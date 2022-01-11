By Lars Lofgren

Standing out amongst the crowd is challenging for many businesses. Marketplaces are overcrowded and highly competitive. Brands must stay on top of their game to survive.

Logo and brand identity services are here to help. These services enable companies to reposition their branding, keep them relevant, and can assist them in staying up to date with the latest consumer trends.

The Top 5 Best Logo and Brand Identity Services

Ramotion — The Best for Winning Website Design

Mucho — The Best for Brilliant Brand Narratives

Looka — The Best for Quick Logo Design

C42D — The Best for In-Depth Brand Audits

Catchword — The Best for Scroll-Stopping Brand Names

Now you know our top picks, let’s take a closer look at them.

#1 – Ramotion — The Best for Winning Website Design

Custom landing pages and layout designs

10 years of experience

Full UX audit

Cohesive front-end development

Having a website that looks the part and works as expected is essential for almost all brands across many different industries. Ramotion knows a thing or two about that with over ten years of experience.

A digital brand identity service, Ramotion offers marketing websites and landing pages that help to tell your brand’s story, build up trust, and ultimately increase your conversions. It’s about sending the right message to the target audience.

Specifically, Ramotion focuses on the user experience, the design and front-end of your site, and the technology stack. It provides everything from a UX audit to the copy and CTAs for a website too.

That’s not to mention the discovery journey of the user and how they interact with your brand.

In terms of design, Ramotion offers front-end development, complete visual design and layout preparation, and iconography and illustrations.

The technology stack, or simply, the tools that the developers use to design a site include ReactJS, Gatsby, Webflow, Contentful, and DatoCMS—these are leading tools that create beautiful looking sites and intuitive user interfaces.

Ramotion famously helped Mozilla Firefox scale up its master brand structure to fit with the feel of the web browser—the result was a reliable, trusted, and memorable visual identity that millions of users see every day.

Ramotion doesn’t publicly list its prices, but you can learn more here.

#2 – Mucho — The Best for Brilliant Brand Narratives



Baselines and taglines

Full brand activation strategy

Clients include PayPal, Dolby

Visual narrative and branding structure

A compelling brand narrative is necessary to make sure potential customers become interested in the first place, and Mucho offers a range of services to keep people engaged.

The brand narrative breaks down into several areas, and Mucho focuses on helping its customers with everything from tone of voice to your baseline and taglines. The central strategy of the service is about making your brand more personable, and therefore, more relatable to your audience.

Another area of the service comes in the form of your visual narrative and the branding structure. In other words: the story of your brand is told through visual media. Mucho achieves this through photography, illustration, and videos.

The service is also available to assist with the brand management side, including the direction and planning of content, brand activation strategy, and change management.

The aim here is to help brands communicate their core values and how they implement those holistically.

Clients include Venmo, Dolby, and PayPal, with global offices in Barcelona, New York, and Paris. Mucho doesn’t list its prices like most brand identity services and prefers you reach out with your specific needs and objectives. You can get started today.

#3 – Looka — The Best for Quick Logo Design



Create logos within minutes

Powered by AI

Lifetime logo support

Royalty-free

Looka is for those that want to be directly involved with the branding process themselves—without an agency—but need the extra tools to do so.

The service allows you to make logos within minutes—AI powers it and produces multiple different designs.

The best bit is that after your logo gets created, you’ll be able to tweak it in various ways, from adjusting the colors to changing the fonts. You’ll be able to create business cards, letterheads, email signatures, posters, brochures, and more.

Getting started with Looka is as simple as entering your company name and choosing which styles and colors you want to see in the final design. Designs will appear based on what you chose, and as you scroll, more ideas will appear—these designs are used later on for the marketing materials.

The service is quick and straightforward to use and gives you more options than you might first think.

We’re fans of the lifetime logo support, where a team is available to open files, tweak designs, and get you started for the first time. The royalty-free nature of the designs means any downloaded logos can be used for commercial or non-commercial purposes.

Keep in mind that Looka doesn’t go further than that. There’s no brand narrative management or strategy teams offering advice, it’s firmly an online logo and branding service designed for those that want to go it alone, and for some, that will be perfect.

For the brand kit subscription, Looka costs $96 per year, or for a complete web subscription, $192 per year.

That said, if you just want to buy the logo you made, there’s a one-time purchase of $20, or for multiple logos, it comes to a one-time investment of $65—the latter includes PNG, EPS, SVG, and PDF files, unlimited post-purchase changes, and lifetime technical support.

#4 – C42D — The Best for In-Depth Brand Audits



Comprehensive discovery and brand audits

Full customer interviews

Buyer personas included

Detailed content marketing strategies

While C42D specializes in web design, branding, and UX design, it’s the brand audits that offer that next-level value.

