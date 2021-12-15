By Lars Lofgren

Fleet managers oversee everything from vehicle maintenance to fuel management. While this task is doable for one person to manage early on, a fleet that’s constantly growing becomes almost impossible to do it by hand. Fleet maintenance software simplifies several tasks, including vehicle inspections, warranty capture, and expense reporting. To help you determine which software will be the best for you, we researched and reviewed tools to narrow it down to the top five.

The Top 5 Best Fleet Maintenance Software

Cetaris – Best for Warranty and Core Capture

Fleetio – Best for Simplifying Vehicle Inspections

Dossier Systems – Best for Quantitative Reporting

Avrios – Best for Saving Time and Fleet Costs

Whip Around – Best for Preventative Maintenance

Continue reading below for a more detailed analysis of the five tools and how each can help you manage your fleet.

#1 – Cetaris — Best For Warranty and Core Capture

Tacks chronic repairs and missed warranties

Integrates with 150+ third-party software

Lets users add messages to work orders

Decreases manual labor

Cetaris is a fleet maintenance software that puts extra emphasis on warranty and core capture. In addition to warranty capture, the software helps with employee productivity, runs reporting analytics, and integrates with third-party software. Cetaris also offers solutions for enterprise asset management (EAM), inventory management, and more.

Cetaris flags warrantable labor and parts from work orders and tracks warranty agreements to improve warranty reimbursement. Users can estimate warranty and extended warranty values, use trial balance reports to expedite supplier payments, and track chronic repairs not included in a warranty.

To increase original equipment manufacturer (OEM) accountability, users can track failure patterns. They can also report things like chronic repairs and missed warranties. Reporting tools show you warranty agreement values, missed warranty opportunities, and the amount suppliers owe.

Warranty claims can be created straight from work orders, making claims more accurate, saving time, and decreasing manual labor. Users can update service parts replacements, create supplier warranty agreements, and view historically uncollected warranties.

Users can also add messages to agreements, work orders, and warranty claims. They can attach multimedia files, create action items, assign them to other users, and schedule follow-up dates and times.

Cetaris helps with productivity by providing automated preventative maintenance scheduling, audit trail history capture, and digitized work order management. Users can save time by pre-scheduling employee shifts, and Cetaris helps users meet compliance and safety regulations.

Cetaris users can run manage-by-exception reports to track changes and predictive analytics reports to create future strategies. The software also integrates with over 150 third-party apps to help with things like data accuracy, productivity, and automated reconciliation.

Cetaris does not list pricing information on its website, but potential users can contact them to request a product demo.

#2 – Fleetio — Best For Simplifying Vehicle Inspections



Fleetio Go mobile app for easier inspections

Maintenance provider network accesses exclusive discounts

Includes automatic service reminders

Generates custom reports

Fleetio has several helpful software solutions for things like fleet maintenance, fleet management, fuel and equipment management, asset assignment, and more. Its fleet maintenance tool enhances the vehicle inspection process and helps with reporting, outsourcing maintenance, and in-house maintenance.

With Fleetio, the need for paper inspection copies is eliminated, and technicians can use the Fleetio Go mobile app for digital inspections (DVIRs). To begin the inspection, technicians simply scan a barcode attached to the vehicle to pull up a checklist. If a defect arises, the technician can take a picture and attach it to the corresponding vehicle item.

When finished, technicians can instantly upload the data to Fleetio. If there are defects in an uploaded inspection, the appropriate personnel are alerted, and repairs are coordinated. Users can add comments and view vehicle status during the repair process as well.

Fleetio’s mobile app keeps users informed on vehicle service needs, including brake maintenance, wheel alignments, and oil changes. Users can set service appointment times based on the amount of time since the last service, the number of hours driven, or miles driven. They can also set proximity reminders to notify them of when a vehicle is about to require service.

The software can run custom reports that can be automatically scheduled to send to users at set intervals. Operating cost reports show total costs, fuel costs, the average cost per mile or hour, and service costs. Its usage reports reveal vehicle status changes, asset records, vehicle assignment history, and average mileage per day.

