30 Day Free Trial

IBM is a global leader in technology. So it’s no surprise to see IBM MaaS360 rank so high on our list of MDM software.

The software takes a unique approach to mobile device management. IBM leverages AI technology and analytics to support unified endpoint management (UEM) with an open cloud approach.

In addition to MDM, MaaS360 supports enterprise mobility management (EMM) and BYOD.

The software gives your IT team complete visibility, security, and management for iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows devices in the workplace. MaaS360 allows you to implement OTA (over-the-air) enrollment for rapid deployment.

Whether your organization is running on a specific operating system, mixed environment, or multiple devices, MaaS360 has everything you covered.

Apple MDM security

Android MDM security

Windows MDM security

Ruggedized device management

IoT device management

Depending on the plan you select, IBM charges you per device and per user, which isn’t convenient for all businesses. The pricing structure can add up quickly. Here’s a look at the monthly rates for MaaS360

Essentials — $4 per device; $8 per user

Deluxe — $5 per device; $10 per user

Premier — $6.25 per device; $12.50 per user

Enterprise — $9 per device; $18 per user

The entry-level Essentials plan comes with basic features. In addition to MDM and mobile app management for all operating systems, you’ll benefit from identity management, expense management, a container app, and more.

The Premier plan comes with features like browser gateways, document gateways, OS VPN, and business dashboards. Most organizations will likely lean towards the Premier solution, at a minimum.

Try IBM Maas360 free for 30 days.

#3 – Jamf Pro — Best MDM Software For Apple Devices

Visit Jamf Pro

• Starts at $3.33

• Supports iOS, tvOS, and macOS

• Seamless integrations

• REST API

• Start Free Trial

Formerly Casper Suite, Jamf Pro is an enterprise mobility management tool designed specifically for Apple devices. The software supports iOS, tvOS, and macOS devices.

Jamf Pro is an ideal solution for businesses and educational institutions that distribute Apple devices to employees or students. The tool helps automate device management while driving productivity and creativity on the user-end.

Jamf Pro is extremely flexible and seamlessly works with other tools you’re using for asset management, network access, and IT services. The software integrates with:

Apple Business Manager

Apple School Manager

SSO/SAML

Cisco ISE

Cisco Security Connector

Cisco Fast Lane

SCCM

You’ll also benefit from an active directory for user authentication and group memberships, conditional access for Mac, and a REST API for custom integrations.

Jamf Pro is easy to deploy and helps your IT team with device management, app management, inventory, security, and more. Users will also benefit from self-service tools like the ability to install apps and maintain their own devices without help desk ticket support.

The software costs $3.33 per iOS or tvOS device per month and $7.17 per macOS device. Jamf Pro is billed on an annual basis. Inquire about volume discounts or educational discounts if you fall into one of those two categories.

Contact Jamf Pro to request a free trial. According to some customer reviews online, it could take up to one or two weeks to get your trial started.

#4 – ManageEngine Mobile Device Manager Plus — Best MDM Software For Multiple Platforms at Scale

Visit ManageEngine

• Free for 25 devices

• Starts at $495 for 50 devices

• Supports multiple operating systems

• Supports multiple device types

• 30 Day Free Trial

Mobile Device Manager Plus from ManageEngine is a complete MDM solution designed for enterprise workforces. The software allows you to boost employee productivity with BYOD without compromising corporate security.

Unlike some of the other MDM tools on the market that only support one operating system, ManageEngine lets you manage iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, and Chrome OS. The software also supports a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops.

With Mobile Device Manager Plus, it’s easy to enroll and authenticate both BYOD and corporate devices. Configure user profiles to enact with your policies for wifi, VPN, and additional parameters.

ManageEngine has an intuitive dashboard, which gives you a complete overview of your organization’s total device ecosystem. You can even troubleshoot devices in real-time with remote control capabilities.

Other top features and benefits of ManageEngine’s Mobile Device Manager Plus include:

App distribution management

App inventory management

Kiosk mode

Separate corporate app data from personal app data

Remotely wipe device data

Role-based permissions

Customizable access

High-risk device detection

Non-compliant device alerts

Enterprise email protection

Document management

ManageEngine is available for cloud-based or on-premises deployment.

Small businesses can benefit from a free plan for basic use, which includes up to 25 devices. The Standard Edition starts at $495 for 50 devices, and the Professional Edition starts at $895 for 50 devices.

Try it free for 30 days.

#5 – Miradore — Best For Simple Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Visit Miradore

• Free for unlimited devices

• Paid plans start at $2

• Device and data security

• Multi device and OS support

• 14 Day Free Trial

Miradore is trusted by 10,000+ businesses across 180+ countries, making it one of the most popular solutions on our list.

What makes Miradore so popular? In a word—simplicity.

Mobile device management can be a complicated topic, especially for non-IT experts. Even if you don’t have a complete IT team, you can use Miradore to easily deploy Miradore to manage mobile devices in the workplace.

Use Miradore to manage smartphones, tablets, and laptops across operating systems like iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows.

