Call center services are essential if you receive a high volume of inbound calls from customers and are worried you won’t get back to everyone. Utilizing a call center service is the easiest and most cost-effective solution for managing all incoming calls.

The Top 5 Best Inbound Call Center Services

RingCentral – Best all-in-one call center solution

Nextiva – Best call center service for performance analytics

TeleDirect – Best customizable call center solution

Go Answer – Best service for high-volume calls

SAS – Best call center for outsourcing tech support

After reviewing dozens of inbound call center services on the market today, we narrowed it down to the top five best call center services for improved communication management. Continue reading to learn more about which option is right for you.

RingCentral – Best All-in-One Call Center Solution

Omnichannel routing

Gamification for productivity

Comprehensive reporting

Integrates with popular CRM

RingCentral is an excellent call center service that provides immediate and helpful customer support from anywhere. With its exclusive omnichannel feature, RingCentral can help you speed up your service and keep your agents productive through an all-in-one platform.

RingCentral offers advanced omnichannel routing that allows you to speed up your calling service through smoother operations. With omnichannel routing, you can reroute inbound calls based on capacity, availability, and custom rules you define—and connect your agents with customers on their channels of choice. Rerouting helps optimize your productivity, as RingCentral allows you to handle multiple digital and voice interactions based on capacity.

If one of your customers is experiencing an issue, RingCentral will help you resolve it faster with skills-based routing. You get the choice to connect your customers to the best agent available based on individual skills, language, and even specific channels.

However, RingCentral’s routing system doesn’t stop there. With its personalized routing feature, you can view recent purchases and VIP status. Alternatively, you can view the last agent a customer conversed with to figure out which agent is best for each unique conversation.

Workforce management is one of the most crucial elements of a call center solution, and RingCentral implements this beautifully. You can keep your live agents productive and engaged through gamification tools while minimizing downtime and costs. You also have the chance to optimize your call center team’s timetable by managing their hours according to traffic volumes, vacations, and training schedules.

Want to visualize how an agent is performing or track progress? RingCentral lets you do both with its comprehensive reports and dashboard functionality. For agent performance, you get access to screen and voice recording, speech and text analytics, feedback forms, and agent scoring.

But when it comes to making business-critical decisions, RingCentral has also got you covered with customizable performance snapshots, pre-built reports, real-time dashboards, and root-cause analysis through an easy-to-use custom dashboard.

You can also tailor your experience by integrating popular CRMs into the RingCentral system. Some apps include Salesforce, Google Workspace, Microsoft Teams, and Chili Piper to name a few.

RingCentral has a pricing plan for everyone, especially for businesses looking to expand and scale. Here is a quick overview of the pricing:

Essentials — $19.99 per user per month, billed at $239.88 per year. Includes up to 20 users, business phone or toll-free numbers, unlimited calls within US/Canada, and enhanced business SMS.

Standard — $27.99 per user per month, billed at $335.88 per year. Includes unlimited users, business phone numbers in 100 countries, unlimited internet fax, and video meetings with up to 100 participants.

Premium — $34.99 per user per month, billed at $419.88 per year. Includes automatic call recording, real-time analytics, multi-site admin, advanced call handling, and CRM integrations.

Ultimate — $49.99 per user per month, billed at $599.88 per year. Includes everything in Premium, plus device status reports, device status alerts, and unlimited storage.

RingCentral also offers a free trial to new subscribers. The trial is limited to a maximum of five users and two desktop phones, with 50 minutes of domestic calls per user.

Nextiva – Best Call Center Service For Performance Analytics



Trusted by big-name brands

Custom reporting wallboards

Intelligent virtual agents

24/7 specialized support

Trusted by big-name brands like Panasonic, Taco Bell, and Amazon, Nextiva can help you analyze your communication strategies through advanced call reporting and performance analytics.

An effective inbound call center service should always offer analytical functionality, which is something Nextiva does considerably well. Whether you need to know if your call volume has increased or how many calls you’ve missed in the past 60 days—Nextiva will help you make better business decisions with real-time overviews.

Nextiva’s scheduled call reporting feature includes data on total calls, total talk time, inbound calls, outbound calls, outbound talk time, and toll-free calls in one easy-to-view dashboard. Alongside this data, you can monitor your performance with customized wallboards, which allow you to view any of your business’ phone activity.

