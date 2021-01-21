By Lars Lofgren

Managed WordPress hosting has two distinct advantages compared to traditional web hosting.

First, these hosting packages are optimized for WordPress sites. This helps ensure that your website is running at peak performance. For smaller sites with lower traffic volumes, it won’t make a huge difference. But performance is crucial for medium-sized businesses and high-traffic websites.

The “managed” aspect of managed WordPress hosting offers another key advantage. Site owners won’t have to worry about handling things like backups, security, and other backend hosting requirements. Managed providers take care of everything for you.

Managed WordPress hosting providers also offer superior support. They typically have dedicated WordPress experts that don’t deal with other CMS platforms like Magento or Drupal.

So for any WordPress-related issue or inquiry—they’ve seen it, and they can solve it.

There are dozens of different managed WordPress hosting solutions on the market today. With that said, here are the seven I can recommend with confidence.

The Top 7 Best Managed WordPress Hosting

WP Engine — Most Popular Managed WordPress Hosting Service

DreamHost — Best Managed WordPress Hosting For High-Traffic Websites

Bluehost — Best Marketing Tools For Managed WordPress Hosting

A2 Hosting — Best Managed WordPress Hosting For Speed

SiteGround — Best Low-Cost Managed WordPress Hosting Plans

Flywheel — Best Managed WordPress Hosting For Agencies

Kinsta — Best Managed WordPress Hosting For Scalability

The following reviews contain recommended use cases, advantages, pricing information, and potential drawbacks for each hosting provider on my list. Use this guide to find the best managed WordPress hosting solution for you.

#1 – WP Engine — Most Popular Managed WordPress Hosting Service

24/7 customer service

Automatic WordPress updates

Daily site backups

Two months free

WP Engine has become the gold standard for managed WordPress hosting. As the name implies, this provider specializes in web hosting for WordPress sites. All of their plans are managed as well.

More than 1.2 million websites trust it in 150+ countries. Big names like Yelp, Pandora, and Petco all use WP Engine to power their websites.

WP Engine has a plan for everyone. Whether you’ve got 10,000 monthly visits or 10 million visits per month, WP Engine can accommodate your needs.

I can speak from personal experience when I say the quality of WP Engine’s web hosting is second to none. It’s a great option for mid-sized websites experiencing significant traffic volumes.

WP Engine’s popularity is no coincidence. People love it for the extensive features and advantages, including:

24/7/365 award-winning customer service

Automatic WordPress updates

Managed upgrades

Daily site backups

Continuous monitoring and robust security

35+ StudioPress themes

Global CDN

Automated SSL certificates

They block over 109 million attacks per day with their security solutions built for WordPress websites. WP Engine is just on another level compared to basic shared hosting plans when it comes to quality and performance.

Whether you’re just getting started with a new website or you need a custom enterprise solution, WP Engine will be a top option to consider.

Get two months for free when you sign up for an annual contract.

#2 – DreamHost — Best Managed WordPress Hosting For High-Traffic Websites



Includes VPS packages

Great for large sites

Starts at $16.95/month

Free SSL

DreamHost has several different hosting solutions that are optimized for WordPress. This includes multiple managed plans, including managed VPS packages.

For larger websites seeking high performance, DreamHost will be a top choice to consider.

Unlike other solutions on the market that start at 10,000 or 25,000 monthly visits with an entry-level plan, DreamHost can handle higher traffic volumes. Let’s take a closer look at those plans and prices:

DreamPress: $16.95 per month (built for 100,000 monthly visits)

DreamPress Plus: $24.95 per month (built for 300,000 monthly visits)

DreamPress Pro: $71.95 per month (built for 1+ million monthly visits)

DreamHost provides hosting solutions that are secure, fast, reliable, and optimized for WordPress.

Some of the top features, benefits, and noteworthy highlights of DreamHost include:

Free WordPress migrations

24/7 WordPress support

Built-in caching

Daily and on-demand backups

Free SSL certificate

1-click staging

WordPress site builder with 200+ design themes

Free domain

DreamHost also offers custom managed WordPress solutions for anyone with higher traffic volumes or for people managing multiple sites.

All DreamHost managed WordPress plans are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

#3 – Bluehost — Best Marketing Tools For Managed WordPress Hosting



Free SSL

Automatic backups

Feature-packed marketing tools

Starts at $19.95/month

Bluehost is an industry leader in the world of web hosting. In fact, more than two million websites across the globe are powered by Bluehost.

The managed WordPress plans from this provider are relatively new. But Bluehost’s reliability and reputation in this space still earn them a top spot on my list.