Fleetio users can receive national pricing benefits and exclusive discounts through its maintenance provider network. Fleetio connects third-party shops, fleets, and users electronically to save time, automate data entry, and streamline billing. Its network consists of more than 50,000 shops, including Firestone, Jiffy Lube, and Pep Boys.

Fleetio offers a product demo and both plans come with a 14-day free trial. The Pro plan costs $5 per vehicle per month billed annually or $6 billed monthly. It is intended for fleets that outsource all repairs and maintenance, and it includes fuel management, unlimited users, third-party integrations, essential maintenance management, and the Fleetio Go mobile app.

Fleetio Advanced is for fleets that conduct some repairs and maintenance in-house. Advanced costs $7 per vehicle per month billed annually or $8 billed monthly. It includes everything in Fleetio Pro plus inventory tracking, purchase orders, parts management, work orders, webhooks, custom password requirements, and the Fleetio Parts mobile app.

#3 – Dossier Systems — Best For Quantitative Reporting



Access to Dossier Users Group for idea sharing

150+ pre-formatted executive and management reports

Support team works with users to create custom reports

Best practices advice

Dossier is a solid software for those who need advanced quantitative reporting options. Its goal is to help fleet managers create actionable reports, access insightful information, reduce costs, and increase productivity and profitability. The software also has features for scalable deployment, software integration, predictive maintenance, and professional services.

Its advanced reporting comes with over 150 pre-formatted reports to improve fleet efficiency. Its executive reports help users track life cycle projections, equipment utilization, and fleet vehicles. They reveal insights on things like fuel consumption, expenses by reason of repair, cost-per-mile data, and fleet operating costs.

Users can run management reports to categorize equipment and track performance and costs. You can track fuel management trends by period or year, and they can combine cost and operating data with fleet tracking reports.

It also tracks personnel productivity, life cycle management, parts inventory values, and year-to-date fleet costs. The tool automatically posts recurring costs, insurance, and depreciation.

Operational reports show maintenance histories, repair orders, and permit and license expirations. Users can track how much they spend on vendor and mechanic expenses and view inspection, preventative maintenance service, and equipment schedules.

It tracks warranties, fuel management, and parts inventory control and lets users view work pending, recalls, and campaigns. Users can also team up with Dossier support to run custom reports through its search and select query tool.

The software’s standard features include reports, VMRS coding, OSHA and DOT compliance, vendor management, personnel management, performance analysis, fuel usage tracking, predictive maintenance, and a daily reminder dashboard. Users can add customer management, audit trail, external work management, tire management, part barcoding, and meter and fuel imports.

Dossier users get access to former fleet managers and a support team for advice. They also become a part of the Dossier Users Group, which meets at the Summit conference and training event every year to share ideas. Pricing information is not listed on Dossier’s website, but potential users can reach out to its team for more information.

#4 – Avrios — Best For Saving Time and Fleet Costs



Automated tasks save users up to 25% of time

Saves companies an average of 15% on fleet costs

Stores vehicle, driver, and damage files automatically

Customizable for multi-locations

If you need fleet maintenance software that emphasizes the importance of reducing wasted time and fleet costs, Avrios is for you. The software aims to digitize fleet maintenance and help users have complete control over their fleet, improve cost efficiency, and gain full visibility into operations. With Avrios, there’s no more need for manual Excel sheet data entry.

Avrios software helps users save up to 25% of time on fleet data management. It automatically adds documents like vehicle data, fines, invoices, and more into its system. All data from damage files, driver files, and vehicle files are automatically connected in the system. This uploaded data can be easily used to generate reports and analyses.

Avrios integrates with fuel card providers, and invoices are automatically added. The tool then reads them, categorizes them, and assigns them to a vehicle. This data can then be used to generate mileage and cost reports. More than one user can also use the software simultaneously, and you can edit business structures if you have multiple locations.

On top of saving time, Avrios helps companies save an average of 15% on ongoing fleet costs. It does this through Avrios Marketplace, a system connecting suppliers and fleet managers.

For example, Avrios partners with Fixico to save users an average of 30% on damage repairs. Fixico helps users digitally process repairs and damages and add extras like delivery services and replacement vehicles. It also compares prices so users can find the best deal.

