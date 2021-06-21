By Lars Lofgren

Many entrepreneurs choose to form an LLC to create separation between themselves and their businesses from a liability standpoint. Owners of a limited liability company won’t be held personally liable for business debts and lawsuits.

There are several different ways to form an LLC. It can be intimidating for new entrepreneurs who don’t want to do it alone but don’t have the budget to hire an attorney.

This is where LLC services come into play. These online services are fast, reliable, and cost-effective ways to form an LLC in the modern era.

You can use these services to register your LLC for a fraction of the cost compared to hiring a lawyer. Additionally, you won’t have to deal with the headache associated with filing paperwork—that’s all handled for you.

So, which LLC service is the best? This guide will help you find the best option for your business.

The Top 7 Best LLC Services

Incfile – Best for entrepreneurs on a tight budget

Rocket Lawyer – Best legal consultation services for LLCs

ZenBusiness – Best for simple LLC formations

LegalZoom – Most popular LLC services

MyCompanyWorks – Best same-day processing

Swyft Filings – Best customer service

LegalNature – Best for LLC documents and contracts

After extensive research, we’ve narrowed down the top seven LLC services on the market today. Below you’ll find in-depth reviews, including the plans, pricing, benefits, and recommended use cases for each one.

#1 – Incfile — Best LLC Services for Entrepreneurs on a Tight Budget

$0 + state fees

Free registered agent for 1 year

Online order tracking

Next-day processing

If you don’t want to spend a fortune to register your LLC, look no further than Incfile. They provide LLC formation services for as low as $0 for their service and you only paying the state fees.

That’s why over 250,000+ businesses have used this service to get started.

It’s as simple as choosing your entity type (LLC) and selecting your state from the Incfile website. From there. You’ll be presented with three different packages to choose from:

Silver — $0 + state fees

— $0 + state fees Gold — $149 + state fees

— $149 + state fees Platinum — $299 + state fees

All packages come with preparation and filing of your LLC documents, online order tracking, next-day processing, and unlimited support. Incfile also gives you unlimited name availability searches and free registered agent services for the first year.

Your LLC operating agreement, EIN, and IRS form 2553 are not included in the Silver package. You’ll need to upgrade to Gold for those or add them individually to your Silver plan.

The simplicity and low cost combined with excellent customer service make Incfile a top choice to consider for LLC formation.

#2 – Rocket Lawyer — Best Legal Consultation Services For LLCs



Starts at $39.99

25% off registered agent

Free legal questions

Free legal documents

Rocket Lawyer offers a wide range of online legal services for business. LLC formation falls into this category as well.

If you want the benefit of legal consultancy combined with your LLC services, Rocket Lawyer will be the best option for you.

The process is as easy as it gets. Just answer some questions about your business, and Rocket Lawyer will handle the rest.

RocketLawyer Premium members benefit from:

Free formation filing (for new members, 25% off thereafter)

25% off registered agent services

Free legal documents

Free document defense

Free legal questions

Free 30 minute consultations on every new legal matter

Up to 40% off Rocket Lawyer attorneys on call

The premium membership costs $39.99 per month, and you can try it free for seven days.

Considering the fact that the legal documents alone can cost $39 per document, the membership is well worth it. This is especially true for anyone that wants the ability to reach an attorney with questions after the LLC has been formed.

#3 – ZenBusiness — Best for Simple LLC Formations



Starts at $129

Registered agent included

Online document access

Name availability search

ZenBusiness is relatively new compared to some of the other LLC services on our list. But they’ve quickly become an industry leader and popular choice in this space.

What makes ZenBusiness so great? In a word—simplicity.

The website is clean, modern, and really hits the mark for user experience. Even if it’s your first time forming an LLC, ZenBusiness will walk you through this process with ease.

Here’s a look at the LLC formation plans and prices from ZenBusiness:

Starter — $49 per year + state fee

— $49 per year + state fee Pro — $129 per year + state fee

— $129 per year + state fee Premium — $299 per year + state fee

All plans come with the preparation and filing of your LLC documents, name availability search, online document access, registered agent services, and more.

An EIN is not included with the Starter plan, but you can add it on for $75 if you don’t want to upgrade to Pro. Although if you directly compare the packages, the Pro plan delivers the best value.

If it’s your first time using an LLC service, ZenBusiness should definitely be on your radar.

#4 – LegalZoom — Most Popular LLC Services



Starts at $79

Trusted by 1.6 million LLCs

Attorney Services

Intellectual property services

LegalZoom is one of the largest online legal services in the world. With attorneys in all 50 states, they offer a wide range of services for businesses and individuals alike.

Due to its outstanding reputation, lots of entrepreneurs turn to LegalZoom for LLC formation.

More than 1.6 million LLCs have been formed using LegalZoom. So it’s safe to say they know what they’re doing in this category.

Getting started is simple. Just fill out a quick online form about your business, and LegalZoom will automatically provide you with service options that they recommend based on your answers. Then, you can choose your package, sit back, and let their team handle the rest.

LegalZoom has been around for nearly two decades. You can also use them for other legal services like trademarks, patents, copyrights, and attorney services.

LLC formation plans from LegalZoom start at $79 plus state fees.

#5 – MyCompanyWorks — Best Same-Day Processing for LLC Services



Starts at $79

Form multiple LLCs

Setup Wizard

90 day satisfaction guarantee

MyCompanyWorks is another popular choice in the LLC formation space. It’s been used by 60,000+ businesses since 2001.

If you want to file your LLC as quickly as possible, this will be a top choice to consider.

All orders submitted by 3 pm EST are processed the same day. Orders after 3 pm are processed the following business day. Other LLC services take days or even weeks to process your paperwork.