Do you want to deliver personalized service and proactively communicate with customers? Because Nextiva creates the right balance between inbound and outbound calls with automatic adjustments, screen pop-ups to allow agents to tailor their service, and speech-enabled IVR.

One of the more unique features of Nextiva is its intelligent virtual agents (IVAs). IVAs can help you manage routine communication while your live agents take the important calls that need a more human touch. You can assign IVAs with repetitive tasks, let them solve problems with self-service, and allow them to handle sensitive data.

You can help your live agents reach their full potential with Nextiva’s workforce optimization capabilities that includes multi-skill and multi-channel staffing forecasts, scheduling, adherence, intraday functions, and quality monitoring and coaching tools.

And for all the backend and system lovers out there, Nextiva runs smoothly as a single-source customer engagement solution with geo-redundancy, 24/7 specialized support, technical account managers, a rich set of APIs, SDKs, no-code integrations, and real-time updates.

Nextiva offers four pricing plans for different communication needs, from voice contact center to digital engagement. Unfortunately, you will need to contact the sales team for pricing, but here is a quick overview of what you can expect in each tier:

Core — Includes blended inbound/outbound, agent desktop plus, geo-redundancy, call recording, and Nextiva Business Phone Service integration (sold separately).

Premium — Includes everything in Core plus omnichannel support with chat, email, SMS, and essential quality management.

Optimum — Includes everything in Premium plus workforce optimization capabilities, enterprise quality management, proactive notification, and enterprise workforce management.

Ultimate — Includes everything in Optimum plus analytics and workflow automation tools, interaction analytics, graphical no-code workflows, and an entire workflow automation suite.

TeleDirect – Best Customizable Call Center Solution



Customizable cloud platform

Advanced scripting tool

Dedicated and shared agents

Highest level of security

Customization is vital for the success of most business software or hardware, and TeleDirect is the perfect solution for customization—allowing you to provide your customers with an exceptional call experience while catering to your need for high functionality.

Unlike other outsourcing companies that may apply a one-size-fits-all approach, TeleDirect goes above and beyond and provides you with a fully customizable inbound call center solution that lets you implement a flexible and robust contact platform.

TeleDirect’s call center platform is a unified cloud communication system that provides seamless integration with its call center live agents and can help turn your business into a 24/7 answering machine. As a fully scalable and flexible platform, users can log in from anywhere with only a USB headset and a PC or tablet—utilizing the same software that TeleDirect uses to manage agent and client performance.

Not only is the platform customizable, but TeleDirect also offers an advanced scripting tool that comes with multiple options and customizable solutions. The tool ensures that your live agents capture leads, increase profit, and create an enjoyable customer experience.

Currently, Amazon Web Services (AWS) operate TeleDirect’s global cloud infrastructure, ensuring the best security practices and compliance standards. TeleDirect also guarantees the highest level of reliability and redundancy available and offers geographically dispersed and fault-tolerant web architectures that are carefully monitored and managed.

When it comes to its live agents, TeleDirect offers either dedicated or shared agents. Dedicated agents will work exclusively on your nominated campaigns and help you reach your goals with comprehensive account-specific training. On the other hand, shared agents work on multiple call campaigns and provide 24/7 overflow and peak-volume support to dedicated agents.

By using dedicated and shared agent support models, TeleDirect can also provide you with:

Lead verification and qualification

Customer service

Technical support

Reservation services

Order processing

Direct response and media support

Overflow and after-hours support

Help desk services

Similar to many call center services, TeleDirect doesn’t disclose pricing on its website. You will have to submit a request form or call the sales team for a free quote.

Go Answer – Best Service For High-Volume Calls



Trusted by 5,000 businesses

More than 400 live agents

Email follow-up service

Scalable functionalities

Trusted by more than 5,000 businesses in North America, Go Answer is a reliable and bilingual contact center designed to help your business succeed. Its contact center services specialize in helping medium and big businesses with detailed, high-volume calls and queries.

Go Answer’s solutions cover telephone, webchat, emails, ticketing, and video chat, with a dedicated account manager and customizable programs for every industry.

With friendly and professional live agents that work 24/7, your customers can receive the help they need, no matter the issue. And with more than 400 live agents in three contact centers across the US, there will always be consistent agent availability for high-volume calls.

