By Lars Lofgren

Lead generation is the lifeline of your business.

Without qualified leads, you’re wasting valuable resources trying to sell in the dark.

There are hundreds of different lead generation companies and services on the market today. But not all of them deliver quality leads.

As I’m sure you know, 1,000 qualified leads are much more valuable than 10,000 random email addresses.

Whether launching a startup company or have a well-established business, your organization needs customers to survive. The right lead generation service can deliver what you need to make your business thrive.

The Best Lead Generation Companies and Services

LeadGeneration.com

Callbox

Upcall

CIENCE

DiscoverOrg

CandorWorks

Overdrive Interactive

With so many lead generation companies to choose from, narrowing your search can seem like a tall task. Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place.

I’ve already done all of the extensive research required to find the best lead generation services. After countless hours of investigating, I found seven that I can confidently recommend.

I’ve provided an in-depth review for each one of these lead generation companies below. These reviews will help you identify the best lead generation service for your business.

The Best Lead Generation Companies and Services Reviews

LeadGeneration.com

Real time leads

Dedicated team

Multi-channel approach

Custom integrations

LeadGeneration.com is a fantastic lead generation solution.

They provide services to well-known brands like Aeropostale, Toshiba, and J.G. Wentworth—so you’ll be in good company if you go with them.

They provide a dedicated management team for you. The team customizes a lead development strategy that’s unique to your org.

So you won’t get a worthless list of leads that won’t help.

Leads are developed and delivered to you in real-time. You can get those leads via email, text, or directly to your integrated CRM platform. LeadGeneration.com is compatible with CRM software like:

Salesforce

HubSpot

Highrise

Zoho

Infusionsoft

Pipedrive

Sugar CRM

Don’t worry if your company uses a different system. Contact the LeadGeneration.com sales team about a custom integration, and lead delivery method.

Your project management team at LeadGeneration.com will help you develop custom campaigns for lead generation. They take a multi-channel approach, specializing in campaigns related to:

Search engine optimization (SEO)

Social media

Paid search

Whitepapers

PR and brand awareness

Content distribution

Web development

Email marketing

Lead nurturing

Call tracking

Landing page creation

Appointment setting

Lead follow-up

Like most lead generation companies, pricing is not available online. You’ll need to request a custom quote based on your needs. Fortunately, you can get a free consultation by answering a few basic questions.

Just provide your name, company name, phone number, email, customers (B2B, B2C, both), and your monthly budget. Budget options range from less than $1,000 to $10,000+.

Callbox

B2B lead generation

Identify key stakeholders

Multiple stages of verification

Leads primed and ready

Callbox specializes in B2B lead generation. If you own or manage a small or medium-sized enterprise, Callbox will be a top solution for you to consider.

Big brands like Forbes, eBay, ADT, HP, DHL, and Motorola have all used Callbox for generating business leads.

I like this company because they have niche-specific lead generation services. Not only does Callbox provide leads to B2B organizations, but more specifically, they provide B2B leads in the following categories:

IT and Software

Consultancy

Healthcare

Finance

Advertising

When you first start working with Callbox, they’ll compile a list of companies that match your target business profile. Callbox takes that to the next level by identifying the key stakeholders and prospects within those organizations.

Callbox will engage with those prospects across all channels using various forms of media communication.

Setting appointments and confirming those meetings with a qualified lead is the final step of their process.

By the time you speak with a lead, they’ve already gone through several stages with Callbox. These leads are primed and ready to be sold.

In addition to lead generation, Callbox provides database solutions, event marketing services, and account-based marketing. They take the heavy-lifting off of your plate for B2B lead generation.

Upcall

Monitor results in real time

Multiple lead gen services

Robust technology

High-quality sales professionals

Upcall combines robust technology with high-quality sales professionals to generate leads.

They’re trusted by brands like LG, Airbnb, QuickBooks, and Farmers Insurance.