Here’s a look at the plans and pricing from MyCompanyWorks:

Basic — $79 + state fees

— $79 + state fees Entrepreneur — $199 + state fees

— $199 + state fees Complete — $279 + state fees

The Complete package is the only plan that comes with registered agent services. You can add that to your Basic or Entrepreneur plan for $99 per year. The Basic plan does not come with an EIN, so I’d recommend the Entrepreneur package, at a minimum.

Another unique standout of MyCompanyWorks is its Setup Wizard. This dashboard walks you through the LLC formation process with the steps that need to be completed. It’s really useful for anyone who needs to form multiple LLCs as well.

All MyCompanyWorks plans are backed by a 90-day money-back guarantee (state fees non-refundable).

#6 – Swyft Filings — Best Customer Service for LLCs



Starts at $49

10 minute online form

Online document access

Registered agent services

Swyft Filings is a great way to form an LLC if you want to save time and money.

The company is known for being extremely reliable and providing exceptional customer service to entrepreneurs starting a new business.

Swyft Filings really eliminates any complexities associated with forming an LLC. You can fill out an online form about your business in less time than it takes to drink a cup of coffee. They’ll file all of the paperwork for you, and you’ll receive a completed LLC package in the mail.

Here’s a quick overview of the plans and pricing:

Basic — $49 + state fees

— $49 + state fees Standard — $149 + state fees

— $149 + state fees Premium — $299 + state fees

All plans come with name availability verification, articles of organization, document filing, and online access to your documents. If you want things like an EIN (which you’ll need) and a custom LLC operating agreement, you’ll need to upgrade to the Standard package.

Swyft Filings also offers registered agent services available in all 50 states.

#7 – LegalNature — Best for LLC Contracts and Documents



Starts at $40

State filing

Online tracking

Electronic document delivery

LegalNature is best known for its online legal documents. But they also provide LLC formation services, which are quite popular.

In fact, you can use LegalNature to form an LLC for as little as $39 plus state fees.

The LLC formation package includes:

Article preparation

Order review

State filing

Online tracking

Electronic state documents

LegalNature has a simple dashboard, is mobile-friendly, and makes it easy to manage multiple LLCs from a single platform. The base package doesn’t offer some of the same services as other providers on our list. But the pricing is reflected accordingly.

You can also sign up for one of LegalNature’s legal document plans, starting at $84 per year. This gives you instant access to all of the business documents you could possibly need for your LLC.

How to Find the Best LLC Services For You

With so many great options to consider, narrowing down and choosing the right LLC service for your business can be tough. But there are certain factors that must be taken into consideration as you’re comparing services side by side.

Use the methodology described below. These elements will help you eliminate options and ultimately land on the service that best fits your needs.

Registered Agent Services

Every LLC needs to have a registered agent. You could technically appoint yourself as the registered agent for your business, but that’s not advisable.

Registered agents are required to be available during business hours to accept service of process at a physical address. It’s not practical for business owners to do this, and you don’t want to have your home address and personal information become public record.

The vast majority of LLC services also have registered agent services. In some cases, these services will be included in your plan. Other times, you’ll need to add those services separately. There are even LLC services on our list that give you a free registered agent for the first year.

We recommend getting your registered agent from your LLC service. So, make sure you compare the registered agent plans as well.

EIN/Tax ID

Your LLC also needs an employer identification number, also known as an EIN or tax ID.

Some LLC services will let you file for an EIN at no cost. Others will include EIN registration in your plan. But be careful. EINs won’t be included in every plan. Many LLC services don’t offer an EINs in the entry-level plans. But this is something you 100% need to have. So, just be aware that you won’t always pay the rock-bottom price advertised on the service’s homepage.

User Experience and Support

The experience from one service to another can be like night and day. It’s important to choose a service with a clean online interface and simple steps for getting started.

The best LLC services won’t force you to jump through hoops to sign up. All of the instructions will be clear, and you’ll just have to answer a handful of questions related to your business.

User experience goes beyond the initial sign up. Things like online document access, mail forwarding from registered agents, and customer service all fall into this category as well.

Customer Reviews

This piggybacks off of my last point. It’s tough to determine the UX and customer service quality when you’re simply looking at a website and pricing page. There are no free trials or demos in LLC services.

The best way to get more information is by reading customer reviews. Make sure you read reviews from third-party sites as well. Sometimes the services will only include positive testimonials on their own website.

Don’t let one or two negative reviews stop you from using a service. Some people will always have a poor experience—that’s normal. But if a service has thousands of good reviews and just a handful of unfavorable comments, it’s usually a safe bet.

Value

Price and value are two different things.

It’s easy to compare services, find the one with the lowest advertised price, and sign up without thinking twice. But that likely won’t deliver the best value.

As previously mentioned, you need to have an EIN and a registered agent. Is that included in your plan? What about online document access? An operating agreement? Name availability search? The list goes on and on.

You need to judge the total value of a package that meets your needs.

But don’t just go for the plan with the longest list of services. Some packages come with things like a free website, free domain, and hosting. Ignore that. You shouldn’t be getting that from your LLC service, so it doesn’t add value to the plan.

Conclusion

All of the services on our list are great options for starting an LLC.

But which one is the best? Let’s quickly recap our top recommendations.

Incfile is great for businesses on a tight budget. Rocket Lawyer is perfect for business owners who want ongoing legal consultation, and LegalNature has the best library of LLC legal documents.

Swyft Filings is our top pick for customer service. ZenBusiness is the best option for those who want simplicity. MyCompanyWorks offers same-day processing.

With more than 1.6 million LLCs formed, you can’t go wrong with LegalZoom—the most popular choice in this category.

Regardless of your unique needs, you can use this guide to find the best LLC services for your business.