Here are some of the top highlights of using Miradore for mobile device management:

Data security

Device security

Device settings management

Restrictions management

Application management

Manual task automation

Dashboards and reports

Miradore has a free plan for basic use that accommodates an unlimited number of devices. Business plans start at $2 per device per month, and Enterprise MDM starts at $2.75 per device.

Try any paid Miradore MDM plan free for 14 days.

#6 – SimpleMDM — Best Cheap Mobile Device Management Software

Visit SimpleMDM

• Starts at $2.50

• No contracts

• Supports Apple devices only

• Free technical support

• 30 Day Free Trial

As the name implies, SimpleMDM is another easy-to-use mobile device management solution. It’s used by organizations like FedEx, Discovery Channel, Rosetta Stone, Rip Curl, Deloitte, and more.

The software can support companies of all shapes and sizes. Whether you need MDM tools for 10 devices, 10,000 devices, or 100,000 devices, you can count on SimpleMDM to accommodate your needs.

While other MDM solutions offer low rates but force you to lock in annual contracts, SimpleMDM has cheap month-to-month pricing. Instead of confusing with you complicated plan options, SimpleMDM’s rates are transparent—$3 per device per month gives you access to all of its features.

The price drops to $2.50 per month if you sign up for yearly billing.

With that said, SimpleMDM only supports Apple devices. So it”s not a viable option for organizations that need to manage Android or Windows devices.

Compared side-by-side with Jamf Pro (the other Apple-exclusive MDM solution on our list), SimpleMDM saves you about $1 per device per month. But Jamf Pro doesn’t offer month-to-month billing.

SimpleMDM has exceptional technical support as well. Expect a reply in 30 minutes or less during business hours—no extra charge.

Try SimpleMDM free for 30 days.

#7 – Baramundi — Best For Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM)

Visit Baramundi

• On-premesis deployment

• Cross-platform support

• Device and app monitoring

• Simple interface

• 30 Day Free Trial

Baramundi is a German-based company that has been providing software solutions for 20 years to businesses worldwide.

The Baramundi Management Suite accommodates a wide range of use cases—including enterprise mobility management (EMM).

It’s easy to install, implement, and operate. Your IT team can reliably manage and protect all of the mobile devices within your organization at enterprise scale.

Baramundi supports Apple, Android, and Windows. Through a single interface, you’ll be able to see a comprehensive overview of your total IT infrastructure.

Some of the top EMM features and benefits of Baramundi include:

Device monitoring

Application monitoring

Automatic device configuration

Delete or lock lost devices

Automatic inventory creation for all devices

Implement IT security policies

On-premises deployment

Pricing for Baramundi is not available online. But you can try the software free for 30 days with no obligation.

How to Find the Best MDM Software For Your Business

Generally speaking, there is no “best for everyone” software for mobile device management. There are certain factors that must be taken into consideration as you’re evaluating prospective solutions.

This is the methodology that we used to narrow down the winners above. You can use it as well to find the best MDM software for you.

Device Types

MDM software can cover a broad stroke of potential devices.

In addition to smartphones, there are tools out there to support tablets, laptops, desktops, TVs, rugged devices, IoT devices, and more.

What types of devices are being used in the workplace? You need to answer this question before you choose a software. Otherwise, you might not be fully covered.

Operating Systems

What OS are those devices running on?

The best MDM software supports iOS, Android, Windows, Chrome, and more. There are certain solutions out there that only support Apple devices and the corresponding operating systems. But those are really only viable if your organization is distributing Apple-only devices to staff or students.

Otherwise, the chances of every user working on an Apple device is slim. At least a few people will have Android or Windows devices mixed in there.

Enrollment

Once you find a solution, you need to make sure that the device enrollment process is easy. This can be a challenge at scale.

If the onboarding process doesn’t go well, it could have long-term effects on the user experience and productivity—we don’t want that to happen.

The best MDM software will offer a wide range of device enrollment capabilities, like email enrollment, QR codes, and more.

Administrative Control

Make sure your IT team has the ability to lock, locate, or wipe a device that’s been lost or stolen. You should also look for software with role-based permissions and an easy-to-use dashboard.

At the admin level, features like device monitoring, alerts, automation, kiosk mode, application management, sharing permissions, screen capture, and wifi configuration will go a long way. Integrations will also make your life much easier.

So make sure you take a long look at the feature sets for any software you’re considering. The best way to get a feel for those administrative features is by testing the software with a free trial.

Data Security

There are multiple approaches to data security. It all depends on the software provider in question. Some software simply provides secure file sharing and syncing functionalities. Others offer features like protecting copy and paste from information within a corporate application.

You should also consider how the software separates business app data from personal app data. This is crucial from a BYOD standpoint.

Conclusion

What’s the best mobile device management software? Scalefusion is our top recommendation.

But there are plenty of other great options to consider. Look into IBM MaaS360 for UEM (unified endpoint management) or Baramundi for EMM (enterprise mobility management). Jamf Pro and SimpleMDM are both excellent choices for Apple-only device management. ManageEngine Mobile Device Management Plus is perfect for multi-platform support at scale. Miradore is ideal for anyone seeking a simple MDM solution.

Regardless of your unique circumstances, use this guide to find the best MDM software for you.