Go Answer’s telephone answering service is excellent for high volume calls, but it also offers an email follow-up service with quick responses. Ensuring that your inbox is no longer a burden for you and your team, Go Answer provides professional agents that will handle appointment bookings and general customer support through email.

The best part about the email service is that you get to complete a script that assists your customers, making sure that every aspect of Go Answer is an extension of your business.

If you want to scale your business, Go Answer will work right alongside you, as it offers an extensive suite of features that will assist in your business growth. Some of these features include:

After-sales service to improve product

Help desk services for all customer queries

Hotline services for crisis management

Order taking call service for taking orders

Outbound contact center services to reach out to customers

Go Answer doesn’t disclose its pricing on its website. However, plans start at $50 per month, and you can get a free quote today.

SAS – Best Call Center For Outsourcing Tech Support



Quality SaaS and tech support

Personalized training

30,000 inbound calls per day

300 virtual receptionists

SAS stands for Speciality Answering Service, and it really is a special service to invest in, particularly for those looking to outsource high-quality tech support.

IT helpdesks are the most commonly called when customers need assistance, which would be especially true for businesses in the IT industry. However, there’s no need to worry when SAS specializes in helping companies with this exact issue.

With knowledgeable and friendly operators, SAS can help you deliver personalized customer support on any technical issue. With more than 300 virtual receptionists that can handle upwards of 30,000 inbound calls per day, you will never leave a customer in the dark again.

SAS allows you to provide its agents with personalized training, so they can have the most in-depth understanding of your business and how it operates. You also get to create your own in-call script using criteria and FAQs for the agents to follow.

Not only that, but SAS’ live agents also offer specialized services like SaaS helpdesk assistance and remote tech support. You don’t have to damage your brand’s reputation by using automated messages or sending customers straight to voicemail when SAS provides professional representation 24 hours a day.

While offering excellent tech support, SAS’ inbound call center service will provide your business with so much more than answering telephones. Some other features include:

Dealer locale

Direct mail

Inbound sales

Lead capture

Overflow support

Third-party verification

The best part about investing in SAS is that it is one of the few services that offer a 14-day free trial—no credit card required. Or you can schedule a free demo and find out how its web portal works instead.

How To Find The Best Call Center Services For You

There are a few factors that go into finding the best call center service. Sometimes it can be difficult to choose the right solution, so we put together this methodology of the three most essential elements to consider before investing in a call center service for your communication needs.

24/7 Live Agent Support

The best inbound call center will offer 24/7 live agent support for your business. If you invest in a service that doesn’t offer consistent agent availability, it may damage your reputation by putting you behind on customer calls.

It’s also essential that there are enough live agents on-hand for your calls to be answered swiftly, so consider investing in companies with a high reputation that have worked with big-name brands in the past.

Range of Functionalities

Not only does a call center service offer ways to help you manage your communication between customers, but it can also offer a range of different functionalities and features, from market research to reservation services. Choosing the right solution for you will depend on what your business needs.

If you are looking for a way to take more calls, a standard inbound calling system is best. But if you are a larger organization looking for a higher level of support, workforce optimization, and advanced call handling, you will need to look for a product that caters to these needs.

It’s always important to remember that most call center pricing packages are billed on a per user per month basis, so the more functionalities you need, the higher the price.

Ability to Scale

The worst thing you could do is invest in a call center service that doesn’t give you the ability to scale as you grow, which is especially crucial for businesses that are starting to see any small amount of growth before investing in a call center solution.

However, the good thing is that all of the call center services on this list offer multiple pricing packages that scale to the growth of your business. You won’t need to change companies once you’ve outgrown your plan. And better yet, some services even allow you to build a customizable plan from the get-go.

The Top Inbound Call Center Services in Summary

Overall, RingCentral and Nextiva are our top two recommendations for the best inbound call center services on the market today for most people.

RingCentral is an excellent all-in-one call center solution with advanced omnichannel routing and comprehensive reporting features. With workforce management and CRM integration, you can expect to receive a powerful and professional communication system.

On the other hand, Nextiva is an essential service for advanced reporting and analytics. With custom wallboards and real-time overviews, you can understand how your business is performing at a glance.

And TeleDirect, Go Answer, and SAS are still excellent alternatives for anyone looking for customizable solutions, high-volume calls, and outsourcing tech support.