And it’s simple:Upcall provides your business with a team of professional callers. They’ll make the calls and interact with the leads for you. You’ll be able to view and monitor their results in real-time with Upcalls intuitive software.

It’s a great no-touch lead generation solution. They give you everything you need to engage with a contact, without actually having to make those calls on your own.

I like Upcall because they waste no time contacting leads. Each time a new lead comes in, Upcall contacts them within seconds.

The calls are made by seasoned veterans. More than one million calls have been made by the professionals at Upcall.

There are four main categories to their services:

Lead Generation

Cold calling

Candidate screening

Appointment setting

Telemarketing

Sales outsourcing

Lead Qualification

Facebook leads

Appointment scheduling and confirmation

Lead nurturing

Cross-selling and upselling

Market Research

Phone surveys

Stock check

Mystery shopping

Data collection

Fundraising

Customer Engagement

Customer feedback

Customer retention

Event follow-up

Payment reminder

Customer surveys

As you can see, Upcall can be used throughout the entire customer journey process. From lead generation to customer feedback, this service has everything you need.

CIENCE

Focused on B2B

4 different PaaS models

High accuracy & targeting

Dedicated staff members

CIENCE combines human intelligence with machine learning to generate leads for B2B organizations.

The CIENCE core values include data analytics, high accuracy, account-based marketing, filters, and targeting.

There are four different “people-as-a-service” (PaaS) models for you to consider:

SDR Team

2 dedicated staff members (researcher and SDR)

3-month pilot program

Guaranteed 40 hours per week per person

Roughly 1,000 leads per month

Max 25 SDR teams per company

Inbound SDR Team

1 dedicated staff member (inbound sales assistant)

Monthly service fee

Guaranteed 40 hours per week

Max 15 inbound SDR’s per company

Research

1 dedicated staff member (researcher)

Monthly service fee

Guaranteed 40 hours per week

Roughly 750-1,250 leads per month

Max 10 researchers per company

CIENCE Now

Unlimited staff

Cost based on contract

Weekly, monthly, and per project lead list deliverability

Outputs based per contract

Based on your organization’s needs, you can customize your PaaS plans for outsourced lead generation. You might choose one or several of the teams above.

CIENCE offers solutions for business owners, sales teams, and marketing managers as well.

With CIENCE, you can keep your sales team selling at all hours of the day. Research prospecting and lead response can be left up to the outsourced team at CIENCE.

DiscoverOrg

Connect with decision makers

Cloud-based platform

95% data accuracy guarantee

Used by 15,000+ teams

DiscoverOrg is a business contact database. It’s used by more than 15,000 sales and marketing teams.

The platform connects you directly with B2B leads who are decision-makers. In addition to the lead contact, DiscoverOrg will provide you with company data and sales intelligence to give you actionable information before pitching a prospect.

DiscoverOrg guarantees that their data is at least 95% accurate. The process they use combines humans with technology and research.

Specialties and areas of expertise from DiscoverOrg include:

Sales leadership

Sales development

Marketing and demand generation

Sales and marketing operations

Recruiting

It’s a cloud-based platform that’s simple and easy for anyone to use. The database will give you an edge over your B2B competitors.

A cool aspect of DiscoverOrg is its free trial. You don’t really see that too often in the lead generation service space. So for those of you who are on the fence, you can check it out with no commitment.

The free trial will include:

Department-level organization chart

Verified email addresses

Direct line phone numbers

Buying signals and intent data

Firmographic and technographic details

Job responsibilities and functions

As you can see, the trial is no joke. It gives you a true depiction of what the actual database will provide you with, just at a smaller scale as a sample.

CandorWorks

Integrated demand generation

High-quality leads

100% accuracy guarantee

Multiple pricing models

CandorWorks allows your team to focus on sales while they handle the lead generation process.

The company specializes in integrated demand generation. This allows them to deliver a consistent stream of high-quality leads to your business.