A brand audit is simply a form of checkup that outlines your company’s position in the marketplace and its strengths and weaknesses. Naturally, then, they are hugely important for long-term success, and C42D offers a comprehensive solution here.

The service will actively help you understand the business issues you face, including reviewing key documents, marketing materials and conducting interviews with customers.

The focus is on discovering critical insights, so looking at your company values and how they translate across to your audience—what do they like to see from a company in your position?

The brand audits will also cover your company mission, your business goals, and how challenges will be met effectively over time. C42D will then create buyer personas that help to identify how your business markets itself to your customers.

That’s not to mention the service will look at your company site, highlighting areas to improve—for example, are different CTAs guiding your audience to the right place? There’s also assistance available when it comes to your content marketing strategy and how users convert.

C42D doesn’t openly list its prices, and like most branding agencies, require information before giving you a custom quote.

#5 – Catchword — The Best for Scroll-Stopping Brand Names



Unique name research strategy

Clients include Asana and Fitbit

Trademark screening included

Comprehensive name and tagline services

Getting your company name right is one of the most critical aspects of marketing in general—you need to ensure the name is both exciting and original.

Catchword has years of experience with names and is responsible for the titles of well-known products such as Asana, the naming of multiple Fitbit devices, and the online platform Upwork.

It offers an in-depth process to branding, with a name and tagline strategy that focuses on immersion, creativity, and screening. The service will handle everything from the trademark and domain-name availability to the linguistic and cultural acceptability of a product.

The service’s naming strategy looks at master brands versus sub-brands, the steps, checkpoints, and vetting process, and the consistency in the use of company names, trademark symbols, and abbreviations.

There’s no doubt there’s a highly detailed and inclusive approach here with little left to chance.

Other services that Catchword provides are linguistics and research, trademark screening, and visual design services. On that visual side of things, it’s able to help with logo designs, label and packaging, and identity systems.

A lot of the services provided, of course, depend on the nature and scope of the project. As such, Catchword asks you to reach out for a custom quote.

How To Find the Best Logo and Brand Identity Services

Logo and brand identity services cover a broad range of areas. From simple online logo makers to specialist agencies that focus on an exact area, there’s a lot out there, and it can be confusing at first.

Essentially, it’s easier to think about logo and brand identity services as specialist solutions that each perform better in a specific area. For example, on our list, Looka is ideal for entrepreneurs or small businesses that want to make their own logo designs but might not want to pay extra for things like brand strategy.

It’s a relatively cheap and simple service, yes, but it will be highly valuable to some users.

On the other hand, larger businesses may need the full works: a complete brand audit that helps shape the ongoing narrative and strategy over many years—anything less will not help them achieve what they want to do, or identify problems with their branding to help them advance.

It’s worth thinking about what exactly you need out of service then, and to help you further, we’ve broken it down.

General vs. Specific Services

There are many branding agencies that will work on a number of areas as part of the service. Everything from the naming to the marketing strategy will be covered. These are general agencies that tend to be better suited to larger budgets or those that feel their entire message needs changing.

More specific services will focus on individual elements. For instance, there are online logo makers or services such as Catchword that are specialists when it comes to creating logos or naming companies, and they drill right down into this, but they won’t provide as complete an approach to brand narrative and strategy as others would.

There’s no right or wrong answer here with brand identity services—it’s more accurately about assessing your needs and choosing a service from there.

Agency Experience/Portfolios

So you might know what branding service you need, but do they have a strong portfolio of work demonstrating their expertise?

For example, an agency having experience in your particular industry is important but not essential; yet, the quality of their work is key. Have they got a good history of capturing the ethos of companies they worked for? Is there a good range of creative styles on offer? In other words: have they demonstrated their skills to tackle a variety of branding issues?

Think about the agency and its history and make an informed decision from there.

Agency Size

The size of the agency is important, too, although sometimes overlooked. If you’re a large company looking for branding services, you’re most likely going to need a sizeable agency to assist you. After all, a small, specialist firm is unlikely to have the necessary resources to handle the scope or complexity of your project.

Likewise, a smaller company will often want a more hands-on, personable approach with extra care and attention to detail that a larger agency might not provide. You’ll still be able, in most cases, to go through with a rebrand, but it probably won’t be what you need.

It’s worth mentioning that the larger the agency, typically the higher the prices, so think about your budget as well before diving in—some agencies are pricey.

The Top Logo and Brand Identity Services in Summary

Logo and brand identity services are vital allies that help you stay competitive and relevant in a bustling marketplace.

If you need help with your website, Ramotion can create the landing pages of your dreams, while Mucho is a great choice for branding structure and narrative. For people that want to quickly create logos without much in the way of additional support, Looka is a good choice.

Source:: https://www.quicksprout.com/best-logo-and-brand-identity-services/