The software partners with tire and car subscription providers, too. This allows users to purchase an all-in-one tire package to help with storage, tire changes, and spare tires. Car subscriptions let users add vehicles to their fleet efficiently. Packages can include maintenance, tires, registration, and insurance paid upfront.

It’s important to note that Avrios partners with mostly European companies. Therefore, not all Avrios Marketplace deals are available in the U.S.

Avrios offers three pricing plans. The first is Avrios Essentials, and it’s free to sign up. It includes task management and centralized fleet data, but it lacks advanced functionalities. Avrios Pro comes with all automation functions and reporting, and it costs $11.69 (€10.00) per vehicle per month. The final plan is Avrios Enterprise, and you must request a quote for pricing info. It includes access to fleet experts and HR, API, and single sign-on integrations.

#5 – Whip Around — Best For Preventative Maintenance



Includes mobile app for inspections

Preventative maintenance threshold reminders

Tools for faults management and reporting

Suits fleets of any size

Whip Around is a fleet maintenance software that helps with vehicle inspections, maintenance, and going paperless. It has a mobile app for inspections, is used by both small and large companies, and it’s our top pick for preventative maintenance.

Whip Around users can receive automatic maintenance reminders, quickly create service schedules, and set threshold reminders for preventative maintenance. They can set up service schedules based on time since the last service, number of hours used, or distance driven. Whip Around can also be used for DVIR and DOT compliance, maintenance and cost tracking, and work order management.

Its inspection features help users with reporting, document storage, faults management, and customized digital forms. Users are instantly notified when a fault is recorded so they can start the resolution process straight from the app. Users can also draft personalized forms based on asset type or industry and create electronic inspection forms.

Whip Around offers users a free trial or a product demo. It has three plans, and you must request pricing information from the company. The Standard plan comes with faults management, document storage, and the driver mobile app. Whip Around Pro lets users draft work orders, track maintenance history, and receive maintenance reminders. Whip Around Enterprise, meant for larger fleets, includes dedicated support and API access.

How to Find The Best Fleet Maintenance Software For You

Fleet maintenance software can solve a wide variety of problems, and it’s essential to find one that digitizes documents, runs insightful reports, and enhances team collaboration.

Digital Documents

One of the main perks of fleet maintenance software is the ability to digitize documents. You should always look for software with paperless capabilities, which makes storing and categorizing documents much easier. It also makes searching for data and sharing files simpler.

Look for one that digitizes work orders, warranty agreements, and inspection checklists, too. It also helps to choose one that includes an inspection app allowing technicians to easily log data without the need for a pen and paper. Most technicians will appreciate the modern and more efficient approach to vehicle inspections.

Reporting

Reporting tools can be extremely useful with fleet maintenance software. First, they help users track important business expenses like repair costs, fleet expenses, and depreciation. It also helps them track how each vehicle is being used. Stats like average distance driven per day, average fuel consumption per day, and service histories are reporting features to look out for.

Inspection reports are helpful in fleet maintenance because they can help users identify trends with each vehicle. If one model or specific vehicle becomes too costly to use, fleet managers can identify it and replace it with something more cost-efficient. Reporting can also help with things like warranty capture and future cost and service projections.

Team Collaboration

An excellent fleet maintenance software streamlines team collaboration. This is particularly useful during inspections, where technicians can use software to log damages. After damages are logged, appropriate personnel can be automatically alerted to ensure repairs happen as quickly as possible.

You should also look for software that allows managers to easily communicate with drivers while they’re in the field. Communication features will often be through a mobile app, so look for mobile-friendly software.

Summary

Managers with several vehicles to look after need software that makes their jobs less chaotic. If you’re in this position, look for software that transitions tasks from pen and paper to digital. You’ll need to be able to track important analytics like repair costs and service histories as well. Also, always look for software that streamlines team communication.

To re-emphasize our top picks, Cetaris is our favorite for warranty and core capture. Consider Dossier Systems for superior quantitative reporting or Fleetio for simplifying vehicle inspections. Whip Around is our top tool for preventative maintenance, and go with Avrios if you need to preserve time and fleet expenses.