CandorWorks guarantees 100% accuracy with their lead information. If you find any invalid leads, CandorWorks will replace them. You’ll only pay for the leads generated. They’ll also assist you with strategic guidance, planning, execution, and follow-up for your lead generation campaigns.

I like CandorWorks because they have different pricing models that meet the needs and preferences of various organizations:

Retainer based

Fixed fee

Project based

Performance based

In addition to lead generation, CandorWorks provides marketing data management services, account-based marketing, and MarTech management.

CandorWorks is a global brand. They work with media agencies and publishers throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South Asia, and the Middle East.

Engagement with CandorWorks is extremely flexible. You can easily ramp-up or ramp-down based on your needs. There are no upfront fees to sign up. You’ll only pay for qualified leads.

Overdrive Interactive

End-to-end lead generation

Multi-channel approach

Enterprise-level services

Clients include Dell & GE

Overdrive Interactive specializes in end-to-end lead and demand generation for enterprise-level organizations. The service helps you maintain and optimize your most powerful lead generation channels.

The approach starts with each stage of the customer journey. From a prospect’s first impression to the final nurture message that ultimately converts, Overdrive Interactive will be there each step of the way.

Overdrive Interactive will engineer an end-to-end marketing system for lead generation that syncs with your company’s sales efforts.

The multi-channel approach for generating leads and demands includes:

Account-based marketing

Paid search

Search engine optimization (SEO)

Retargeting

Inbound marketing

Social media marketing

Paid social media management

Email list rental

Newsletter sponsorship

Content development

Marketing automation

Landing page development and testing

Mobile advertising

Native ads and digital PR

Global giants across finance, healthcare, tech, and consumer industries trust Overdrive Interactive for lead generation. Some of their most well-recognized clients include Dell, GE, Samsonite, IBM, John Hancock, AIG, and Harley Davidson.

How to Find the Best Lead Generation Company and Service For Your Business

Finding the best lead generation service for your business might seem like a tall task. But there are certain factors that you can use to assist with your decision-making process. This is our methodology for narrowing down your options:

Niche Specific

I’d stay away from lead generation companies that are for “everyone.” You won’t be able to get the most qualified and accurate leads this way. Some services specialize in B2B, while others are better for small businesses and B2C organizations.

Look for a lead generation company that has experience in your industry. Whether it’s technology, healthcare, or retail, look for a service in your niche.

Lead Generation Process

Lead generation methodology is not created equally. Every service seems to have a unique twist on how they come up with leads. You should pick a company based on how you want to have your leads delivered.

Some organizations will simply provide you with a list of leads and contact information. Other services take the extra step by contacting those leads and setting appointments for you.

There are lead generation companies that provide PaaS (people-as-a-service), which essentially means you’re outsourcing a full-time lead generation staff.

Do you just want leads delivered? Or do you want lead scoring data and lead nurturing assistance? These are the types of questions you need to ask yourself when evaluating a company’s lead generation process.

Competitive Price

Unfortunately, most lead generation services do not post their prices online. That’s because they offer a unique quote based on your custom needs.

So you might want to get a quote from at least a couple of your top considerations. The price needs to be reasonable and fit within your budget. Otherwise, the lead generation service could negatively impact your ROI.

Some companies offer flexible pricing options. You might only pay for qualified leads. Others will bill you on a monthly or contract basis per campaign.

Reputation

Every lead generation service is going to do a great job of selling themselves on their website. But you should do some digging on your own before you make a final decision.

Look up any case studies, customer reviews, and testimonials to learn how that organization has actually helped businesses generate leads. If you can’t find that information online, you should consider looking for an alternative service.

Conclusion

A lead generation service can drastically improve your sales process. You’ll benefit from qualified leads, and your sales team can spend more time selling.

With countless lead generation companies on the market today, there are really only a few that I’d recommend.

No matter your business structure or what type of industry you’re in, I’m sure you can find what you’re looking for on this list.

Source:: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Quicksprout/~3/ObP6OxVtkF8/