One unique standout of Bluehost is the suite of marketing tools that comes with every managed WordPress plan. SEO recommendations, traffic analytics, business reviews, and automatic social sharing can all be managed from a single dashboard. This is an excellent way to improve your content and expand your reach without relying on third-party platforms.

Other managed WordPress benefits from Bluehost include:

Global CDN with 200+ edge servers

Free SSL

Multi-layered caching

Auto-scaling to support traffic surges

Automatic backups

Multi-tiered security, spam protection, and malware protection

Free site migrations

Automatic WordPress updates

Bluehost has three different managed WordPress plans to choose from:

Build: Starting at $19.95 per month

Grow: Starting at $29.95 per month

Scale: Starting at $49.95 per month

The entry-level package can accommodate up to 50,000 visitors per month, and the scale plan supports up to 500,000 monthly visits.

You’ll also benefit from 24/7 managed WordPress support and guidance from the experts at Bluehost. A 30-day money-back guarantee backs all plans.

#4 – A2 Hosting — Best Managed WordPress Hosting For Speed



Lighning fast speeds

”Starts

Free SSL

Automated backups

A2 Hosting is another reputable and reliable web hosting provider. They are known for offering some of the fastest hosting solutions on the market today.

The managed WordPress plans from A2 Hosting definitely fall into this category as well.

All sites on A2’s managed plans are hosted on turbo servers, which are up to 20x faster than the competition. Managed packages for a single site start at $12.99 per month. A2 Hosting also has plans for three sites and an unlimited number of sites. These start at $22.99 and $43.99 per month, respectively.

In addition to the blazing-fast speeds, here are other reasons to consider using A2 Hosting as a managed WordPress solution:

Free SSL

Automated WordPress backups

Free account migration

Free HackScan protection and DDoS protection

Guru support available 24/7/365

1-click site staging

A2 Hosting is also known for providing exceptional customer service. This includes an industry-leading anytime money-back guarantee.

If speed is your top priority, look no further than A2 Hosting.

#5 – SiteGround — Best Low-Cost Managed WordPress Hosting Plans



Plans start at $6.99/month

Free migrations

Daily backups

Free SSL

Generally speaking, managed WordPress hosting is a bit more expensive than traditional shared web hosting. That’s because these plans typically come with extra features and added layers of service.

But with plans starting at just $6.99 per month, SiteGround is proof that you don’t need to break the bank for managed WordPress hosting.

The entry-level plan can support up to 10,000 monthly visits. SiteGround has two other managed WordPress packages—GrowBig and GoGeek. These start at $9.99 and $14.99 and can accommodate up to 25,000 and 100,000 monthly visits, respectively.

If you compare these rates to other providers and plans with similar traffic volumes, SiteGround is one of the cheapest options on the market today.

But low-cost doesn’t translate to a lack of features. SiteGround still offers plenty of features and advantages, including:

Free migrations

Automatic security updates

Automatic WordPress updates

Free CDN

Free SSL

Daily backups

Developer toolkit and staging tool

SiteGround is an excellent option for new websites that want to jump right into a managed WordPress plan. The low price point is appealing, but it’s worth noting that these SiteGround packages don’t support monthly traffic volumes above 100k. So, larger websites may want to look elsewhere.

A 30-day money-back guarantee backs all SiteGround plans.

#6 – Flywheel — Best Managed WordPress Hosting For Agencies



Great for agencies and designers

Starts at $15/month

Free SSL

24/7 customer support

Flywheel isn’t the most popular web hosting solution on the market today, but this provider specializes in managed WordPress hosting.

The plans are made to support creative agencies and web designers who build and manage their clients’ sites.

Let’s take a closer look at Flywheel’s plans and pricing:

Tiny: $15 per month (1 WordPress site and 5,000 monthly visits)

Starter: $30 per month (1 WordPress site and 25,000 monthly visits)

Freelance: $115 per month (up to 10 WordPress sites and 100,000 monthly visits)

Agency: $290 per month (up to 30 WordPress sites and 400,000 monthly visits)

Flywheel also offers custom-built managed WordPress hosting plans for agencies that need support for 100+ sites. These packages are perfect for scaling your agency or web design service.

In addition to the cost-effective plans, Flywheel provides tons of other features and benefits:

Free SSL certificates

Built-in developer tools and staging environments for every site

Free CDN and custom caching

Nightly backups

Collaboration tools

SFTP access

Hacker-free security

24/7 support

Flywheel has other useful tools designed specifically for agencies, like the ability to transfer bills directly to your clients. They even have a new beta product—the Flywheel Growth Suite. It has everything you need for client management, subscriptions, and revenue tracking.

More than 35,000 agencies and creative brands rely on Flywheel for managed web hosting. Sign up today and try Flywheel for free with a 14-day trial.

#7 – Kinsta — Best Managed WordPress Hosting For Scalability



Great for growth

Free migrations

Free SSL

Starts at $30/month

Kinsta is one of the only hosting solutions on the market that strictly offers managed WordPress hosting. Self-managed plans or hosting with another CMS isn’t even an option.

Another unique standout of Kinsta is its ability to accommodate websites of all sizes, which is perfect for scalability purposes.

I really like Kinsta because it’s designed with beginners in mind. It’s a user-friendly hosting solution but still extremely powerful. As sites scale and needs become more advanced, Kinsta is packed with advanced features and developer tools. So you’ll never reach a point where you outgrow this hosting solution.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the features and benefits of Kinsta for managed WordPress hosting:

Free migrations

Daily backups

Intuitive dashboard

Free SSL

Free CDN

Speed-optimized hosting architecture

DDoS protection, uptime monitoring, and hardware firewalls

Automatic scaling

Kinsta offers friendly expert WordPress support as well.

Compared to other WordPress hosting solutions on the market, Kinsta has the most extensive plan options available. There are ten different standard managed WordPress plans to choose from. That doesn’t even include the custom option for sites with advanced needs.

The entry-level package starts at $30 per month for a single WordPress site and supports roughly 25,000 monthly visits. Kinsta has enterprise-grade hosting solutions for up to 150 WordPress installations and 3 million monthly visits. If you need more, just contact the Kinsta sales team for a customized solution.

All plans are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Sign up for an annual contract and get two months for free.

How to Find the Best Managed WordPress Hosting For You

Generally speaking, there is no “best for everyone” managed WordPress hosting solution. The best option for you might not be the best option for me. With that in mind, certain factors must be considered as you’re evaluating different plans and providers.

Use the following criteria to help narrow down your options as you’re shopping around for managed WordPress hosting.

Traffic Volume

How many visits does your website get per month? How many site visits are you expecting moving forward?

Traffic volume plays a significant role in determining what plan is right for you. Some providers offer cheap managed WordPress hosting, but the entry-level plans only accommodate 5,000 or 10,000 monthly visits. This is fine for smaller websites, but medium to large sites will definitely need more.

Look down the road as well. Some providers don’t have the capacity to accommodate over 100,000 monthly visits. So, if you’re currently getting 70k or 80k visits, you could outgrow that provider within the next year or so.

There is plenty of managed WordPress hosting solutions on the market that can support anywhere from 1-3+ million monthly visitors.

Support

Managed WordPress plans typically come with better support than a traditional shared hosting solution. However, the level of support offered from provider to provider is not the same.

Some hosting providers go above and beyond to offer excellent support. This includes benefits like 24/7/365 availability, free site migrations, developer tools, and more.

What happens if your site goes down or has problems? Make sure your hosting provider offers the support to handle any issues ASAP to minimize downtime.

WordPress Installations

How many websites do you have?

Businesses with multiple sites or agencies managing sites for their clients should look for plans that support several WordPress installations. Keep scalability in mind here as well. Right now, you might have an agency that manages 10 client sites, but how many additional sites are you expecting to manage in the next year?

Make sure you choose a provider that can grow with you as your needs change.

Backups and Security

If you’re seeking a managed WordPress solution, you shouldn’t have to worry about backing up your site or securing it on your own.

Look for a provider with features like automatic daily backups, free SSL certificates, DDoS protection, firewalls, and other advanced security benefits.

You will sleep easier at night knowing that your site is protected. As the most popular CMS on the market, WordPress sites are vulnerable to attacks. So, don’t look past the security features offered by your hosting provider.

Summary

What’s the best managed WordPress hosting solution? These are the seven providers I can confidently recommend.

WP Engine is the most popular managed WordPress host on the market today. So, most people should start their search here. Bluehost is another popular option that has built-in tools for marketing and SEO.

For those of you looking for a cheap managed WordPress hosting plan, check out SiteGround. If page loading speed is your top priority, try A2 Hosting.

Flywheel is my top pick for agencies. DreamHost is ideal for larger sites with high traffic volumes, and they even offer managed VPS plans for WordPress. Kinsta has a solution for everyone, which is perfect for sites that are rapidly growing.

Regardless of your needs, you can use the recommendations listed above to find the best managed WordPress hosting solution for you.

